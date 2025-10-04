2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Judge rules Activision officials to face charges over Microsoft takeover deal

Judge rules Activision officials to face charges over Microsoft takeover deal

The post Judge rules Activision officials to face charges over Microsoft takeover deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Delaware judge ruled on Thursday that former Activision Blizzard officials, including Chief Executive Bobby Kotick, must face most of a lawsuit from Microsoft. The lawsuit alleged that the firm’s officials shortchanged shareholders when Microsoft bought the Call of Duty game maker for $75.4 million. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Chancery Court declared that shareholders in the proposed lawsuit can pursue their claim that Kotick and other Activision officials breached their fiduciary duties. The judge also dismissed two claims against Microsoft. Judge finds sufficient allegations against Kotick’s sale process manipulation BREAKING: Microsoft wins US court battle against the FTC to acquire Activision Blizzard 😳 pic.twitter.com/PjOOtqfQuY — Jon (@MrDalekJD) July 11, 2023 Court documents revealed that shareholders, led by the Swedish pension fund Sjunde AP-Fonden, took legal action against Kotick for rushing into the merger so he could retain his job and $400 million in change-of-control benefits. The plaintiff also accused the tech executive of insulating himself from claims he was aware of widespread harassment at Activision. The accusers claimed that the $ 95-per-share takeover price was too low from the beginning, and worsened as Activision’s performance improved during the 21-month regulatory approval process for the merger, which was finalized in October 2023. The federal judge stated in an 83-page document that there were sufficient allegations that Kotick manipulated the sale process to favor Microsoft. McCormick found that Kotick ensured speed and certainty during the sale. The Delaware Chancery Court also found it reasonably conceivable that Activision officials put Kotick’s interest ahead of those of shareholders. McCormick highlighted that the officials allowed a lowball takeover price while concerns about harassment were lowering Activision’s stock. The judge also dismissed allegations that Microsoft aided and abetted the alleged breaches, even though the tech company may have passively allowed the deal to continue…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04
Taylor Swift 'Ruin The Friendship' Lyrics—The Heartbreaking Story That May Have Inspired The Song

Taylor Swift ‘Ruin The Friendship’ Lyrics—The Heartbreaking Story That May Have Inspired The Song

The post Taylor Swift ‘Ruin The Friendship’ Lyrics—The Heartbreaking Story That May Have Inspired The Song appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) Taylor Swift performs onstage during night four of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at La Defense on May 12, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management ) Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift is no stranger to writing emotional ballads about the people in her life. While many fans first speculated that “Ruin The Friendship” — the sixth track on her new album, The Life of a Showgirl — was about a rumored rift with Blake Lively amid Lively’s legal drama with Justin Baldoni, the song actually tells a very different, heartbreaking story. What Do The ‘Ruin The Friendship’ Lyrics Say? “Ruin The Friendship” is believed to be inspired by Swift’s high school crush, who tragically passed away in 2010. At the beginning of the song, the singer references specific places in Hendersonville, a suburb of Nashville, Tennessee, where Swift attended high school. “You drive eighty-five / Gallatin Road and the Lakeside Beach,” she sings. Gallatin Road runs through Hendersonville, where Swift spent her teenage years after relocating to the Nashville area to pursue a career in country music. ForbesAre Taylor Swift’s ‘Actually Romantic’ Lyrics About Charli XCX? Let’s Break It DownBy Monica Mercuri In the song, she talks about regretting not kissing the boy, even though he had a girlfriend at the time. In the second verse, she references prom and how they made eyes at each other. She also mentions not wanting to make things awkward in second period: “Staying friends is safe, doesn’t mean you should.” LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 08: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (R) and Abigail Anderson during The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04
Senate Doesn't End Shutdown—Again, As It Stretches Into Monday

