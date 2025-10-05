The Bone-Chilling True Story Behind Netflix’s ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’

The post The Bone-Chilling True Story Behind Netflix’s ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Monster: The Ed Gein Story. (L to R) Laurie Metcalf as Augusta Gein, Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein in episode 307 of Monster: The Ed Gein Story. COURTESY OF NETFLIX The next installment of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster anthology has arrived on Netflix. After covering Milwaukee cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer and the infamous Menendez brothers, the series now turns to one of the most infamous killers in American history: Ed Gein. Gein, whose gruesome killings inspired the horror films like Psycho, The Silence of the Lambs and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, stalked the frozen fields of rural Wisconsin, killing and mutilating women and stealing body parts from graves to use in the most disturbing ways. Charlie Hunnam lost 30 pounds to portray the killer, and the Sons of Anarchy alum told People that part of preparing for the role was finding the truth behind Gein. “We were much more interested in why Ed did what he did, rather than exploring what he did. Everybody sort of knows what he did, and it’s been chronicled in many films that he inspired and then direct adaptation to his life,” he explained. ForbesDid Ed Gein Kill His Brother In Real Life? Here’s How Many Victims He HadBy Monica Mercuri Hunnam also shared that he dug deeper into the killer’s relationship with his mother, who “told him every day of his life that she hated him because he wasn’t born the girl, the daughter that she always wanted.” He continued, “Imagining what the consequence of that would be when she was the only person he had a relationship with… That really informed the voice work that we did and how he would interact with his mother and the world, which was really trying to really be the daughter that she wanted.” As…