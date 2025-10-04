MEXC Exchange
/
Kryptonyheter
/
2025-10-05 Sunday
Kryptonyheter
Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Tether seeks $200M for tokenized gold treasury vehicle
The post Tether seeks $200M for tokenized gold treasury vehicle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Tether and Antalpha are seeking $200M for a digital-asset treasury focused on tokenized gold. The vehicle would stockpile XAUt, Tether’s gold-backed token, highlighting expansion into tokenized commodities. Tether is working with Antalpha Platform Holding, a financial services firm linked to Bitmain Technologies, on plans to launch a public vehicle focused on tokenized gold, according to a Bloomberg report. The partners are seeking to raise at least $200 million to capitalize the entity, people familiar with the talks said. The proposed vehicle would function as a digital-asset treasury company, with the mandate of accumulating reserves of XAUt, Tether’s gold-backed token. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/tether-seeks-capital-tokenized-gold/
COM
$0.013409
-7.70%
XAUT
$3,895.19
+0.34%
TOKEN
$0.01318
-0.60%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 04:39
Dela
Non-dollar stablecoins said to reach 20% market share in two years
The post Non-dollar stablecoins said to reach 20% market share in two years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoins based on national currencies other than the U.S. dollar are expected to occupy a fifth of the global market within the next couple of years. The prediction comes from an executive member of the team behind one of the main contenders in this category, which has been growing fast, not without controversy. Market share of non-USD stablecoins to grow, A7A5 exec says Cryptocurrencies backed by fiat money not printed by the United States will have around 20% of the whole stablecoin market by 2028. That’s according to Oleg Ogienko, Director for International Development of the A7A5 project. The latter is a new Russian ruble-pegged coin that has been met with sanctions by the U.S. and its allies, alleging it’s being used by Moscow to finance its war in Ukraine. The stablecoin is issued by a Kyrgyzstan-registered entity, but is linked to Russian actors. Speaking at the TOKEN2049 international conference in Singapore, Ogienko insisted that stablecoins like his are actively strengthening their positions. Quoted by the Russian business news outlet RBC on Thursday, he also stated: “One of the stable trends in the crypto industry is the active development of non-dollar stablecoins. Their growth reflects the growing demand for digital assets backed by national currencies, which contributes to market diversification.” The stablecoin space is now heavily dominated by dollar-denominated currencies like Tether (USDT) and Circle’s USDC, which account for over 98% of the market. Ogienko believes this weakens other economies and creates risks for users in different jurisdictions. Employing smart contracts, the issuers of such cryptocurrencies can freeze wallets based on the holder’s nationality, for example. A7A5 seems to have been created precisely with that in mind – to facilitate international settlements for Russian firms facing financial restrictions which it helps bypass. This week, Russia recognized it as a “digital…
COM
$0.013409
-7.70%
U
$0.010293
-2.48%
NOT
$0.001593
-2.86%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 04:34
Dela
Bitcoin Nears All-Time High On Third Day of Government Shutdown
The cryptocurrency has rallied ever since the U.S. Federal government shut down at midnight on Wednesday due to partisan fiscal squabbling. Federal Impasse Pushes Bitcoin Toward Record High It’s day three of the federal government shutdown, but one couldn’t tell by looking at the markets. Stocks are mostly up, except for a few tech companies […]
EVER
$0.01891
+1.66%
U
$0.010293
-2.48%
T
$0.01548
-3.00%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/04 04:13
Dela
Ethereum Foundation to sell 1k ETH to fund R&D, grants
The Ethereum Foundation will sell 1,000 ETH and use the funds to support initiatives such as research, grants, and donations. The Ethereum Foundation revealed this via a post on X, noting that it will convert the 1,000 Ether into stablecoins. …
ETH
$4,484.21
-0.66%
FUND
$0.018
+37.29%
D
$0.03122
-3.13%
Dela
Crypto.news
2025/10/04 04:10
Dela
MARA’s Bitcoin Holdings Grow, Monthly Mining Hits 736 BTC
Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) boosts Bitcoin holdings to 52,850 BTC worth $6.4B, mining 736 BTC in September amid rising difficulty. Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) has strengthened its position as the world’s largest publicly listed Bitcoin miner. The company revealed that its Bitcoin holdings have risen to 52,850 BTC – which were valued at $6.4 billion […] The post MARA’s Bitcoin Holdings Grow, Monthly Mining Hits 736 BTC appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
BTC
$122,176.67
+0.10%
4
$0.16135
-12.85%
LIVE
$0.01333
+5.12%
Dela
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/04 04:00
Dela
$200M Liquidity Sits Above $200 Opportunity or Risk for SOL?
Detail: https://coincu.com/uncategorized/200m-liquidity-sits-above-200-opportunity/
SOL
$227.4
-2.04%
COM
$0.013409
-7.70%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/04 04:00
Dela
BlockDAG’s Live Testnet Surpasses 1,400 TPS While Ethereum Struggles With Delays & XRP Awaits Breakout
Follow Ethereum (ETH) technical analysis with resistance & delays, XRP price pattern aiming $4.20, & BlockDAG leading top crypto assets with 1,400 TPS Testnet & EVM compatibility.
LIVE
$0.01333
+5.12%
1
$0.00765
+17.69%
XRP
$2.959
-2.84%
Dela
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/04 04:00
Dela
Vietnam Central Bank Supports 20% Credit Growth Amid Crypto Boom
TLDR Vietnam’s central bank projects a 20% credit growth in 2025 to support economic growth and crypto adoption. The government legalized cryptocurrencies in June, classifying them as virtual and crypto assets. Vietnam’s government has placed restrictions on issuing fiat-backed stablecoins and securities under its new crypto regulations. The country launched NDAChain, a national blockchain database, [...] The post Vietnam Central Bank Supports 20% Credit Growth Amid Crypto Boom appeared first on Blockonomi.
BANK
$0.07273
-5.15%
BOOM
$0.007777
-0.70%
JUNE
$0.0949
--%
Dela
Blockonomi
2025/10/04 03:59
Dela
How are ETH bulls positioned after Ether’s 17% weekly gain?
Ether’s chances of breaking above $5,000 depend on institutional accumulation, but rising competition and muted derivatives metrics keep investor sentiment restrained. Key takeaways:Ethereum’s $100 billion TVL leadership contrasts with falling activity, as competitors gain traction through lower fees.Institutional accumulation via spot ETFs and corporate reserves may trigger an Ether supply shock above $5,000.Read more
ETH
$4,484.21
-0.66%
BULLS
$745.38
-0.17%
GAIN
$0.0198
--%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/04 03:57
Dela
PayPal’s PYUSD stablecoin supply doubles to $2.5b in a month
PayPal’s PYUSD supply has surged 113% month-over-month, hitting an all-time high of $2.54 billion. PayPal’s stablecoin PYUSD has broken out of its quiet launch phase. On Friday, Oct. 3, the stablecoin reached an all-time high in circulating supply at $2.54…
OCT
$0.08223
-3.00%
Dela
Crypto.news
2025/10/04 03:57
Dela
Trendande nyheter
Mer
Top 5 Low-Cap Crypto Set for an Explosive Altcoin Season
BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus
99.3% of Bitcoin Supply in Profit, Analyst Suggests Correction
Walmart-Backed OnePay to Add Bitcoin and Ethereum Trading
Bitcoin Surges Toward a Record with a Promising October Forecast