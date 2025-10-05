MEXC Exchange
Kryptonyheter
2025-10-05
Kryptonyheter
Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Why Ozak AI Could Outperform BTC, ETH, and SOL in Percentage Gains This Cycle
The post Why Ozak AI Could Outperform BTC, ETH, and SOL in Percentage Gains This Cycle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market keeps changing as new projects compete to be heard. Ozak AI is becoming a formidable competitor as we head to the year 2025, with its pioneering predictive analytics platform. Ozak AI is being predicted by many to do better than large cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL) in percentage returns, due to its advanced technology and high presale interest. Ozak AI Presale Performance The presale of Ozak AI is progressing fast, with it having raised an excess of over 3.55 million dollars and having sold over 929 million tokens at a price of 0.012. The following presale will be at a higher price of $0.014, and long-term forecasts indicate that the target price will be at $1 per token in 2025-2027. This is an 83x potential return on early investors because this price rose from 0.012 to 1. The high rates of the presale of Ozak AI, along with the growing demand, make it a promising investment project. The tokenomics promotes future growth and the emphasis on liquidity, which is why investors are optimistic about its future performance and want to buy positions before the token price increases even more. The Technology of Ozak AI and Its Competitive Advantage Ozak AI is developed on the basis of real-time predictive analytics, which is specific to the financial markets. The Ozak Stream Network (OSN) of the platform is low-latency and provides real-time information. In the meantime, its Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) provide secure and scalable data distribution in a variety of nodes. No-code Prediction Agents (PAs) are also provided at Ozak AIso that users can customize AI models without requiring any programming skills. Comparatively, Bitcoin (BTC), the biggest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, has been experiencing consistent growth with a current value of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 02:38
Bitcoin's Key Trends Suggest BTC Price Still Has Plenty of Room to Run
The post Bitcoin’s Key Trends Suggest BTC Price Still Has Plenty of Room to Run appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Many investors are currently viewing bitcoin through an end-of-cycle lens, suggesting that Q4 could mark the close of the current market cycle. However, two key metrics point to the possibility that the bull market may actually be in its early stages. Glassnode data shows that the 200-week moving average (200WMA), which smooths bitcoin’s price over a long-term horizon and has historically only trended upwards, has just breached $53,000. Meanwhile, the realized price, the average price at which all bitcoin in circulation last moved onchain, has just risen above the 200-WMA at $54,000. Looking back at previous cycles, we see a consistent pattern. In bull markets, the realized price tends to stay above the 200-WMA, while in bear markets, the opposite occurs. For example, in the 2017 and 2021 bull markets, the realized price steadily climbed higher and widened its gap above the 200-WMA, before eventually collapsing below it and signaling the start of the bear markets. While, during the downturn of 2022, the realized price fell below the 200-WMA, it has only recently moved above it. Historically, once the realized price remains above this long-term moving average, bitcoin has tended to push higher as the bull market progresses. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/04/bitcoin-s-key-trends-suggest-price-still-has-plenty-of-room-to-run
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 02:30
Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Could Reportedly Return This Season
The post Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Could Reportedly Return This Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 27: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the third quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Getty Images Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum who suffered a brutal Achilles tear during the eastern conference semifinals during last season’s playoffs could potentially return this season according to Bleacher Reports Jake Fischer. Achilles tears usually guarantee that the player will miss the next season, but Tatum’s recovery seems to be ahead of schedule. Tatum had surgery to repair his Achilles back in May, and he has already been seen back on the court getting shots up and running, which is remarkable after being a mere four months removed from that surgery. Tatum himself has also alluded to him being available this season. In an interview on ESPN’s First Take, Tatum stated “I haven’t said I’m not playing this season” when it was mentioned that he may miss the entire season. The Boston Celtics moves this off-season have also signified that they don’t plan to be competitive this season. They traded away multiple players from their 2024 championship team such as Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, in an effort to cut back on costs. These are not the moves of a team that plan to have their franchise superstar back. Tatum has committed himself to an arduous six day per week rehabilitation plan, so he’s clearly trying to get back as soon as possible. It will likely be up to Boston’s front office and medical staff if Tatum really returns…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 02:23
