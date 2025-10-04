2025-10-05 Sunday

EU Watchdog Warns of "Urgent" Stablecoin Threat, Citing Systemic Shock Risk – Why?

The European Union’s top financial risk authority has warned that stablecoins could pose a serious threat to financial stability unless urgent safeguards are introduced. In a statement released on October 2, the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB), chaired by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, pointed out vulnerabilities in so-called “third country multi-issuer” stablecoin models and called for immediate policy action. Stablecoins, designed to maintain a steady value by pegging to fiat currencies or government securities, have surged over the past five years into a market worth more than $300 billion, according to DeFiLlama data. The sector is dominated by dollar-backed tokens, with Tether’s USDT controlling more than 58% of the market. Euro-backed tokens, by contrast, account for just 0.15% of the global total. The ESRB, during its 59th General Board meeting on September 25, stressed that interchangeable tokens issued both within and outside the EU contain “built-in vulnerabilities.” Lagarde Pushes Back on Offshore Stablecoin Structures Under MiCA Gaps Under this structure, EU-regulated issuers must hold reserves locally, while non-EU partners manage identical tokens backed abroad. Regulators warn that during times of stress, investors could rush to redeem in the EU, overwhelming local reserves and leaving the bloc exposed to offshore liabilities. According to people familiar with discussions, the ESRB endorsed a recommendation to ban such models. Though non-binding, the move places pressure on EU authorities to either impose restrictions or outline other protections. Both the ECB and ESRB declined to comment on the proposal, but Lagarde has repeatedly shown concern that the bloc’s regulatory framework, known as MiCA, leaves gaps in coverage for cross-border schemes. Lagarde compared the risk to past banking crises, where liquidity mismatches and inadequate reserves destabilized institutions across borders. She argued that unless strong equivalence regimes and safeguards for cross-border transfers are introduced, multi-issuer models should not be permitted to operate in Europe. The warnings come as global financial risks remain elevated. The ESRB noted that investor optimism has pushed asset valuations to record highs, leaving markets vulnerable to reversals. While stress tests show European banks are resilient, weak growth prospects and rising fiscal pressures continue to weigh on stability. The board pointed to ongoing geopolitical tensions and shifting trade policies as additional challenges for Europe’s financial outlook. Stablecoins Face Rising Global Scrutiny as Regulators Warn of Systemic Risks Stablecoins are also under scrutiny elsewhere. Earlier this month, the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee warned that poorly managed reserves could trigger fire sales and destabilize broader markets. The committee also flagged the risk of currency substitution, where foreign-denominated stablecoins weaken the use of domestic money. On October 1, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said systemic stablecoins may gain access to central bank accounts but warned that such tokens could reshape Britain’s financial system by separating money-holding from credit provision. In the United States, regulators have moved in a different direction. In July, Congress passed the GENIUS Act, the first federal law covering stablecoins, which sets capital and reserve requirements for issuers. Analysts at Morningstar DBRS project the market could exceed $1 trillion in annual payments by 2030. The firm described stablecoins as programmable money, combining fiat stability with blockchain efficiency to deliver faster, cheaper payments compared to systems such as SWIFT or wire transfers. Still, the rapid expansion of stablecoins has unsettled parts of the U.S. banking sector. Trade associations warn that adoption could drain deposits and disrupt lending. Coinbase has countered this view by releasing research in August, arguing that fears of deposit flight are overstated and that stablecoins reinforce the global role of the dollar. The exchange noted that banks already hold trillions in reserves at the Federal Reserve, offering little benefit to depositors, while stablecoins provide higher yields and near-instant settlement. For European regulators, the debate extends beyond banking competition. Officials warn that reliance on dollar-based tokens undermines financial sovereignty and weakens the effectiveness of monetary policy. ECB adviser Jürgen Schaaf has cautioned that the dominance of U.S. issuers such as Tether and Circle leaves Europe dependent on offshore structures. Circle and Paxos are among the issuers most affected by the EU’s proposed restrictions. Both manage reserves primarily in U.S. dollars and short-term Treasuries, while their EU operations are overseen by regulators in France and Finland. Authorities in both countries have so far declined to comment. The ESRB said it will publish a detailed report on stablecoins, crypto-investment products, and multi-function financial groups in the coming weeks. Its latest risk dashboard shows systemic risks in the EU remain “elevated,” reinforcing why stablecoins are now viewed as a pressing concern
Neura — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Neura is a Layer 1 blockchain designed as a sovereign stack for stablecoins and global finance, offering high transaction speed and cross-chain interoperability. The project is being developed by the Ankr team, which has previously raised over $32.9 million in funding. In this guide, we’ll go over the activities worth doing in the testnet with […] Сообщение Neura — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Still Holding Crypto Waiting for a Price Rise? FleetMining Cloud Mining Lets You Start Earning Instantly

