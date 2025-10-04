2025-10-05 Sunday

Bitcoin lending will x10 by 2028: Maple CEO

The post Bitcoin lending will x10 by 2028: Maple CEO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sid Powell, CEO of Maple Finance, says that Bitcoin lending will reach $200 billion, and that BTC is this generation’s wealth engine. Summary Maple Finance CEO Sid Powell believes that Bitcoin lending will 10x in three years Rate cuts are making DeFi more attractive for investors Bitcoin is this generation’s wealth engine, like housing was for baby boomers Maple Finance has quietly grown into one of the biggest players in crypto credit. Sid Powell, CEO of Maple Finance, told crypto.news that he expects this growth to continue, driven by Bitcoin’s increasing valuation and institutional adoption. For this reason, Powell expects Bitcoin-backed lending to grow 10x in three years, reaching $200 billion in value. He also explained why he believes that Bitcoin will be this generation’s wealth engine, like housing was for baby boomers. crypto.news: You’ve recently surpassed $4 billion in assets under management. Just two weeks ago, that figure was under $3 billion. What’s driving this rapid growth? Sid Powell: Two main things. First, macro conditions. As rate cuts begin or are anticipated, yields in crypto credit become more attractive relative to traditional options. Investors start looking for better returns, and platforms like ours benefit from that shift. Second, DeFi integrations. Our work with Spark and the Sky ecosystem has driven a lot of growth. Launching SyrupUSD (SYRUP) on Plasma was also huge. That cross-chain expansion opened up new capital and user bases very quickly. Our goal is to reach $5 billion by the end of the year, and we’re on track for that. Syrup USD is now the third-largest stablecoin yield product out there, behind Sky and Athena. That’s a strong milestone for us. Looking ahead, we’re working on getting Syrup integrated into Aave and planning launches on a couple more chains before year-end. CN: Do you expect your…
Bitcoin Holders Locking In Gains As Profit-Taking Surges Amid Market Recovery, Rally To Extend?

The post Bitcoin Holders Locking In Gains As Profit-Taking Surges Amid Market Recovery, Rally To Extend? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Holders Locking In Gains As Profit-Taking Surges Amid Market Recovery, Rally To Extend? | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Godspower Owie is my name, and I work for the news platforms NewsBTC and Bitcoinist. I sometimes like to think of myself as an explorer since I enjoy exploring new places, learning new things, especially valuable ones, and meeting new people who have an impact on my life, no matter how small. I value my family, friends, career, and time. Really, those are most likely the most significant aspects of every person’s existence. Not illusions, but dreams are what I pursue. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-holders-locking-in-gains/
Strategy’s $77B Bitcoin Treasury Rivals Nations’ GDP

The post Strategy’s $77B Bitcoin Treasury Rivals Nations’ GDP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor’s digital asset treasury firm, Strategy Inc., just hit a new all-time high in crypto value; it is now worth more than several leading banks and equivalent to the gross domestic product of some nations.  “Our journey began with $0.25 billion in Bitcoin — and an immediate $0.04 billion unrealized loss,” said Saylor on Thursday, noting that Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings are now valued at $77.4 billion, close to double its value in 2024. The valuation comes as Bitcoin returned to the $120,000 level. While Bitcoin is still down 3% from its all-time high in mid-August, Strategy’s new Bitcoin value record comes as a result of it scooping up 11,085 BTC over the last seven weeks. Its most recent purchase was relatively small, just 196 BTC on Monday.  Strategy’s Bitcoin stash is now worth more than the market capitalization of several major banks, including BNY Mellon, Sberbank, US Bancorp, CIBC, ING, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, ANZ Bank and Lloyds. Source: Michael Saylor  A stash bigger than an entire nation’s GDP Strategy currently holds 640,031 BTC, equivalent to 3.2% of the total circulating supply. The next largest Bitcoin DAT is MARA Holdings, which holds 52,477 BTC, worth approximately $6.3 billion. With $77 billion worth of Bitcoin, you could buy 2,566,667 cars at $30,000 each or 385,000 houses at $200,000 each. Related: Crypto treasury ‘bubble’ fears overblown: TON Strategy CEO It is also comparable to the entire GDP of countries like Uruguay, Sri Lanka and Slovenia, meaning Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings are worth as much as the annual economic output of entire nations.  El Salvador’s Bitcoin holdings are just below ATH The largest nation-state Bitcoin treasury belongs to El Salvador, which is currently reported to hold 6,338 BTC, worth approximately $762.5 million, according to the El Salvador Bitcoin Office.  This is slightly below its…
FIOD Arrests Amsterdam Suspect for Using Bitcoin in Terrorist Financing

