REX and Osprey file for 21 crypto ETFs including Cardano, Stellar, Sui, and Hype

REX and Osprey file for 21 crypto ETFs including Cardano, Stellar, Sui, and Hype

The post REX and Osprey file for 21 crypto ETFs including Cardano, Stellar, Sui, and Hype appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. REX Shares and Osprey Funds have submitted 21 individual crypto ETF applications to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The filings include large tokens such as Cardano (ADA), Stellar (XLM), Sui (SUI), and Hype (HYPE).  Unlike spot products, many of these filings use staking mechanisms. Not only would they be able to monitor the token price performance, but they would also have the opportunity to receive rewards from staked assets. Tokens such as ADA, AVAX, DOT, NEAR, SEI, SUI, TAO, and HYPE are staked. The decision follows the success of REX-Osprey’s Solana staking ETF, which recently saw strong performance and inspired broader multi-coin filings. The filings also bring Cayman Islands subsidiaries under U.S. regulatory and tax requirements. These offshore entities allow managers to continue to be exposed to digital assets while retaining regulated investment company status. Beyond US markets, the documents hint that up to 40% of assets may be invested in foreign-listed ETPs, such as those offered by 21Shares, CoinShares and Valour. SEC approval process  The timing of the filings comes as the SEC recently got new listing standards for commodity-based trust shares clear. That adjustment significantly cuts the amount of time required for ETF applications to enter the market by eliminating the more complex process of 19b-4. Dozens of crypto-related filings could now go to trading status far more quickly than under the old rules. However, good progress is not always assured. Following the shutdown of the U.S. government due to Congress’s inability to agree on a budget, the SEC is running at reduced staffing levels. Without clear direction from SEC leadership, ETF approvals are unlikely to move forward until the government reopens. The delay may affect the new REX-Osprey products that are being filed and other applications that are approaching important deadlines. October deadlines put pressure…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04 05:16
UK's Push for iCloud Backdoor Puts Crypto Security and Privacy at Risk

UK’s Push for iCloud Backdoor Puts Crypto Security and Privacy at Risk

TLDR UK government demands access to encrypted iCloud backups, risking crypto wallet security. The new push could expose users’ crypto wallet keys to brute-force attacks. Apple faces pressure but refuses to create backdoors, citing security risks. September 2025 marked a key moment as the SEC approved the first multi-asset cryptocurrency ETP in the US. The [...] The post UK’s Push for iCloud Backdoor Puts Crypto Security and Privacy at Risk appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/10/04 05:11
Cardano – Can 70M ADA whale buy lift prices past $0.90?

Cardano – Can 70M ADA whale buy lift prices past $0.90?

Can Cardano break out of the range and reach its previous yearly highs?
Coinstats 2025/10/04 05:00
Q4 Crypto Picks: Solana Pushes Speed, XRP Targets Payments, Pi Builds Community, but BlockDAG Delivers Simplicity & Huge ROI

Q4 Crypto Picks: Solana Pushes Speed, XRP Targets Payments, Pi Builds Community, but BlockDAG Delivers Simplicity & Huge ROI

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/best-q4-crypto-picks-blockdag-solana-xrp-pi-network-insights/
Coinstats 2025/10/04 05:00
FLOKI Token Becomes First BNB Chain Project with ETP Listing in Europe

FLOKI Token Becomes First BNB Chain Project with ETP Listing in Europe

TLDR FLOKI ETP now available in Europe, providing regulated exposure to the meme coin. The product is listed on Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market, making FLOKI a unique BNB Chain token. FLOKI’s entry into traditional finance signals growing institutional interest in meme coins. The SEC’s approval of Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund marks another milestone for [...] The post FLOKI Token Becomes First BNB Chain Project with ETP Listing in Europe appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/10/04 04:54
Coinbase Applies for US Banking License, Joining Growing Pack of Crypto Firms

Coinbase Applies for US Banking License, Joining Growing Pack of Crypto Firms

Coinbase on Friday announced that it had filed for a National Trust Company Charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
Coinstats 2025/10/04 04:51
Ripple Pushes $1.3M Into UC Berkeley to Launch Digital Asset Research Hub

