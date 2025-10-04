MEXC Exchange
/
Kryptonyheter
/
2025-10-05 Sunday
Kryptonyheter
Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Tesla, GM lead record U.S. EV sales as federal incentives end
The post Tesla, GM lead record U.S. EV sales as federal incentives end appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DETROIT – Tesla and General Motors are leading the U.S. automotive industry this year in record domestic sales of all-electric vehicles, as consumers hurried to buy EVs before up to $7,500 in federal incentives for each purchase ended in September. New data provided to CNBC from Motor Intelligence shows U.S. sales of EVs, excluding hybrids, topped 1 million units through the first nine months of the year and set a new quarterly record of more than 438,000 units sold during the third quarter — achieving market share of 10.5% for the period. That record market share is up from 7.4% during the second quarter and 7.6% during the first three months of the year, according to Motor Intelligence. Sales of all-electric models were estimated to be 1.3 million in 2024, with a roughly 8% market share. U.S. EV industry leader Tesla, which does not report sales by region, is estimated to have retained its leadership position with a 43.1% market share through September, according to the data. That’s down from 49% to end last year, as competitors continue to release new EVs. GM, which offers the most EV models in the U.S., has made significant gains this year. Motor Intelligence reported that the Detroit automaker went from an 8.7% market share to begin this year to 13.8% through the third quarter – topping Hyundai Motor, including Kia, at 8.6% through September. The sales data comes two days after GM estimated it leads the U.S. industry in EV market share growth so far in 2025, with the lowest incentives of any major automaker. It sold 144,668 EVs through September, which still only represented 6.8% of its total U.S. sales. “No one is in a stronger position for a changing U.S. market than GM,” Duncan Aldred, GM president of North America,…
U
$0.010284
-2.56%
COM
$0.013409
-7.70%
1
$0.00765
+17.69%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 04:31
Dela
How Many Episodes Are There In Netflix’s Serial Killer Series?
The post How Many Episodes Are There In Netflix’s Serial Killer Series? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Charlie Hunnam in “Monster: The Ed Gein Story.” Netflix Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster: The Ed Gein Story, starring Charlie Hunnam as the infamous real-life serial killer, is new on Netflix on Friday. The official summary for Monster: The Ed Gein Story reads, “Serial killer. Grave robber. Psycho. In the frozen fields of 1950s rural Wisconsin, a friendly, mild-mannered recluse named Eddie Gein lived quietly on a decaying farm – hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare. ForbesWhat Time Does ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ Come Out On Netflix This Week?By Tim Lammers “Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades. From Psycho to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre to The Silence of the Lambs, Gein’s macabre legacy gave birth to fictional monsters born in his image and ignited a cultural obsession with the criminally deviant. Ed Gein didn’t just influence a genre — he became the blueprint for modern horror.” The logline for Episode 1 of Monster: The Ed Gein Story — titled Mother! — reads, “On a remote Wisconsin farm, troubled loner Ed Gein’s twisted bond with his domineering mother triggers a terrifying descent into madness.” ForbesThe Top 10 Horror Movies Of 2025 So Far, According To Rotten TomatoesBy Tim Lammers For viewers who want to watch Monster: The Ed Gein Story but don’t subscribe to Netflix, the platform offers three subscription options. Netflix’s ad-based package costs $7.99 per month for viewing on two supported devices, while the streamer’s ad-free package is $17.99 per month for two supported devices. Netflix also offers an ad-free package for $24.99 per month for four supported devices with 4K Ultra HD programming. Charlie Hunnam in “Monster: The Ed…
COM
$0.013409
-7.70%
REAL
$0.08437
+0.88%
LIFE
$0.00003441
+1.56%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 04:28
Dela
The wealth of the top 1% reaches a record $52 trillion
