MLB Network saw significant viewership increases in 2025, including network studio shows. MLB Network MLB Network, the league-owned network of Major League Baseball, saw significant viewership increases in 2025, continuing a positive trend that included other national, local, and streaming broadcasts for the season. MLB Network's "Showcase" games, which feature one game a week produced by MLBN, averaged 256,000 viewers, a +12% increase over 2024. All out-of-market games on MLB Network, which included afternoon, primetime and late-night games, averaged 232,000 viewers, a +22% increase over 2024, and marked its best since 2018. Live out-of-market games on MLB Network games in July averaged 273,000 viewers, marking the best for any regular season month since August 2015 for the network. In a key growth area, out-of-market games experienced significant growth among younger age demographics. In the age 17 and under age demographic, the audience grew by +66%. For the 18–34 demo, the audience grew by 19%. Some key games that drew high numbers included the Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees out-of-market game on July 30, which averaged 758,000 viewers, the second-most-watched regular-season game in the network's history. The most-watched late-night game ever on MLB Network was the Los Angeles Dodgers-Cincinnati Reds matchup on August 26th (10pm ET start time) that averaged 482,000 viewers. The most-watched Labor Day game ever for MLBN was on September 1st between the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies, which averaged 393,000 viewers. "The ability for us to have consistency in our show lineup was very important to our success this regular season,' said Marc Caiafa, MLB Network SVP of Production, to Forbes. "Marquee matchups and just overall momentum around the game really carried us." Other key moments included: MLB Tonight's Trade Deadline Special on July 31st saw a +46% increase in viewership over 2024, averaging 268,000…
