MEXC Exchange
/
Kryptonyheter
/
2025-10-05 Sunday
Kryptonyheter
Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
7 Token Presales to Watch in 2025: Blazpay ($BLAZ) Takes the Lead
The world of token presales has always attracted attention, but 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year. With a crowded field of new launches, only a handful of projects show the potential to transform from early-stage opportunities into long-term leaders. These high-potential presales can sometimes generate returns of 1000% or more, especially when […] The post 7 Token Presales to Watch in 2025: Blazpay ($BLAZ) Takes the Lead appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TOKEN
$0.0132
-0.60%
STAGE
$0.00004
--%
MORE
$0.07107
-1.11%
Dela
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/04 07:30
Dela
Ethereum Foundation Executes Bold 1,000 ETH Stablecoin Conversion for Treasury Strength
The Ethereum Foundation (EF) has announced plans to convert 1,000 ETH into stablecoins through CoWSwap’s Time-Weighted Average Price (TWAP) feature. The step reflects its ongoing treasury management policy, which seeks to balance financial sustainability with its mission to support Ethereum’s ecosystem. The Foundation emphasized that this conversion will provide stable funding for research, grants, and […]
1
$0.007619
+17.54%
ETH
$4,483.74
-0.79%
MISSION
$0.00001113
+1.18%
Dela
Tronweekly
2025/10/04 07:30
Dela
ECB Eyes Digital Euro – Trump Climbs and Fartcoin Sinks While BullZilla Emerges as the Best Meme Coin of 2025
Looking for the best meme coins? Meme coins no longer exist as passing jokes in crypto. They have become cultural touchstones, attracting traders, developers, and analysts alike. But within the crowded marketplace, one question dominates: which project deserves to be called the best meme coin? In this deep dive, three names stand out. BullZilla, a cinematic Ethereum-based presale […]
TRUMP
$7.724
-1.58%
FARTCOIN
$0.63608
-4.59%
MEME
$0.00244
-4.38%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/04 07:15
Dela
Coinbase Seeks Federal Trust Charter for Future Expansion
Coinbase applied for a national trust charter with the OCC. The charter offers expanded services without a state-by-state approach. Continue Reading:Coinbase Seeks Federal Trust Charter for Future Expansion The post Coinbase Seeks Federal Trust Charter for Future Expansion appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TRUST
$0.000426
-1.95%
FUTURE
$0.12258
+0.82%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/04 07:07
Dela
Pump.fun ATH This Year? PolyMarket Split 50/50 as $500M Meme Coin Factory Faces Crash Fears
Polymarket bettors are split 50/50 on whether Pump.fun’s token will hit a new all-time high amid record trading volume, $500M in fees, and persistent questions about the sustainability of meme-driven token ecosystems.
PUMP
$0.006577
-6.47%
FUN
$0.009178
-5.41%
ATH
$0.05243
-1.22%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/04 07:02
Dela
BlockDAG’s Presale Nears $420M With Awakening Testnet! More on Bitcoin Hyper & Pepenode Price Trends
Many new launches talk about fresh ideas, but often fail when checked against real results. Bitcoin Hyper promises programmable Bitcoin, […] The post BlockDAG’s Presale Nears $420M With Awakening Testnet! More on Bitcoin Hyper & Pepenode Price Trends appeared first on Coindoo.
MORE
$0.07107
-1.11%
HYPER
$0.27592
-4.79%
TALK
$0.038
+10.14%
Dela
Coindoo
2025/10/04 07:00
Dela
XRP Price Prediction 2025 — Ripple Could Hit $5 as MAGACOIN FINANCE and SHIB Join Analyst Buzz
XRP price is attracting investors with an all-time high quarterly close and growing forecast of a $5 target in 2025. Analysts point to the similarities with a 37,800% explosion rally in 2017, while Shiba Inu (SHIB) is on a climb following a trend breakout. Similarly, MAGACOIN FINANCE is making altcoin headlines with high presale demand […] Continue Reading: XRP Price Prediction 2025 — Ripple Could Hit $5 as MAGACOIN FINANCE and SHIB Join Analyst Buzz
XRP
$2.9593
-2.91%
FINANCE
$0.001443
-12.01%
SHIB
$0.00001235
-2.21%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/04 07:00
Dela
Best Performing Crypto Coins: BlockDAG, Polkadot, Avalanche, & Internet Computer Are Set to Dominate 2025
Learn why BlockDAG’s almost $420M presale, Polkadot’s 2.0 upgrade, Avalanche’s research focus, & Internet Computer’s AI tools make them 2025’s best-performing crypto coins.
