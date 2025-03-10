2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Bitcoin Whales Still Selling, But Mid-Sized Holders Buying

The post Bitcoin Whales Still Selling, But Mid-Sized Holders Buying appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Whales Still Selling, But Mid-Sized Holders Buying Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04 10:44
WWE SmackDown Results, Winners And Grades On 10/3/2025

The post WWE SmackDown Results, Winners And Grades On 10/3/2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sami Zayn’s United States Open Challenge on SmackDown. WWE WWE SmackDown emanated from the Super Bowl-starved city of Cincinnati, OH and advertised Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton against the Vision, Tiffany Stratton calling out Stephanie Vaquer and Sami Zayn’s United States Championship Open Challenge. Last week’s broadcast of SmackDown drew a massive viewership of 1.238 million. WWE SmackDown Match Card And Results Sami Zayn def. Aleister Black | WWE United States Championship Sol Ruca and Zaria def. Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre Je’Von Evans and Rey Fenix def. Los Garza The Vision def. Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton WWE SmackDown Ratings And Viewership September 26, 2025 | 1.238 million September 19, 2025 | 1.342 million September 12, 2025 | 1.316 million September 5, 2025 | 1.585 million August 29, 2025 | 1.147 million WWE SmackDown Ticket Sales WWE SmackDown Venue: Heritage Bank Center (Cincinnati, OH) WWE SmackDown Tickets Distributed: 7,246 WWE SmackDown Tickets Available: 507 WWE SmackDown Results And Highlights On 10/3/25 Cody Rhodes Faces Off With Paul Heyman Cody Rhodes started off his promo with his opening catchphrase (“What do you guys wanna talk about?”) but Paul Heyman interrupted. Heyman was flanked by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Randy Orton showed up as Cody Rhodes’ aid. Heyman stirred the seeds of distrust between Orton and Rhodes and teased that they would have a falling out in the main event. The rare “Can they coexist?” storyline in WWE. WWE SmackDown Opening Segment Grade: B Sami Zayn Def. Aleister Black Carmelo Hayes answered Sami Zayn’s challenge once more. Cincinnati was not impressed since Melo already faced Zayn in an open challenge. The Miz ran in and stuck Melo with a Skullcrushing Finale. This brought out Aleister Black. Cole noted that Black is a former NXT champion, but has never competed for…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04 10:43
NASCAR Lawsuit Escalates As Teams Rally To Defend Charter System

The post NASCAR Lawsuit Escalates As Teams Rally To Defend Charter System appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EASTABOGA, AL – APRIL 26: NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps on pit road before the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 race on April 26, 2025 at the Talladega Superspeedway in Eastaboga, Alabama. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images The NASCAR charter fight that began as a messy dust-up between 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports, and the sanctioning body has now become something far bigger: a referendum on the future of the entire sport. On Friday night, NASCAR filed a new round of court documents designed to make one point crystal clear—Michael Jordan’s 23XI and Bob Jenkins’ Front Row are, at least in the eyes of the garage, standing on an island. “Today’s filing demonstrates that NASCAR’s charter system has the support of race teams throughout the garage, and that the 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports lawsuit is not in the best interests of the sport,” NASCAR said in an on-the-record statement. “This lawsuit is not about antitrust; it is merely an attempt to renegotiate an agreement that was signed and is being honored by all other race teams.” The Market Fight This latest filing came just a day after 23XI and Front Row tried to tip the scales on one of the case’s most important questions: what, exactly, is the market? In a motion submitted to U.S. District Court, the two teams asked Judge Kenneth Bell to rule that the NASCAR Cup Series is its own specialized market—a closed shop where teams have no other comparable place to race. Their argument is simple: if the Cup Series is the only relevant market, then NASCAR wields monopoly power over it, bolstering their antitrust case. NASCAR, for its part, has until October 15 to respond. The sanctioning body is expected to argue what it…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04 10:37
MetaMask Announces Rewards Points Program for Swap and Bridging

The post MetaMask Announces Rewards Points Program for Swap and Bridging appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: MetaMask to launch a rewards points program in October 2025. The program aims to incentivize Swap and Bridging activities. Potential introduction of a new native token, MASK. MetaMask plans to introduce a Rewards Points Program in October 2025, enabling users to earn points through Swap and Bridging activities for token rewards, signaling future DeFi advancements. The program’s launch could influence market dynamics, increase user engagement, and potentially impact token valuations and DeFi participation, especially amid speculation about a native token, MASK. MetaMask Introduces Reward Points for Swaps and Bridges MetaMask’s upcoming rewards system aims to enhance user engagement by providing points for Swap and Bridging activities. These points can be redeemed for tokens, signaling a significant step in its service offerings. Joseph Lubin, CEO, ConsenSys, said, “The MetaMask token is coming and may arrive ‘sooner than you would expect’.” This development aligns with efforts noted in the MetaMask blog, predicting further rewards expansion later this year. The immediate changes involve increased user incentives, potentially driving activity across MetaMask’s platform. Token rewards could appeal to users seeking enhanced utility in their wallet functions. Notably, the market may witness surging interest across multiple crypto assets linked to new swaps and bridges. Market reactions include noticeable ETH sales, with large holders recently offloading 22,500 ETH. Investors speculate about the implications of MetaMask’s move, leading to discussions on social media platforms. As excitement builds around potential incentives, MetaMask’s strategic direction commands close attention. Potential Impact on DeFi and Market Reactions Did you know? MetaMask’s rewards program could mirror trends seen with Uniswap’s 2020 airdrop, which significantly increased swap activities and token usage. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum’s current price is $4,476.96, with a market cap of $540.38 billion and a market dominance of 12.95%. Over the past 24 hours, its price decreased by…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04 10:30
Bitcoin Miner MARA Produced 736 BTC in September, Holds 52,580 BTC in Treasury

