2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Billionaire Investor Ray Dalio Pinpoints Bitcoin’s Main Vulnerability: Code

The post Billionaire Investor Ray Dalio Pinpoints Bitcoin’s Main Vulnerability: Code appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dalio, who is famous for founding Bridgewater Associates, one of the largest hedge funds, explained that while some already consider bitcoin as money, there were still problems with the asset’s legitimacy, given the vulnerabilities it might face regarding its codebase. Bridgewater Associates’ Ray Dalio States Code Can Make Bitcoin Vulnerable Ray Dalio, known for being […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/billionaire-investor-ray-dalio-pinpoints-bitcoins-main-vulnerability-code/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 07:38
Wordle Today (#1568) — Hints And Answer For Saturday, October 4

The post Wordle Today (#1568) — Hints And Answer For Saturday, October 4 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Saturday is here at last. Time to party! Or, well, time to enjoy your weekend at least. Partying for me these days is basically D&D night with my friends. I look forward to it all week long and then since we’re all getting older and have worked all week long, everyone is so tired it’s like herding cats (I’m the DM or “Dungeon Master” typically, so I do the cat herding). In any case, if partying for you is solving Wordles, you’re in for a good time. Let’s solve today’s! Looking for Friday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: SPOIL (213 words remaining) The Hint: A type of race, or a type of message. The Clue: This Wordle ends in a “Y” Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . . The Answer: Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain Wordle Analysis Every day I…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 07:34
BlockDAG, Bitcoin Hyper & Pepenode

The post BlockDAG, Bitcoin Hyper & Pepenode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore the top crypto coin presales. See how BlockDAG’s almost $420M presale and Awakening testnet surpasses Bitcoin Hyper and Pepenode with live results for Tier 1 listings. Many new launches talk about fresh ideas, but often fail when checked against real results. Bitcoin Hyper promises programmable Bitcoin, but still relies on presale goals. Pepenode is fun and game-like, yet limited to meme-style mining and lacks scaling depth. The bigger question is: what if one project can show the hard numbers behind its claims? That is why BlockDAG is now ranked among the best crypto coin presales of 2025. The Awakening testnet went live, giving BlockDAG (BDAG) the proof it needs for Tier 1 listings. Throughput surged to 1,400 TPS, account abstraction is running, runtime upgrades are built in, and live dApps are already on the chain. Explorer tools, real-time dashboards, and a working IDE add developer strength, showing this is more than buzz. BlockDAG Awakening Testnet Strengthens Tier 1 Listing Case The live Awakening Testnet has boosted BlockDAG’s standing with exchanges that demand results before giving Tier 1 slots. While presale figures have drawn notice for months, exchanges expect more than the raised amounts. They want proof that the system runs under pressure. Awakening brings those results. BlockDAG now processes 1,400 TPS, has live account abstraction (EIP-4337), and supports runtime upgrades without hard forks. Explorer tools, new analytics dashboards, and a complete IDE give developers access now, not later. This makes the network not only active but ready to host projects. Live apps like Reflections and Lottery highlight real usage. This shows exchanges that the system already works, not just that it can raise funds. For liquidity and Tier 1 approval, a working chain with live apps is critical. Awakening bridges presale success with true utility, closing the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 07:13
CleanSpark’s September Bitcoin Output Could Lift Revenue and Share Price While Facing Energy and Tariff Pressures