Bankrupt Exchange FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Gives Exclusive Interview from Prison: "I Could Have Saved It"
The post Bankrupt Exchange FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Gives Exclusive Interview from Prison: “I Could Have Saved It” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) said in his final interview from prison that handing over control of the company to current CEO John J. Ray III in November 2022 was his “biggest mistake.” Bankman-Fried stated that the decision “destroyed the exchange’s chance to save it.” Bankman-Fried’s statements garnered attention during the investigation following FTX’s collapse, during which the law firm Sullivan & Cromwell received more than $171 million in fees. SBF maintains its innocence: “I didn’t defraud anyone,” it says. However, the jury’s verdict confirmed that FTX’s collapse was one of the largest financial crimes in history. Serving a 25-year prison sentence as of 2025, Bankman-Fried didn’t abandon her habits even while criticizing prison rules in an interview: “We’re only allowed to wear overalls from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. I don’t know who made such a pointless rule,” she said, humorously describing prison conditions. SBF’s parents, Stanford University law professor Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried, are on their son’s defense team and are preparing to appeal the conviction. “I’m outraged to think of Sam sitting in prison; everything he could have contributed to the world has been destroyed,” Fried said. The family alleges that Sullivan & Cromwell was primarily responsible for FTX’s bankruptcy. The law firm allegedly took control of the company from SBF, appointed John J. Ray III as CEO, and profited significantly from the bankruptcy. Bankman-Fried’s team argues that this accelerated FTX’s collapse. John J. Ray III, however, says SBF is “deceiving itself.” According to Ray, during the Bankman-Fried era, FTX was a veritable “house of cards,” and he and Sullivan & Cromwell managed to save thousands of customers money. FTX’s 2022 collapse began with a financial report published by Coindesk. According to the leak, SBF’s proprietary trading firm, Alameda Research, relied heavily on FTX’s own token,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 02:21
The Bone-Chilling True Story Behind Netflix's 'Monster: The Ed Gein Story'
The post The Bone-Chilling True Story Behind Netflix’s ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Monster: The Ed Gein Story. (L to R) Laurie Metcalf as Augusta Gein, Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein in episode 307 of Monster: The Ed Gein Story. COURTESY OF NETFLIX The next installment of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster anthology has arrived on Netflix. After covering Milwaukee cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer and the infamous Menendez brothers, the series now turns to one of the most infamous killers in American history: Ed Gein. Gein, whose gruesome killings inspired the horror films like Psycho, The Silence of the Lambs and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, stalked the frozen fields of rural Wisconsin, killing and mutilating women and stealing body parts from graves to use in the most disturbing ways. Charlie Hunnam lost 30 pounds to portray the killer, and the Sons of Anarchy alum told People that part of preparing for the role was finding the truth behind Gein. “We were much more interested in why Ed did what he did, rather than exploring what he did. Everybody sort of knows what he did, and it’s been chronicled in many films that he inspired and then direct adaptation to his life,” he explained. ForbesDid Ed Gein Kill His Brother In Real Life? Here’s How Many Victims He HadBy Monica Mercuri Hunnam also shared that he dug deeper into the killer’s relationship with his mother, who “told him every day of his life that she hated him because he wasn’t born the girl, the daughter that she always wanted.” He continued, “Imagining what the consequence of that would be when she was the only person he had a relationship with… That really informed the voice work that we did and how he would interact with his mother and the world, which was really trying to really be the daughter that she wanted.” As…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 02:17
Why Bitcoin, MoonBull, and Solana Are On Every Investor's Radar
