2025-10-05 Sunday

Kali Uchis Pens Heartfelt Note With 'Sincerely' Deluxe 'P.S.'

Kali Uchis Pens Heartfelt Note With 'Sincerely' Deluxe 'P.S.'

The post Kali Uchis Pens Heartfelt Note With ‘Sincerely’ Deluxe ‘P.S.’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kali Uchis Billboard via Getty Images Kali Uchis has had a year filled with highs and lows. In the lead-up to the release of her fifth studio album Sincerely, in May and embarking on The Sincerely, Tour this summer, the Grammy-winning singer suffered a personal loss with the passing of her mother. With the release of the album, Uchis took center stage with no featured artists and a cohesive downtempo vision. Uchis recently hinted she’s open to collaborations on her next album, but she hasn’t wasted much time in sharing the spotlight with other artists while further showcasing her own talents. Sincerely, P.S., the deluxe version of her latest album, is out now and contains five new tracks, each delivering a different piece of Uchis’ singing and songwriting abilities. She sings alongside Ravyn Lenae on “Cry About It!” and Mariah the Scientist on “Pretty Promises,” while extending the signature Sincerely, sound with “Whispers of the Wind…”, “Cherry on Top,” and “All of the Good.” Sincerely: P.S., like the original project, offers listeners a calming respite after getting them dancing with her previous LP, last year’s Orquídeas. It’s not her way of tapping out completely from everything around her, though. “I feel like a lot of the album is about the state of the world – in an abstract way,” she said on the Broken Record podcast earlier this year. “A lot of it does kind of always lean back on music being escape, and escaping from the state of the world.” Going from Orquídeas to Sincerely, then, was a way for her to look back on her earlier sounds, particularly her debut EP Por Vida, which celebrated its 10th birthday this year. “I was like, ‘I want to do a project that’s just sentimental, emotional, vulnerable, something that I feel…
SEC's New Rules May Fast-Track Solana, XRP ETFs

SEC's New Rules May Fast-Track Solana, XRP ETFs

The post SEC’s New Rules May Fast-Track Solana, XRP ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. October 2025 is shaping up to be a big month for crypto markets, as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) faces final deadlines on 16 exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications. Unlike past waves, many of these proposals go beyond Bitcoin and Ether, targeting altcoins like Solana, XRP and Litecoin. This week on “Byte-Sized Insight,” we explore what makes this round of filings different, how the SEC’s stance may be shifting and what the potential approvals could mean for both investors and the broader crypto market. A new SEC era On Sept. 17, the SEC approved a set of “generic listing standards” for exchange-traded products tied to spot commodities, including digital assets. Analysts say the move may dramatically simplify the ETF approval process, reducing the need for case-by-case rule changes that had long slowed crypto’s path to mainstream financial products. The change comes against a different political backdrop than in previous years. Grayscale’s head of research, Zach Pandl, told Cointelegraph in the episode that the Trump administration’s arrival created momentum for regulatory clarity. “President Trump and the Trump administration came into office with a mandate from voters to bring regulatory clarity to the crypto industry in the US,” Pandl said. “It’s really been a whole-of-government effort. Whether it’s the White House or Congress or the SEC, it’s just responding to that message from voters.” Related: US government shutdown enters day 1: How is the SEC still functioning? He added that bipartisan support has given both businesses and investors confidence that crypto “is very much here to stay, for the long run in the US.” Demand beyond Bitcoin The key question is how much demand actually exists for altcoin ETFs. Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst James Seyffart also noted in the episode that Solana and XRP stand out because of their existing futures…
Coinbase seeks national trust charter from U.S. banking regulator

Coinbase seeks national trust charter from U.S. banking regulator

The post Coinbase seeks national trust charter from U.S. banking regulator appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase is pushing for a national trust charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the company said on Friday, according to a blog post by its vice president of institutional product, Greg Tusar. Now this doesn’t mean the company is trying to become a bank. Greg made that very clear: “Coinbase has no intention of becoming a bank.” What it wants is a green light to go deeper into crypto payments and build more services around them, now that stablecoins are finally being taken seriously in Washington. Payments have become a major focus for Coinbase over the last year. The rise of stablecoins, especially USDC, has made that obvious. In July, President Donald Trump signed new legislation to regulate stablecoins, and since then, things have picked up fast. Coinbase has teamed up with Shopify to promote USDC, which it supports and earns revenue from alongside the issuer Circle. Greg said a national trust charter would give Coinbase one single overseer instead of a patchwork of state regulators, helping it launch new crypto features faster while keeping regulators involved. The charter would also strengthen Coinbase’s ability to weave crypto into everyday payments; on websites, in wallets, and even in big retail checkouts. The exchange wants to simplify how crypto connects with the traditional finance system, but without turning into a bank. Greg called the charter a way to “enable continued innovation” while giving the company room to grow with fewer regulatory blockades. Other crypto firms chase charters while Congress stalls Coinbase isn’t the only one eyeing a national-level license. Circle filed for the same kind of charter in June. Ripple followed in July. Paxos threw in its application by August. One firm, Anchorage Digital Bank NA, already holds a trust charter. All of them want faster access to…
Bitcoin Price Today: Crosses $122K, Uptober Prevails, Path to $137K