The post The wealth of the top 1% reaches a record $52 trillion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A version of this article first appeared in CNBC’s Inside Wealth newsletter with Robert Frank, a weekly guide to the high-net-worth investor and consumer. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox. The top 10% of Americans added $5 trillion to their wealth in the second quarter as the stock market rally continued to benefit the biggest investors, according to new data from the Federal Reserve. The total wealth of the top 10% — or those with a net worth of more than $2 million — reached a record $113 trillion in the second quarter, up from $108 trillion in the first quarter, according to the Fed. The increase follows three years of continued growth for those at the top, with the top 10% adding over $40 trillion to their wealth since 2020. All wealth groups saw gains over the past year, with the net worth of the bottom half of Americans increasing 6% over the past 12 months, according to the Fed data. Yet the growth has been fastest for those at the very top. The top 1% have seen their wealth increase by $4 trillion over the past year, an increase of 7%. Their wealth hit a record $52 trillion in the second quarter. The top 0.1% saw their wealth grow by 10% over the past year. Since the pandemic, the top 0.1%, or those with a net worth of at least $46 million, have seen their total wealth nearly double to over $23 trillion. Despite the recent faster growth at the top, the total shares of wealth held by the upper echelon has remained fairly stable for decades. The top 1% held 29% of total household wealth in the second quarter, compared with 28% in 2000. The top 10% held 67% of total household wealth in the…
TOP
$0.000096
--%
1
$0.00765
+17.69%
COM
$0.013409
-7.70%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 04:22
Dela
Taylor Swift’s ‘Life Of A Showgirl’ Hits Number 1 On Apple
The post Taylor Swift’s ‘Life Of A Showgirl’ Hits Number 1 On Apple appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Taylor Swift’s newest album “Life Of A Showgirl” soared to Number 1 on Apple Music charts after shattering pre-save records, as the billionaire artist weaves her engagement to Travis Kelce, industry battles, and possible pop rivalries, into her most self-referential album yet. LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) EXCLUSIVE ACCESS. Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce (R), during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management ) Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Key Facts Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, “The Life Of A Showgirl” released Friday at 12 a.m. EST and is trending at #1 on Apple Music’s “Top Album” chart, with all tracks occupying the top 12 spots. Eight of Swift’s 12 albums are currently in Billboard’s Top 100, a surge tied to the anticipation of the new release. Spotify announced on Monday that Swift’s album became the most pre-saved in its history, surpassing five million pre-saves. The previous title-holder was Swift herself, with her 2024 album “The Tortured Poets Department.” On Tuesday, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced that Swift became the first and only female artist to surpass 100 million RIAA Certified Album Units in an Instagram post. Does Swift Talk About Travis Kelce On ‘life Of A Showgirl’? Yes. The album is filled with playful nods to her fiance, Travis Kelce, whom she announced her engagement to in August 2025. On the opener, “The Fate of Ophelia” Swift begins with “I hear you calling on the megaphone/You want to see me all alone,” a likely reference to Kelce first asking her out publicly on…
LIFE
$0.00003441
+1.56%
1
$0.00765
+17.69%
COM
$0.013409
-7.70%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 04:19
Dela
Citi Report Predicts $1.9 Trillion Stablecoin Market, Traders Bet Everything on $BEST
The post Citi Report Predicts $1.9 Trillion Stablecoin Market, Traders Bet Everything on $BEST appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Citi predicts that the stablecoin market will reach $1.9 trillion by 2023, according to a new report released last week. That’s a conservative estimate as well. In the best-case scenario, Citi’s report suggests that stablecoins could grow to $4T by the end of the decade. Considering the 58% growth in stablecoins during 2025, it’s clear the market is trending upward, meaning crypto projects supporting stablecoins will benefit greatly in the coming years. Unlike other cryptocurrency assets, stablecoins maintain a fixed value, making them ideal for new users who want to trade cryptocurrency in the same way as fiat currency. Of course, entering the crypto world can be complicated, but an easy-to-use crypto wallet like Best Wallet can simplify much of the process while keeping your assets secure. The Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is also introducing some exciting new features for Best Wallet. Why is the Stablecoin Market Expected to Grow to $1.9 Trillion by 2030? Regulatory clarity is a major factor driving expansion in the stablecoin market. The US has taken the lead in global stablecoin adoption by shifting from its previously crypto-unfriendly stance, signaling to the world that the future of the dollar depends on the success of stablecoins. Citi’s report called the GENIUS Act a ‘gamechanger’. Stablecoin providers in the US are now required to back their issued tokens one-for-one with equivalent cash assets, which has built the confidence necessary for investors to diversify into stablecoin assets and earn dollar-backed crypto yields. Caption: Source: CitiGroup Citi has also noted that stablecoins are not in direct competition with other crypto assets. Instead, its assessment is that each class of crypto assets has unique benefits, meaning a healthy crypto ecosystem won’t result in a single winner but several different best-in-class assets working alongside each other. As a result,…
