2025-10-05 Sunday

Ethereum Foundation to sell 1000 ETH to fund R&D and grants

The post Ethereum Foundation to sell 1000 ETH to fund R&D and grants appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation will sell 1,000 ETH and use the funds to support initiatives such as research, grants, and donations. Summary Ethereum Foundation plans to convert 1,000 ETH into stablecoins via CoWSwap. The non-profit entity, which supports the Ethereum ecosystem’s development, will use the funds on research and development, grants and donations. EF also announced the conversion of 10,000 ETH into stablecoins for the same reasons in early September. The Ethereum Foundation revealed this via a post on X, noting that it will convert the 1,000 Ether into stablecoins.  As has happened before, the foundation, a non-profit that supports the Ethereum protocol’s development, plans to use these funds to bolster the network via research and development as well as issuing grants and donations. The sale comes as the price of Ethereum (ETH) edges towards a new all-time high following an intraday spike to near $4,600 on Oct. 3.  In its announcement, the Ethereum Foundation said the sale will involve the conversion of the 1,000 ETH to stablecoins, with this completed via CoWSwap. It will leverage CoW Protocol’s TWAP feature, aimed at minimizing the potential impact of the sale on market prices. EF says the move is part of the broader goal to highlight the power of decentralized finance. At current ETH price of $4,517, the sale would be valued at around $4.51 million. EF planned to sell 10,000 ETH In September, the Ethereum Foundation announced a sale of 10,000 ETH, at the time valued at around $43 million. The latest announcement aligns with that move, with the non-profit saying it would convert the Ether into stablecoins “over several weeks.” At the time, EF said the planned sale would be in small chunks or orders.  The foundation has been one of the most aggressive ETH sellers as the top altcoin withered…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 06:39
IRS Gives Crypto Treasury Firms Major Tax Break on Bitcoin Holdings

The U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service just handed crypto companies a major win. New guidance released on September 30, 2025, means large corporations holding Bitcoin won't have to pay taxes on gains they haven't sold yet.
Brave Newcoin2025/10/04 06:36
REX-Osprey and Defiance file 27 crypto ETFs, including staking and 3x leverage

The post REX-Osprey and Defiance file 27 crypto ETFs, including staking and 3x leverage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. REX-Osprey filed prospectuses for 21 crypto funds and Defiance lodged six more products on Oct. 3. Bloomberg’s James Seyffart shared the filings on X, with REX-Osprey’s roster spanning single-asset strategies, including AAVE, ADA, ATOM, and ENA. Some of the filings included staking features. REX-Osprey’s prospectus listing 21 single-asset crypto ETFs (Source: Bloomberg James Seyffart) Defiance’s submissions included six leveraged funds related to crypto, three of them long Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, while the other three focused on short exposure. All six of the filings offer 3x leverage. Seyffart noted that “3x isn’t really allowed by the new leveraged ETP rules,” and that the issuer appears to be “targeting” 3x via options to exceed the standard 2x cap. The surge of paperwork follows the SEC’s approval on Sept. 17 of generic listing standards for crypto-related ETPs across Cboe, Nasdaq, and NYSE Arca. The rules were designed to streamline spot crypto listings by removing 19b-4 approvals and shifting the bottleneck to the effectiveness of S-1 filings. Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas now sees the approvals as a matter of time, not eligibility. On Sept. 29, he wrote that altcoin ETF approvals are “really 100% now,” given generic standards render the old 19b-4 “clock” moot and leave S-1s awaiting Corp Fin’s green light. For the moment, that green light is red. With the US government shut down, the SEC is operating with limited staff and is not reviewing or declaring registration statements effective. According to Balchunas, “everything is on ice… it’s like a rain delay,” suggesting issuers will queue until the agency reopens. Nevertheless, the current delays do not change the regulatory structure set to streamline ETF approvals once operations resume. The Oct. 3 filings highlighted how generic standards have shifted the competitive focus from winning one-off rule changes to racing S-1s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 06:18
MARA Boosts Its Bitcoin Treasury To 52,850 BTC Worth Over $6 Billion After September Production ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post MARA Boosts Its Bitcoin Treasury To 52,850 BTC Worth Over $6 Billion After September Production ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Top Bitcoin miner MARA Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Digital, reported that its BTC stash has climbed to 52,850 BTC, valued at over $6 billion, trailing only Michael Saylor’s Strategy in corporate treasury holdings of the world’s leading cryptocurrency. MARA Crosses $6 Billion Bitcoin Holdings Milestone MARA said it minted a total of 736 BTC in September, up 4.4% from its 705 BTC haul in August, and won 218 blocks on the Bitcoin network, according to its latest monthly production update on Friday. “In September, we produced 218 blocks, a 5% increase over August, demonstrating the continued strength and resilience of our operations even as global hashrate grew 9% month-over-month to an average of 1,031 EH/s,” MARA Chairman and CEO Fred Thiel said in an official statement. “This growth in production underscores our ability to execute consistently, even as mining becomes more difficult.” The firm’s energized hashrate also rose 1% month-over-month in September to 60.4 exahashes per second (EH/s), with all containers at its Texas wind farm now fully connected. MARA is one of the few miners controlling over 50 EH/s hashrate, alongside IREN and CleanSpark.  MARA stated that it was a Bitcoin net seller last month, citing “digital asset management activities.” Nevertheless, the company remains the largest holder of Bitcoin among public Bitcoin miners, inclusive of BTC that is loaned, actively managed, or pledged as collateral.  Advertisement &nbsp Second Largest Bitcoin Treasury MARA’s Bitcoin stack increased from 50,639 BTC on August 31 to 52,850 BTC as of the end of September. These holdings represent a total value of approximately $6.4 billion, based on Bitcoin’s current price of $122,532 at the time of publication, according to crypto data provider CoinGecko. Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin’s price spiked 1.6%. MARA holds the second-largest stockpile of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 06:14
MARA Boosts Its Bitcoin Treasury To 52,850 BTC Worth Over $6 Billion After September Production