The post Why Bitcoin, MoonBull, and Solana Are On Every Investor’s Radar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best crypto to watch now is heating up as investors scan for momentum, fresh communities, and real mechanics. This guide compares six names that consistently appear on smart radars, blending story, community power, and token design. The picks balance hype with utility, with MoonBull in the driver’s seat and a supporting cast that keeps the meme market buzzing. Moonbull ($MOBU): Best Crypto To Watch Now For Early Stage Momentum MoonBull ($MOBU) builds a fair, transparent meme economy designed to reward the crowd that shows up early and sticks around. The token resides on Ethereum, pairing meme energy with real mechanics, and mitigates the usual early-launch drama by incorporating hard-coded fairness. Sales fuel the engine, with a slice allocated to liquidity for deeper markets, another slice distributed to holders as automatic reflections, and a small cut burned to tighten supply over time. That loop creates a rhythm where participation helps the market feel steadier while loyalty gets paid. MoonBull is built to serve everyday traders who are tired of bots and insider edges. Locked liquidity and a completed audit mean the basics of trust are in place from the jump. The presale follows a 23-stage ladder that rewards early conviction, and high-yield staking lands at Stage 10 with a fixed 95% APY funded by a dedicated pool. The project also incorporates community voting, which begins mid-presale, allowing holders to influence real decisions. Moonbull Presale Snapshot: Numbers That Make Scanners Sit Up Stage 4 is live at $0.00005168 with more than $200K raised, over 700 holders, and a current ROI of about 106% for the earliest joiners through Stage 4. The math gets spicier at listing, with a projected $0.00616 price that implies more than 11,800% return from today’s Stage 4 tag. It’s no wonder why MoonBull is among the best cryptos…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 02:09
XRP ETF Confusion Explodes After SEC Shutdown
The post XRP ETF Confusion Explodes After SEC Shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Confusion rippled through the crypto world this week after social media posts claimed that the long-awaited XRP ETF had quietly been “approved” during the ongoing U.S. government shutdown. The rumor spread fast, amplified by speculation that a lapse in SEC operations meant automatic clearance for pending applications. But as it turns out, the story was built on a fundamental misunderstanding of how ETF rules actually work. The theory suggested that Teucrium’s XRP ETF filing had gone live by default – not through a regulatory decision, but because the statutory review period had supposedly expired while the SEC remained partially closed. However, regulatory experts quickly dismantled the claim. What Actually Happened Behind the Scenes According to crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett, the Teucrium filing never required an “active approval” in the first place. She explained that the product falls under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which governs funds backed by traditional financial instruments like Treasury securities and derivatives. Under that framework, filings become effective automatically after a set period – regardless of shutdowns – making the claim of a new approval meaningless. Terrett further clarified that the process for spot cryptocurrency ETFs, such as those linked to Bitcoin, Solana, or XRP itself, is entirely different. These products are registered under the Securities Act of 1933 as commodity trusts and cannot be listed or traded without explicit authorization from the SEC. In other words, a government shutdown doesn’t grant a free pass to the crypto market. Spot ETFs Still on Pause All spot ETF reviews remain frozen until the SEC returns to normal operations. Only enforcement and emergency actions are currently being handled by a skeleton staff. That means any pending crypto ETF application – including XRP’s – will have to wait for formal evaluation once the agency reopens. The episode…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 02:05
Charlie Hunnam On What He Needed To Portray Ed Gein In Ryan Murphy's 'Monster'
The post Charlie Hunnam On What He Needed To Portray Ed Gein In Ryan Murphy’s ‘Monster’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein in ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ on Netflix. PHOTO COURTESY OF NETFLIX Charlie Hunnam went all in while preparing to portray serial killer Ed Gein. He underwent a drastic physical transformation, shedding nearly 30 pounds in three weeks to match Gein’s malnourished-looking frame. He also listened to Gein’s high-pitched voice in a rare recording of him and perfected his vocal pattern and tone. It was also pertinent to Hunnam to find a way to relate to Gein’s humanity despite the grotesque things he did. He discussed how he got into the mind of a serial killer for Monster: The Ed Gein Story, which premiered on Netflix on October 3. In a Zoom interview the day of the premiere, Hunnam, who also served as an executive producer on the series, told me how important it was to find the human being inside of Gein and not solely focus on his monstrous behavior. “There was an enormous amount of trepidation and fear initially,” Hunnam admitted. “And then it was just trying to understand him, trying not to judge him, trying to find the truth and find the man behind the monster.” Charlie Hunnam and Suzanna Son in ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ on Netflix. PHOTO COURTESY OF NETFLIX Gein’s story is the third installment in Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster anthology series, which includes the stories of Jeffrey Dahmer and Lyle and Erik Menendez. And this isn’t the first time that the uniquely gruesome nature of Gein’s crimes has inspired Hollywood to tell his tale, or create characters in his likeness. A mixture of isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, with whom he had a toxic relationship, led to a string of murders so heinous that he became the blueprint for Hollywood horror.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 02:02
