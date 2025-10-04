2025-10-05 Sunday

Novak Djokovic Exposes Generational Divide Over Player Pay And Power

Novak Djokovic Exposes Generational Divide Over Player Pay And Power

The post Novak Djokovic Exposes Generational Divide Over Player Pay And Power appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SHANGHAI, CHINA – OCTOBER 02: Novak Djokovic of Serbia attends a press conference on day 4 of the 2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters at Qi Zhong Tennis Center on October 02, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Hu Chengwei/Getty Images) Getty Images Novak Djokovic empathizes with the concerns Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner and other tennis superstars have with how the Grand Slam tournaments compensate players. However, Djokovic refuses to cosign their methods. Djokovic defeated Marin Cilic 7-6 (2), 6-4 in his opening match at the Rolex Masters in Shanghai. Before the tournament, the 24-time Grand Slam champion exposed a generational divide over how tennis players address pay and power. Djokovic implied the young superstars make demands without putting in the work to achieve change. “In the end, as a player and someone that has been playing on the highest level for more than 20 years, I can say that the players are not united enough,” said Djokovic. “Players are not participating enough when they should be. So they make the comments and they complain, and then they go away.” In March, Djokovic, Alcaraz, Swiatek, Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Sinner and most of the Top 10 players on the WTA and ATP Tours sent a letter to the four Grand Slam tournaments, demanding changes to the schedule and compensation. They sent a second later in July, despite the U.S. Open increasing prize money to a record $90 million purse. Djokovic’s signature was not on that letter. The Athletic obtained and reviewed the letter which focused on three areas of reform from the Major tournaments: Contribution and improvements to a benefits fund that covers pension, healthcare, and maternity leave. An increased share of revenue from the Slams. Tennis players currently receive 16 percent of the revenue, compared to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 04:40
Puerto Rico, Once A Pharmaceutical Powerhouse, Can Become One Again

Puerto Rico, Once A Pharmaceutical Powerhouse, Can Become One Again

The post Puerto Rico, Once A Pharmaceutical Powerhouse, Can Become One Again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The flag and governor’s mansion in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images For decades Puerto Rico was one of the world’s premier pharmaceutical manufacturing hubs. A combination of skilled labor, U.S. legal protections and, most particularly, a special provision of the U.S. tax code (section 936) allowed American corporations operating there to avoid federal taxes on profits earned on the island. This attracted major companies, which fueled jobs, innovation and prosperity. At its peak, Puerto Rico produced a significant share of America’s most essential medicines. Then Washington, in a fit of short-sightedness, phased out section 936. The result? Factories closed, jobs vanished and Puerto Rico’s economy suffered. The U.S., meanwhile, became dangerously dependent on overseas supply chains, many centered in China. It’s time to reverse that mistake. Congress should restore the kind of incentives that once made Puerto Rico a pharmaceutical powerhouse. By doing so, we can simultaneously boost U.S. economic security, create high-paying jobs and give Puerto Rico the tools to rebuild its economy from the inside out. This is not about subsidies or government micromanagement. It’s about using smart, pro-growth tax policy to unleash private investment. Carrots, not sticks. For too long, U.S. policy has leaned on tariffs, mandates and heavy-handed regulation to push American companies back home. That approach rarely works. Companies flee high costs and uncertainty. But when you lower barriers and let entrepreneurs do what they do best—invest, hire and innovate—the results speak for themselves. Puerto Rico’s advantages are clear. The island offers a bilingual and educated workforce, proximity to mainland markets and the stability of operating under U.S. law. Restoring tax incentives would motivate pharmaceutical companies to build and expand plants on the island. Every new factory would…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 04:10
Crypto Markets Soar as Pandemic-like Monetary Policies Return

Crypto Markets Soar as Pandemic-like Monetary Policies Return

October kicks off with cryptocurrency gains fueled by positive news. Trump's proposed stimulus checks revive pandemic-like economic conditions. Continue Reading:Crypto Markets Soar as Pandemic-like Monetary Policies Return The post Crypto Markets Soar as Pandemic-like Monetary Policies Return appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/10/04 04:09
StanChart reaffirms $200k year-end projection for Bitcoin as US gov shutdown becomes tailwind

StanChart reaffirms $200k year-end projection for Bitcoin as US gov shutdown becomes tailwind

