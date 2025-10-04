Kali Uchis Pens Heartfelt Note With ‘Sincerely’ Deluxe ‘P.S.’

Kali Uchis Billboard via Getty Images Kali Uchis has had a year filled with highs and lows. In the lead-up to the release of her fifth studio album Sincerely, in May and embarking on The Sincerely, Tour this summer, the Grammy-winning singer suffered a personal loss with the passing of her mother. With the release of the album, Uchis took center stage with no featured artists and a cohesive downtempo vision. Uchis recently hinted she's open to collaborations on her next album, but she hasn't wasted much time in sharing the spotlight with other artists while further showcasing her own talents. Sincerely, P.S., the deluxe version of her latest album, is out now and contains five new tracks, each delivering a different piece of Uchis' singing and songwriting abilities. She sings alongside Ravyn Lenae on "Cry About It!" and Mariah the Scientist on "Pretty Promises," while extending the signature Sincerely, sound with "Whispers of the Wind…", "Cherry on Top," and "All of the Good." Sincerely: P.S., like the original project, offers listeners a calming respite after getting them dancing with her previous LP, last year's Orquídeas. It's not her way of tapping out completely from everything around her, though. "I feel like a lot of the album is about the state of the world – in an abstract way," she said on the Broken Record podcast earlier this year. "A lot of it does kind of always lean back on music being escape, and escaping from the state of the world." Going from Orquídeas to Sincerely, then, was a way for her to look back on her earlier sounds, particularly her debut EP Por Vida, which celebrated its 10th birthday this year. "I was like, 'I want to do a project that's just sentimental, emotional, vulnerable, something that I feel…