With the digital economy growing at a rapid pace, many mainstream tokens, including BTC, ETH, and DOGE, have become an integral part of portfolios. However, a lot of it is that people are simply holding these assets, hoping that their prices will increase. And they can only “lie there” doing nothing to produce cash flow, […]
Treasury to mint Trump $1 coin as White House prepares $1K stimulus checks for Americans

The post Treasury to mint Trump $1 coin as White House prepares $1K stimulus checks for Americans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Treasury Department confirmed on Friday it’s working on a $1 coin featuring Donald Trump, tied to the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence next year. The coin design was ordered by U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach, who currently oversees the Mint. It shows Trump’s face on one side, and his fist raised before an American flag on the other, with the words: “FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT.” The project stems from bipartisan legislation passed in 2020, which Trump signed during his first term. That law gives the Treasury Secretary authority to issue $1 coins in 2026 that must reflect the United States’ semiquincentennial. While the design isn’t final, a spokesperson said the draft “reflects well the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, even in the face of immense obstacles.” They added, “Despite the radical left’s forced shutdown of our government, the facts are clear: Under the historic leadership of President Donald J. Trump, our nation is entering its 250th anniversary stronger, more prosperous, and better than ever before.” Brandon Beach commented in a post on X that more details would be released “once the obstructionist shutdown of the United States government is over.” Trump pushes $1,000 to $2,000 rebate checks from tariffs On Thursday, Trump floated new checks for Americans, paid for with tariff revenues from his trade agenda. In an interview with One America News Network, Trump said the tariffs imposed on foreign countries are now starting to kick in, and he claimed they’d soon total “over a trillion dollars a year.” He added, “We’re thinking maybe $1,000 to $2,000 — it would be great,” referring to the payments being considered. He’s previously called it “a dividend to the people of America.” But he acknowledged that Congress must approve any disbursement. The idea comes as the Supreme Court prepares to hear…
Ripple News: Ripple Launches New UC Berkeley Center for Digital Assets

Ripple grants UC Berkeley $1.3M in RLUSD to establish the new center of blockchain and digital twin technologies research. Ripple has collaborated with UC Berkeley to establish a pioneering Center for Digital Assets (CDA), which is funded by a $1.3 million gift in Ripple USD (RLUSD), the U. S. dollar-backed stablecoin.  This new program will […] The post Ripple News: Ripple Launches New UC Berkeley Center for Digital Assets appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
$7, $10, $15 ADA Price Prediction? This Cardano Partnership Could Change Everything

Cardano is back in focus after announcing a new partnership with Near Protocol. The move could be a game-changer, opening the door for swaps across more than 20 blockchains.  At the same time, analysts and institutions are keeping a close eye on ADA, with price predictions ranging anywhere from $4 to as high as $15
U.S. Treasury plans a $1 coin featuring Trump for the 250th U.S. Independence anniversary

