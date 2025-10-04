MEXC Exchange
Thailand Makes Bold Move to Expand Crypto ETFs Beyond Bitcoin
Thailand has officially shared that it is making preparations to expand its cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund (ETF) options. The country has always been at the forefront of cryptocurrency and regulation, recognizing cryptocurrency as a form of investment whilst also trying to protect citizens. In 2024, the country created a proper structure for citizens to make use […]
Tronweekly
2025/10/04 04:30
TOKEN2049 strips U.S.-sanctioned A7A5 stablecoin from sponsor list
TOKEN2049 scrubbed all references to the A7A5 stablecoin from its website and speaker roster following Reuters’ inquiry. The swift takedown of the platinum sponsor, targeted by U.S. sanctions, revealed the event’s reactive posture to a major compliance scandal. On Oct.…
Crypto.news
2025/10/04 04:28
Bitcoin Rockets to Nearly $124K, But Falls Short of Breaking Record
Bitcoin just came close to setting a new all-time high price, continuing the surging start to "Uptober" amid the U.S. government shutdown.
Coinstats
2025/10/04 04:13
Is The Approval Of Crypto ETFs At Risk? SEC Operations Frozen By Gov. Shutdown
The US government shutdown has significantly slowed operations across various federal agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which was expected to begin the approval process for long-awaited spot crypto ETFs. For the fourth consecutive time, spending proposals intended to reopen the government have been rejected by lawmakers from both parties, pushing the shutdown […]
Bitcoinist
2025/10/04 04:01
BlockchainFX Raises Millions, Ozak AI Gains Attention, But BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet Proves Real Utility Today
In 2025, the crypto presale space is more competitive than ever, with projects battling for attention and capital. BlockchainFX and […] The post BlockchainFX Raises Millions, Ozak AI Gains Attention, But BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet Proves Real Utility Today appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/04 04:00
MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Review: Why Smart Money Is Targeting This Early-Stage Altcoin
Why This Presale Is Different Every year, hundreds of presales launch — but only a select few attract attention from smart money investors. These are the traders, analysts, and whales who have seen countless projects rise and fall, and who only back opportunities they believe carry genuine upside. The MAGACOIN FINANCE presale has already raised […] Continue Reading: MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Review: Why Smart Money Is Targeting This Early-Stage Altcoin
Coinstats
2025/10/04 04:00
Strategy Bitcoin Holdings Surpass Major Global Banks’ Market Values
Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/strategy-bitcoin-holdings-exceed-banks/
Coinstats
2025/10/04 03:59
One Dogecoin Challenger Could Hit It By Year‑End
The post One Dogecoin Challenger Could Hit It By Year‑End appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* The hunt for the next meme coin explosion is heating up, with Telegram groups, X spaces, and trading forums buzzing about which names might deliver life‑changing returns. Three projects are getting most of the chatter. Pepeto (PEPETO) is emerging as a potential Dogecoin challenger thanks to presale momentum and a utility focus. PENGU and PUMP are also gaining traction but look more like longer‑term plays that could see their biggest moves by 2027. Pepeto: The Next Dogecoin Challenger Set To Break Out In 2025 Pepeto is not just another meme token riding culture. With more than $6.8 million raised in presale and a token price of $0.000000155, it offers the low entry point investors crave. Beyond buzz, Pepeto has launched a PepetoSwap demo, a zero‑fee exchange that plans to list a new generation of meme coins in 2026. Progress like that before mainnet launch sets it apart. Holders can stake tokens at an attractive 225% APY, growing positions well before exchange listings. Sharing the same 420 trillion max supply as Pepe, Pepeto builds on meme heritage but adds a clearer story, Pepe took P‑E‑P‑E, Pepeto kept the T for Technology and O for Opportunity, the attributes investors now say matter most. Some analysts argue that if Pepeto reaches Pepe’s present price of $0.00001094, early presale participants could see massive multiples on their initial entry. Layer in staking yields, and Pepeto’s upside becomes even more compelling. PENGU: From NFT Roots To A Market Contender PENGU began as an NFT collection and has evolved into a meme coin with a market cap near $2.3 billion and a token price around $0.036. With almost 63 billion tokens circulating and steady community growth, it posted a 20% rise in the past week. Still, for PENGU to hit a 15,000% gain it would…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 03:57
Weekly Crypto Regs Roundup: SEC–CFTC Harmonization Talks, Gensler Text Probe, and Push for Tokenized Stocks
The past week has been a defining one for U.S. crypto regulation, marked by high-level roundtables, new probes, and bold policy proposals.
Coinstats
2025/10/04 03:51
Plasma Adopts Chainlink Services to Enhance Blockchain Stability
Plasma has joined Chainlink Scale, integrating Chainlink's services for its blockchain. Swiss bank UBS uses Chainlink for tokenized fund operations via a pilot project. Continue Reading:Plasma Adopts Chainlink Services to Enhance Blockchain Stability The post Plasma Adopts Chainlink Services to Enhance Blockchain Stability appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/10/04 03:47