Bitcoin Price Today: Crosses $122K, Uptober Prevails, Path to $137K

The post Bitcoin Price Today: Crosses $122K, Uptober Prevails, Path to $137K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) price today has carved a textbook “W pattern” on the weekly chart . It faces a decisive test to maintain $122,000, with a potential upside until $137,000. Analyst Crypto Rover lays out a thesis for the fourth quarter, reconstructing the anatomy of the W pattern. The market set a low, rallied to the neckline around $117,000. It then pulled back to a higher low, and then reclaimed the neckline. The structure projects a measured move toward roughly $127,000, which he calls the first logical target once $122,000 is conquered. A confirmed weekly close above $122,000 signals the trend into the final leg of the current bull cycle. Bitcoin’s W pattern on the weekly chart | Source: Crypto Rover/YouTube Bitcoin price today traded at $122,985.23 as of press time, up by 2% in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin Price Today, Prediction to $137,000 Analyst crypto Rover then shared his intention to realize partial profits at the $130,000 price level and subsequently close his long positions at $137,000. Additionally, he considers a tactical short after Bitcoin touches the pointed final level. He anchors that view in prior cycle timing. He noted that historical tops tend to arrive about four to six weeks after this kind of late-stage breakout. The emphasis is not on a date, but on the pattern plus confirmation. A weekly close above $122,000 indicates that the breakout remains unproven. However, clearing this level opens the path to $127,000 and $137,000 next. The same weekly chart packs the downside map. Horizontal and Fibonacci zones line up in layers that have repeatedly arrested pullbacks in this cycle. Bitcoin’s key Fibonacci zones | Source: Crypto Rover/YouTube The green band around $69,000 marks the prior one-to-one extension area and a psychological pivot from the last expansion. Below that, the 1.368 extension…
BlockDAG, Bitcoin Hyper, MAXI, PepeNode

BlockDAG, Bitcoin Hyper, MAXI, PepeNode

The post BlockDAG, Bitcoin Hyper, MAXI, PepeNode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Every year brings new chances in presales, and 2025 is shaping up with projects that are already attracting strong attention. The presale stage is often where momentum builds first, allowing early participants to get in before market listings create larger waves. While many projects make bold claims, only a few display the progress, traction, and funding that truly matter. BlockDAG, Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, and PepeNode are leading current discussions. Each takes a different path, from infrastructure and scaling solutions to meme-driven growth, but all connect under one theme: the rise of the best crypto presales in 2025. Below is a closer look at why these four projects are being closely followed, with BlockDAG standing out as the year’s largest presale success so far. 1. BlockDAG: Presale Leader With Over $420M Raised BlockDAG has emerged as the headline project among the best crypto presales in 2025, and its results explain why. More than $420 million has been raised, with over 26.5 billion BDAG coins sold at the current entry price of $0.0015. The project has already attracted more than 312,000 holders, alongside over 3 million users mining on the X1 mobile app and about 20,000 X-Series mining rigs shipped worldwide. Projections point to possible returns of up to 3,746% if BDAG lists at $0.05, adding urgency around entry. The Awakening Testnet further shows that BlockDAG is building alongside its presale. Transaction throughput has doubled from about 800 TPS to 1,400 TPS, and features such as account abstraction (EIP-4337) and runtime upgradability have been implemented. Developers can access a full IDE to mint NFTs, deploy ERC20 tokens, and test applications within a complete ecosystem. Presale stages are advancing quickly, and with strong participation continuing, BlockDAG (BDAG) stands out as the project setting the pace. For anyone considering the best crypto presales…
Compliance Isn't Supposed To Cost You Your Privacy

Compliance Isn't Supposed To Cost You Your Privacy

The post Compliance Isn’t Supposed To Cost You Your Privacy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Opinion by: Amal Ibraymi, legal counsel at Aztec Labs When cybercriminals breached UnitedHealth’s tech unit in 2025, nearly 200 million people had their data exposed. A few months later, Coinbase admitted that overseas customer support agents had been bribed for access to user data. These are not isolated events; they are symptoms of a broken system. Existing compliance rules meant to protect us force companies to stockpile vast amounts of sensitive personal data, creating irresistible honeypots for hackers. Most businesses don’t want this liability, but regulators demand it. This reality has led to the perception that privacy and compliance are fundamentally at odds. It doesn’t have to be this way. Breakthroughs like zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs and decentralized identity make it possible to prove compliance without exposing sensitive personal data. This means verifying your age without revealing your birthday or confirming eligibility without disclosing your name. These technologies flip the script: Privacy isn’t a cost of compliance; it’s becoming its strongest ally and even a competitive advantage. We’ve all been forced to pay a privacy tax For decades, compliance has acted like a shakedown of personal data. Regulators require companies to prove they are not facilitating malicious activity and are in compliance with Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) laws. Historically, the only way for companies to ensure this is to collect large amounts of sensitive data about their users to verify their customers’ identities. The result? Massive liabilities. Data leaks don’t just lead to embarrassing headlines; they put people at risk of identity theft, phishing and fraud. The “compliance by collection” model has turned everyday businesses into data warehouses, vulnerable by design. Thanks to innovations like ZK-proofs, apps can successfully adhere to compliance rules without ever seeing or storing consumer data. Users can now confirm they’re not on…
MetaMask to Launch User Points Program Amid Decentralization Efforts

