2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Asia-Pacific Region Emerges as Major Stablecoin Powerhouse

Asia-Pacific Region Emerges as Major Stablecoin Powerhouse

The post Asia-Pacific Region Emerges as Major Stablecoin Powerhouse appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Asia-Pacific region sees rapid increase in stablecoin activity. USDC trading volume reaches $2.4 trillion. Singapore and Hong Kong lead this transformative growth. Circle reports Asia-Pacific’s stablecoin trading volume reached $2.40 trillion in the last year, with Singapore and Hong Kong leading, reflecting significant growth in actual applications. This surge highlights stablecoins’ growing role in global finance, driven by regulatory support and infrastructure, affecting cross-border transactions and finance. USDC Trading Hits $2.4 Trillion in Asia-Pacific USDC issuer Circle reports substantial growth with the Asia-Pacific region emerging as a stablecoin focal point. Led by Singapore and Hong Kong, this geographical rise is accompanied by strategic fintech advancements. The report cites cross-border remittances and supply chain finance as primary application drivers. Singapore and Hong Kong’s regulatory infrastructures have facilitated a robust stablecoin ecosystem, promoting fast, cost-effective transactions. The Asia-Pacific economic landscape is witnessing notable transformation, fostering innovations in tokenized trade. Responses from industry leaders and regulators reinforce this trend’s significance. Jeremy Allaire, Circle CEO, acknowledged the region’s pivotal role in stablecoin adoption through a statement on Twitter. Stablecoin Innovation Driven by Regulatory Support Did you know? The rise of Singapore and Hong Kong as stablecoin hubs mirrors their earlier ascension as fintech centers post-2017, following Western ICO restrictions. USDC maintains a stable exchange rate of $1.00, with a current market cap of $75.40 billion, constituting 1.80% of the market dominance according to CoinMarketCap. Over the past 24 hours, there has been a trading volume of $20.52 billion, reflecting a 7.22% change in activity. USDC(USDC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:24 UTC on October 4, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research highlights that Singapore and Hong Kong’s supportive regulatory stance is propelling stablecoin innovation. Financial institutions are increasingly integrating digital currencies into their operations, which paves the way for more inclusive financial…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 12:30
Google fights DOJ’s push to sell ad exchange

Google fights DOJ’s push to sell ad exchange

The post Google fights DOJ’s push to sell ad exchange appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google spent the past week in a Virginia federal court arguing against the Justice Department’s push to force the sale of its advertising exchange. The company contends that such a move would be too risky, technically complex, and could destabilize the market. Over five days of testimony, witnesses backing the tech firm warned that a divestiture could jeopardize operations expected to generate $15.9 billion in revenue by 2025, based on projections from research firm eMarketer. They further argued that dismantling the company’s ad exchange would sow uncertainty across the digital advertising industry, diminish service quality for smaller publishers, and deter potential investors. Google finds itself in a problem with illegal monopoly allegations  Google’s trial process focuses on suitable methods to foster competition in the technology that supports the display advertising industry, which the tech giant controls. The trial came after Leonie Brinkema, an American lawyer and jurist serving as a United States district judge of the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, ruled that the tech company held an illegal monopoly in two areas, that is, the advertising exchange and ad server, a publisher-side technology, in April. The tech firm currently sells ads for website publishers, provides tools for advertisers to buy placements, and runs an exchange where transactions are completed through real-time auctions. In response to the ruling, the Justice Department has proposed that the tech firm be forced to divest its AdX exchange and disclose how its ad server determines which ads are displayed. Notably, if these changes fail to fix competition issues encountered in the market, the department has requested that the company gradually sell its ad server.  In response to these proposals, Google has suggested integrating its technology with a popular alternative, Prebid, and competing ad servers. It has also pledged not to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 12:22
India’s rupee makes all-time low against the dollar even as bonds and stocks surge

India’s rupee makes all-time low against the dollar even as bonds and stocks surge

The post India’s rupee makes all-time low against the dollar even as bonds and stocks surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. India’s rupee crashed to a record 0.011268 against the dollar on Friday, even as the country’s equity benchmarks and bond markets posted broad gains. The historic plunge comes under President Donald Trump’s ongoing tariff policy, which has weighed heavily on India’s trade prospects. Officials in New Delhi are now rolling out long-term plans to cut dependence on the dollar as they try to shore up sentiment for the rupee. The fall of the rupee has made it the worst-performing currency in Asia this year.It has dropped 3.6% against the greenback despite a softer dollar environment. Analysts warn that this slide poses inflation risks for India, which imports a large portion of its fuel, and also makes global investors cautious about deploying funds into Indian markets. Officials are now trying to globalize the rupee in a way similar to China’s strategy with the yuan, but experts say the process is full of obstacles. RBI expands tools to push rupee in cross-border trades The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this week introduced new measures to push global acceptance of the rupee.It announced new reference rates for key partners like the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia. By doing so, banks can directly price trades in rupees and partner currencies instead of routing them through the dollar. R. Gurumurthy, a retired regional director at the RBI, said, “Transactions are typically channeled via the dollar, adding a costly layer.” The RBI also broadened the types of assets that holders of some overseas accounts can purchase and allowed banks to lend the local currency in three neighboring countries. Abhishek Upadhyay, an economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd, said the timing of the measures shows the central bank’s effort to strengthen sentiment for the rupee and slow the pace of its depreciation. Experts caution that pushing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 12:04
OpenAI CEO: Plans to commercialize AI video generation through Sora

