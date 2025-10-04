MEXC Exchange
WLFI recently sold tokens to Hut8 at $0.25
PANews reported on October 4th that the Trump family's crypto project, WLFI, tweeted that it recently sold tokens to Hut8 at $0.25 per token for its funding pool. The tokens locked in the WLFI funding pool were used solely to fund the sale and were not used for additional issuance or dilution.
PANews
2025/10/04 08:34
Tether is seeking to raise $200 million for a DAT to stockpile tokenized gold product XAUT
PANews reported on October 4th that stablecoin issuer Tether and its existing partners are seeking to raise at least $200 million for a digital asset finance company that will acquire Tether's XAUt token. Sources familiar with the matter revealed that Tether and Antalpha Platform Holding, a Singapore-based financial services company, are leading a fundraising effort of at least $200 million for the DAT. "If successful, the platform will use the funds to accumulate Tether's gold-backed token, XAUt," according to sources familiar with the matter. Antalpha Platform is a strategic partner of Bitmain.
PANews
2025/10/04 08:19
How to Spot Early Crypto Gems in 2025
The post How to Spot Early Crypto Gems in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways: Builders: Look for active repositories, steady commits and external validation to confirm real progress. Usage: Fees and retained revenue matter more than hype — use clean, consistent definitions. Liquidity: Depth and spread across venues show true tradability, not inflated volumes. Token design: Check float, fully diluted valuation and unlock cliffs to spot supply overhang. Security: Audits alone aren’t enough — review who conducted them, when they were done and how upgrades are controlled. Being early to the table means spotting real progress before the crowd: teams shipping useful code, people actually using the product and designs that won’t collapse at the first unlock or exploit. There’s plenty to sort through. Developers are shipping across thousands of repositories, while new layer 2s, appchains and protocols launch every week. This guide offers five simple checks — builders, usage, liquidity, token design and unlocks and security — to help you separate early momentum from a mirage. 1) Builders: Who’s shipping and where Start with the people and the code. The clearest early sign is a team putting out useful updates in public: multiple active maintainers, recent merges, tests and docs that keep up with new features and recognition in grants or hackathons. Good places to check include developer reports like Electric Capital for big-picture trends, a project’s GitHub for commit pace and issue activity, hackathon showcases such as ETHGlobal and public grant records like Optimism RetroPGF or Arbitrum. Steady, consistent progress is better than sudden “big drops,” and builders who win funding or prizes from programs with clear rules and public results stand out. Visible work plus outside validation helps filter out empty projects. Did you know? Over 18,000 developers contribute each month to open-source Web3 and blockchain projects; Ethereum alone accounts for more than 5,000 active developers monthly. 2) Usage:…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 08:09
The three major U.S. stock indexes closed mixed, with Coinbase up 2.14% and Circle down 2.63%.
PANews reported on October 4th that according to Cailian Press, the three major U.S. stock indices closed mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.51%, bringing its weekly gain to 1.1%; the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.28%, bringing its weekly gain to 1.32%; and the S&P 500 rose 0.01%, bringing its weekly gain to 1.09%. Coinbase (COIN) rose 2.14%; Strategy (MSTR) fell 0.20%; and Circle (CRCL) fell 2.63%.
PANews
2025/10/04 08:02
Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH): Catastrophic Scenario? XRP Starts $4 Path, Shiba Inu (SHIB): $0.000013 Not Reached
Ethereum's growth could turn into dust if negative scenario plays out; Shiba Inu also struggling, while XRP keeps moving forward
Coinstats
2025/10/04 08:01
Walmart’s OnePay to Introduce Crypto Trading and Custody
Walmart’s OnePay to launch crypto trading with custody services, boosting U.S. digital finance adoption through retail integration. Walmart-backed fintech firm OnePay is preparing a major leap into digital finance. The company will add crypto trading and custody services to its mobile app later this year, indicating it’s positioning itself to become an American “super app” […] The post Walmart’s OnePay to Introduce Crypto Trading and Custody appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/04 08:00
The US Senate rejected a bipartisan temporary funding bill, and the government shutdown continued
PANews reported on October 4th that according to CCTV News, the U.S. Senate voted on a temporary funding bill proposed by Democrats on October 3rd local time, ultimately failing to pass the bill with a vote of 46 in favor to 52 against. Subsequently, a temporary funding bill proposed by Republicans also failed to gain enough votes to pass. The federal government shutdown will continue. At midnight local time on October 1st, the U.S. federal government shut down due to a lack of funds. This is the first federal government shutdown in nearly seven years.
PANews
2025/10/04 07:59
Japan’s AI Demand Expected to Surge 320x by 2030, Says SoftBank Executive
The post Japan’s AI Demand Expected to Surge 320x by 2030, Says SoftBank Executive appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawrence Jengar Oct 02, 2025 02:47 During NVIDIA AI Day Tokyo, SoftBank’s Kuniyoshi Suzuki projected a 320x increase in Japan’s AI computing demand by 2030, emphasizing the need for domestic technological infrastructure. Japan is poised for a dramatic increase in its demand for artificial intelligence (AI) computing power, according to industry insights shared during the recent NVIDIA AI Day in Tokyo. Kuniyoshi Suzuki, senior director of the cloud AI service division at SoftBank Corp., predicted a staggering 320-fold growth in AI computing demand by 2030, compared to 2020 levels. AI Advancements and National Strategy The Japanese government has placed AI at the forefront of its national strategy, pledging substantial investments to bolster the semiconductor and AI sectors. In a bid to drive digital transformation, Japan aims to channel at least 10 trillion yen (approximately $65 billion) into these industries by the end of the decade. This commitment underscores the country’s ambition to lead in digital innovation and address domestic challenges such as labor shortages and skill gaps. At the event, Suzuki emphasized the necessity of developing foundational technologies to support AI expansion. This includes creating high-performance, Japan-made large language models (LLMs) and establishing a robust domestic computing infrastructure capable of sustaining continuous LLM development. Collaborations and Innovations The event showcased significant contributions from NVIDIA Cloud Partners such as SoftBank, GMO Internet, and KDDI, who are actively supporting developers in building advanced AI models and services. These collaborations highlight the collective effort to enhance AI capabilities within Japan and beyond. NVIDIA’s partners in Japan are playing a pivotal role in this transformation. For instance, Stockmark announced a 100-billion-parameter Japanese LLM as part of the NVIDIA NIM microservice, promising faster inference capabilities. Meanwhile, FastLabel launched a data curation solution aimed at advancing autonomous driving…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 07:47
Crypto Firms Seize Opportunities Under New Licenses
Cryptocurrency firms aim for sustained success by acquiring key licenses. Coinbase applied for a trust bank charter to broaden its financial services. Continue Reading:Crypto Firms Seize Opportunities Under New Licenses The post Crypto Firms Seize Opportunities Under New Licenses appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/10/04 07:39
XRP and DOGE ETFs Push $500 Million Milestone for U.S. Investment Fund
Launch of XRP and DOGE ETFs marks a major boost for REX-Osprey
Coinstats
2025/10/04 07:26