LEARN
$0.01564
-0.50%
WHY
$0.00000002974
-8.18%
AI
$0.1203
-5.20%
Dela
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/04 07:00
Dela
Coinbase Joins Ripple and Circle In Applying For National Banking License
The post Coinbase Joins Ripple and Circle In Applying For National Banking License appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto exchange Coinbase has applied for a national trust charter, joining the likes of Ripple, Circle, and Paxos. This development comes as the crypto industry faces resistance from banking associations, which believe that crypto firms pose a threat to their operations. Coinbase Applies For National Trust Charter In a blog post, the crypto exchange announced that it has applied for a national trust company charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in a bid to expand its custody business. The company noted that this is a significant step in expanding its business capabilities and regulatory oversight beyond the existing framework. Notably, this development comes just days after the SEC issued new guidance that enables state-chartered trust companies, such as Coinbase, to act as qualified custodians for crypto assets. However, the top crypto exchange is now looking to expand its reach, joining the likes of Ripple, Circle, and Paxos that have earlier applied for a similar license. Ripple and these other firms have already faced resistance from banking associations, which have cited risks associated with allowing crypto firms to engage in banking activities under a national trust charter. Coinbase clarified that it has no intention of becoming a bank, while indicating that this move was simply to enable it to “confidently innovate” while ensuring proper oversight and security. The company also stated that the national trust charter would open up opportunities for them to launch new products beyond custody, including payments and related services. The top crypto exchange has already declared its intention to become the “Everything Exchange” with plans to roll out prediction markets and tokenized equity offerings. It is worth noting that a national charter will subject the exchange to federal oversight. The company is currently operating under the supervision of the New York Department…
COM
$0.013417
-7.58%
TRUST
$0.000426
-1.95%
BID
$0.06809
-16.36%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 06:56
Dela
Coinbase joins Ripple and Circle in bid to secure US banking license
The post Coinbase joins Ripple and Circle in bid to secure US banking license appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Coinbase has applied for a National Trust Company Charter with the OCC. The application is focused on Coinbase Custody, but if granted, it would let Coinbase expand into payments and related financial services under federal oversight. Coinbase has applied for a National Trust Company Charter from the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), joining Ripple and Circle in pursuing federal oversight to expand their digital asset services. The company, which runs one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, is regulated under a patchwork of state licenses, including the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) BitLicense. Adding a national OCC charter on top of its existing New York state licenses would enhance Coinbase’s custody business and create opportunities for new products, including payments and related services. “Coinbase has no intention of becoming a bank,” the company stated, emphasizing its focus on bridging the gap between the crypto economy and the traditional financial system. Since 2015, the NYDFS BitLicense framework has provided operational oversight for crypto companies. Coinbase views the OCC charter as a way to streamline oversight for new offerings and continue innovation in traditional finance integration. “We’re not the first crypto company to seek a federal charter, and we won’t be the last,” Coinbase said, adding that it will work with OCC staff throughout the review process and address feedback through public comment. Circle, Ripple, BitGo, and Paxos are also seeking to attain bank charters amidst regulatory changes and increasing opportunities for deeper integration with traditional finance. Anchorage Digital is the only crypto company to have gained a national trust charter from the OCC. CEO Nathan McCauley said achieving the license involved major compliance spending and close regulatory engagement. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/crypto-banking-license-coinbase-ripple-circle/
BID
$0.06809
-16.36%
COM
$0.013417
-7.58%
TRUST
$0.000426
-1.95%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 06:45
Dela
Trendande nyheter
Mer
Top 5 Low-Cap Crypto Set for an Explosive Altcoin Season
Summarize Any Stock’s Earnings Call in Seconds Using FMP API
BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus
99.3% of Bitcoin Supply in Profit, Analyst Suggests Correction
Walmart-Backed OnePay to Add Bitcoin and Ethereum Trading