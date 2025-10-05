MEXC Exchange
Next Big Breakouts: Solana, Ethereum, MoonBull, and 4 Top Cryptos Ready to Dominate
Discover MoonBull presale, staking rewards, and referral bonuses among the top crypto, alongside Ripple, Bullzilla, Ethereum, La Culex, Cardano and solanainsights.
4
$0.16024
-14.03%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
READY
$0.039167
+24.75%
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/05 02:45
Global Fiat Money to Go Digital by 2030, Tether Exec Predicts
The post Global Fiat Money to Go Digital by 2030, Tether Exec Predicts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Felix Pinkston Oct 03, 2025 16:05 Cryptocurrency hack losses dropped 37% in Q3 2025, but September saw a record number of million-dollar attacks. Hackers shift focus from code flaws to wallet and operational vulnerabilities, posing evolving threats to digital asset platforms. The global financial system stands on the brink of a revolutionary transformation that could fundamentally reshape how the world handles money. Tether co-founder Reeve Collins has made a bold prediction that will send shockwaves through traditional banking: every major fiat currency, from the US dollar to the euro and Japanese yen, will become blockchain-based stablecoins by 2030. Speaking at the prestigious Token 2049 conference in Singapore, Collins declared that the distinction between traditional currencies and digital assets will completely disappear within the next five years. His vision paints a future where dollars, euros, and yen exist primarily as tokenized assets running on blockchain infrastructure, fundamentally altering the $100 trillion global currency market. The Digital Currency Revolution Accelerates Collins’ prediction comes as stablecoins have already demonstrated explosive growth, with the total market capitalization reaching approximately $300 billion. The Tether executive argues that this transformation isn’t just possible—it’s inevitable, driven by the superior efficiency and transparency that blockchain technology offers over traditional monetary systems. “A stablecoin simply is a dollar, euro, yen, or traditional currency running on blockchain rail by 2030,” Collins explained, emphasizing that these digital versions will retain familiar names while operating on entirely new technological foundations. The implications extend far beyond mere technological upgrades. This shift represents a complete reimagining of monetary infrastructure, promising faster transactions, reduced costs, and unprecedented transparency in global finance. Institutional Adoption Reaches Tipping Point The momentum behind this transformation has reached a critical mass, according to Collins, who points to recent favorable regulatory developments in…
COM
$0.013405
-7.78%
OCT
$0.08235
-2.99%
WALLET
$0.02481
--%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 02:42
Private Key Leakage Remains the Leading Cause of Crypto Theft in Q3 2025
Based on a report by SlowMist, private key leakage remains the leading cause of crypto theft, accounting for 317 stolen fund reports in Q3 2025.
FUND
$0.018
+37.29%
CryptoPotato
2025/10/05 02:32
Bored Ape NFTs Cleared of Securities Status by Court
The post Bored Ape NFTs Cleared of Securities Status by Court appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Court rules Bored Ape NFTs not securities, ending Yuga Labs class-action case. Judge finds no common enterprise for NFTs sold on third-party platforms like OpenSea. Royalties show Yuga’s profits independent of holder gains, weakening the SEC’s argument. A federal court in California has ruled that Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs are not securities, closing a class-action lawsuit that had challenged the legal status of one of the most well-known digital collectible projects. The decision ends years of uncertainty surrounding Yuga Labs’ compliance with U.S. securities law and marks one of the simplest judicial statements yet on non-fungible tokens’ (NFTs) regulatory classification. A U.S. federal judge in California has dismissed an investor lawsuit against Yuga Labs, ruling that its Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs and ApeCoin do not constitute securities. The court stated that the plaintiffs failed to prove the three prongs of the Howey test, affirming… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 4, 2025 Judge Fernando M. Olguin of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California dismissed the lawsuit against Yuga Labs, concluding that Bored Ape NFTs do not satisfy the legal requirements of a security under the Howey test. The ruling, issued Thursday, found no “common enterprise” linking NFT holders’ financial success to Yuga Labs’ operations. The court stated that the NFTs were purchased through third-party marketplaces such as OpenSea and Coinbase, rather than an exchange operated by Yuga Labs. This difference distinguishes BAYC from prior cases, such as Dapper Labs’ NBA Top Shot NFTs and DraftKings NFTs, where courts found closer operational ties between issuers and secondary market activity. Related: U.S. Court Mandates Ryder Ripps to Pay Yuga Labs $9 Million in Final Judgment Royalties Undermine Common Financial Interest Olguin’s ruling also noted that Yuga Labs’ receipt of royalties from secondary NFT sales further…
APE
$0.5634
-2.55%
COM
$0.013405
-7.78%
NOT
$0.001593
-2.92%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 02:31
Who Starts Where In Marina Bay