TLDR An Amsterdam man transferred over €5,000 in Bitcoin to terrorist-affiliated addresses in 2019-2020. The arrest follows a report of unusual cryptocurrency transactions to terrorist organizations. FIOD, with Europol’s help, is investigating the use of cryptocurrency in financing terrorism. Terrorist organizations, including ISIS and Al Qaeda, increasingly use Bitcoin to fund their operations. In a [...] The post FIOD Arrests Amsterdam Suspect for Using Bitcoin in Terrorist Financing appeared first on CoinCentral.
Shiba Inu Recovers 4.6 Million BONE Tokens After Major Shibarium Bridge Exploit

TLDR Shiba Inu recovers 4.6M BONE tokens after a major bridge exploit on Shibarium. Over 100 ecosystem contracts moved to multi-sig wallets to enhance security. Shiba Inu team implements blacklist features and validator key rotation for added safety. Shibarium plans gradual bridge restart with user compensation and enhanced measures. The Shiba Inu development team has [...] The post Shiba Inu Recovers 4.6 Million BONE Tokens After Major Shibarium Bridge Exploit appeared first on CoinCentral.
Presale Momentum — Best Crypto Presale MAGACOIN FINANCE Surpasses $15.2M and 14,800 Investors

The post Presale Momentum — Best Crypto Presale MAGACOIN FINANCE Surpasses $15.2M and 14,800 Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Often, momentum in the crypto market begins long before a token is listed on major exchanges. This is something MAGACOIN FINANCE is proving to be true. In a short time, the project managed to raise more than $15.2 million from over 14,800 investors, demonstrating significant early demand and growing confidence from both retail and institutional buyers. New investors entering the space may find presales one of the most powerful opportunities to earn a substantial return ahead of mainstream adoption. MAGACOIN FINANCE is being touted by many as one of the best presales to buy right now. The project has a strong community backing, impressive tokenomics, and analysts are giving it a good chance of significant gains when listed on exchanges. A Presale That’s Gaining Real Traction MAGACOIN FINANCE is proving this maxim with impressive numbers, as the presale stage is where most growth comes from for crypto investors. Over 14,800 investors have already invested more than $15.2 million in the ongoing presale of this project, indicating that buyers are clearly seeking a position ahead of the project’s listing on public markets. What makes it especially important is that it is continuing to grow. Unlike many projects that collapse after an exciting phase, new users are joining MAGACOIN FINANCE every single day. Moreover, it doesn’t look like this hype will die down soon. The response is strong as people believe that it can deliver value once it goes live. Furthermore, early supporters see this as…
Shibarium Reboots After $4M Hack, Pledges User Refunds – Here’s the Plan

