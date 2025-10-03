Jets Get Glenn His First Victory; Colts, Vikings Roll

The post Jets Get Glenn His First Victory; Colts, Vikings Roll appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New New York Jets starting quarterback Justin Fields has rushed for three touchdowns this season. (AP Photo/Doug Murray) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. The New York Jets begin a three-game home stand against the Dallas Cowboys this weekend, and after unsuccessful home starts against Pittsburgh and Buffalo, this looks like their best chance to give new head coach Aaron Glenn his first victory. The Cleveland Browns are to introduce rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel when they play the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday. Gabriel will replace veteran Joe Flacco to revive an offense that has scored only 53 points in its first four games. Indianapolis had a three-game winning streak broken at the Los Angeles Rams last but looks to bounce back at home against a weaker challenger this week, the Las Vegas Raiders. Dallas Cowboys (1-2-1) at New York Jets (0-4) Sunday, FOX, 1 pm ET The Jets have given new quarterback Justin Fields control of the offense, and he has run with it. (Sorry.) In the two games in which Fields has been healthy, he has accounted for 573 yards in total offense, with 129 yards and three touchdowns coming on the ground. The Cowboys still have not figured out a way to stop anyone. The Packers put 40 on them last week, two weeks after the Giants went for 37. It is beginning to look as if the Eagles decided to ball-control the Cowboys to death rather than run up the score in their 24-20 victory on a wet field in the season opener. The Cowboys are 1-1-1 in their last three despite having given up 108 points. Even though the Jets are winless, they are a respectable 2-2 against the spread and have gone over in three of their…