OpenAI CEO: Plans to commercialize AI video generation through Sora

PANews reported on October 4th that according to Zhitong Finance, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated, "The volume of user-generated video content has far exceeded our expectations, and much of it has a very small audience." "We must find a way to monetize our video generation business." Altman stated that the company plans to share a portion of the revenue with copyright holders who want user-generated characters. The specific profit model will require repeated trials, but related plans will be launched soon.
PANews2025/10/04 12:03
Sui–Ethena Partnership Gains Momentum as suiUSDe Launch and Whale Accumulation Drive Optimism

Sui–Ethena Partnership Gains Momentum as suiUSDe Launch and Whale Accumulation Drive Optimism

The partnership between Sui (SUI) and Ethena (ENA) is fueling market excitement, with the launch of suiUSDe, a synthetic dollar designed for DeFi adoption, and strong investor accumulation pointing toward potential price breakouts. Whale Confidence and Market Flows Over the past week, whales accumulated 12 million ENA, boosting confidence in Ethena’s resilience. Meanwhile, Sui recorded […]
Coinstats2025/10/04 12:02
Top Choices for Presale Crypto List 2025: BlockDAG, Maxi Doge, Bitcoin Hyper, and SUBBD

Top Choices for Presale Crypto List 2025: BlockDAG, Maxi Doge, Bitcoin Hyper, and SUBBD

Many people are looking at early-stage coins where entry prices are still very low. The talk around potential upside makes […] The post Top Choices for Presale Crypto List 2025: BlockDAG, Maxi Doge, Bitcoin Hyper, and SUBBD appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/04 12:00
Over 30 Crypto ETF Applications Filed with SEC, Geraci Predicts More

Over 30 Crypto ETF Applications Filed with SEC, Geraci Predicts More

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/30-crypto-etf-sec-filings/
Coinstats2025/10/04 11:58
India’s rupee hit a record low of 0.011268 against the dollar

India’s rupee hit a record low of 0.011268 against the dollar

Coinstats2025/10/04 11:55
Why Blazpay ($BLAZ) Outshines Solana, Kava, Gnosis, Radix, ICP & Tectum

Why Blazpay ($BLAZ) Outshines Solana, Kava, Gnosis, Radix, ICP & Tectum

The post Why Blazpay ($BLAZ) Outshines Solana, Kava, Gnosis, Radix, ICP & Tectum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world of token presales has always attracted attention, but 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year. With a crowded field of new launches, only a handful of projects show the potential to transform from early-stage opportunities into long-term leaders. These high-potential presales can sometimes generate returns of 1000% or more, especially when backed by strong fundamentals, real utility, and thriving communities. Among them, Blazpay ($BLAZ) has emerged as a frontrunner. Unlike many presales that promise future delivery, Blazpay launches with functional DeFi tools, cross-chain adoption, and real-world payment gateways ready from day one. Backed by a growing global community, it has positioned itself as the standout choice for buyers looking at the best token presale opportunities in 2025. 1. Blazpay ($BLAZ): Redefining the Presale Standard Why Blazpay Stands Out Blazpay’s ecosystem is built to unify fragmented DeFi services into one platform. Instead of relying on vague promises, it delivers: Cross-Chain Swaps: seamless asset transfers between blockchains NFT Marketplace: integrated tools for buying, selling, and organizing NFTs Portfolio Management: real-time analytics, tracking, and rebalancing Fiat On/Off Ramps: bridging traditional finance and crypto with simple deposits and withdrawals This complete suite makes Blazpay more than just a token; it is a working financial ecosystem. One of Blazpay’s defining features is its community-first approach. Growth is fueled not only by utility but by the people behind it. Engagement: Active presence across Telegram, Discord, and Twitter (X) Transparency: Regular AMAs and roadmap updates Rewards & Gamification: Leaderboards, participation rewards, and loyalty-based benefits This isn’t just about acquiring tokens. Blazpay’s ecosystem is designed to retain and empower users long-term, creating network effects that strengthen its token economy. Example: If Blazpay hits $0.50, a $1,000 entry from Phase 1 could rise to $83,000. At $2, it could exceed $330,000 — demonstrating how the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 11:50
MetaMask to Launch Points Program as Prelude to MASK Token

MetaMask to Launch Points Program as Prelude to MASK Token

MetaMask, the popular Web3 wallet developed by Consensys, has announced a points rewards program designed to incentivize user activity. The initiative, which rewards swaps and bridging transactions, is widely seen as a stepping stone toward the anticipated MASK token launch. Driving User Engagement and Decentralization CEO Joseph Lubin confirmed that the MASK token is “coming […]
Coinstats2025/10/04 11:42
