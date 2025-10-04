2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Historical Risk Levels Say Dogecoin Price Has Not Topped Yet, More Upside Coming?

Historical Risk Levels Say Dogecoin Price Has Not Topped Yet, More Upside Coming?

The post Historical Risk Levels Say Dogecoin Price Has Not Topped Yet, More Upside Coming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new technical analysis is suggesting that Dogecoin’s current rally may still have room to grow. According to crypto analyst Kevin, the historical risk levels that usually mark cycle tops are currently nowhere near flashing red for Dogecoin.  Chart analysis of Dogecoin’s historical risk levels shows that the meme coin is still sitting in what looks like a mid-cycle phase, and the kind of overheated price action that preceeds exhaustion has not yet appeared. Dogecoin Historical Risk Levels Point To More Upside Kevin’s latest post on the social media platform X showcased Dogecoin’s historical risk levels in a color-coded chart between 0 and 1, with 0 being the lowest risk and 1 being the highest risk. The chart, which covers many cycles going as far back as 2014, shows moments when risk was at extreme levels and prices were near exhaustion.  Periods of high market exhaustions are classified in warm colors, with red being the highest. For instance, Dogecoin’s all-time high in 2021 was classified by a red risk level. On the other hand, those of low market activity are classified in cool colors, with deep blue being the lowest level of activity. The current reading of 0.52 is far from those red danger zones, which have historically aligned with blow-off tops. Instead, Dogecoin is currently in what Kevin describes as a mid-cycle state. That assessment aligns with the latest price action, which shows Dogecoin now holding above $0.25 after last week’s consolidation between $0.22 and $0.23.  Dogecoin’s Biggest Move Still Ahead? With the latest Dogecoin risk level sitting at around 0.52, this suggests that Dogecoin has not yet entered the type of frenzy that often defines the final phase of a cycle. Therefore, it means that the king of meme coin still has a lot of rally to play…
Notcoin
NOT$0,001592-2,92%
Moonveil
MORE$0,07103-1,16%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,013411-7,62%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 06:44
Dela
Trump Administration Can End Protections For 300,000 Venezuelans

Trump Administration Can End Protections For 300,000 Venezuelans

The post Trump Administration Can End Protections For 300,000 Venezuelans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Supreme Court again cleared the Trump administration to end Temporary Protected Status for more than 300,000 Venezuelans, overriding a lower court decision. DORAL, FLORIDA – APRIL 30: People show their support for the interim Venezuelan President Juan Guaido as they watch events unfold on television at the Venezuelan El Original EL Arepazo restaurant on April 30, 2019 in Doral, Florida. Interim President Juan Guaidó asked for the Venezuelan military to rise up and to oust Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts On Friday the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to grant the Trump administration request to end TPS protections — first granted in 2021 and extended by former President Joe Biden before leaving office — despite a lower court ruling that blocked the effort. A California district court and later the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals had earlier ruled against DHS, calling the abrupt termination unlawful. The Supreme Court ruling will allow the Department of Homeland Security to move forward with ending TPS for Venezuelans. Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Jackson dissented, with Justice Jackson warning the court was risking “irreparable harm.” Key Background Temporary Protected Status is a federal program created under the Immigration Act of 1990, allowing immigrants of countries in crisis to remain in the U.S. legally and receive work authorization. Venezuelans were first granted TPS in 2021 due to political and humanitarian turmoil caused by dictator President Nicolas Maduro’s presidency, who still runs the country today. Due to this, extensions were granted in 2022, 2023, and in January 2025 protections were extended through October 2026. After taking office, the Trump administration and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem moved to terminate those protections nearly 18 months earlier than expected. A California district court blocked the move,…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,726-1,55%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,013411-7,62%
Moonveil
MORE$0,07103-1,16%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 06:43
Dela
Diddy Is Sentenced To 50 Months. Can He Still Make A Commercial Comeback? History Says Yes. Here’s How.

Diddy Is Sentenced To 50 Months. Can He Still Make A Commercial Comeback? History Says Yes. Here’s How.

The post Diddy Is Sentenced To 50 Months. Can He Still Make A Commercial Comeback? History Says Yes. Here’s How. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 07: Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs) Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs Now that Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ sentencing has come in at 50 months (4 years and 2 months) in prison after his conviction on Mann Act-related charges, the next question is: can one of the world’s most well-known personalities stage a comeback after his time is served? The short answer is yes — but it won’t be easy. If recent history is any barometer, high-profile figures who’ve faced legal peril have been able to come back and be reborn, albeit with a rebuilt or reshaped reputation. Let’s take a look at how others in the spotlight have managed to bounce back, what strategies they used, and how a path to redemption may look in Diddy’s case. 4 Obstacles To Comeback Before plotting a comeback, it’s essential to understand the four key challenges of recapturing the public’s ear, attention span, and sentiment: Stigma & brand risk. A criminal conviction involving sexual misconduct and coercion carries heavy reputational damage. Off the top, this will eliminate some partners, sponsors, and media platforms from turning away from association with Diddy. Legal constraints. Based on Diddy’s sentence, beyond his time behind bars, he also has parole limitations on where he can travel and be present for public engagement. Fan and industry trust. Trust from allies is critical to rebuilding confidence with fans, and business partners. Sustained positive signals will be required to overcome. Financial strain. Mo money, mo problems. Legal bills, court-ordered fines, and the lack of active income during incarceration can stress cash flow and access to capital.…
SphereX
HERE$0,00024+4,34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,013411-7,62%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0,25-52,75%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 06:34
Dela
US Government Shutdown Suspends Data! How Will This Affect the Fed? Three Fed Members Speak Out!

