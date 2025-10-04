Mexico’s Cristalino Tequila Trend Expands Its Fan Base In The Growing U.S. Market

CAZADORES Tequila's cristalino tequila expression debuted in 2020, though the brand has been around for more than 100 years. CAZADORES Tequila Last week, esteemed small-batch tequila house Casa Dragones launched its newest tequila expression, inspired by and created alongside Colombian superstar Karol G. The powerhouse partnership was buzzy in its own right, but in the spirits world, it underscored the staying power of one of the industry's most exciting new trends: the Cristalino expression of tequila. 200 Copas by Casa Dragones is latest Cristalino tequila to hit a U.S. market in which tequila is the only spirit category to show grow in the last year, according to Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America, accelerated in no small part by this newer expression. Despite first hitting the market just over a decade ago, Cristalino is now pushing the industry forward in with new production techniques that once would have been hard to imagine, and helping reach a broader market in the process. A glass of Cristalino tequila from PATRÓN Tequila. PATRÓN Tequila Creating Cristalino Everyone from the casual tequila drinker to long-time agave spirits lovers can tell you that tequila generally comes in just three classic expressions, defined by how long they've been aged: blanco, reposado, and añejo. As the industry has developed, distillers have begun to explore subcategories to the classics, such as joven, aged slightly more than blanco but less than reposado, and extra añejo to kick up the aging process even further. But if you've taken a trip to Mexico in the past decade, you'll have found something entirely different on the bar menu. "Right now, Cristalino tequilas are on fire in Guadalajara, while in the rest of the world this is a trend that is just starting," says Tania Oseguera, master tequila distiller and ambassador of Tequila…