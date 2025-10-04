2025-10-05 Sunday

EigenAI Empowers Collective Memory’s Onchain Verification of 1.6M Photos

EigenAI Empowers Collective Memory’s Onchain Verification of 1.6M Photos

The post EigenAI Empowers Collective Memory’s Onchain Verification of 1.6M Photos appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zach Anderson Oct 02, 2025 01:40 Collective Memory leverages EigenAI to ensure verifiable and decentralized AI inference for 1.6 million images, enhancing transparency and trust in its decentralized social network. In a significant stride towards decentralization and verifiability, Collective Memory has partnered with EigenAI to process and verify 1.6 million images and videos uploaded to its platform. The move aims to challenge centralized control over narratives by ensuring that AI inference remains transparent and neutral. Understanding Collective Memory Collective Memory is a decentralized social network and knowledge base that allows users to share unfiltered experiences, ranging from daily life to significant events such as protests and wars. The platform transforms these uploads, known as “Memories,” into investable assets through ATTN tokens. This creates an economy where creators earn instantly, fans participate in the upside, and advertisers engage with genuine contexts. The Challenge of Trustworthy AI Before adopting EigenAI, Collective Memory faced substantial challenges in maintaining trust in AI inference. The platform needed a reliable method to extract metadata such as time and context from uploaded Memories without relying on opaque AI services that could introduce bias or manipulation. Traditional AI models, whether cloud-based or local, posed risks of tampering and lacked the transparency required for a community-driven platform. Why EigenAI? Collective Memory selected EigenAI for its ability to support multiple inference models while ensuring the integrity of results. This choice aligns with the platform’s commitment to decentralization and transparency. EigenAI’s infrastructure allows for scalable and neutral interpretation of Memories, from ordinary photos to conflict zone footage, without relying on a single model or operator. Implementing EigenAI’s Solution By integrating EigenAI, Collective Memory enables bot-driven inference that extracts content and context from Memories in a decentralized manner. This approach eliminates dependency on any…
Is This the Presale Cryptocurrency That Could Turn $1,000 Into $1 Million? Blazpay ($BLAZ) Explained

Is This the Presale Cryptocurrency That Could Turn $1,000 Into $1 Million? Blazpay ($BLAZ) Explained

Blazpay ($BLAZ) has officially launched its presale, with Phase 1 now live at the entry price of just $0.006 per token. This first phase of this presale cryptocurrency offers the lowest price buyers will ever see, as the cost of tokens will automatically increase once the allocated tokens are sold. With only a limited allocation […] The post Is This the Presale Cryptocurrency That Could Turn $1,000 Into $1 Million? Blazpay ($BLAZ) Explained appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Plasma picks Chainlink as official oracle partner

Plasma picks Chainlink as official oracle partner

The post Plasma picks Chainlink as official oracle partner appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Plasma, a high-performance layer-1 blockchain for stablecoins, has integrated with Chainlink as it looks to tap into the oracle platform’s solutions to scale applications on its network. Summary Layer 1 stablecoin plaform Plasma has integrated with Chainlink. The collaboration sees Plasma join the Chainlink Scale program, with Chainlink its official oracle provider. Integration will help boost stablecoin development and adoption on the L1. Plasma has picked Chainlink as its official oracle provider, the platform announced on Oct. 3, as the stablecoin network joins Chainlink Scale. According to a press release, the team plans to leverage the oracle solutions and infrastructure accessible via this collaboration to spark further growth.  Selecting Chainlink (LINK) as its oracle provider means developers will have access to solutions such as Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol, Data Streams, and Data Feeds, with these live and accessible to developers from day one. Aave integration Adoption of Chainlink services is key to bringing more integrations to Plasma’s network, which already supports Ethereum’s leading decentralized finance protocol Aave. The Aave platform has attracted more than $6.2 billion in deposits since going live, with CCIP and Data Feeds helping to power this traction. “By adopting the Chainlink standard and joining the Chainlink Scale program, Plasma is demonstrating how new layer 1 networks can launch with enterprise-grade stablecoin infrastructure from day one,” said Johann Eid, chief business officer at Chainlink Labs. CCIP, Data Streams, and Data Feeds, as well as the Aave integration, add to Plasma’s ecosystem, with deep stablecoin liquidity key. The move will boost the platform’s quest to become a leading network for stablecoins and on-chain payments, Eid added. With more than $5.5 billion in stablecoin supply, Plasma is rapidly expanding, and hits the key milestone just days after its mainnet launch. Plasma joins growing list Chainlink partners Chainlink’s growing adoption across…
BlockDAG, Solana, XRP, & Pi Network Insights

BlockDAG, Solana, XRP, & Pi Network Insights

The post BlockDAG, Solana, XRP, & Pi Network Insights appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Smart contracts are moving into a new phase of accessibility, and the best crypto to invest in now are those making this shift possible for ordinary users. No longer the domain of Solidity coders, these contracts are being built with tools that are visual, simple, and ready for wider adoption. This wave is shaping the future of Web3, and four names stand at the front. BlockDAG shines with its Low-Code Smart Contract Builder, making contract creation drag-and-drop. Alongside XRP, Solana, and Pi Network, BlockDAG’s live testnet and design-first approach make it a strong contender for rapid adoption this quarter. BlockDAG: Smart Contracts at the Click of a Button BlockDAG is changing the way people create and deploy smart contracts. Its Low-Code Smart Contract Builder gives users the ability to build, launch, and manage contracts through a visual interface with no coding knowledge required. The tool works like a website editor: drag features, define functions through menus, and launch with a single click. This opens Web3 to entrepreneurs, marketers, and creators who want to create NFTs or utility-driven contracts without hiring developers. Backing this is strong infrastructure. BlockDAG uses a hybrid DAG plus Proof-of-Work system that balances speed and security, supporting 2,000 to 15,000 transactions per second. Its Awakening Testnet is live, showing full compatibility with the builder and support for wallets, miners, and explorer tracking. Contracts made through the builder are validated like traditional Solidity contracts, ensuring both usability and safety. BlockDAG’s progress extends beyond technology. The project presale is now nearing to $420 million, sold 26.5 billion coins, and shipped more than 20,000 X-series miners worldwide. With the coin still offered at $0.0015 despite Batch 30 pricing at $0.03, it highlights a clear entry gap. For those seeking the best crypto to invest in with both real-world utility and…
Robinhood to Release Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 5