The Treasury Department confirmed on Friday it’s working on a $1 coin featuring Donald Trump, tied to the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence next year. The coin design was ordered by U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach, who currently oversees the Mint. It shows Trump’s face on one side, and his fist raised before an American flag on the other, with the words: “FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT.” The project stems from bipartisan legislation passed in 2020, which Trump signed during his first term. That law gives the Treasury Secretary authority to issue $1 coins in 2026 that must reflect the United States’ semiquincentennial. While the design isn’t final, a spokesperson said the draft “reflects well the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, even in the face of immense obstacles.” They added, “Despite the radical left’s forced shutdown of our government, the facts are clear: Under the historic leadership of President Donald J. Trump, our nation is entering its 250th anniversary stronger, more prosperous, and better than ever before.” Brandon Beach commented in a post on X that more details would be released “once the obstructionist shutdown of the United States government is over.” Trump pushes $1,000 to $2,000 rebate checks from tariffs On Thursday, Trump floated new checks for Americans, paid for with tariff revenues from his trade agenda. In an interview with One America News Network, Trump said the tariffs imposed on foreign countries are now starting to kick in, and he claimed they’d soon total “over a trillion dollars a year.” He added, “We’re thinking maybe $1,000 to $2,000 — it would be great,” referring to the payments being considered. He’s previously called it “a dividend to the people of America.” But he acknowledged that Congress must approve any disbursement. The idea comes as the Supreme Court prepares to hear a case next month on whether the president has the power to carry out global tariffs without congressional consent. Trump’s proposal is tied directly to that ongoing legal battle. According to Treasury data cited by Fox Business, the federal government has pulled in around $214.9 billion in tariff income so far this year. In September, $31.3 billion was collected, which was $73 million lower than August’s record. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said repeatedly that the U.S. is expected to hit $300 billion in total tariff revenue by the end of 2025. Trump uses shutdown to target Democratic-led agencies As the federal government shutdown entered day two, Trump made it clear he sees it as a chance to slash funding for agencies he calls partisan. Speaking Thursday, Trump said Democrats handed him an “unprecedented opportunity” to start dismantling what he describes as wasteful parts of government. He pointed the blame directly at Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Hakeem Jeffries, both from New York and leading the opposition to his agenda. Just a day earlier, the Trump administration froze $18 billion earmarked for infrastructure projects in New York City, and canceled another $8 billion in climate-related funding for Democrat-controlled states. These cuts were announced not by the departments involved, but by Russell Vought, director of the White House’s Office of Management and Budget. Trump said he’d soon sit down with Vought “to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut.” He also said they’ll decide “whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent.” On Truth Social, Trump posted, “I can’t believe the Radical Left Democrats gave me this unprecedented opportunity.” If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.
CleanSpark Sells $48.7M in Bitcoin, Hits 13,000+ BTC Treasury in September

Bitcoin mining company CleanSpark closed September with a strong showing, holding 13,011 BTC in its treasury, reflecting significant improvements in operational efficiency and production. The company’s latest update underscores its strategic focus on balancing Bitcoin sales with expanding its mining capacity amid industry headwinds. CleanSpark’s Bitcoin holdings increased, with 13,011 BTC held at September’s end. [...]
'Nothing Illegal': Creator of ICE Tracking App Plans Legal Action After Apple Removal

Apple and Google pulled ICE tracking apps following pressure from the federal government. One developer plans to fight back.
The HackerNoon Newsletter: When Desire Is Designed: The Hidden Politics of the Feed (10/3/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, October 3, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, East and West Germany Were Officially Reunified in 1990, The United Kingdom Conducted its First Atomic Bomb Test in 1952, The O.J. Simpson Murder Trial Ended With a Not Guilty Verdict in 1995, and we present you with these top quality stories. From If We Don’t Reinvent Tokenomics, Decentralized Infrastructure Will Fail to When Desire Is Designed: The Hidden Politics of the Feed, let’s dive right in. Educational Byte: What is “dusting” in Crypto, or Why Would Someone Send You $0.0001? By @obyte [ 4 Min read ] Ever got a tiny crypto deposit out of nowhere? It might be a dusting attack. Do you know what that is already? Read More. When Desire Is Designed: The Hidden Politics of the Feed By @kellanjansen [ 5 Min read ] How social media feeds manufacture desire, exploit our emotions, and keep us endlessly scrolling — and what to do to reclaim freedom. Read More. If We Don’t Reinvent Tokenomics, Decentralized Infrastructure Will Fail By @tokenomy [ 7 Min read ] How control theory and burn-and-mint tokenomics can create scalable, stable blockchain infrastructure networks like Helium and Filecoin. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