The post Who Starts Where In Marina Bay appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – OCTOBER 04: Pole position qualifier George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team and Second placed qualifier Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing talk in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on October 04, 2025 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Mark Sutton – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) Formula 1 via Getty Images George Russell of Mercedes clinched a stunning pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix, clocking a lap time of 1:29.158 seconds at Marina Bay Street Circuit. The Briton delivered two laps good enough for his seventh career pole and his second of the season – edging out Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by nearly two-tenths of a second. Current championship leader Oscar Piastri will line up in third place for McLaren on Sunday, hoping to bounce back from a disastrous outing in Baku and extend his 25-point lead over teammate and title rival Lando Norris. Meanwhile, Andrea Kimi Antonelli had a fantastic run to put his Mercedes in fourth, while Norris will be pushing hard to make up some ground during the race after securing fifth ahead of Ferrari pair Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. Isack Hadjar and Oliver Bearman grabbed eighth and ninth respectively, with Fernando Alonso rounding out the top ten for Aston Martin. SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – OCTOBER 04: Pole position qualifier George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Second placed qualifier Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Third placed qualifier Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren look on during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on October 04, 2025 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty…
COM
$0.013405
-7.78%
SECOND
$0.0000096
-4.00%
RED
$0.4722
-3.15%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 02:08
DOGE Price Prediction for October 4
The post DOGE Price Prediction for October 4 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The market is mainly neutral on the first day of the weekend, according to CoinStats. DOGE chart by CoinStats DOGE/USD The price of DOGE has fallen by almost 2% since yesterday. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is looking bearish as it is near the local support of $0.2491. You Might Also Like If a bounce back does not happen, one can expect a level breakout, followed by an ongoing correction to the $0.2480 zone. Image by TradingView On the bigger time frame, the situation is also bearish. If the daily bar closes around the current prices or below, traders may witness a test of the $0.2450 range shortly. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the picture is neutral as the rate of DOGE is in the middle of the channel between the support of $0.2058 and the resistance of $0.2929. As neither side is dominating, consolidation in the zone of $0.24-$0.27 is the more likely scenario. DOGE is trading at $0.2497 at press time. Source: https://u.today/doge-price-prediction-for-october-4
DOGE
$0.2502
-3.25%
4
$0.16024
-14.03%
COM
$0.013405
-7.78%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 02:03
Tokenized Crypto Treasuries Amplify Risks for Volatile Asset Holders: Exec Insights
The rise of tokenized stocks and blockchain-based trading is heralding a new era for traditional and digital markets alike. As cryptocurrency and blockchain innovations drive efforts toward 24/7 trading, regulatory uncertainties and on-chain risks pose significant challenges for investors and industry players. Industry leaders warn that tokenized equities on bridges to crypto markets could intensify [...]
RISE
$0.010664
+13.81%
ERA
$0.5538
-1.61%
Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/05 01:57
FBI Director Kash Patel Doesn’t Deny He Fired Agent For Refusing Comey ‘Perp Walk’
The post FBI Director Kash Patel Doesn’t Deny He Fired Agent For Refusing Comey ‘Perp Walk’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline FBI Director Kash Patel warned agents must “follow the chain of command or get relieved” in response to reports the agency fired an agent for refusing to arrest former director James Comey and publicly escort him into its field office in front of news cameras, what’s known as a “perp walk.” FBI Director Kash Patel testifies during the House Judiciary Committee hearing titled “Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” in Rayburn building on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Key Facts Patel didn’t deny reports an agent was terminated, but attacked MSNBC over its reporting on the alleged incident as “an a— clown factory of disinformation” in a post on X Saturday, responding to a tweet by MSNBC legal analyst Barb McQuade saying DOJ policy prohibits perp walks. Whereas some local law enforcement, such as in New York City, sometimes notify the media in advance of when a high-profile defendant will be taken into custody to allow them to stage photographs, DOJ policy states that the agency “should not encourage or assist news media in photographing or televising a person held in custody.” Multiple outlets reported Friday the FBI relieved an agent of duty for refusing to arrange a perp walk for Comey. The agent believed it would be inappropriate for a white-collar defendant, CBS reported, citing an anonymous source who said the agent was suspended for insubordination. Comey, who was charged last month with making false statements and obstructing a congressional investigation, was issued a summons to appear in court in the case, rather than an arrest warrant. What To Watch For Comey, who has denied wrongdoing in the case, is set to appear in court Thursday in northern Virginia for his arraignment. According to CBS,…
T
$0.01547
-3.07%
PERP
$0.2938
-2.71%
WALK
$0.01996
+2.67%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 01:53
Best Crypto to Invest in Now: Top 5 Tokens Under $1 to 50x Your Investment
Looking for some crypto gems under $1 that could deliver huge returns? Here are five tokens that might just be your ticket to big gains in 2025. Whether it’s a meme coin or a solid DeFi project, these picks have the potential to 50x your investment if you get in early. If meme coins are
NOW
$0.005
+1.83%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
1
$0.007622
+17.55%
Coinstats
2025/10/05 01:45
Tether en Antalpha starten fonds om XAUt grootschalig in te kopen
Tether, het bedrijf achter de grootste stablecoin ter wereld, zet vol in op digitaal goud. Volgens een bericht van Bloomberg is Tether samen met Antalpha bezig om minstens $200 miljoen op te halen voor een nieuw investeringsvehikel dat zich volledig richt op het inkopen van hun goudgedekte token: XAUt. De... Het bericht Tether en Antalpha starten fonds om XAUt grootschalig in te kopen verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
OM
$0.1711
-3.38%
XAUT
$3,895.24
+0.34%
OP
$0.7241
-3.38%
Coinstats
2025/10/05 01:43
