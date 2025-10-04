MEXC Exchange
Heavy Selloff Triggers Bearish Trend
The post Heavy Selloff Triggers Bearish Trend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HBAR saw sharp selling pressure on Oct. 3, with momentum intensifying in the final hour of trading. After briefly reaching $0.224, the token fell to $0.222, breaching key support and ending the session down 0.9%. The steepest drop came between 13:50 and 14:00, when volumes spiked above 3 million, signaling institutional distribution and panic-driven selling. Repeated failures to reclaim $0.224 leave HBAR vulnerable to further downside toward $0.220. Across the broader 23-hour period from October 2 to 3, HBAR dropped 3.6% from $0.23 to $0.22 on surging volume of 51.3 million, underscoring heavy institutional participation in the selloff. Despite near-term weakness, attention remains on a potential SEC decision in November on spot crypto ETFs. With backing from governing council members like Google and IBM, Hedera could benefit from regulatory approval even as its technicals point to ongoing pressure. HBAR/USD (TradingView) Technical Metrics Indicate Ongoing Weakness HBAR formed a distinct downward trajectory following its peak at $0.23 on 2 October 19:00, with resistance developing at the $0.23 threshold where prices repeatedly reversed lower during multiple trading sessions. Essential support developed at $0.23 around midnight on 3 October, followed by an additional support area near $0.22, although both thresholds demonstrated vulnerability under continuous selling momentum. Trading volume characteristics revealed elevated activity throughout the initial decline and subsequently during the 13:00 session on 3 October with 51.3 million in volume, indicating institutional engagement in the bearish movement. Technical deterioration intensified during the final hour as HBAR struggled to maintain recovery efforts above $0.22 resistance threshold, validating the breach of essential support thresholds. Substantial volume surges exceeding 3 million and 2.5 million during the 13:50-14:00 window coincided with intense selling activity, demonstrating institutional distribution and fear-driven selling. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 11:35
Walmart’s OnePay to Launch Crypto Services by 2025
The post Walmart’s OnePay to Launch Crypto Services by 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Walmart’s OnePay to launch cryptocurrency services with Zerohash integration. Service starts by late 2025. Bridges crypto with US retail shopping. Retail giant Walmart’s fintech arm OnePay plans to integrate Bitcoin and Ethereum trading into its app by late 2025, in collaboration with Zerohash, according to CNBC. This initiative by Walmart could significantly enhance mainstream cryptocurrency adoption by enabling direct retail conversions, encouraging a new wave of crypto accessibility for US shoppers. Walmart’s Crypto Integration: A New Retail Frontier Walmart’s decision to integrate cryptocurrency services through its fintech arm, OnePay, signifies significant progress in the retail and crypto sectors. The initiative, supported by Zerohash’s infrastructure, announces its intent to roll out by late 2025, initially focusing on Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and custody. This strategic integration intends to enable customers to convert crypto holdings to fiat currency for in-store purchases, showcasing a novel approach to bridging digital assets with everyday commerce. Market participants expect increased crypto adoption through such direct retail applications. Market reactions have been notably positive, with observers predicting a significant impact on both Bitcoin and Ethereum demand. Rebecca Martinez, a Senior Fintech Analyst, remarked that combining Walmart’s consumer reach with OnePay’s services could transform crypto accessibility. “When you combine Walmart’s massive customer footprint with OnePay’s growing financial services ecosystem, you’re looking at a potential game-changer for crypto accessibility.” – Rebecca Martinez, Digital Commerce Research Institute Market Implications and Historical Insights Did you know? The planned integration of crypto services in OnePay’s app marks a milestone, as Walmart’s weekly shopper base could potentially exceed that of previous fintech integrations like PayPal, due to its massive scale. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a 1.34% price increase over the past 24 hours, with current values at $122,041.28. The cryptocurrency holds a market cap of approximately $2.43 trillion and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 11:30
UAE Authority Targets Illegal Crypto Operations on Farms
The post UAE Authority Targets Illegal Crypto Operations on Farms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawrence Jengar Oct 02, 2025 06:58 UAE’s capital imposes record AED 100,000 penalties on cryptocurrency mining operations misusing agricultural land, marking 900% fine increase as authorities prioritize food security over digital assets. The United Arab Emirates has delivered a crushing blow to cryptocurrency miners operating illegally on agricultural land, with Abu Dhabi’s food safety regulator imposing unprecedented fines that represent a nearly ten-fold increase from previous penalties. The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority announced Tuesday that cryptocurrency mining operations discovered on farmland will face immediate fines of AED 100,000 ($27,229), with penalties doubling to AED 200,000 for repeat violations. The dramatic enforcement escalation marks a 900% increase from 2024’s maximum penalty of AED 10,000. Immediate Enforcement Action Beyond the substantial financial penalties, violating operations face a comprehensive shutdown protocol. Authorities will disconnect electrical supply to affected properties, confiscate all mining hardware, and suspend government services including agricultural subsidies and municipal support systems. “This represents the most aggressive crackdown we’ve seen in the Gulf region against unauthorized crypto mining,” said Marcus Al-Rashid, a Dubai-based cryptocurrency regulatory consultant. “The UAE is clearly drawing hard lines between legitimate digital asset activities and operations that compromise national food security priorities.” The enforcement action affects both farm owners and tenants, with no distinction made between different types of cryptocurrency mining operations. The authority emphasized that agricultural land must remain exclusively dedicated to food production activities to maintain eligibility for government support programs. Strategic Resource Protection The timing of Abu Dhabi’s crackdown aligns with broader regional concerns about energy consumption and agricultural sustainability. The emirate has positioned itself as a leader in both cryptocurrency innovation and environmental stewardship, creating inevitable tension between competing priorities. “Energy-intensive mining operations on agricultural land create a double threat,” explained Dr.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 11:23
Analyst Says XRP Price Target Of $27 Still Holds – ‘The Ride Has Just Begun’
The post Analyst Says XRP Price Target Of $27 Still Holds – ‘The Ride Has Just Begun’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analyst Says XRP Price Target Of $27 Still Holds – ‘The Ride Has Just Begun’ | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/xrp-target-of-27-still-holds/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 11:17
XRP At $10K? Analyst Sees $800 Trillion Liquidity Boom
The post XRP At $10K? Analyst Sees $800 Trillion Liquidity Boom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 11:05
Crypto Oversight Concerns: State Regulators Warn Market Structure Bill May Hinder Anti-Fraud Protections
Multiple state authorities shared concerns about the upcoming crypto market structure legislation and its impact on their ability to prosecute fraudsters in crimes related to digital assets. Related Reading: Thailand To Expand Crypto ETF Lineup Beyond Bitcoin In Early 2026 – Report State Regulators Sound The Alarm Over Crypto Bill Regulators from Alabama to Montana […]
Bitcoinist
2025/10/04 11:00
Market News: MetaMask will launch a points program, points can be exchanged for token rewards
PANews reported on October 4 that according to zoomer, Metamask will launch a points program to reward points for Swap and bridging, and the points can be exchanged for token rewards.