MetaMask to Launch User Points Program Amid Decentralization Efforts

The post MetaMask to Launch User Points Program Amid Decentralization Efforts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: MetaMask introduces a points program aimed at incentivizing user engagement. Potential MASK token launch aligns with decentralization goals. Ethereum likely benefits from increased usage and activity. MetaMask, developed by Consensys, announces plans to launch a points program rewarding swaps and bridging activities with tokens, potentially leading to a MASK token launch. This move aligns with MetaMask’s decentralization efforts, potentially affecting Ethereum markets and prompting similar strategies across competitive cryptocurrency wallets. MetaMask Targets Engagement with New Points Program MetaMask, a leading non-custodial Web3 wallet developed by Consensys, is preparing to roll out a new points program. This initiative will reward users for performing swaps and bridging activities and serves as a prelude to the anticipated MASK token launch. Managed by Joseph Lubin, CEO of Consensys, the project is grounded in expanding user engagement and decentralizing the MetaMask ecosystem. The MASK token is ‘coming’ and may arrive sooner than expected.” — Joseph Lubin, CEO, Consensys. Market analysts anticipate a surge in Ethereum usage, heavily influenced by MetaMask’s impacts on DeFi. Experts believe this strategy will likely increase the wallet’s competitive edge, especially against rivals like Rainbow, which already offers competitive reward programs. Industry reactions demonstrate significant speculative interest and potential momentum in Ethereum-related activities. Ethereum Activity Poised to Surge with MetaMask Tokens Did you know? MetaMask’s expected MASK token launch echoes strategies seen in past initiatives like Uniswap’s UNI airdrop, significantly boosting community involvement and platform adoption. Ethereum (ETH) holds a dominant market position with a significant $541.67 billion market cap, representing 12.96% of the crypto market by CoinMarketCap. The last 90 days have seen ETH prices surge by 78.37%. Despite this, a 0.37% decrease in the past 24 hours suggests ongoing volatility within the crypto markets. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 02:54 UTC on October 4, 2025.…
Trump's Newly Appointed FED Member Stephen Miran Makes Unusual Statements About the Economy

Trump's Newly Appointed FED Member Stephen Miran Makes Unusual Statements About the Economy

The post Trump’s Newly Appointed FED Member Stephen Miran Makes Unusual Statements About the Economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stephen Miran, the new member of the Fed Board of Governors, who was reportedly appointed by President Donald Trump because of his closeness to him, made remarkable statements about the US economy and monetary policy. Speaking to Bloomberg Television, Miran said he was not shy about offering different views from other members of the central bank and that there was only one condition that would change his thinking on the current inflation outlook. Fed Governor Stephen Miran said there’s only one scenario in which he could change his current positive inflation outlook: an unexpected, sudden rise in housing costs. Miran argued that housing is the “single largest component” of the inflationary process, but added that his “neutral inflation forecast” would have to be adjusted if there were a shock that significantly pushed housing costs up. He stated that he expected a significant decline in housing-related services inflation, considering that the increase in housing costs was largely due to population shocks and that the effects of these shocks were reversing. Miran also clarified misconceptions about his position on the neutral interest rate (r-star). He stated that the view that the neutral interest rate is zero is incorrect, explaining that his calculations indicate that the rate is not zero, but around half a percent (0.5%). Miran, who noted that he does not hesitate to frequently present unconventional and “non-consensus” ideas, said, “I see it as part of my job to occasionally bring fresh and non-consensus ideas to an established way of thinking.” Miran added that after his inauguration, President Trump called to congratulate him but “never asked him to take any specific policy action.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/trumps-newly-appointed-fed-member-stephen-miran-makes-unusual-statements-about-the-economy/
APT Price in Demand Zone Eyeing $12 Target Before Major Resistance

APT Price in Demand Zone Eyeing $12 Target Before Major Resistance

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/apt-price-in-demand-zone-eyes-12-target/
Coinbase goes after National Trust Charter — But don't call it a bank

Coinbase goes after National Trust Charter — But don't call it a bank

Coinbase said seeking the license is part of its broader effort to bridge the gap between crypto and traditional finance. Crypto exchange Coinbase has applied for a National Trust Company Charter with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), joining a growing number of US-based crypto companies pursuing the same license.“Coinbase is taking a significant step in expanding our business capabilities and regulatory oversight beyond the existing framework, paving the way for innovation and growth in building a modern financial system powered by digital assets,” Coinbase said in a statement on Friday.According to Coinbase, pursuing the license is part of its strategy “to bridge the gap between the crypto economy and traditional financial system.” However, it has no interest in changing the core focus of its operations:Read more