Shibarium, the Layer 2 blockchain tied to Shiba Inu, has resumed operations following a multi-million-dollar exploit that forced developers to halt activity and initiate a 10-day emergency response. The attack targeted the network’s bridge to Ethereum, exposing validator controls and draining millions of dollars in assets before developers regained control. The breach unfolded when a malicious actor borrowed 4.6 million BONE, Shibarium’s governance token, through a flash loan. By temporarily amplifying their stake, the attacker was able to control 10 of the 12 validator keys, surpassing the two-thirds consensus threshold needed to push fraudulent checkpoints to Heimdall, Shibarium’s consensus layer. Shibarium Restores Security After $2.4M Exploit, Implements Long-Term Safeguards With that leverage, the attacker drained approximately 224.57 ETH and 92.6 billion SHIB tokens from the bridge contract, worth around $2.4 million at the time. An additional $700,000 in KNINE tokens from K9 Finance was impacted. K9 Finance’s DAO responded by blacklisting the attacker’s wallet, rendering the stolen KNINE unsellable. Developers immediately froze staking and unstaking functions across the network to prevent further outflows. Because the borrowed BONE was subject to a withdrawal delay, the attacker was blocked from fully exiting their validator position, giving Shibarium’s core team time to isolate the threat. Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya described the exploit as “sophisticated” and said it had likely been prepared for months. He confirmed that law enforcement had been contacted and that security firms, including Hexens, Seal 911, and PeckShield, had been brought in to investigate. Over the past 10 days, the Shibarium team and external partners have worked continuously to contain the breach and restore the network. In a detailed update, developers said ownership of more than 100 key contracts spanning Shibarium, ShibaSwap, and related projects had been migrated to hardware-secured custody with multi-party controls. All validator signer keys were rotated to cut off exposure from the compromised state, while new blacklisting mechanisms were added to staking flows. These measures allow developers to block any address identified as malicious from staking, unstaking, or withdrawing rewards. A key step in the recovery involved neutralizing the 4.6 million BONE delegation tied to the attacker. Developers introduced a contract upgrade to rescue the tokens, cleaning up legacy staking data and removing the malicious delegation from the ledger. The fix was first tested on Shibarium’s Devnet and Puppynet before being applied to mainnet, with Hexens reviewing the process. To further reduce risk, the withdrawal delay for staking was increased from one checkpoint to around 30, giving developers more time to detect anomalies before funds can be moved. The exploit also disrupted Shibarium’s checkpointing process. By injecting three fake checkpoints into the Root Chain Manager contract on Ethereum, the attacker caused Heimdall to halt, preventing legitimate checkpoints from being posted. Shibarium Developers Resume Checkpointing, Outline Post-Hack Roadmap Developers corrected the issue by adjusting the on-chain pointer to the last valid checkpoint, using a built-in housekeeping function. After a three-stage validation across test networks and mainnet, checkpointing resumed normally. The decision not to offer the attacker a bounty contract was also explained. Developers said no response was received to the initial outreach and that on-chain evidence showed the attacker was moving stolen funds. They argued that deploying a bounty contract would have added unnecessary complexity without benefit, so they kept their focus on securing the protocol and restoring integrity. Looking ahead, Shibarium developers outlined several near-term priorities. Work is underway to add blacklisting controls to the Plasma Bridge, which was paused following the hack. The team also plans to re-initiate the bridge with phased safeguards and said a mechanism to make affected users whole will be introduced once it can be done securely. Details of the refund plan will be released at a later date. Technical improvements are also being rolled out. Shibarium has partnered with dRPC.org to expand infrastructure access and has consolidated its official RPC endpoint at rpc.shibarium.shib.io. Also, documentation for node operators is being overhauled to simplify setup, while new monitoring and playbooks have been developed to detect checkpoint mismatches and key rotations more effectively. The incident marks one of the largest attacks on Shibarium since its launch, showing the risks of validator manipulation in proof-of-stake systems. Despite the breach, Shiba Inu’s SHIB token has risen 7.3% in the past week, trading at $0.00001268.Source: CryptoNews It remains 85% below its all-time high of $0.00008616 reached in 2021. BONE, meanwhile, briefly spiked from $0.165 to $0.294 in the immediate aftermath of the attack before stabilizing near $0.202
Coinbase To Donate Free Crypto For Low-Income New Yorkers

The post Coinbase To Donate Free Crypto For Low-Income New Yorkers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase is partnering with the non-profit GiveDirectly to launch a program providing crypto stipends to low-income New Yorkers between 18 and 30. The project will distribute USDC worth $12,000 in six installments to 160 residents selected by lottery. Sponsored Using USDC to Relieve New York Poverty GiveDirectly, a US-based non-profit that lets donors send money directly to the world’s poorest households, has partnered with centralized exchange Coinbase to launch a new pilot program. The initiative, dubbed “Future First,” aims to alleviate poverty in New York City by disbursing money to low-income residents. GiveDirectly will administer the program, while Coinbase will fund it and provide the necessary infrastructure. 📌 Crypto meets UBI: Coinbase + GiveDirectly giving 160 low-income NY residents $12K in USDC – $8K upfront for housing/education, then 5 monthly $800 payments (Cryptopolitan) . No strings attached, testing if “a lump sum at the beginning can lead to better outcomes”. Stablecoins… pic.twitter.com/4BMzwA2Mh9 — Dr Efi Pylarinou (@efipm) October 2, 2025 GiveDirectly will disburse $12,000 worth of USDC to 160 randomly selected New Yorkers over the next five months. The pilot will first give participants $8,000 up front and five subsequent deposits of $800.  “We wanted the funds to go to a US-based non-profit whose mission was aligned. Our goal is to increase economic freedom in the world, and we want to bring the transformative power of blockchain technology to those who need it most,” a Coinbase spokesperson told BeInCrypto. Sponsored The program is the latest to study how well no-strings-attached support can improve the quality of life for people of low socioeconomic status. It’s also the first in the US to give out money in cryptocurrency.  Notably, Coinbase told BeInCrypto that its involvement will be limited to enabling the transfer of these funds on behalf of GiveDirectly. The exchange will…
Chainlink Price Performance Is Being Outshone As Ethereum Whales Rapidly Accumulate This New Coin

The crypto market rarely stays still, and while some investors are fixated on Chainlink price movements, a surprising contender has emerged to steal attention. Ethereum whales, known for hunting the next big bets, appear to be diversifying away from blue-chip altcoins like LINK in favor of a fresh presale token — Layer Brett (LBRETT). With […] The post Chainlink Price Performance Is Being Outshone As Ethereum Whales Rapidly Accumulate This New Coin appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
U.S. equity funds log biggest inflows since 2024 as Fed rate cut looms

U.S. equity funds recorded their highest weekly net purchases since November 13, 2024, with $36.41 in net inflows this week.
