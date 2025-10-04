MEXC Exchange
OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora
OpenAI is moving quickly to turn Sora, its new AI video app, into a money-making machine after its debut this week on Apple’s App Store. The app lets users type prompts to generate short clips, and it has already filled timelines with animated characters, brand logos, and even political figures. Chief Executive Sam Altman said […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/05 01:28
Solana Is the New Wall Street, Says Bitwise CIO, Calling It ‘Extraordinarily Attractive’
The post Solana Is the New Wall Street, Says Bitwise CIO, Calling It ‘Extraordinarily Attractive’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana’s role in the race to capture tokenized markets won new attention this week when Bitwise CIO Matthew Hougan called it “the new Wall Street.” Speaking with Solana Labs’ Akshay Rajan on Oct. 2, Hougan said global financial leaders increasingly recognize the disruptive potential of stablecoins and tokenization. He noted that the heads of the SEC and Bank of England, along with BlackRock’s CEO, have all signaled that digital assets could reshape payments and securities markets. Hougan added that this narrative resonates strongly with investors who understand the scale of change such technologies could bring. Hougan said that once audiences begin to consider how to gain exposure to blockchain, comparisons between platforms inevitably follow. In that evaluation, he argued, Solana’s combination of speed, throughput and near-instant finality makes it “extraordinarily attractive.” He cited improvements from 400 microseconds to 150 microseconds in settlement speed, describing the feature as intuitive for those accustomed to trading environments where execution and latency are critical. Framing Solana as “the new Wall Street,” Hougan said the blockchain’s technical edge is resonating with market participants. He said the narrative is “really resonant” and added that “you’ll see substantial flows.” Technical Analysis of SOL’s Price Action According to CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis data model, during the 23-hour session from Oct. 3 at 15:00 UTC to Oct. 4 at 14:00 UTC, SOL traded within a narrow $8.40 range between $228.19 and $237.04, reflecting a period of consolidation. The high was set at $237.04 around 16:00 on Oct. 3 before steady selling pressure pushed the price lower toward the $228–$229 area, which acted as support. Trading activity was strongest early in the session, with volumes peaking at 3.29 million units around 17:00, but gradually declined to just 42,637 by the closing hour of the analysis period. This sharp reduction in…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 01:24
France: Éric Ciotti Opposes U.S. Takeover of Exaion, Defends Bitcoin Mining
Éric Ciotti triggers a political bomb: what if France mined bitcoin with its nuclear energy? Between energy sovereignty and the battle against the United States, discover how BTC becomes the explosive issue of 2025 – and why it will change everything. #Bitcoin #France #BTC L’article France: Éric Ciotti Opposes U.S. Takeover of Exaion, Defends Bitcoin Mining est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/10/05 01:05
Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move
The post Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Gold (XAUt), the gold-backed digital token issued by stablecoin giant Tether, is closing in on a $1.5 billion market capitalization. According to data released by the company, Tether Gold’s market capitalization currently stands at about $1.46 billion, supported by 966 gold bars weighing 11,693.4 kilograms. Sponsored Digital Gold Rush Pushes Tether’s XAUt Toward $1.5 Billion The firm said the token’s total minted supply amounts to 375,572.25 ounces, of which 261,961.71 ounces—worth roughly $1.01 billion—are in circulation, while 113,610.54 ounces remain available for sale. Tether XAUt Token Supply. Source: Tether The token’s market value rise mirrors gold’s record-breaking rally. Indeed, spot gold price recently climbed to an all-time high of $3,896.49, marking its seventh consecutive weekly gain. Market analysts attribute this climb to investors seeking safety amid fears of a prolonged US government shutdown and mounting expectations of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates. As gold prices soar, digital representations like XAUt have benefited from parallel demand. Investors increasingly view tokenized gold as a more liquid, accessible alternative to traditional holdings. Sponsored Consequently, Tether Gold has appreciated by nearly 46% over the past year and 10% in the past month, earning it a place among the world’s 100 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Tether to Deepen Gold Strategy Tether’s ambitions in tokenized assets extend well beyond XAUt’s market performance. The USDT issuer is reportedly working to raise at least $200 million for a new Digital Asset Treasury Company (DATCO) focused on tokenized gold. On this venture, it is partnering with Antalpha, a firm linked to Bitcoin hardware maker Bitmain. Sponsored According to the report, the DATCO will hold Tether’s XAUt tokens and open the door for broader institutional participation in tokenized gold. Meanwhile, this venture builds on a series of earlier collaborations between Tether and Antalpha. In June, Tether acquired…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 01:01
Pro-Crypto Mike Selig Emerges As CFTC Chair Frontrunner, Gains Ripple CLO’s Endorsement
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/10/05 00:55
Stripe's USDC Transfers Exceed $100 Million on Polygon, Base, Ethereum
Stripe's monthly usage of blockchains for USDC transfers exceeds $15 million per month, cryptocurrency researcher Alex Obchakevich says
Coinstats
2025/10/05 00:52
DOT test belangrijke weerstand terwijl trend lijkt te keren
Polkadot lijkt zich klaar te maken voor een nieuwe opwaartse beweging. Terwijl veel altcoins zijwaarts bewegen, laat DOT signalen zien van een mogelijke trendomslag. De huidige koers staat op $4,22, wat een lichte daling van 0,41% betekent ten opzichte van gisteren. Toch kijken analisten met belangstelling naar het technische plaatje... Het bericht DOT test belangrijke weerstand terwijl trend lijkt te keren verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/10/05 00:39
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for October 4
Can bulls expect Bitcoin (BTC) to test $121,000 zone soon?
Coinstats
2025/10/05 00:32
SIPP vs Workplace Pension: What's the Smarter Move This Tax Year?
Choosing the right pension scheme early could leave you thousands of pounds better off when you are ready to retire, ensuring you enjoy your golden years.
Hackernoon
2025/10/04 22:24
Top 5 Common Pitfalls in Oracle Cloud Financial Implementations and How to Avoid Them
Oracle Cloud Financials can transform finance operations, but poor planning often derails success. Common pitfalls include unclear requirements, weak data migration, neglecting change management, missed integrations, and ignoring post-go-live optimization. With proper planning, training, and reviews, organizations can unlock the platform’s full value.
Hackernoon
2025/10/04 22:00