Ripple Pushes $1.3M Into UC Berkeley to Launch Digital Asset Research Hub

TLDR: Ripple provided $1.3M in stablecoin to fund UC Berkeley’s new Center for Digital Assets and blockchain research. The center will study blockchain, digital twin technologies, and valuation methods for real-world and digital assets. UC Berkeley and Ripple extend their seven-year partnership with a new accelerator for XRPL blockchain startups. The center will support research, [...] The post Ripple Pushes $1.3M Into UC Berkeley to Launch Digital Asset Research Hub appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi 2025/10/04 04:49
Public Keys: Robinhood Takes Flight, GM to Walmart, and Never Not Trading

Public Keys: Robinhood Takes Flight, GM to Walmart, and Never Not Trading

Robinhood soars to new highs as crypto goes mainstream through Walmart, Samsung, and CME's 24/7 trading plans.
Coinstats 2025/10/04 04:44
XRP and Solana Price Prediction — Best Altcoins to Buy Now as ETF Buzz and Inflows Build

XRP and Solana Price Prediction — Best Altcoins to Buy Now as ETF Buzz and Inflows Build

The crypto market is buzzing with excitement as we approach the end of 2025. While Bitcoin struggles to regain traction above $115,000, XRP and Solana have been showing strong potential. With ETF inflows and increasing institutional interest, these altcoins are gaining momentum. Amid this growing enthusiasm for established players like XRP and Solana, new altcoins […] Continue Reading: XRP and Solana Price Prediction — Best Altcoins to Buy Now as ETF Buzz and Inflows Build
Coinstats 2025/10/04 04:40
45 DOGE staffers remain on the White House payroll despite the government shutdown and Elon Musk's departure

45 DOGE staffers remain on the White House payroll despite the government shutdown and Elon Musk’s departure

Forty-five employees of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) remain on the White House payroll despite the Tesla CEO’s exit in May, and they are not being furloughed under the current government shutdown. This fact appears in a memo released on Thursday by the White House Office of Administration, which lays out who stays and who goes while Congress stalls on funding. It shows a clear picture: DOGE staff keep working while many other government workers sit at home without pay. The memo does not say why these 45 DOGE workers are untouched, but their status stands out as other White House offices shrink. The memo also shows how President Donald Trump is handling this shutdown differently from 2018. Trump has furloughed 514 fewer staffers this time than in the last shutdown under his watch. In that earlier plan, which former President Joe Biden had also approved but never had to use, about 61% of the Executive Office of the President was temporarily laid off. This current plan hits only 32% of the staff. The result is that far more staffers remain on the job, but Trump is openly saying he wants to lay off federal workers outright instead of just sending them home temporarily. According to the White House, these cuts could reach the “thousands.” Trump keeps DOGE running during shutdown Among the offices still running at full capacity is DOGE, which Elon once led as a cost-cutting operation before falling out with Trump over the president’s deficit-expanding tax cut bill. Elon’s departure in May came with a White House statement saying DOGE had been “decentralized,” meaning its teams across the government would report to their agency heads instead of a single leader. But the shutdown plan proves otherwise. It shows that 45 DOGE staffers still work in the US DOGE Service, a unit inside the Executive Office of the President. The memo, signed by Joshua Fisher, director of the White House Office of Administration, does not say why DOGE staffers escaped furloughs. But the US Digital Service, which preceded DOGE, had a history of staying open during past shutdowns because it had its own source of funding from fees charged to other agencies. This background raises questions about whether DOGE also benefits from a separate funding stream. For now, though, the memo just notes their exemption without an explanation. Fewer furloughs in other White House offices Other White House divisions also show big changes compared with 2018. The Office of Management and Budget now keeps 437 employees on duty, far more than the 161 retained under the earlier plan. A tax cut law known as the One Big Beautiful Bill gave the budget office $100 million in long-term funding, which may help explain the difference. The White House Office, which covers the president’s immediate staff, keeps 175 aides on the job now, compared with 156 during the last shutdown. Even the executive residence staff almost doubles to 40 retained workers under Trump’s plan. At the same time, Trump officials signal they will use this funding lapse to cut or close programs they oppose, especially in states that voted for his opponent last year. The White House has threatened to fire thousands of federal employees permanently in the coming days, blaming the lack of congressional funding. The White House press office also reportedly stayed silent when asked for comment by reporters, sending only an automated out-of-office reply. That message read: “Due to staff shortages resulting from the Democrat Shutdown, the typical 24/7 monitoring of this press inbox may experience delays. Thank you for your attention to this matter.” Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.
Coinstats 2025/10/04 04:40
