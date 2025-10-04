BlockDAG, Solana, XRP, & Pi Network Insights
The post BlockDAG, Solana, XRP, & Pi Network Insights appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Smart contracts are moving into a new phase of accessibility, and the best crypto to invest in now are those making this shift possible for ordinary users. No longer the domain of Solidity coders, these contracts are being built with tools that are visual, simple, and ready for wider adoption. This wave is shaping the future of Web3, and four names stand at the front. BlockDAG shines with its Low-Code Smart Contract Builder, making contract creation drag-and-drop. Alongside XRP, Solana, and Pi Network, BlockDAG’s live testnet and design-first approach make it a strong contender for rapid adoption this quarter. BlockDAG: Smart Contracts at the Click of a Button BlockDAG is changing the way people create and deploy smart contracts. Its Low-Code Smart Contract Builder gives users the ability to build, launch, and manage contracts through a visual interface with no coding knowledge required. The tool works like a website editor: drag features, define functions through menus, and launch with a single click. This opens Web3 to entrepreneurs, marketers, and creators who want to create NFTs or utility-driven contracts without hiring developers. Backing this is strong infrastructure. BlockDAG uses a hybrid DAG plus Proof-of-Work system that balances speed and security, supporting 2,000 to 15,000 transactions per second. Its Awakening Testnet is live, showing full compatibility with the builder and support for wallets, miners, and explorer tracking. Contracts made through the builder are validated like traditional Solidity contracts, ensuring both usability and safety. BlockDAG’s progress extends beyond technology. The project presale is now nearing to $420 million, sold 26.5 billion coins, and shipped more than 20,000 X-series miners worldwide. With the coin still offered at $0.0015 despite Batch 30 pricing at $0.03, it highlights a clear entry gap. For those seeking the best crypto to invest in with both real-world utility and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 05:00