The post CleanSpark’s September Bitcoin Output Could Lift Revenue and Share Price While Facing Energy and Tariff Pressures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CleanSpark Bitcoin production rose in September with 629 BTC mined and 445 BTC sold for about $48.7 million, leaving a treasury of 13,011 BTC; fleet efficiency improved 26% year‑over‑year and average operating hashrate reached 45.6 EH/s. 629 BTC mined; 445 BTC sold (~$48.7M) Fleet efficiency +26% YoY; average operating hashrate 45.6 EH/s 15 major miners’ market cap hit $58.1B in September (The Miner Mag) CleanSpark Bitcoin production hits 629 BTC in September; treasury at 13,011 BTC — read the full report and analysis from COINOTAG. { “@context”: “https://schema.org”, “@type”: “NewsArticle”, “headline”: “CleanSpark September Production: 629 BTC Mined, Treasury at 13,011 BTC”, “description”: “CleanSpark Bitcoin production: 629 BTC mined in September, 445 BTC sold for ~$48.7M; treasury holds 13,011 BTC. COINOTAG analysis.”, “datePublished”: “2025-10-03T08:00:00Z”, “dateModified”: “2025-10-03T08:00:00Z”, “author”: { “@type”: “Organization”, “name”: “COINOTAG” }, “publisher”: { “@type”: “Organization”, “name”: “COINOTAG”, “logo”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://en.coinotag.com/logo.png” } }, “image”: [ “https://en.coinotag.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/0199abe6-2353-751a-aad8-fef69c08ec2e.webp” ], “mainEntityOfPage”: { “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “https://en.coinotag.com/cleanSpark-september-production” }, “keywords”: “CleanSpark Bitcoin production, CleanSpark BTC treasury, Bitcoin miner efficiency, hashrate, mining tariffs” } { “@context”: “https://schema.org”, “@type”: “FAQPage”, “mainEntity”: [{ “@type”: “Question”, “name”: “How many Bitcoin did CleanSpark mine in September?”, “acceptedAnswer”: { “@type”: “Answer”, “text”: “CleanSpark mined 629 BTC in September and sold 445 BTC for roughly $48.7 million, leaving 13,011 BTC in its treasury.” } }, { “@type”: “Question”, “name”: “Why did CleanSpark sell part of its monthly Bitcoin production?”, “acceptedAnswer”: { “@type”: “Answer”, “text”: “CleanSpark has been selling a portion of monthly production to build financial self-sufficiency and to fund operations via an institutional trading desk.” } }] } { “@context”: “https://schema.org”, “@type”: “HowTo”, “name”: “How to read a Bitcoin miner monthly production update”, “description”: “Quick steps to interpret miner production, sales, efficiency, and balance-sheet impact.”, “image”: “https://en.coinotag.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/0199abe6-2353-751a-aad8-fef69c08ec2e.webp”, “totalTime”: “PT10M”, “step”: [ { “@type”: “HowToStep”, “name”: “Check production and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 07:09
Jets Get Glenn His First Victory; Colts, Vikings Roll

The post Jets Get Glenn His First Victory; Colts, Vikings Roll appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New New York Jets starting quarterback Justin Fields has rushed for three touchdowns this season. (AP Photo/Doug Murray) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. The New York Jets begin a three-game home stand against the Dallas Cowboys this weekend, and after unsuccessful home starts against Pittsburgh and Buffalo, this looks like their best chance to give new head coach Aaron Glenn his first victory. The Cleveland Browns are to introduce rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel when they play the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday. Gabriel will replace veteran Joe Flacco to revive an offense that has scored only 53 points in its first four games. Indianapolis had a three-game winning streak broken at the Los Angeles Rams last but looks to bounce back at home against a weaker challenger this week, the Las Vegas Raiders. Dallas Cowboys (1-2-1) at New York Jets (0-4) Sunday, FOX, 1 pm ET The Jets have given new quarterback Justin Fields control of the offense, and he has run with it. (Sorry.) In the two games in which Fields has been healthy, he has accounted for 573 yards in total offense, with 129 yards and three touchdowns coming on the ground. The Cowboys still have not figured out a way to stop anyone. The Packers put 40 on them last week, two weeks after the Giants went for 37. It is beginning to look as if the Eagles decided to ball-control the Cowboys to death rather than run up the score in their 24-20 victory on a wet field in the season opener. The Cowboys are 1-1-1 in their last three despite having given up 108 points. Even though the Jets are winless, they are a respectable 2-2 against the spread and have gone over in three of their…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 07:01
AI And Competitive Advantage In The Next Era