Senate Doesn’t End Shutdown—Again, As It Stretches Into Monday

The post Senate Doesn’t End Shutdown—Again, As It Stretches Into Monday appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Senate on Friday failed for a fourth time to advance legislation to end the government shutdown, stretching it to at least Monday as Republican leadership reiterated it won’t negotiate with Democrats. President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Marine One as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 26, 2025, en route to attend the Ryder Cup. (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Timeline Friday, Oct. 3The Senate rejected a GOP-backed bill to avert a shutdown until at least Nov. 21 in a 54-44 vote—failing to reach the 60 votes required to advance—and also voted down the Democratic proposal. Sens. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., and Chris Coons, D-Conn., did not vote for the GOP bill, while Sens. John Fetterman, D-Pa., Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. and Angus King, I-Maine, voted with Republicans in favor of the legislation, and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. voted alongside Democrats against it. Earlier Friday, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters they wouldn’t negotiate with Democrats on their demands to extend tax credits in the Affordable Care Act in exchange for their votes to break the 60-vote filibuster threshold. Friday, Oct. 3The September labor market report was put on hold as the BLS is closed due to the shutdown. Friday, Oct. 3White House budget chief Russ Vought announced $2.1 billion in federal funding for two major Chicago infrastructure projects—extension of the Red line and modernization of the Red and Purple lines—was “put on hold to ensure funding is not flowing via race-based contracting.” It’s the latest move by the White House targeting federal funding in a Democratic-led state as it seeks to pressure Senate Democrats to vote alongside Republicans for a new federal…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04
Alts About to Lambo? Trump Mulls $2K Tariff Payout for Americans

Alts About to Lambo? Trump Mulls $2K Tariff Payout for Americans

The post Alts About to Lambo? Trump Mulls $2K Tariff Payout for Americans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The long-awaited alt season, a bull-market phase characterized by alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoins) outshining bitcoin BTC$122,476.54, could occur soon, with President Donald Trump considering giving U.S. citizens “tariff dividends” in a move that may spark riskier financial behavior among recipients. “They’re just starting to kick in,” Trump said about the tariffs in an interview with One America News Network cited by the New York Post, “but ultimately, your tariffs are going to be over a trillion dollars a year.” Trump said his primary goal is to use the revenue to reduce the federal debt. He also said he may distribute some of the funds to Americans as rebates of as much as $2,000, in what he described as “dividend to the people of America”. The potential dividend, coupled with expected Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts, may alleviate household budgetary constraints, spurring a greater tendency to financial risk-taking and possibly boosting investments in altcoins, which have lagged behind the largest cryptocurrencies this year. The CoinDesk 20 Index of largest cryptocurrencies has climbed 48% in 2025, almost seven times as much as the CoinDesk 80 Index of next-largest tokens. The tendency to increase risk-taking was described in a 2023 research paper by Marco Di Maggio at Harvard Kennedy School. It found that more relaxed household budget constraints through stimulus payments increased crypto investing. The paper added that tighter future budget constraints due to higher expected inflation also boosted crypto investing, consistent with hedging motives. There is a precedent, too. Altcoins experienced a dramatic surge in 2020-21 as the government issued stimulus checks to support households during the coronavirus pandemic. Those unexpected freebies were largely channeled into the crypto market, which caused frenzied trading in the altcoin market. Bitcoin’s dominance rate, or its share in the total crypto market cap, collapsed to 39% from 73%…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04
Grand Slam Track Finds Lifeline, Pays Athletes Portion Of What They're Owed

Grand Slam Track Finds Lifeline, Pays Athletes Portion Of What They’re Owed

The post Grand Slam Track Finds Lifeline, Pays Athletes Portion Of What They’re Owed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 31: Blocks sit on the track on Day 1 of Grand Slam Track- Philadelphia at Franklin Field at the University of Pennsylvania on May 31, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) Getty Images Grand Slam Track, the debt-loaded startup sports league which debuted six months ago in Jamaica and was forced to cancel its final meet in June, landed a hail mary on Friday, securing emergency financing to pay outstanding prize money owed to athletes, according to a report. Following months of uncertainty and pressure from athletes and agents, the league was able to slow the bleeding with a cash infusion of roughly $5.5 million from a “handful” of the league’s initial investors. While the amount accounts for about a little less than half of what the athletes are owed – a reported $11 to $13 million in prize money and appearance fees spread over the first three meets in Kingston, Jamaica; Miramar, Florida; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – it remains a step in the right direction. Grand Slam Track has further told athletes that it is working to land the remaining funding over the next 60 days, according to another report. “Today is the beginning of Grand Slam Track’s reboot. We apologize for frustrations and hardships caused by the payment delays to date,” read a memo released to parties involved in the league–a copy of the letter was obtained by Front Office Sports. “Over the next 60 days, we will be working hard to make things right with everyone who helped make 2025 a success, to best position GST for 2026 and beyond. This is a critical step in that delicate and difficult process, but know there is a path. Our appreciation of your grace and support as we walk that path cannot…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04
Major Bitcoin (BTC) and Etheruem (ETH) Move from US Giant Walmart!