1
$0.00765
+17.69%
COM
$0.013409
-7.70%
WELL
$0.0001026
+12.74%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 04:16
Dela
Enhancing Text-to-SQL Models Using Tinker and Ray
The post Enhancing Text-to-SQL Models Using Tinker and Ray appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Oct 02, 2025 00:46 Discover how Tinker and Ray are utilized to fine-tune text-to-SQL models, enhancing AI capabilities in generating efficient SQL queries. In an innovative approach to advancing text-to-SQL models, Anyscale has introduced a method leveraging Tinker and Ray to streamline the training and deployment process. This development aims to enhance AI builders’ capabilities in generating efficient SQL queries, according to Anyscale. Data Generation Techniques The process involves two main components: data generation and model fine-tuning. Initially, data is generated using Qwen-8B, which is deployed with vLLM and Ray Serve as an Anyscale service. This setup allows for scalable LLM inference, crucial for handling large datasets efficiently. Ray Core facilitates executing numerous parallel tasks to produce candidate SQL queries. These queries are then evaluated in a SQL environment using SkyRL-gym, a tool designed to calculate rewards and assess query success. To deploy the Qwen-8B model as a service, Ray Serve’s integration with vLLM is employed. This setup is executed using a straightforward script, enabling the deployment of the model and generation of SQL queries in parallel. Successful queries are identified and stored for further processing. Model Fine-Tuning with Tinker The Tinker API plays a pivotal role in tokenizing data and fine-tuning the model. Offering a high level of control, Tinker allows for precise adjustments to the model’s parameters. The API supports the training of LLMs by processing examples through tokenization and applying a chat template, preparing the data for model input. The fine-tuning process involves running several iterations of forward and backward passes, adjusting the model’s weights using the Adam optimizer. This iterative process is designed to minimize the loss per token, thereby enhancing the model’s accuracy in generating SQL queries. Evaluating Model Performance Once the model is fine-tuned,…
RAY
$2.87
-3.75%
COM
$0.013409
-7.70%
OCT
$0.08223
-3.00%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 04:14
Dela
OnePay App Taps Zerohash to Launch Crypto Trading for Walmart Customers
TLDR: OnePay, majority-owned by Walmart, is preparing to roll out crypto trading and custody on its finance app this year. The app will integrate bitcoin and ether, supported by Zerohash, giving users more payment and cash-out options. OnePay is already a top-ranked finance app, surpassing JPMorgan, Robinhood, and Chime on Apple’s app store list. Customers [...] The post OnePay App Taps Zerohash to Launch Crypto Trading for Walmart Customers appeared first on Blockonomi.
APP
$0.001935
-4.86%
FINANCE
$0.001443
-12.06%
MORE
$0.07099
-1.12%
Dela
Blockonomi
2025/10/04 04:10
Dela
ArtGis Finance Partners with BoostFi to Advance RWA Settlement and DeFi Asset Management Using AI-Powered Intelligence
By collaborating with BoostFi, ArtGis brings advanced tools that improve customer experience, boost yields, and empower users to seize market momentum.
FINANCE
$0.001443
-12.06%
RWA
$0.00747
-3.23%
DEFI
$0.001944
-11.31%
Dela
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/04 04:10
Dela
Bitcoin Miners Diverge: CleanSpark Amasses $1.6B in BTC as Rival Riot Sells – Why?
CleanSpark has built one of the largest self-mined reserves and secured new credit lines, while Riot has monetized production and reported efficiency gains as Bitcoin conditions have evolved; September data cover hashrate, power costs, revenues, and treasury strategies.
1
$0.00765
+17.69%
BTC
$122,176.66
+0.10%
WHY
$0.00000002974
-8.18%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/04 04:06
Dela
Libra Probe Stalls in Argentine Congress: What’s Happening?
The post Libra Probe Stalls in Argentine Congress: What’s Happening? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The commission in charge of investigating the Libra incident failed to get hold of the testimonies of several government officials. Karina Milei, the sister of President Milei and General Secretary of the Presidency, has been summoned to testify before the commission but has failed to appear twice. Libra Probe Faces Headwinds: Argentine Officials Fail to […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/libra-probe-stalls-in-argentine-congress-whats-happening/
COM
$0.013409
-7.70%
GET
$0.004448
-0.71%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 03:56
Dela
Trendande nyheter
Mer
Top 5 Low-Cap Crypto Set for an Explosive Altcoin Season
BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus
99.3% of Bitcoin Supply in Profit, Analyst Suggests Correction
Walmart-Backed OnePay to Add Bitcoin and Ethereum Trading
Bitcoin Surges Toward a Record with a Promising October Forecast