The post AI And Competitive Advantage In The Next Era appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The focus is now shifting to AI and competitive advantage, as companies rethink what will set them apart in the years ahead. Even without significant new advances in the technology, AI will change the nature of competitive advantage. getty A New Era of Competition Business history is marked by shifts in how companies create advantage. In the industrial age, efficiency ruled, as Henry Ford transformed car manufacturing by lowering costs through assembly lines. In the late 20th century, Walmart became a giant by driving relentless supply chain efficiency, while McDonald’s standardized processes to deliver speed and consistency worldwide. The digital era added a new edge: speed and customer access. Amazon, for example, can introduce new features dozens of times a day, while Netflix can spot changes in viewer preferences and launch new shows before its rivals even notice the trend. We now stand on the edge of another transformation. As McKinsey recently noted in its paper “The Agentic Organization: Contours of the Next Paradigm for the AI Era” (Sept. 2025), artificial intelligence is shifting the source of competitive advantage once again. This is not about clever tools or chatbots. It is about rethinking the fundamentals of how value is created. The companies that understand this shift and act on it will win market share. Those that wait risk being left behind. From Efficiency to Intelligence The introduction of AI into core business operations does more than speed things up. It changes the math of business itself. For most of history, the cost of serving more customers rose in step with growth. To sell more cars, Ford had to build more factories. To expand retail, Walmart had to hire more people and open more stores. Digital businesses gained efficiency in how they reached customers and processed transactions, removing some of the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 06:58
Snoop Dogg Joins NBC’s Winter Olympics Coverage Team For Milano-Cortina

The post Snoop Dogg Joins NBC’s Winter Olympics Coverage Team For Milano-Cortina appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Snoop Dogg is bringing his ice to the Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina. The American rapper-turned-Olympics correspondent is set to resume his “Ambassador of Happiness” role with NBCUniversal during the Olympic Winter Games February 6-22, where he will be one of the most recognizable members of NBC’s broadcast team. Snoop Dogg attends to the Men’s Park Final on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Place de la Concorde. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) Getty Images The new assignment comes 18 months after the 53-year-old Los Angeles native’s charismatic gamesmaking became a story in itself. His unabashed joy and admiration for the athletes and unique flair for description (remember in 2021, when he compared equestrian to “crip walking”?) Snoop soaked up the Olympic experience in Paris, where he popped up carrying the torch, hanging out with athletes, cheering U.S. teams on in the stands wearing flag-themed apparel and looking like he was having the time of his life doing it all. Watching Snoop can be just as much a spectacle as watching sport, and he clicked with U.S. viewers, who recognized themselves in his exuberance and enthusiasm for what he saw. “One of our favorite parts of the Olympics is getting to watch Snoop watch the Olympics,” the Today Show’s Carson Daly remarked in announcing Snoop’s return. His style has been credited with reviving NBC’s Olympics ratings and injecting fresh enthusiasm for the Games after viewership numbers sagged in Tokyo in 2021. Snoop Dogg attends the Dressage Team Grand Prix Special on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Chateau de Versailles. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Getty Images “They’re invested in me being me, and that’s what I love about them because they don’t want me to water down anything or to be something I’m not.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 06:46
Best Crypto to Buy Now 3 October – XRP, Zcash, Aster

Best crypto has been evaluated amid a market cap above $4.24T as BTC has hovered near records and policy changes in the U.S. have supported altcoin strength. XRP, Zcash, and Aster have emerged in focus while analysts have tracked technicals and upcoming decisions.
Coinstats2025/10/04 06:30
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts Explosive Rallies for XRP, Solana and Pepe by the End of 2025

DeepSeek AI Predicts XRP, Solana, and Pepe have outlined paths for outsized gains, with Bitcoin having neared its peak and October seasonality in play. U.S. policy changes, from stablecoin reserves to SEC modernization, have provided added clarity for an altcoin advance.
Coinstats2025/10/04 06:30
Missed Stellar’s Early Run? MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto for 2025 With an Explosive 11,800% ROI Potential

The best crypto for 2025 is the one that can flip the script for investors who feel they’ve missed too many rockets in the past. Choosing the right token at the right time can be the difference between earning peanuts and achieving life-changing financial freedom. Stellar showed how timing matters, with early adopters locking in solid returns […]
Coinstats2025/10/04 06:15
