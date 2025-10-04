Why Colleges Should Bet Big On Small Sports
The post Why Colleges Should Bet Big On Small Sports appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As schools increase spending on revenue sports, it’s worth remembering that so-called “niche” activities quietly achieve what big programs never will: fulfilling the university mission. So called “niche” sports at colleges and universities quietly produce healthier, more successful, and more involved students and alumni. Photo by Austin Crail, College Squash Association A few years ago, the College Squash Association began asking a simple but important question: what is it that universities value most? To answer it, we reviewed more than 120 college and university mission statements. While the words varied, three themes were foundational across them all: they strived for their students to graduate with healthier and happier lives, successful careers, and a strong sense of community. Extracurricular activities—whether theater, music, art, dance, or athletics—play an essential role in advancing these priorities. Beyond performances, exhibitions, or competitions, they broaden access by offering students diverse ways to find belonging. They cultivate leadership, creativity, resilience, and time management—skills that serve graduates well far beyond college. And they shape the culture of an institution, creating shared experiences that build loyalty and strengthen alumni bonds. Within athletics, the major revenue sports such as football and basketball clearly have an important place. They generate excitement, build visibility, and in some cases fund significant portions of athletic department budgets. But when we ask which sports most directly serve the broader mission of universities, those sports aren’t the answer; it’s so-called “niche” or lifetime sports—such as golf, tennis, squash, swimming, running, and others—that students play long after graduation and provide profound long-term benefits to health, career development, and community-building. When alumni were asked decades after graduation which activities (including specific courses, fraternity and sorority membership, and other activities like Toastmasters) would have been most valuable for their careers, golf topped the list of all activities, with tennis…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 06:55