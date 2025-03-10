NASCAR Lawsuit Escalates As Teams Rally To Defend Charter System

EASTABOGA, AL – APRIL 26: NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps on pit road before the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 race on April 26, 2025 at the Talladega Superspeedway in Eastaboga, Alabama. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images The NASCAR charter fight that began as a messy dust-up between 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports, and the sanctioning body has now become something far bigger: a referendum on the future of the entire sport. On Friday night, NASCAR filed a new round of court documents designed to make one point crystal clear—Michael Jordan's 23XI and Bob Jenkins' Front Row are, at least in the eyes of the garage, standing on an island. "Today's filing demonstrates that NASCAR's charter system has the support of race teams throughout the garage, and that the 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports lawsuit is not in the best interests of the sport," NASCAR said in an on-the-record statement. "This lawsuit is not about antitrust; it is merely an attempt to renegotiate an agreement that was signed and is being honored by all other race teams." The Market Fight This latest filing came just a day after 23XI and Front Row tried to tip the scales on one of the case's most important questions: what, exactly, is the market? In a motion submitted to U.S. District Court, the two teams asked Judge Kenneth Bell to rule that the NASCAR Cup Series is its own specialized market—a closed shop where teams have no other comparable place to race. Their argument is simple: if the Cup Series is the only relevant market, then NASCAR wields monopoly power over it, bolstering their antitrust case. NASCAR, for its part, has until October 15 to respond. The sanctioning body is expected to argue what it…