IRS Guidance Limited in Scope but Good News for Crypto Treasury Firms
The post IRS Guidance Limited in Scope but Good News for Crypto Treasury Firms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Internal Revenue Service guidance will relieve tax burdens on companies that hold cryptocurrencies and other assets, though it is limited to certain types of businesses. The IRS published interim guidance earlier this week announcing that C Corporations — a certain type of business — generating more than $1 billion in revenue no longer need to pay taxes on unrealized capital gains under the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax, a move which benefits firms like Strategy (MSTR) and Mara Holdings (MARA) given the sheer amount of Bitcoin BTC$122,569.46 these firms hold on their balance sheets. Both companies said they would benefit from the guidance. As a result of Treasury and IRS interim guidance issued yesterday, Strategy does not expect to be subject to the Corporate Alternate Minimum Tax (CAMT) due to unrealized gains on its bitcoin holdings. $MSTR https://t.co/DEgluG8oEN — Michael Saylor (@saylor) October 1, 2025 Brett Cotler, a partner at the law firm Seward & Kissel, said that this would primarily apply to larger corporations, including Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) companies. “Crypto can be very volatile at times … [a] company’s going to have a tax liability but may not have the cash to pay that tax liability, so it’ll have to liquidate assets to pay it,” he said. “This proposal helps with that issue by saying ‘for those assets, you’re not recognizing them on a mark to market basis,’ so it’s definitely going to help the [firms] that are out there and it will probably also help other non-DAT corporate entities that hold crypto.” Backing up, the corporate alternative minimum tax regime applies to certain types of corporations, imposing a minimum tax on these larger corporations. Treasury asset values are among the issues that these corporations would have had to pay taxes on, Cotler said. Not just crypto Companies…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 12:44
VanEck Registers Lido (LDO) Staked Ethereum (ETH) ETF Trust in Delaware, Eyes SEC Approval
The post VanEck Registers Lido (LDO) Staked Ethereum (ETH) ETF Trust in Delaware, Eyes SEC Approval appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. VanEck has taken an early step toward launching a staked Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) by registering a statutory trust for the product in Delaware, a public filing dated October 2 shows. The proposed product, named the VanEck Lido Staked Ethereum ETF, would give investors exposure to ether ETH$4,005.03 that is staked through Lido, a decentralized protocol that lets users earn staking rewards without locking up assets themselves. Registering the trust is a procedural first move and does not yet represent a formal ETF application with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Lido dominadtes Ethereum staking, with about $38 billion worth of ETH — roughly one-third of all staked ether — currently locked in the protocol. It’s a key player in Ethereum’s proof-of-stake system, allowing users to earn yield on their tokens while keeping them liquid via derivative tokens called stETH. In traditional finance terms, the ETF would operate like a fund that holds interest-bearing assets, but instead of bonds or cash, it would hold staked ETH. That structure would open up staked crypto to institutional investors who prefer the ETF wrapper, while removing the technical barrier of staking directly. Lido’s governance token, LDO, is up more than 3% over the past 24 hours. If approved, VanEck’s product could be the first staked ETH ETF in the U.S., adding a new layer to the growing competition among issuers racing to launch crypto-based funds. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/03/vaneck-registers-lido-staked-ethereum-etf-trust-in-delaware-eyes-sec-approval
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 12:11
Google is fighting the Justice Department’s demand to sell its AdX exchange
Google claims that selling its ad exchange would be too risky during a court trial.
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/04 12:06
MARA Boosts Bitcoin Reserves By 373 BTC In September, Surpasses $6 Billion In Holdings
MARA Holdings Inc. – a US-based cryptocurrency mining firm – increased its Bitcoin (BTC) reserves by 373 BTC in September, pushing its total holdings to 52,850 from 52,477 BTC. Following today’s update, MARA remains the second-largest public company with BTC reserves, trailing Michael Saylor’s Strategy. MARA Holdings Increases Bitcoin Reserves According to an official announcement […]
Bitcoinist
2025/10/04 12:00
Portuguese fugitive Pedro M., accused of €500 million ($586 million) crypto and credit card fraud
A Portuguese national accused of running one of Europe’s largest cryptocurrency and credit card scams has been arrested in Thailand after a journalist on holiday in Bangkok recognized him in a luxury shopping mall. Pedro M., 39, was detained on Thursday, October 3, 2025, following a five-hour manhunt by Thai law enforcement officers. He is […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/04 12:00
XRP Price Prediction 2025 — Ripple Targets $4.20 as SBI Lending and ETF Momentum Spark Rally
As XRP continues its upward movement, supported by both on-chain fundamentals and technical factors, investors are watching closely. The recent price surge has fueled optimism that XRP could see further growth in October 2025, with a target price of $4.20 in sight. This potential rally is being driven by upcoming ETF decisions, whale buying activity, […] Continue Reading: XRP Price Prediction 2025 — Ripple Targets $4.20 as SBI Lending and ETF Momentum Spark Rally
Coinstats
2025/10/04 12:00
1,585,922,424 XRP in 24 Hours: Why Did It Skyrocket?
XRP secures 1.5 billion in volume, which creates serious ground for long-term recovery or could be sign of incoming selling pressure
Coinstats
2025/10/04 12:00
Token Terminal and Plasma Align Efforts to Redefine Onchain Analytics
Token Terminal and Plasma join forces to deliver real-time onchain analytics to boost transparency, data access, and ecosystem growth in DeFi space.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/04 12:00
Tether Expands into Gold with $200M Tokenized Treasury Plan
Tether, in partnership with Antalpha Platform, is raising $200 million from investors to launch a gold-backed digital asset treasury that will accumulate Tether Gold (XAUt) tokens. The plan marks a major expansion in Tether’s push into tokenized commodities. XAUt at the Core of the Treasury The new treasury will stockpile XAUt, Tether’s gold-backed token launched […]
Coinstats
2025/10/04 11:30
The Other Side of Prediction Markets
David Hoffman: Prices surface truth. Power suppresses it. The case for censorship-resistant truth markets.
Coinstats
2025/10/04 11:16
