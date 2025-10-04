2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Step Aside Dogecoin, Shiba Inu & PEPE Coin: The Next 1,000% Meme Coin ROI Will Come from This Crypto

The post Step Aside Dogecoin, Shiba Inu & PEPE Coin: The Next 1,000% Meme Coin ROI Will Come from This Crypto appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The meme coin space has always been full of surprises. From Dogecoin’s wild Elon-fueled rallies to Shiba Inu’s community-driven breakouts and PEPE Coin’s viral rise in 2023, each cycle has crowned new champions. But now, as investors look ahead to the next explosive play, a new contender is turning heads: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). And make …
CoinPedia2025/10/04 11:29
October Outlook: Bitcoin’s Seasonality, Macro Trends, Gold Correlation, and ETF Bonanza

Is Bitcoin on track to outperform this October? Will it leapfrog gold? Will the Fed help Bitcoin bulls?
Coinstats2025/10/04 11:00
EU head von der Leyen urges autonomous vehicles to catch up with US, China

The post EU head von der Leyen urges autonomous vehicles to catch up with US, China appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, delivered a speech today at the Italian Tech Week in Turin, Italy, during which she called for a major European push to develop and deploy self-driving cars, citing how important it is to catch up with the United States and China in this technology. Chinese EV manufacturers are already facing regulatory pressure in Europe, including a countervailing duty and the Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR), which has negatively impacted over 70% of them. Ursula von der Leyen wants the EU to become AI-first Ursula von der Leyen believes artificial intelligence could help revive the region’s struggling automotive sector and also improve road safety. During her speech, she urged the European Union to adopt an “AI first” strategy across strategic industries, with a focus on mobility.  She cited how self-driving cars have become a reality on the streets of America and China and does not see why Europe is being left behind. To her, “AI first” also means “safety first”. Her remarks come amid Brussels’ attempt to promote industrial competitiveness, even as local automakers struggle to keep up with foreign technology development, particularly from China and the United States. Von der Leyen suggested banding together to form a network of European cities to pilot autonomous vehicles, and claimed up to 60 Italian mayors had already expressed interest. The EU chief has also vowed the bloc will support developing vehicles “made in Europe, and made for European streets”. Europe’s automotive industry is currently undergoing rapid transformation amid pressure to decarbonize and digitize, and von der Leyen thinks AI could play a significant role in reducing congestion, linking remote areas to public transport, and preserving jobs. “The future of cars – and the cars of the future – must be made in Europe,” she said.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 10:52
UK’s New iCloud Backdoor Order Risks Mobile Wallet Keys

The post UK’s New iCloud Backdoor Order Risks Mobile Wallet Keys appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Update (Oct. 3, at 2:00 pm UTC): This article has been updated to add commentary by Slava Demchuk, the CEO of blockchain forensics and cybersecurity firm AMLBot. The United Kingdom is again pressuring Apple to create a backdoor into its encrypted iCloud backup services, raising alarm among cybersecurity and crypto advocates. According to the Financial Times, the UK government has ordered Apple to allow access to encrypted iCloud backups of British users. The renewed request differs from previous demands in that it limits access to UK-based accounts, but critics argue that the change still poses serious risks. Many mobile wallets, including Coinbase Wallet, Uniswap Wallet, Zerion, Crypto.com DeFi Wallet and MetaMask, allow users to store encrypted private key backups in iCloud, potentially exposing users to attack due to the change. Despite the key backups being encrypted, accessing the files allows for so-called dictionary or brute-force attacks, where the attacker attempts all possible combinations to decrypt the file. Consequently, if an attacker manages to obtain the backup file, the security relies on the strength of the encryption password. The Electronic Frontier Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to defending digital rights, said that “this is still an unsettling overreach that makes U.K. users less safe and less free. … As we’ve said time and time again, any backdoor built for the government puts everyone at greater risk of hacking, identity theft, and fraud.” Slava Demchuk, the CEO of blockchain forensics and cybersecurity firm AMLBot, told Cointelegraph that implementing the UK’s request “could be dangerous for ordinary users. “The number of threats and attackers will increase. It’s simple logic,“ Demchuk said. Related: Ethereum Foundation introduces ‘Privacy Stewards for Ethereum’ and roadmap The UK is at it again The UK Government made similar demands earlier this year, requiring blanket capability to view fully encrypted material, not…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 10:32
FTX: Beware of phishing emails and counterfeit websites. Officials will not ask you to connect your wallet.

PANews reported on October 4th that FTX issued a tweet warning users to be wary of phishing emails that appear to be from Kroll or FTX Recovery Trust, as well as websites that resemble FTX customer portals. FTX emphasized that it will not officially require users to connect their wallets. Some users claim FTX sent fake compensation emails, mentioning that generating XPUB requires downloading a dangerous tool. In response, SlowMist Cosine stated that the malicious tool appears to have been assembled using AI, with a clear intent to steal mnemonics, but otherwise poses no other risks.
PANews2025/10/04 10:30
Paxos Labs Co-founder: AI Agents May Become a Liquidity Driver for Stablecoins

PANews reported on October 4 that according to Cointelegraph, as the market value of stablecoins exceeded US$300 billion, Paxos Labs co-founder Bhau Kotecha said that artificial intelligence agents may become an "unknown factor" that can immediately transfer liquidity to the most efficient issuers and turn market fragmentation into an advantage. As new entrants join an increasingly diverse field—from dollar-backed leaders like Tether and Circle to synthetic assets like Athena and PayPal's PYUSD for consumer payments—questions are being raised about whether fragmentation could pose a problem for the industry. Bhau Kotecha, co-founder and head of Paxos Labs, said, "Fragmentation is a double-edged sword." With different models competing and issuing stablecoins tailored to their business, it has the potential to "create liquidity silos and user confusion, hindering adoption." However, he believes that artificial intelligence agents—autonomous programs that can make decisions and execute tasks like transactions or fund transfers without human intervention—can address this issue.
PANews2025/10/04 10:19
Plasma Joins Chainlink Scale for Advanced Stablecoin Applications

Plasma has already integrated the Chainlink oracle service from its launch day. Today, it has announced to join Chainlink Scale as well for further growth.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/04 10:15
A whale who shorted BTC four times in a row has suffered a loss of $21.31 million on his BTC short position

PANews reported on October 4th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, as BTC rebounded again, a "whale who has shorted BTC four times in a row since March 2025" has incurred a $21.31 million loss on its 20x short position. The whale currently holds 2,041 BTC (approximately $248 million), with an opening price of $111,386.3 and a liquidation price of $128,729.9. Ten hours ago, the whale added 8 million USDC to Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation.
PANews2025/10/04 09:56
Data: USDC issuance exceeds 75 billion, accounting for approximately 24.9% of the market share

PANews reported on October 4 that Circle tweeted that the issuance of USDC has exceeded 75 billion, setting a new record high, accounting for approximately 24.9% of the total market value of the entire network's US dollar stablecoins.
PANews2025/10/04 09:52
Coinbase Custody Set to Grow with Proposed OCC Charter

Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, has formally applied for a national trust charter with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). This step aligns the company with others like Circle, Paxos, and Ripple that are seeking similar federal approvals. According to Coinbase, the goal is to expand its operational […]
Tronweekly2025/10/04 01:03