The post StanChart reaffirms $200k year-end projection for Bitcoin as US gov shutdown becomes tailwind appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Standard Chartered’s head of digital assets research, Geoffrey Kendrick, reaffirmed his year-end Bitcoin (BTC) price target of $200,000 on Oct. 2. According to Kendrick, fresh ETF inflows and the U.S. government shutdown could drive the crypto to further highs in the weeks ahead. In a note to clients, Kendrick said Bitcoin is poised to break past its all-time high within days and could reach $135,000 in the coming weeks, a little later than his previous forecast. Kendrick highlighted that net inflows into Bitcoin ETFs stand at nearly $50 billion, with three months still to go in the year. Shutdown is a catalyst Kendrick argued that the current shutdown carries more weight than the 2018–2019 episode, when Bitcoin showed little reaction. He noted that this year, the asset has traded closely with “U.S. government risks,” reflected in Treasury term premiums, positioning it to benefit as political gridlock deepens. Prediction market Polymarket indicates a 60% probability the shutdown will last 10 to 29 days, a duration Kendrick said would likely bolster Bitcoin prices throughout the period. ETF flows and market conditions While gold ETFs have recently outpaced Bitcoin ETF inflows, Kendrick predicted that the trend will soon reverse in favor of the digital asset. Inflows have been ramping up over the past week and are expected to continue. According to Kendrick, the demand for Bitcoin ETFs, combined with the crypto’s increasing correlation with macroeconomic risk indicators, reinforces its role as a maturing financial asset. He wrote: “I would expect at least another $20 billion by year-end, a number which would make my $200,000 year-end forecast possible.” Bitcoin Market Data At the time of press 8:55 pm UTC on Oct. 3, 2025, Bitcoin is ranked #1 by market cap and the price is up 1.63% over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin has a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 04:06
Stockholm gets hot as Europe's top IPO destination as London's struggles continue

Stockholm gets hot as Europe’s top IPO destination as London’s struggles continue

The post Stockholm gets hot as Europe’s top IPO destination as London’s struggles continue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stockholm has become an IPO hub in Europe after raising $6.8B in first-time offerings this year. The Swedish capital has now surpassed dominant markets like London, Frankfurt and Zurich and positioned itself as a major destination for IPOs. Globally, Stockholm now ranks fifth behind only the United States, China, Hong Kong, and India. While Stockholm is experiencing a surge in IPO activity, London’s market is struggling. British exchanges have seen fundraising activity decline by nearly 70% and the UK has fallen out of the global top 20 IPO markets. Stockholm has become a popular destination for IPOs in Europe Stockholm has emerged as Europe’s hottest destination for initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2025, overtaking larger and traditionally more dominant markets like London, Frankfurt, and Zurich. The Swedish capital is on track to raise $6.8B in first-time offerings this year, surpassing other European exchanges, according to Bloomberg data. Companies have begun to migrate to New York or stay private for longer, but Stockholm has positioned itself as the go-to venue for small and mid-sized firms backed by eager domestic investors. The highlight of Sweden’s strong run is the upcoming €3.1B IPO of Verisure Plc, a security firm whose flotation will be Europe’s largest since Porsche AG in 2022. Prior to that, there was the success of Noba Bank Group AB, which raised 7.6B Swedish kronor ($808 million) earlier this year and saw shares surge 30% in its trading debut. Sweden’s IPO boom Several factors have converged in 2025 to make Stockholm an IPO hub. Observers say that macroeconomic stability, investor appetite, and a wave of IPO-ready companies contributed to its growth. “The stars have aligned this year,” Henric Roth, a partner at law firm Baker McKenzie said, describing the shift as a “trend-shifter” for Swedish listings. Unlike many parts of Europe,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 04:04
Robinhood lists Strategy's Bitcoin-backed digital credit instruments

Robinhood lists Strategy’s Bitcoin-backed digital credit instruments

The post Robinhood lists Strategy’s Bitcoin-backed digital credit instruments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Robinhood has listed four digital tokens from Strategy, expanding access to Bitcoin-backed financial products for retail investors. The listed tokens are STRC, STRD, STRF, and STRK, each offering different features such as stable yield, flexible or cumulative dividends, and optional equity conversion. Robinhood, a retail-focused brokerage platform, has listed four digital tokens from Strategy, a Bitcoin treasury firm building structured yield products around its holdings. The new listings include STRC, a Bitcoin-backed perpetual preferred instrument that delivers stable yields with monthly payouts, and STRD, a non-cumulative preferred equity with flexible dividend declarations linked to cash flow. Robinhood also added STRF, a high-yield cumulative preferred with compounding deferred dividends, and STRK, a convertible preferred offering cumulative dividends and optional equity conversion. The availability of STRC and other Strategy instruments on Robinhood highlights the integration of Bitcoin-backed yield products into mainstream brokerage platforms, opening access to structured digital credit strategies for retail investors. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/strategy-partners-with-robinhood-to-list-digital-tokens/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 04:03
MLB Network Continues Trend Of MLB Viewership Increases In 2025

