MEXC Exchange
/
Kryptonyheter
/
2025-10-05 Sunday
Kryptonyheter
Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Phillies Must Attack Shohei Ohtani Early In The Count
The post Phillies Must Attack Shohei Ohtani Early In The Count appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani will start game one of the NLDS versus the Phillies. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images) Getty Images The Philadelphia Phillies must face the unicorn: Shohei Ohtani the batter and the pitcher. For the first time ever, Ohtani will pitch in the playoffs when he starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Phillies in Game 1 of the best-of-five National League Division Series that begins in Philadelphia on Saturday (6:30 p.m. ET, TBS). Ohtani will also become the first player in Major League history to start at least one game as a pitcher and at least one as a non-pitcher in a single postseason. Ohtani — who took last year off from pitching while recovering from elbow surgery —became the first MLB player with at least 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season and led the Dodgers to a World Series victory over the New York Yankees in 2024. The Dodgers eased Ohtani back onto the mound this year. He worked his way up from one-inning stints in June to a six-inning outing in his last start of the regular season on Sept. 23. He finished the year with 62 strikeouts and 2.87 ERA in 47 innings pitched. So the obvious question is: Will Ohtani have any limitations when he takes the mound against the Phils? “I just think he’s just a normal starting pitcher now,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said. For Los Angeles, that means Ohtani is cleared to unleash his full six-pitch arsenal, which includes a 100-mph fastball — and that’s potentially horrible news for Phillies batters because this is what they’ll be getting: Former Phillies general manager and current broadcaster Ruben Amaro said the Phils must game-plan for Ohtani’s elite swing-and-miss stuff by attacking early in the…
COM
$0.013411
-7.57%
GAME
$35.507
-1.40%
PHOTO
$0.25
-52.75%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 06:40
Dela
IBIT and GLD Volumes Soared on Thursday
The post IBIT and GLD Volumes Soared on Thursday appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The debasement trade, also known as the sound money or hard asset trade, is well and truly alive. Bitcoin (BTC), at more than $120,000, sits just a stone’s throw from its all-time high of $124,000. Meanwhile, gold has almost gained 50% year-to-date, setting fresh record highs almost daily and now trading just below $3,900. Exchange-traded fund flows highlight the enthusiasm behind this trade. Both BlackRock’s iShares Trust (IBIT) and the SPDR Gold ETF (GLD) ranked among the top 10 most traded ETFs on Thursday, a rare occurrence according to Bloomberg Senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas. The GLD saw $4.88 billion in volume, making it the fourth most traded ETF, while IBIT came in seventh with $3.21 billion. The top traded ETF was the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) with more than $26 billion in volume. “Everyone wants in on the the debaser trade I guess,” said Balchunas. Comedian and sound money advocate Dominic Frisby told CoinDesk exclusively that both bitcoin and gold share a unique property: they cannot be printed by governments. Frisby: “Bitcoin’s within a couple of percent of all-time highs. Gold’s at all-time highs. Silver’s closing in on all-time highs. It’s almost as though people are losing faith in fiat. Nothing lasts forever, of course. But those major monies which are immune to government debasement are having their day in the sun. Again.” Silver has surged alongside gold, currently trading just below $48, its third-highest level behind peaks in 2011 and 1980. Interestingly, in both of those years, silver’s top coincided with gold’s. If history rhymes, this could suggest that when silver ends its parabolic run, gold may top as well. That scenario just might create the path to even more upside potential for bitcoin. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/03/debaser-trade-in-full-force-as-bitcoin-and-gold-etfs-rank-in-top-10-for-volume
COM
$0.013411
-7.57%
TRADE
$0.10254
-2.75%
WELL
$0.0000958
+5.27%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 06:38
Dela
Erin Burnett, On 14 Years At CNN
The post Erin Burnett, On 14 Years At CNN appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CNN anchor Erin Burnett CNN There was a time, years ago, when Erin Burnett was just another New Yorker jogging through Central Park. While winding through the park, she’d catch sight of the digital CNN sign mounted on the side of the Museum of Arts and Design on Columbus Circle and feel her ambition stir. “Maybe one day,” she told herself. That “day,” in fact, eventually did come around. Exactly 14 years ago, to be exact, with the launch on Oct. 3, 2011, of Erin Burnett OutFront — her 7 p.m. CNN program that’s become a fixture of the network’s primetime lineup through some of the most turbulent years in media. When she launched OutFront, Burnett was already a familiar face to business news viewers from her years at CNBC where she co-anchored Squawk on the Street and hosted Street Signs. Before moving to CNN, she’s already covered everything from the 2008 financial crisis to oil markets in the Middle East. But leading her own primetime hour? That, of course, would be something completely different. “They picked this name ‘OutFront’ as our way of saying we want to be out front,” Burnett tells me. “Physically, yes, but also emotionally, empathetically, by asking tough questions. Being ‘out front’ means exposing yourself in a human way. “It’s not just being unafraid to ask questions or go places, but also to expose yourself and connect in a human way — which is important in the era we’re in now.” Erin Burnett’s 14 years leading ‘OutFront’ on CNN Fourteen years might not sound like a particularly long stretch of time in the scheme of things, but some context might help underscore just how much time has passed between then and now. Consider: 2011 was the same year that Navy SEALs killed Osama bin Laden.…
