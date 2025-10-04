EU head von der Leyen urges autonomous vehicles to catch up with US, China

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, delivered a speech today at the Italian Tech Week in Turin, Italy, during which she called for a major European push to develop and deploy self-driving cars, citing how important it is to catch up with the United States and China in this technology. Chinese EV manufacturers are already facing regulatory pressure in Europe, including a countervailing duty and the Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR), which has negatively impacted over 70% of them. Ursula von der Leyen wants the EU to become AI-first Ursula von der Leyen believes artificial intelligence could help revive the region's struggling automotive sector and also improve road safety. During her speech, she urged the European Union to adopt an "AI first" strategy across strategic industries, with a focus on mobility. She cited how self-driving cars have become a reality on the streets of America and China and does not see why Europe is being left behind. To her, "AI first" also means "safety first". Her remarks come amid Brussels' attempt to promote industrial competitiveness, even as local automakers struggle to keep up with foreign technology development, particularly from China and the United States. Von der Leyen suggested banding together to form a network of European cities to pilot autonomous vehicles, and claimed up to 60 Italian mayors had already expressed interest. The EU chief has also vowed the bloc will support developing vehicles "made in Europe, and made for European streets". Europe's automotive industry is currently undergoing rapid transformation amid pressure to decarbonize and digitize, and von der Leyen thinks AI could play a significant role in reducing congestion, linking remote areas to public transport, and preserving jobs. "The future of cars – and the cars of the future – must be made in Europe," she said.