Major Bitcoin (BTC) and Etheruem (ETH) Move from US Giant Walmart!

The post Major Bitcoin (BTC) and Etheruem (ETH) Move from US Giant Walmart! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Retail giant Walmart-backed fintech app OnePay will soon offer cryptocurrency trading and storage on its mobile app. According to CNBC, Walmart-owned fintech firm One Pay will initially support Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) trading. One Pay plans to enable Bitcoin and Ethereum trading in the second half of this year by partnering with stablecoin infrastructure startup Zerohash. By allowing OnePay users to hold Bitcoin and Ethereum within their mobile app, customers will presumably be able to convert their cryptocurrencies into cash and then use it for in-store purchases or to pay off their card balances. This means users can convert BTC/ETH into fiat currency in-app for Walmart purchases and card payments. OnePay already offers cards, high-yield savings, Buy Now, Pay Later, and a digital wallet. So, adding cryptocurrency to the platform brings the app closer to an all-inclusive digital finance product. The move also aims to make cryptocurrencies more accessible to everyday consumers by integrating digital assets into Walmart’s broader financial ecosystem. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/major-bitcoin-btc-and-etheruem-eth-move-from-us-giant-walmart/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04
Philadelphia 76ers Rookie V.J. Edgecombe On Team's Ceiling: 'We're Contenders When Healthy'

Philadelphia 76ers Rookie V.J. Edgecombe On Team’s Ceiling: ‘We’re Contenders When Healthy’

The post Philadelphia 76ers Rookie V.J. Edgecombe On Team’s Ceiling: ‘We’re Contenders When Healthy’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Philadelphia 76ers rookie V.J. Edgecombe says the team are “contenders when healthy” and says he wants to improve his jump shot entering his first season. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images) Getty Images V.J. Edgecombe should be one of the more intriguing rookies entering the 2025-26 NBA season. The 20-year-old is wise beyond his years and more mature than your typical NBA rookie. The Bahamian native was the No. 3 overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2025 NBA Draft and is expected to play a key role on a Sixers squad loaded with veterans. The good thing about Philadelphia is they’re an annual playoff contender and when healthy, they project as one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference. The team is loaded with stars in Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey along with familiar names such as Eric Gordon and Kyle Lowry. But they also have an infusion of youngsters ready to help lead the franchise in the ensuing years including Jared McCain, Quentin Grimes and Justin Edwards. “I feel we’re contenders in the league when healthy,” says Edgecombe confidently in a one-on-one interview. “I’ve been here a few months and you can tell.” V.J. Edgecombe Outlines ‘Winning’ As Objective Entering Rookie Year The Sixers had a rough season last year despite entering the season with championship expectations following the acquisition of nine-time All-Star forward Paul George. George was expected to be the piece that would lift the Sixers over their playoff ceiling. However, injuries to all three of their key players played a key role in the team’s demise as Philadelphia went 24-58 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016-17 season. It’s worth noting that Embiid was limited to just 19 games last year, George missed 41 games and Maxey missed 30…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04
45 Elon Musk DOGE staff still on White House payroll and exempt from shutdown