COM
$0.013411
-7.57%
D
$0.03122
-3.31%
CATCH
$0.026
-3.34%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 06:31
Dela
AI “Doctors” Cheat Medical Tests
The post AI “Doctors” Cheat Medical Tests appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI”Doctors” are cheating medical school exams dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images The world’s most advanced artificial intelligence systems are essentially cheating their way through medical tests, achieving impressive scores not through genuine medical knowledge but by exploiting loopholes in how these tests are designed. This discovery has massive implications for the one-hundred billion medical AI industry and every patient who might encounter AI-powered healthcare. The Medical AI Cheating Problem Think of medical AI benchmarks like standardized tests that measure how well artificial intelligence systems understand medicine. Just as students take SATs to prove they’re ready for college, AI systems take these medical benchmarks to demonstrate they’re ready to help doctors diagnose diseases and recommend treatments. But a recent groundbreaking study published by Microsoft Research reveals these AI systems aren’t actually learning medicine. They’re just getting really good at taking tests. It’s like discovering that a student achieved perfect SAT scores not by understanding math and reading, but by memorizing which answer choice tends to be correct most often. Researchers put six top AI models through rigorous stress tests and found these systems achieve high medical scores through sophisticated test-taking tricks rather than real medical understanding. How AI Systems Cheat The System The research team discovered multiple ways AI systems fake medical competence, using methods that would almost assuredly get a human student expelled: When researchers simply rearranged the order of multiple choice answers, moving option A to option C for example, AI performance dropped significantly. This means the systems were learning “the answer is usually in position B” rather than “pneumonia causes these specific symptoms.” On questions that required analyzing medical images like X-rays or MRIs, AI systems still provided correct answers even when the images were completely removed. GPT-5, for instance, maintained 37.7% accuracy on visually-required questions even without…
AI
$0.1203
-5.20%
COM
$0.013411
-7.57%
VIA
$0.0157
+7.53%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 06:19
Dela
‘Upctober’ Ignites Crypto Frenzy: Bitcoin Flirts With $124K, BNB Breaks Records
The post ‘Upctober’ Ignites Crypto Frenzy: Bitcoin Flirts With $124K, BNB Breaks Records appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin ( BTC) nearly touched $124,000 on Oct. 3, fueled by “Upctober” optimism. The cryptocurrency peaked at $123,966 before settling below $122,000. Bitcoin Nears Breakout Amid ‘Upctober’ Optimism On Oct. 3, bitcoin ( BTC) came close to breaching the $124,000 mark, fueled by growing optimism around the “Upctober” narrative sweeping through the crypto economy. According […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/upctober-ignites-crypto-frenzy-bitcoin-flirts-with-124k-bnb-breaks-records/
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 06:05
Dela
MARA Holdings Reaches 52,850 Bitcoin Worth Over $6 Billion
MARA Holdings has solidified its position as the world's second-largest public Bitcoin holder, announcing its treasury now contains 52,850 BTC valued at more than $6 billion.
SECOND
$0.0000096
-4.00%
PUBLIC
$0.04154
-3.90%
NOW
$0.00499
+1.83%
Dela
Brave Newcoin
2025/10/04 05:37
Dela
Undervalued Altcoins Under $1 — Best Crypto to Buy Now With ADA, HBAR and SHIB on Watchlists
The cryptocurrency market is entering a new phase where investors are closely focusing on affordable tokens with promising upside potential. Increased Bitcoin and Ethereum prices often force small investors to look around for undervalued altcoins under $1. Not only do these lower-priced coins create easy entry points, but they have the potential for higher percentage […] Continue Reading: Undervalued Altcoins Under $1 — Best Crypto to Buy Now With ADA, HBAR and SHIB on Watchlists
1
$0.007634
+17.66%
NOW
$0.00499
+1.83%
ADA
$0.8405
-3.17%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/04 05:00
Dela
Zcash Price Prediction: ZEC Skyrockets 170% in a Week – Are Privacy Coins the Next 100x?
Sleeper pick ZEC is currently leading market gains for the week – Zcash price prediction now eyes stronger returns as the privacy coin narrative heats up.
ZEC
$167.55
+19.98%
GAINS
$0.0242
+2.97%
NOW
$0.00499
+1.83%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/04 04:45
Dela
Tether seeking at least $200 million for tokenized gold crypto treasury: Bloomberg
In July the company said there was 250,000 XAUT tokens in circulation backed by the equivalent of more than 7.66 tons of gold.
XAUT
$3,895.2
+0.33%
MORE
$0.07103
-1.25%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/04 04:45
Dela
ABD’de Hükümet Kapanma Krizinde Yeni Gelişme! Bir Sonraki Kritik Tarih Belli Oldu
ABD hükümetinin kapanması 4 Ekim itibarıyla ikinci haftasına giriyor. Senato, bugün yapılan oylamada hem Demokratlar hem de Cumhuriyetçiler tarafından sunulan iki ayrı geçici bütçe tasarısını reddederek federal kurumların yeniden açılması ihtimalini bir kez daha ortadan kaldırdı. Kongre, Pazartesi gününe kadar tatile girdi. Liderliğin, o gün Temsilciler Meclisi’nden geçen ve hükümetin 21 Kasım’a kadar finanse edilmesini […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
4
$0.16128
-13.23%
COM
$0.013411
-7.57%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/04 04:42
Dela
Trendande nyheter
Mer
Top 5 Low-Cap Crypto Set for an Explosive Altcoin Season
Summarize Any Stock’s Earnings Call in Seconds Using FMP API
BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus
99.3% of Bitcoin Supply in Profit, Analyst Suggests Correction
Walmart-Backed OnePay to Add Bitcoin and Ethereum Trading