Top Bitcoin miner MARA Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Digital, reported that its BTC stash has climbed to 52,850 BTC.
Coinstats2025/10/04 06:08
Judge tosses lawsuit against Yuga Labs over failure to satisfy Howey test

The plaintiffs failed to show how Bored Ape Yacht Club and other NFTs represent investment contracts under the SEC's 3-pronged Howey Test. A US judge has dismissed an investor lawsuit against Web3 company Yuga Labs, ruling that the case failed to show non-fungible tokens (NFTs) meet the legal definition of securities.Judge Fernando M. Olguin ruled the plaintiffs did not demonstrate how Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), ApeCoin (APE) or other NFTs sold by Yuga satisfied the three conditions of the Howey test, a standard used by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to determine whether a transaction qualifies as an investment contract. The lawsuit was originally filed in 2022.Yuba Labs marketed its NFTs as digital collectibles with membership perks to an exclusive club, making them consumables rather than investment contracts, Olguin said. He wrote:The judge also said the plaintiffs failed to show that the Bored Ape Yacht Club and other NFT collections launched by Yuga are a “common enterprise” with the expectation of profits produced by others, adding legal precedent that most digital assets are not securities.Read more
Coinstats2025/10/04 05:47
New Spot ETF Application Filed for 21 Altcoins – Here’s the List

REXShares and Osprey Funds have filed for spot ETFs for 21 different altcoins. Here's the list and details. Continue Reading: New Spot ETF Application Filed for 21 Altcoins – Here’s the List
Coinstats2025/10/04 05:46
CleanSpark sells $48.7M in Bitcoin, treasury tops 13K BTC in September

Shares of Nasdaq-listed miner CleanSpark rose more than 5% Friday after the company reported higher September production. Bitcoin miner CleanSpark ended September with 13,011 BTC in its treasury after reporting year-over-year gains in efficiency and output.The company said monthly production rose 27% from September 2024, with 629 Bitcoin (BTC) mined, and sold 445 BTC for roughly $48.7 million at an average price of $109,568. In its Friday update, CleanSpark said that fleet efficiency improved 26% year over year, while its average operating hashrate for the month was 45.6 EH/s.CleanSpark has been selling part of its monthly Bitcoin production since April as part of a push to become financially self-sufficient. It also opened an institutional Bitcoin trading desk to facilitate sales. In August, the company generated $60.7 million from the sale of 533.5 BTC.Read more
Coinstats2025/10/04 05:33
Email Security: What You Should and Shouldn't Be Doing

Your email is a critical chokepoint for sensitive communications—commonly used to reset account passwords, to document purchases you’ve made, to remind you of appointments, and to verify your identity.
Hackernoon2025/10/04 04:34
Your Personality is a Lie

Your personality is not who you are. It’s a stack of mirrors: childhood survival strategies, cultural roles, and others’ projections. Mistaking these for identity leaves you trapped in a life you never chose. The way out is raw consciousness: the clear mirror that untints distortions, restores clarity, and aligns your choices with your deeper self. The Clear Mirror Framework (full-body yes test, origin audit, and 10 mirror questions) helps you break free and build your second life with honesty and alignment.
Hackernoon2025/10/04 03:00