45 Elon Musk DOGE staff still on White House payroll and exempt from shutdown

The post 45 Elon Musk DOGE staff still on White House payroll and exempt from shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Forty-five employees of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) remain on the White House payroll despite the Tesla CEO’s exit in May, and they are not being furloughed under the current government shutdown. This fact appears in a memo released on Thursday by the White House Office of Administration, which lays out who stays and who goes while Congress stalls on funding. It shows a clear picture: DOGE staff keep working while many other government workers sit at home without pay. The memo does not say why these 45 DOGE workers are untouched, but their status stands out as other White House offices shrink. The memo also shows how President Donald Trump is handling this shutdown differently from 2018. Trump has furloughed 514 fewer staffers this time than in the last shutdown under his watch. In that earlier plan, which former President Joe Biden had also approved but never had to use, about 61% of the Executive Office of the President was temporarily laid off. This current plan hits only 32% of the staff. The result is that far more staffers remain on the job, but Trump is openly saying he wants to lay off federal workers outright instead of just sending them home temporarily. According to the White House, these cuts could reach the “thousands.” Trump keeps DOGE running during shutdown Among the offices still running at full capacity is DOGE, which Elon once led as a cost-cutting operation before falling out with Trump over the president’s deficit-expanding tax cut bill. Elon’s departure in May came with a White House statement saying DOGE had been “decentralized,” meaning its teams across the government would report to their agency heads instead of a single leader. But the shutdown plan proves otherwise. It shows that 45 DOGE staffers still work in…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04
Walmart's OnePay App to Include Bitcoin, Ethereum Trading: CNBC

Walmart’s OnePay App to Include Bitcoin, Ethereum Trading: CNBC

The post Walmart’s OnePay App to Include Bitcoin, Ethereum Trading: CNBC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief OnePay, a fintech firm owned by Walmart, is reportedly adding crypto trading and custody to its mobile app. The platform was developed in 2021 via a collaboration between Walmart and investment firm Ribbit Capital. The OnePay app has jumped inside the top 5 among free finance apps in both the Apple and Google Play app stores. OnePay, a financial technology firm owned by retail giant Walmart, is reportedly adding Bitcoin and Ethereum trading to its mobile app, sources familiar with the matter told CNBC.  The firm is said to be working with stablecoin and crypto infrastructure startup Zerohash to implement custodying and trading solutions into its mobile banking application later this year.  “The move means that crypto is increasingly seen as a core offering that exists alongside traditional banking services like savings accounts, credit cards, and wealth management,” said CNBC reporter Hugh Son on the network’s Squawk on the Street show.  OnePay was developed in 2021 via a strategic partnership between Walmart and investment firm Ribbit Capital with the goal of delivering “modern, innovative and affordable financial solutions,” to its users.  ﻿ Its mobile banking app currently offers features like a digital wallet with Walmart rewards, a high-yield savings account, and a debit card. Specific details about what crypto features it may offer, beyond trading and holding select assets, are not available.  A representative for Zerohash declined to comment. The infrastructure firm rumored to be powering OnePay’s crypto initiatives recently announced a $104 million raise led by brokerage firm Interactive Brokers. The raise pushed the firm’s valuation to $1 billion.  Initially released to app stores as early as 2020, OnePay’s mobile banking application has shot up the app popularity charts in both Apple and Google Play stores, jumping at least 50 spots in each store over the last…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04
U.S. Strikes Another Alleged Drug Boat From Venezuela, Killing Four

U.S. Strikes Another Alleged Drug Boat From Venezuela, Killing Four

The post U.S. Strikes Another Alleged Drug Boat From Venezuela, Killing Four appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump announced the U.S. military carried out another strike on a boat it claimed was carrying drugs off the coast of Venezuela Friday, killing all four people on board. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth looks on during an event with President Trump inside the Oval Office on September 15, 2025 in Washington. (Photo by Tom Brenner For The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post via Getty Images Key Facts Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth both posted videos of the strike to their respective social media accounts, with Hegseth writing that “four male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the strike, and no U.S. forces were harmed in the operation.” Trump said the boat was “loaded with enough drugs to kill 25 TO 50 THOUSAND PEOPLE.” The strike is at least the fourth on boats in the Caribbean the administration has claimed were carrying drugs headed for the U.S., raising questions about the legality of the attacks, which have now killed a total of 21 people. The Trump administration declared in a letter to Congress this week the strikes were conducted as part of an “armed conflict” with drug cartels, according to multiple reports. This is a developing story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/10/03/trump-announces-another-strike-on-alleged-drug-boat-from-venezuela-four-killed/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04
