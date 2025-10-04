Erin Burnett, On 14 Years At CNN

The post Erin Burnett, On 14 Years At CNN appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CNN anchor Erin Burnett CNN There was a time, years ago, when Erin Burnett was just another New Yorker jogging through Central Park. While winding through the park, she’d catch sight of the digital CNN sign mounted on the side of the Museum of Arts and Design on Columbus Circle and feel her ambition stir. “Maybe one day,” she told herself. That “day,” in fact, eventually did come around. Exactly 14 years ago, to be exact, with the launch on Oct. 3, 2011, of Erin Burnett OutFront — her 7 p.m. CNN program that’s become a fixture of the network’s primetime lineup through some of the most turbulent years in media. When she launched OutFront, Burnett was already a familiar face to business news viewers from her years at CNBC where she co-anchored Squawk on the Street and hosted Street Signs. Before moving to CNN, she’s already covered everything from the 2008 financial crisis to oil markets in the Middle East. But leading her own primetime hour? That, of course, would be something completely different. “They picked this name ‘OutFront’ as our way of saying we want to be out front,” Burnett tells me. “Physically, yes, but also emotionally, empathetically, by asking tough questions. Being ‘out front’ means exposing yourself in a human way. “It’s not just being unafraid to ask questions or go places, but also to expose yourself and connect in a human way — which is important in the era we’re in now.” Erin Burnett’s 14 years leading ‘OutFront’ on CNN Fourteen years might not sound like a particularly long stretch of time in the scheme of things, but some context might help underscore just how much time has passed between then and now. Consider: 2011 was the same year that Navy SEALs killed Osama bin Laden.…