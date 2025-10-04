Gala Games Unveils a Spooky Halloween Adventure Across Multiple Worlds
Gala Games introduces 'Haunt and Haul' for Halloween, connecting games like Town Star, Vexi Villages, and Mirandus with unique events and rewards. This October, Gala Games is launching an interconnected Halloween celebration, 'Haunt and Haul,' featuring a series of events across its gaming ecosystem. The festivities will span multiple games, including Town Star, Vexi Villages, Mirandus, Champions Arena, and Eternal Paradox, offering players a unique experience with rewards that carry over between games. A Haunted Journey Across Worlds Gala Games is orchestrating a multi-game event for the first time, allowing players to use their achievements in one game to gain advantages in another. The event kicks off with Town Star from October 14 to 17, where players can win the rare VEXI Scaremel NFT, enhancing their Candy Cart in Vexi Villages. Following this, from October 23 to 27, Vexi Villages will offer the Link of the Brittle NFT, a special item for Mirandus players. The event continues with Mirandus from October 30 to November 3, where players can secure a Zombie Chemical Engineer Skin, which boosts performance in Town Star. The event concludes with a final showdown in Town Star from November 4 to 7, where participants can compete for glory and $GALA tokens. All participants will receive the exclusive 'Haunted Circle Member' Discord role as a badge of honor. The Great Halloween NFT Exchange Each NFT obtained during the event is not just a collectible but a strategic asset for future gameplay. The Scaremel NFT enhances the Candy Cart in Vexi Villages, while the Link of the Brittle NFT and the Zombie Chemical Engineer Skin are designed to boost players' strategies across the games, making the event a gateway to future success in the Gala…