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Rallies as Q4 2025 Kicks Off, While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Named the Top Crypto to Buy
As the fourth quarter of 2025 begins, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is seeing a new wave of momentum courtesy of increasing speculation and token burns. But while Shiba Inu relies on hype, real buzz surrounds Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a utility-oriented DeFi token that most analysts are now saying is the top crypto to invest in. With […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/05 01:30
Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De Solana koers staat momenteel rond $229. Op weekbasis steeg de koers met 12,72%. Het all-time high ligt op $294. De bulls bleven de afgelopen weken actief rond $180 tot $200, waardoor dit bereik nog steeds een stevige basis vormt. Kan de Solana koers binnenkort genoeg kracht tonen om opnieuw richting $253 te bewegen? Solana koers: de technische zones blijven bepalend Het prijsverloop laat zien dat de bulls en bears elkaar rond vaste zones blijven treffen. Tussen $180 en $200 duwen de bulls de koers telkens omhoog. Deze herhaalde steun geeft het Solana netwerk een stabiele basis. De weerstand ligt hoger, rond $253 en $260. Een wekelijkse candle boven $260 kan de consolidatie doorbreken. Vanuit daar wijzen de Fibonacci extensies op koersdoelen rond $350 en mogelijk richting $520. Deze methode berekent toekomstige niveaus door eerdere bewegingen te vermenigvuldigen, waardoor handelaren inzicht krijgen in potentiële uitbreidingen. Zolang de Solana koers rond $229 blijft handelen, ligt de focus op de prijszone tussen $200 en $260. A weekly close above $260 could ignite a Solana $SOL bull rally to $520. pic.twitter.com/ZfkD2gcaHV — Ali (@ali_charts) October 3, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? De rentes zijn officieel omlaag voor het eerst sinds 2024, heeft Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week aangekondigd, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die in 2025 écht het verschil kunnen… Continue reading Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260 document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); De SOL liquidity schuift van long- naar shortposities Een recente daling kwam voort uit een liquiditeitsschok. Overmatig gebruik van leverage door longposities gaf marketmakers de kans om miljarden aan SOL posities te liquideren. Dat zorgde voor een snelle terugval naar lagere niveaus. If you wondered why $SOL had such amazing pullback. Very simple. Degens MAX long Solana. MM dumped it all the way down and grabbed billions. Now the shorts liquidity is above us. God willing pic.twitter.com/th4kH5mi3o — Crypto Seth (@seth_fin) October 3, 2025 Na deze reset stapelen de shorts zich nu juist boven de huidige Solana koers op. Dit betekent dat een doorbraak omhoog veel shortposities kan dwingen te sluiten. Dat mechanisme staat bekend als een short squeeze en kan rallies versnellen doordat de bears worden gedwongen om terug te kopen. Het verschil in liquiditeit fungeert zo als brandstof voor een nieuwe impuls. $253 blijft het kortetermijn kantelpunt voor SOL Op kortere tijdframes ligt de nadruk voor de SOL prijs op $253. Hier strandden meerdere pogingen van de Solana koers om hoger te sluiten. Crypto-analist Crypto Tony stelt dat een duidelijke candle boven dit niveau ruimte biedt richting $280 tot $300. Met de actuele SOL koers rond $229 is dat niveau nog niet in zicht, waardoor consolidatie voorlopig het overheersende beeld blijft. $SOL / $USD – Update Your safest long is a reclaim of $253. Then it is show time pic.twitter.com/njBedixCFx — Crypto Tony (@CryptoTony__) October 3, 2025 On-chain Solana signalen versterken de fundamentele basis Naast de prijsactie geeft de on-chain data een sterk signaal. Het stablecoin aanbod binnen Solana heeft een all-time high bereikt. Dit betekent dat steeds meer liquiditeit het netwerk binnenstroomt. Stablecoins vormen vaak het startpunt voor handel en DeFi activiteiten. Solana ATH in stablecoins onchain pic.twitter.com/K3SAwAFYeB — mert | helius.dev (@0xMert_) October 3, 2025 Meer stablecoins in omloop binnen het ecosysteem verhogen de kapitaal efficiëntie. Dit maakt het eenvoudiger om handel, leningen en liquiditeitspools te voeden. In eerdere SOL cycli liep een stijging in stablecoinreserves vaak vooruit op een bredere koersstijging. Dat wijst op vertrouwen van investeerders dat het Solana netwerk verdere groei kan opvangen. Lange termijn patroon met oplopende druk Op de lange termijn vormt de Solana koers al vier jaar een grote ascending triangle. Dit is een patroon waarbij hogere bodems blijven terugkeren terwijl de weerstand horizontaal blijft. Zo ontstaat een wig die spanning opbouwt. De bovenkant van dit patroon ligt rond $260 tot $270. Elke poging om dit niveau te doorbreken, vergroot de kans dat de opgebouwde druk zich ontlaadt. Technisch gezien is dit een van de meest herkenbare patronen voor een opwaartse uitbraak. Als de Solana koers dit niveau overtuigend weet te doorbreken, bevestigt dat dat het vizier op hogere regionen wordt gericht, mogelijk boven $500. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260 is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/10/05 01:16
Dela
