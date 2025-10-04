‘Nothing Illegal’: Creator of ICE Tracking App Plans Legal Action After Apple Removal

In brief The DOJ under Pam Bondi demanded Apple take down ICEBlock, while Google pulled down Red Dot citing safety. ICEBlock creator Joshua Aaron called the removal a violation of First Amendment rights. Aaron warned that constitutional rights are "being stripped away" and vowed a legal fight. Bowing to federal pressure, Google and Apple yanked two popular apps, ICEBlock and Red Dot, that let users crowdsource reports of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity, citing officer safety after a deadly sniper attack at an ICE field office in Texas. On Thursday, Google and Apple both removed the Red Dot app. Apple also pulled the iOS-specific ICEBlock app after the U.S. Department of Justice under Attorney General Pam Bondi formally demanded its removal. Bondi said in a statement to Fox News that the app "is designed to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs," and vowed to protect federal law-enforcement officers. Joshua Aaron, creator of ICEBlock, said Apple's removal blindsided him. "The app was thoroughly vetted for three weeks by Apple's legal and senior officials before approval," he told Decrypt. "It's been fine all this time. For them to do it now, that's why I say I'm so disappointed." Aaron, a software developer and the lead singer of the rock band Stealing Heather, released ICEBlock in April. In July, as ICE operations ramped up across the United States, ICEBlock went viral after being called out by Bondi, who called it a tool for "signaling to criminals where our federal officers are." Aaron said Apple has not reached out to him or given him a chance to appeal the decision. "Apple has not called me, even though we were number one in the App Store for weeks and had 1.14 million users that counted on this every single minute…