US Government Shutdown Suspends Data! How Will This Affect the Fed? Three Fed Members Speak Out!

The post US Government Shutdown Suspends Data! How Will This Affect the Fed? Three Fed Members Speak Out! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As a result of the US shutdown, the government will suspend all operations except essential services and many employees will be furloughed. This will negatively impact the functioning of government institutions, as many will continue to operate with limited staff. At this point, the shutdown could also affect the FED, which acts based on economic data. This means that the FED may not have enough data to assess the economic situation and the continuation of interest rate cuts may become uncertain. While the effects of the government shutdown in the US are being wondered, three FED members Austan Goolsbee, John Williams and Stephen Miran evaluated the effects of the government shutdown on the economy. Speaking to CNBC, Goolsbee said the Fed is playing a double role, saying it’s wary of cutting interest rates too quickly because the threats posed by the shutdown could boost both inflation and employment. “I’m a little nervous about front-loading interest rate cuts and waiting for inflation to come down.” New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams, in his statement, did not directly comment on interest rate cuts. Williams stated that there will always be unforeseen situations and that the FED should be prepared for these unforeseen situations. At this point, Williams said central banks need to prepare strategies to operate in an environment of uncertainty, and that this uncertainty will continue “for the foreseeable future.” Finally, Stephen Miran, who was recommended by Trump and elected as a member of the FED in recent weeks, predicted that the FED would have the data it needs by the next FOMC meeting. Miran, who supports the Fed’s decision to cut interest rates further, stated that access to data is important for the Fed’s decisions. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for…
BRC20.COM
COM$0,013411-7,62%
MAY
MAY$0,03918-0,58%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001592-2,92%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 06:32
Dela
Best Crypto Presales to Buy: Maxi Doge Interest Soars as Meme Coins Rally

Best Crypto Presales to Buy: Maxi Doge Interest Soars as Meme Coins Rally

Maxi Doge presale raises $2.7M as meme coins rally. With staking APY up to 126% and weekly trading contests, MAXI blends humor with real earning potential.
DOGE
DOGE$0,24997-3,28%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002439-4,42%
RealLink
REAL$0,08436+0,76%
Dela
Blockchainreporter2025/10/04 06:30
Dela
How Many Victims Did Serial Killer Ed Gein Have—And Did He Kill His Brother Henry?

How Many Victims Did Serial Killer Ed Gein Have—And Did He Kill His Brother Henry?

The post How Many Victims Did Serial Killer Ed Gein Have—And Did He Kill His Brother Henry? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein in episode 302 of Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2025 COURTESY OF NETFLIX Netflix’s disturbing new true crime series, Monster: The Ed Gein Story, dives into the life of prolific serial killer and grave robber Ed Gein (played by Charlie Hunnam), who became known as the “Butcher of Plainfield.” How many victims did Gein have, and did he really kill his brother, as depicted in the series? The Ed Gein Story is the third installment in Ryan Murphy’s successful anthology series Monster, which previously explored the crimes of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and the Menendez brothers, Lyle and Erik, who murdered their parents in 1989 and initially tried to make it look like an organized crime hit. Gein made his mark on Hollywood, inspiring Robert Bloch’s novel Psycho, which Alfred Hitchcock turned into the 1960 film of the same name. In The Silence of the Lambs, the film’s villain, Buffalo Bill, skinned victims just like Gein. He also influenced The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, one of the most popular horror films. Director Tobe Hooper said in a 2015 interview that he first heard about Gein as a child from relatives in Wisconsin. ForbesIs Netflix’s ‘Wayward’ A True Story? The Sinister Inspiration Behind Tall PinesBy Monica Mercuri Across its eight episodes, The Ed Gein Story shows how Wisconsin’s mild-mannered recluse, Eddie Gein, who lived quietly on a decaying farm, became one of the most horrific killers in history. “Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades,” Netflix’s Tudum teased. But how many victims did Ed Gein actually have, and what’s the truth behind his brother’s death? Here’s everything…
BRC20.COM
COM$0,013411-7,62%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0,00003447+1,80%
LOOK
LOOK$0,08332+7,05%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 06:10
Dela
Coinbase pursues OCC federal charter as it looks to bolster innovation between crypto and tradfi