Robinhood to Release Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 5

The post Robinhood to Release Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 5 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Caroline Bishop Oct 02, 2025 01:07 Robinhood Markets, Inc. will announce its third-quarter 2025 financial results on November 5, 2025. The company will host a video call to discuss results, available via its official channels. Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) has announced its plans to release the financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on November 5, 2025, after the market closes. The announcement was made on October 1, 2025, as reported by GlobeNewswire. Video Call for Earnings Discussion Robinhood will host a video call to discuss the results at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on the same day. The call will be accessible via Robinhood’s official channels, including a live stream on YouTube and X.com. Supporting materials and the video call will also be available on the company’s investor relations website, investors.robinhood.com. A replay and transcript of the call will be provided following the event. Engagement with Shareholders Robinhood is offering its shareholders the opportunity to engage with the company by submitting and upvoting questions for management through the Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies. This platform will be open for submissions from October 29 until November 4, 2025. The most upvoted questions will be addressed during the earnings call. About Robinhood Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Robinhood Markets, Inc. has revolutionized the financial services industry by introducing commission-free stock trading and democratizing market access. Through its subsidiaries, Robinhood offers trading in stocks, options, futures, and cryptocurrencies, alongside retirement investment options and expert-managed portfolios. The company continues to focus on providing value and innovative products to a new generation of investors. Investor Relations and Additional Information Investors are encouraged to regularly visit Robinhood’s Investor Relations website and Newsroom for updates and material information, as the company uses these…
UK Crypto Ban Lifted, But Retail Investors Still Can’t Buy – What’s the Holdup?

UK Crypto Ban Lifted, But Retail Investors Still Can’t Buy – What’s the Holdup?

The UK has eased the crypto ban for retail, permitting Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs from October 2. Prospectus reviews and LSE approvals have extended timelines, with launches expected after at least October 13 as UK-US work on digital-asset standards and stablecoin rules has continued.
BlockDAG vs BlockchainFX & Ozak AI

BlockDAG vs BlockchainFX & Ozak AI

The post BlockDAG vs BlockchainFX & Ozak AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Compare BlockchainFX’s $8M raise and Ozak AI’s $3.4M buzz with BlockDAG’s 1,400 TPS testnet, EVM tools, and dApps, proving why it is the top presale crypto 2025. In 2025, the crypto presale space is more competitive than ever, with projects battling for attention and capital. BlockchainFX and Ozak AI are making waves with millions raised and strong narratives, but one project is separating itself from the noise. BlockDAG is not only raising funds but also shipping real tools. While many presales focus on whitepapers and promises, BlockDAG (BDAG) has gone further by delivering live testnet infrastructure. Its Awakening Testnet enables developers to deploy smart contracts, mint NFTs, and launch decentralised applications through a user-friendly IDE. With almost $420M raised and 26.5B coins sold, BlockDAG is redefining what a presale can achieve. This combination of credibility and delivery is why analysts are calling it the top presale crypto 2025. BlockchainFX Crosses $8M With Market Excitement BlockchainFX has caught the eye of the market by raising more than $8 million in presale funds. Analysts, including those at BlockchainReporter, have highlighted it as a project to watch in the months ahead. Its pitch is built around value growth, roadmap execution, and the promise of future exchange listings. The energy surrounding BlockchainFX is real, but it is based on projected outcomes rather than working infrastructure. With presale participants buying into the earliest stage of development, the play remains speculative. Traders are betting on long-term rewards in exchange for near-term risk. While BlockchainFX has momentum, it still needs to prove itself through product delivery to be considered alongside the top presale crypto 2025 leaders. Ozak AI Secures $3.4M,  But Tools Still Missing Ozak AI has tapped into the powerful AI narrative within blockchain. With a presale price of just $0.012 and $3.4 million…
New Development in the US Government Shutdown Crisis – Next Critical Date Set

New Development in the US Government Shutdown Crisis – Next Critical Date Set

The tense voting process continues in Congress following the government shutdown in the US on October 1st. Here are the details. Continue Reading: New Development in the US Government Shutdown Crisis – Next Critical Date Set
Bitcoin Enthusiast Pompliano Shocked By Stimulus Check Investment Stat: Here's What You Could Have Made

Bitcoin Enthusiast Pompliano Shocked By Stimulus Check Investment Stat: Here's What You Could Have Made

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has surged in value in recent days, topping the $122,000 level and narrowing in on all-time highs set in August.read more
Stockholm has become Europe’s top IPO hub in 2025 after raising $6.8B

Stockholm has become Europe’s top IPO hub in 2025 after raising $6.8B

Stockholm has become an IPO hub in Europe after raising $6.8B in first-time offerings this year. The Swedish capital has now surpassed dominant markets like London, Frankfurt and Zurich and positioned itself as a major destination for IPOs. Globally, Stockholm now ranks fifth behind only the United States, China, Hong Kong, and India. While Stockholm […]