The post Bitcoin Miner MARA Produced 736 BTC in September, Holds 52,580 BTC in Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MARA Holdings (MARA) produced 736 BTC in September, up 4% from August, and won 218 blocks on the Bitcoin network, the company said in an update on Friday. The company, which positions itself as both a miner and a bitcoin treasury operation, said it was a BTC net seller during the month, taking note of “digital asset management activities.” Public data nevertheless shows that MARA’s bitcoin holdings rose from 50,639 BTC on Aug. 31 to 52,850 on Sept. 30. MARA remains the second-largest publicly traded corporate bitcoin treasury, falling only behind Strategy’s 640,031 BTC stash. MARA shares are down marginally in Friday U.S. trade. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/03/mara-holdings-produced-736-bitcoin-in-september-holds-52-580-btc-in-treasury
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04 10:29
OCC Charter Race Heats Up: Coinbase Joins Circle, Paxos and Ripple

TLDR Coinbase, Circle, Ripple & Paxos Compete for OCC Trust to Scale Nationwid Crypto Giants Join OCC Charter Race to Streamline Compliance Nationwide Coinbase Joins OCC Trust Charter Contest with Circle, Ripple, and Paxos OCC Trust Charter Becomes Key Battleground for Crypto’s National Expansion Race for OCC Charter Heats Up as Crypto Firms Target Federal [...] The post OCC Charter Race Heats Up: Coinbase Joins Circle, Paxos and Ripple appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/10/04 10:24
Turn $1K into Six Figures with This Best 1000x Meme Coin – MoonBull Presale ROI at 11,800% as SPX6900 Leaps 25% and FLOKI Expands

1000x meme coins are the hot topic right now, and the October 2025 crypto market has proven once again that meme tokens aren’t just jokes on the internet. With prices jumping, communities forming at lightning speed, and headlines pouring in from New York to Tokyo, everyone wants to know which projects will break out. MoonBull […]
Coinstats 2025/10/04 10:15
ADA Holds $0.80, XLM Faces Resistance, but BlockDAG’s 1,400 TPS Testnet Puts It Among the Top Trending Crypto of 2025

Explore how BlockDAG hit 1,400 TPS with EVM tools and almost $420M presale, while ADA holds $0.80 and XLM faces resistance. See why BDAG is a top trending crypto now.
Blockchainreporter 2025/10/04 10:00
CleanSpark’s Bitcoin (BTC) Stack Rose to More Than 13K in September

The post CleanSpark’s Bitcoin (BTC) Stack Rose to More Than 13K in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin BTC$121,800.78 miner CleanSpark (CLSK) ended September with record production and a growing BTC treasury as it wrapped up a transformative fiscal year, the company said in a press release Friday. The Las Vegas-based mining firm produced 629 bitcoin during the month, averaging nearly 21 coins a day, and sold 445 BTC for about $49 million at an average price of $109,568. Its operational hashrate averaged 45.6 EH/s with fleet efficiency reaching 16.07 J/Th. The company’s holdings rose to more than 13,000 self-mined BTC, underscoring its strategy of using bitcoin as a core treasury asset. Over the past year, CleanSpark expanded capacity with the purchase of GRIID Infrastructure, launched a derivatives program to manage volatility and fund operations and strengthened its balance sheet with $650 million in convertible notes and $400 million in bitcoin-backed credit facilities. Chief executive Matt Schultz said September was “monumental,” in the release, highlighting new leadership appointments and an additional $200 million in credit capacity. With 1.03 gigawatts (GW) of power under contract and 808 megawatts (MW) in use, CleanSpark is positioning itself as one of the industry’s largest self-operated miners heading into fiscal 2026. CleanSpark shares were 5.7% higher in early trade, around $16.00. Read more: CleanSpark Shares Rise After Getting $100M Bitcoin-Backed Credit From Coinbase Prime Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/10/03/cleanspark-s-bitcoin-stack-rose-to-more-than-13k-in-september
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04 09:56
The Ethereum Foundation plans to convert 1,000 ETH into stablecoins to fund research, grants, and donations.

PANews reported on October 4 that the Ethereum Foundation (EF) tweeted that it plans to convert 1,000 ETH into stablecoins through CoW's TWAP function to fund research, grants and donations.
PANews 2025/10/04 08:55
