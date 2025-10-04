Senate Doesn’t End Shutdown—Again, As It Stretches Into Monday
Topline The Senate on Friday failed for a fourth time to advance legislation to end the government shutdown, stretching it to at least Monday as Republican leadership reiterated it won't negotiate with Democrats. President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Marine One as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 26, 2025, en route to attend the Ryder Cup. (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Timeline Friday, Oct. 3The Senate rejected a GOP-backed bill to avert a shutdown until at least Nov. 21 in a 54-44 vote—failing to reach the 60 votes required to advance—and also voted down the Democratic proposal. Sens. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., and Chris Coons, D-Conn., did not vote for the GOP bill, while Sens. John Fetterman, D-Pa., Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. and Angus King, I-Maine, voted with Republicans in favor of the legislation, and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. voted alongside Democrats against it. Earlier Friday, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters they wouldn't negotiate with Democrats on their demands to extend tax credits in the Affordable Care Act in exchange for their votes to break the 60-vote filibuster threshold. Friday, Oct. 3The September labor market report was put on hold as the BLS is closed due to the shutdown. Friday, Oct. 3White House budget chief Russ Vought announced $2.1 billion in federal funding for two major Chicago infrastructure projects—extension of the Red line and modernization of the Red and Purple lines—was "put on hold to ensure funding is not flowing via race-based contracting." It's the latest move by the White House targeting federal funding in a Democratic-led state as it seeks to pressure Senate Democrats to vote alongside Republicans for a new federal…
