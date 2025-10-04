UK’s New iCloud Backdoor Order Risks Mobile Wallet Keys
The post UK’s New iCloud Backdoor Order Risks Mobile Wallet Keys appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Update (Oct. 3, at 2:00 pm UTC): This article has been updated to add commentary by Slava Demchuk, the CEO of blockchain forensics and cybersecurity firm AMLBot. The United Kingdom is again pressuring Apple to create a backdoor into its encrypted iCloud backup services, raising alarm among cybersecurity and crypto advocates. According to the Financial Times, the UK government has ordered Apple to allow access to encrypted iCloud backups of British users. The renewed request differs from previous demands in that it limits access to UK-based accounts, but critics argue that the change still poses serious risks. Many mobile wallets, including Coinbase Wallet, Uniswap Wallet, Zerion, Crypto.com DeFi Wallet and MetaMask, allow users to store encrypted private key backups in iCloud, potentially exposing users to attack due to the change. Despite the key backups being encrypted, accessing the files allows for so-called dictionary or brute-force attacks, where the attacker attempts all possible combinations to decrypt the file. Consequently, if an attacker manages to obtain the backup file, the security relies on the strength of the encryption password. The Electronic Frontier Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to defending digital rights, said that “this is still an unsettling overreach that makes U.K. users less safe and less free. … As we’ve said time and time again, any backdoor built for the government puts everyone at greater risk of hacking, identity theft, and fraud.” Slava Demchuk, the CEO of blockchain forensics and cybersecurity firm AMLBot, told Cointelegraph that implementing the UK’s request “could be dangerous for ordinary users. “The number of threats and attackers will increase. It’s simple logic,“ Demchuk said. Related: Ethereum Foundation introduces ‘Privacy Stewards for Ethereum’ and roadmap The UK is at it again The UK Government made similar demands earlier this year, requiring blanket capability to view fully encrypted material, not…