Coinbase pursues OCC federal charter as it looks to bolster innovation between crypto and tradfi

Coinbase joined the roster in its pursuit of a national charter on Friday, following other firms that have done the same recently.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,014227-0,14%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/04 05:59
Dela
Coinbase stock surges on Rothschild upgrade and Samsung deal

Coinbase stock surges on Rothschild upgrade and Samsung deal

The post Coinbase stock surges on Rothschild upgrade and Samsung deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase is riding a wave of positive momentum, with a Rothschild upgrade validating its financial evolution as a massive Samsung deal simultaneously places its services directly in the hands of tens of millions of new users. Summary Coinbase stock rose 2.59% to $381.80 after a Rothschild upgrade to Buy. Rothschild says Coinbase’s business is shifting beyond retail fees, driven by institutional trading, USDC income, and its Base network. Meanwhile, a landmark Samsung Wallet integration will embed Coinbase services on 75M Galaxy devices. On Oct. 3, Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) shares gained more than 2%, a move catalyzed by a strategic “Buy” upgrade from financial institution Rothschild & Co. and the simultaneous announcement of a landmark integration with Samsung. Notably, Rothschild’s revised outlook, which includes a $417 price target, hinges on Coinbase’s successful diversification beyond its core trading business, while the Samsung deal embeds its services directly into the native wallet of 75 million Galaxy devices in the U.S. From upgrade to embed: what’s driving Coinbase’s momentum Rothschild’s central thesis is that the market continues to value Coinbase as a direct reflection of Bitcoin’s price, overlooking a fundamental business model shift. The institution notes that retail transaction fees, which once constituted about 90% of revenue, are projected to fall to nearly 50% next year. According to Rothschild, this rebalancing act is being fueled by faster growth in institutional trading, derivatives, and a suite of subscription and services revenue, including its lucrative share of income from the USDC stablecoin and its burgeoning Layer-2 network, Base. Rothschild acknowledges that fee compression is an industry reality but contends that rising overall volumes and deeper institutional penetration will more than compensate. This optimistic view of Coinbase stands in stark contrast to Rothschild’s assessment of its peers, illustrating a clear preference for diversified platforms. The institution…
BRC20.COM
COM$0,013411-7,62%
Oasis
ROSE$0,02609-5,19%
USDCoin
USDC$0,9993+0,02%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 05:54
Dela
Students Use This “AI Humanizer” To Make ChatGPT Essays Undetectable

Students Use This “AI Humanizer” To Make ChatGPT Essays Undetectable

The post Students Use This “AI Humanizer” To Make ChatGPT Essays Undetectable appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Student using ChatGPT dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images Educational institutions and employers worldwide are facing a sophisticated new challenge: AI-generated content that passes for human writing so convincingly that even advanced detection software fails to catch it, according to a recent study. University of Chicago economists Brian Jabarian and Alex Imas conducted comprehensive testing of the most popular AI detection tools used across schools and workplaces, revealing troubling performance gaps that have serious implications for academic integrity and content authenticity. The findings are striking. While one detection system, Pangram, maintained 96.7% accuracy against evasion techniques, leading competitors saw their effectiveness plummet from over 90% to below 50% when students processed ChatGPT-generated essays through specialized “humanization” software. The results highlight a fundamental vulnerability in current detection technology. The False Accusation Problem Reshaping Academic Policy The accuracy problems extend beyond missed AI content to another troubling issue: innocent students being wrongly accused of cheating. The research found that most commercial detectors falsely flag approximately one in one-hundred pieces of genuine human writing as AI-generated. In practical terms, this means that in a typical class of thirty students, at least one innocent student could face academic misconduct charges every few assignments. These false positives carry real consequences. Vanderbilt University completely disabled Turnitin’s AI detector after discovering it disproportionately flagged essays by non-native English speakers and students with learning differences as AI-generated. The Rise of Professional “Humanization” Services A growing industry has emerged around circumventing AI detection systems. Services with names like StealthGPT, Undetectable AI and WriteHuman specialize in taking AI-generated content and rewriting it to mimic natural human writing patterns. These tools work by identifying and scrambling the telltale linguistic markers that detection systems typically recognize. The process essentially involves teaching AI to write more like humans do, complete with the inconsistencies, stylistic…
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1203-5,20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,013411-7,62%
Octavia
VIA$0,0157+6,08%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 05:49
Dela
USDT Issuer Tether Eyes $200M Raise To Launch Tokenized Gold Treasury Company

USDT Issuer Tether Eyes $200M Raise To Launch Tokenized Gold Treasury Company

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0,013411-7,62%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/04 05:34
Dela

Trendande nyheter

Mer

Top 5 Low-Cap Crypto Set for an Explosive Altcoin Season

Summarize Any Stock’s Earnings Call in Seconds Using FMP API

BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus

99.3% of Bitcoin Supply in Profit, Analyst Suggests Correction

Walmart-Backed OnePay to Add Bitcoin and Ethereum Trading