MLB Network Continues Trend Of MLB Viewership Increases In 2025

The post MLB Network Continues Trend Of MLB Viewership Increases In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MLB Network saw significant viewership increases in 2025, including network studio shows. MLB Network MLB Network, the league-owned network of Major League Baseball, saw significant viewership increases in 2025, continuing a positive trend that included other national, local, and streaming broadcasts for the season. MLB Network’s “Showcase” games, which feature one game a week produced by MLBN, averaged 256,000 viewers, a +12% increase over 2024. All out-of-market games on MLB Network, which included afternoon, primetime and late-night games, averaged 232,000 viewers, a +22% increase over 2024, and marked its best since 2018. Live out-of-market games on MLB Network games in July averaged 273,000 viewers, marking the best for any regular season month since August 2015 for the network. In a key growth area, out-of-market games experienced significant growth among younger age demographics. In the age 17 and under age demographic, the audience grew by +66%. For the 18–34 demo, the audience grew by 19%. Some key games that drew high numbers included the Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees out-of-market game on July 30, which averaged 758,000 viewers, the second-most-watched regular-season game in the network’s history. The most-watched late-night game ever on MLB Network was the Los Angeles Dodgers-Cincinnati Reds matchup on August 26th (10pm ET start time) that averaged 482,000 viewers. The most-watched Labor Day game ever for MLBN was on September 1st between the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies, which averaged 393,000 viewers. “The ability for us to have consistency in our show lineup was very important to our success this regular season,’ said Marc Caiafa, MLB Network SVP of Production, to Forbes. “Marquee matchups and just overall momentum around the game really carried us.” Other key moments included: MLB Tonight’s Trade Deadline Special on July 31st saw a +46% increase in viewership over 2024, averaging 268,000…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 04:01
Walmart App to Support Bitcoin and Ethereum, Thanks to New Deal

Walmart App to Support Bitcoin and Ethereum, Thanks to New Deal

The retail giant’s mobile app will soon allow users to buy, store, and spend digital assets, with Bitcoin and Ethereum […] The post Walmart App to Support Bitcoin and Ethereum, Thanks to New Deal appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/04 04:00
How Truth Is Rewarded on Blockchain

How Truth Is Rewarded on Blockchain

The post How Truth Is Rewarded on Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover how Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) uses token-based staking to reward truth, penalize misinformation, and power a decentralized knowledge economy. Learn why the upcoming crypto presale is gaining attention.  In an age where information spreads faster than facts can be verified, Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) introduces a bold protocol to re-anchor credibility on the blockchain. At the heart of this upcoming project lies a token-based staking mechanism that economically incentivizes truth, and disincentivizes misinformation.  By assigning value to proof, validation, and challenge, Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) doesn’t just store data; it creates a live, on-chain economy of trust. With the whitelist for early participants approaching, now is the moment for users to learn how this unique system works, and how early adopters will benefit from shaping its incentive-driven ecosystem.  The Economic Engine of Accuracy Unlike traditional blockchain models that focus purely on transaction history, Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is designed around the proof of knowledge. Users interact with the protocol in three primary ways: by submitting a knowledge claim, validating a claim submitted by someone else, or challenging it. What differentiates this system is that each of these roles requires staking ZKP crypto tokens, and each interaction triggers a possible reward or penalty. When a user submits a claim to the Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) blockchain, they’re required to stake tokens alongside their submission. If the claim is validated by the majority of verifiers, the user receives a reward. But if the claim is successfully challenged and disproven, that staked amount is lost. This risk-reward structure pushes users toward accuracy and away from speculation or dishonesty. Validators, on the other hand, are motivated to assess claims impartially. They too must stake tokens before verifying or rejecting a claim. If they align with the majority verdict, they earn a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 03:55
Coinbase, Samsung Partnership Push Retail Flows, 75 Million Potential Users

Coinbase, Samsung Partnership Push Retail Flows, 75 Million Potential Users

The post Coinbase, Samsung Partnership Push Retail Flows, 75 Million Potential Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase and Samsung are linking one of crypto’s most regulated on-ramps to one of the world’s most widely used mobile wallets. According to an October 3 announcement, US-based Galaxy users gained exclusive access to Coinbase One within Samsung Wallet, along with live Samsung Pay integration for in-app crypto purchases. Additionally, the companies plan to expand globally in the coming months. The pitch is convenience plus perceived safety, with zero-fee trading, boosted staking rewards, priority support, and account protection for unauthorized third-party access. New Retail Wave Incoming? The distribution math is the headline risk-on signal. Samsung Pay, within Samsung Wallet, has surpassed 150 million global active users by mid-2025, a base that dwarfs most crypto apps and rivals fintechs. Even if only a slice of those users is addressable in the near term due to geography and compliance, the funnel from “curious” to “first purchase” just got shorter on hundreds of millions of devices. If crypto’s next leg higher hinges on bringing new money from everyday consumers, getting the buy button into the default wallet matters. Samsung Pay already stores cards and passes KYC verification to Coinbase, allowing users to fund purchases using methods they use daily. Coinbase’s membership framework and loss-recovery assurances address mainstream concerns about hacks and support, issues typically highlighted by first-time users. Besides, by living inside the same wallet used at checkout, crypto accrues “top-of-mind” status every time a user pays for coffee. Together, these details can turn sporadic speculation into repeat behavior, the lifeblood of retail inflows. Potential for South Korean Retail Adoption The global angle is where this becomes a strategic beachhead rather than a US-only promo. South Korea is home turf for Samsung and one of the most active crypto trading cultures, with a 80% adoption rate of Samsung Pay.= Samsung Pay penetration in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 03:52
