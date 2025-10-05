FBI Director Kash Patel Doesn’t Deny He Fired Agent For Refusing Comey ‘Perp Walk’

Topline FBI Director Kash Patel warned agents must "follow the chain of command or get relieved" in response to reports the agency fired an agent for refusing to arrest former director James Comey and publicly escort him into its field office in front of news cameras, what's known as a "perp walk." FBI Director Kash Patel testifies during the House Judiciary Committee hearing titled "Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation," in Rayburn building on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Key Facts Patel didn't deny reports an agent was terminated, but attacked MSNBC over its reporting on the alleged incident as "an a— clown factory of disinformation" in a post on X Saturday, responding to a tweet by MSNBC legal analyst Barb McQuade saying DOJ policy prohibits perp walks. Whereas some local law enforcement, such as in New York City, sometimes notify the media in advance of when a high-profile defendant will be taken into custody to allow them to stage photographs, DOJ policy states that the agency "should not encourage or assist news media in photographing or televising a person held in custody." Multiple outlets reported Friday the FBI relieved an agent of duty for refusing to arrange a perp walk for Comey. The agent believed it would be inappropriate for a white-collar defendant, CBS reported, citing an anonymous source who said the agent was suspended for insubordination. Comey, who was charged last month with making false statements and obstructing a congressional investigation, was issued a summons to appear in court in the case, rather than an arrest warrant. What To Watch For Comey, who has denied wrongdoing in the case, is set to appear in court Thursday in northern Virginia for his arraignment. According to CBS,…