PANews
2025/10/04 10:52
APT Price in Demand Zone Eyeing $12 Target Before Resistance
The post APT Price in Demand Zone Eyeing $12 Target Before Resistance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Aptos price holds $4–$6 demand zone, signaling potential upward movement toward $12 target. Recent stablecoin inflows strengthen blockchain adoption, supporting possible growth and higher $APT demand. Resistance at $18 remains key hurdle as traders monitor pullbacks and market momentum closely. APT Price in Demand Zone Eyeing $12 Target Before Major Resistance Aptos ($APT) has recently seen significant movement, entering a demand zone between $4 and $6. The price reached $5.45 before encountering resistance, but market analysts are closely watching the situation. The next target for $APT is $12, before encountering a major resistance level around $18. Price Action and Current Market Position According to Lennaert Snyder, Following a recent price surge, Aptos reached $5.45, aligning with the second target resistance point set by analysts. Lennaert noted that “Price is heavily extended, so a pullback before continuation is likely”. With the next potential move for $APT is up to $6.18 and $6.77. Potential Upward Move | Source: X However, the price has been steadily increasing, and a pullback could create opportunities for new trades. Traders are advised to monitor the situation closely to understand the market’s direction in the near future. As of time of writing Aptos was trading at $5.41, with a 24-hour trading volume of over $502 million. The token has gained 4.36% in the past 24 hours, showing vigorous activity. Stablecoin Integration Could Drive Growth Aptos has also been making moves in the stablecoin space. Recent reports suggest that the blockchain is experiencing large inflows of stablecoins. This is part of a larger strategy to become the leading blockchain for stablecoin adoption and infrastructure. Analysts believe that this shift could position Aptos favorably in the growing stablecoin market. 🚨 NEW : APTOS ENTERING THE STABLECOIN PLAY Aptos is seeing large inflows of stablecoins as of lately.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 10:48
Mexico’s Cristalino Tequila Trend Expands Its Fan Base In The Growing U.S. Market
The post Mexico’s Cristalino Tequila Trend Expands Its Fan Base In The Growing U.S. Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CAZADORES Tequila’s cristalino tequila expression debuted in 2020, though the brand has been around for more than 100 years. CAZADORES Tequila Last week, esteemed small-batch tequila house Casa Dragones launched its newest tequila expression, inspired by and created alongside Colombian superstar Karol G. The powerhouse partnership was buzzy in its own right, but in the spirits world, it underscored the staying power of one of the industry’s most exciting new trends: the Cristalino expression of tequila. 200 Copas by Casa Dragones is latest Cristalino tequila to hit a U.S. market in which tequila is the only spirit category to show grow in the last year, according to Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America, accelerated in no small part by this newer expression. Despite first hitting the market just over a decade ago, Cristalino is now pushing the industry forward in with new production techniques that once would have been hard to imagine, and helping reach a broader market in the process. A glass of Cristalino tequila from PATRÓN Tequila. PATRÓN Tequila Creating Cristalino Everyone from the casual tequila drinker to long-time agave spirits lovers can tell you that tequila generally comes in just three classic expressions, defined by how long they’ve been aged: blanco, reposado, and añejo. As the industry has developed, distillers have begun to explore subcategories to the classics, such as joven, aged slightly more than blanco but less than reposado, and extra añejo to kick up the aging process even further. But if you’ve taken a trip to Mexico in the past decade, you’ll have found something entirely different on the bar menu. “Right now, Cristalino tequilas are on fire in Guadalajara, while in the rest of the world this is a trend that is just starting,” says Tania Oseguera, master tequila distiller and ambassador of Tequila…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 10:46
Tether and Antalpha are raising $200 million to create a gold-backed digital asset company
Tether and Antalpha Platform, which is tied closely to Bitmain, are trying to pull in $200 million from investors to launch a public vehicle that would hold tokenized gold. Per a report from Bloomberg, the plan is to create a digital-asset treasury company that will stockpile XAUt, the gold-backed token issued by Tether, while Bitmain […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/04 10:32
