Kryptonyheter
/
2025-10-05 Sunday
Kryptonyheter
Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
What Does Ripple CTO’s Resignation Mean For The XRP Price? Community Speculates
What Does Ripple CTO's Resignation Mean For The XRP Price? Community Speculates
XRP
$2.9611
-2.86%
COM
$0.013405
-7.74%
SIGN
$0.06563
-3.97%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 09:41
Presale Crypto 2025 Spotlight: Why Analysts Believe Blazpay Could Outpace 1000x Coins
The presale crypto market in 2025 is already shaping up to be competitive, but not every project offers long-term value. Many new launches rely on speculation without showing real adoption. Blazpay ($BLAZ) is different. Blazpay is currently in Phase 1 of its presale, with tokens priced at just $0.006 each. This early stage gives purchasers […]
WHY
$0.00000002974
-8.18%
NOT
$0.001593
-2.92%
REAL
$0.08438
+0.77%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/04 09:30
Nomura’s Laser Digital Prepares To Enter Japan’s Crypto Market
Financial services holding company Nomura Holdings is preparing to expand into Japan's cryptocurrency market through its Switzerland-based subsidiary, Laser Digital Holdings. A Laser Digital spokesperson confirmed Friday that the unit is in pre-consultation talks with Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA) and intends to apply for a license to offer crypto trading services to institutional investors in the country. However, the spokesperson told Cointelegraph that the application date remains "undetermined," and will depend on the outcome of the discussions with the FSA. If approved, Laser Digital would launch broker-dealer services for traditional financial and crypto-focused companies, including exchanges in Japan. Nomura is part of the Nomura Group, Japan's largest investment bank and brokerage group. Japanese institutions plan to invest in crypto The move follows a broader push by institutions into the Japanese crypto market. Earlier this week, Daiwa Securities Group, one of Japan's largest brokerages, introduced a crypto lending service that allows clients to borrow Japanese yen using Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) as collateral. Laser Digital and Daiwa's push into the Japanese market seems to be a response to growing demand for crypto investments in the region. In June, Nomura and Laser Digital unveiled the results of a survey exploring institutional appetite for crypto. The survey showed 54% of investment managers — including family offices, corporations and institutional investors — expect to invest in cryptocurrencies within the next three years. Related: Metaplanet expands Bitcoin strategy with new US, Japan units Japan regulator proposes crypto rule overhaul Alongside rising institutional interest, Japan's regulatory stance on crypto has also shifted in a more favorable direction. Japan has looked to reform its crypto laws to align the sector's rules with those of its traditional securities market, and also plans to lower taxes on crypto. In August, the country's regulators quietly greenlit the country's…
COM
$0.013405
-7.74%
PART
$0.2513
-4.30%
BANK
$0.07273
-5.00%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 09:23
Ripple Sets Up Digital Asset Center as BullZilla, Avalanche, and Cardano Vie for the Best Crypto Coin in 2025
Looking for the best crypto coin for 2025? You are at the right place. With so much happening in the […]
Coindoo
2025/10/04 09:15
Nate Geraci: More than 30 cryptocurrency ETFs submitted applications to the US SEC yesterday
Nate Geraci, president of investment advisory firm NovaDius Wealth Management, tweeted that over 30 cryptocurrency-related ETFs filed applications with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday. He predicted that this is just the beginning, saying, "Any cryptocurrency ETF you can think of will file with the SEC in the coming months."
MORE
$0.07105
-1.23%
U
$0.010273
-2.56%
THINK
$0.00729
-7.13%
PANews
2025/10/04 09:10
SK Planet Acquires MOCA Coin for Decentralized Identity Integration
SK Planet, a major South Korean tech company, has announced its intention to purchase MOCA Coin (MOCA) on the open market. This move is part of its strategy to adopt Moca Network's decentralized identity infrastructure, according to Animoca Brands, the creator of Moca Network. This acquisition aligns with SK Planet's goal to enhance its digital identity capabilities using Moca Network's enterprise-grade solutions. Integration with Moca Network Moca Network is renowned for building a chain-agnostic decentralized digital identity network, which enables credential issuance and verification. By purchasing MOCA Coin, SK Planet aims to integrate Moca Network's AIR Account and AIR Identity systems across its ecosystem. This will introduce zero-knowledge proof technology and decentralized identity verification to SK Planet's 28 million users, ensuring higher standards for user data ownership and interoperability. Benefits for Users and Partners The integration will allow SK Planet's 95,000 merchant partners to verify user data with explicit user permission, keeping data ownership under user control. Additionally, data generated on SK Planet's platform will be verifiable by other AIR Kit partners, promoting privacy-preserved data interoperability. Kyosu Kim, SK Planet's chief business officer, highlighted the strategic importance of this partnership, stating that it will expand the benefits of SK Planet's OKI Club and reward users with MOCA Coin, while enhancing data control. Kenneth Shek, the project lead at Moca Network, emphasized the significance of SK Planet's move as a milestone in promoting decentralized identity at an enterprise scale. Future Developments Following the successful launch of OKI Club integrated with AIR Wallet in February 2025, SK Planet plans to further incorporate Moca Network's…
PLANET
$0.0000007726
-0.19%
MOCA
$0.07144
-2.93%
COM
$0.013405
-7.74%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 09:08
Is Your Data at Risk After Discord’s Recent Security Lapse?
Discord, a popular communication platform among cryptocurrency enthusiasts, has announced a recent data breach. Though the occurrence might not directly impact crypto investors, the indirect repercussions could be significant.
NOT
$0.001593
-2.92%
Coinstats
2025/10/04 09:04
Solana’s Q3 Revenue Sharp Growth Puts It Ahead Of All Major Crypto Networks
Solana's Q3 Revenue Sharp Growth Puts It Ahead Of All Major Crypto Networks
MAJOR
$0.1247
-2.39%
COM
$0.013405
-7.74%
SIGN
$0.06563
-3.97%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 09:02
Traders Identify the Best Altcoin to Buy as Visa’s Stablecoin Push Signals Growing Adoption of the Genius Act
With Visa accelerating stablecoin plans, presaging broader adoption of the Genius Act and regulatory alignment for digital currencies, traders are looking for altcoins that will surf this wave of mainstream acceptance. Attention is quickly turning to Mutuum Finance (MUTM). At $0.035 and 55% sold in Phase 6 of its presale, MUTM has twin lending infrastructure, […]
ALTCOIN
$0.0005221
+18.25%
PUSH
$0.03158
-0.12%
ACT
$0.03298
-3.48%
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/04 09:00
Coinbase and Samsung Open Crypto Gateway for 75 Million Galaxy Users
Coinbase just supercharged crypto accessibility by embedding its elite Coinbase One service directly into Samsung Wallet, unlocking seamless benefits for over 75 million Galaxy users nationwide. Coinbase and Samsung Drive Crypto Access to 75 Million Galaxy Users Global technology and financial trends continue to intersect as major consumer brands integrate digital asset services into mainstream […]
OPEN
$0.53864
-11.13%
WALLET
$0.02481
-0.16%
MAJOR
$0.1247
-2.39%
Coinstats
2025/10/04 08:30
