2025-10-05 Sunday
Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Can Dogecoin Or Shiba Inu Repeat 2021 Rise, Or Will Pepeto Deliver The Next 100x, And Be Best Crypto To Buy Now
Reality settles in when you realize that missing the earliest Dogecoin and Shiba Inu waves, means waiting for the same script to play out is not realistic anymore. Big market caps move slower, so the outsized upside usually lives somewhere else. Smart investors are already shifting, scanning the best crypto to buy now among early …
SHIBA
$0.000000000606
+11.80%
RISE
$0.010611
+13.24%
NOW
$0.005
+1.83%
CoinPedia
2025/10/04 13:43
Shiba Inu Developers Respond To $4 Million Exploit With Detailed Update
Shiba Inu Developers Respond To $4 Million Exploit With Detailed Update
SHIBA
$0.000000000606
+11.80%
4
$0.16024
-14.03%
COM
$0.013414
-7.72%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 13:35
Coinbase Just Took Its Biggest Step Into Traditional Finance
The largest U.S. crypto exchange is preparing to expand its regulatory footing, with Coinbase confirming that it has applied for a national trust charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). The decision signals the company's intention to embed itself deeper into the financial system at a time when major banks are lobbying hard to limit crypto's reach. Rather than entering the banking business, Coinbase says the charter would provide the framework to widen its custody services and accelerate the launch of products that bridge digital assets with traditional finance. Industry watchers note that Ripple, Circle, and Paxos have all filed similar applications, underscoring how exchanges and fintech players are vying for regulatory clarity despite growing pushback from banking associations. The timing of Coinbase's move is notable. Only days earlier, the SEC issued fresh guidance recognizing state-chartered trusts as qualified custodians for crypto assets. By pursuing a federal license, Coinbase is signaling that it wants consistent oversight across the U.S. rather than operating under a patchwork of state rules. The firm is currently overseen by New York's Department of Financial Services but sees national supervision as key to unlocking services like tokenized equities, stablecoin payments, and even prediction markets. For months, CEO Brian Armstrong has urged lawmakers to finalize the market structure bill that could reshape digital asset regulation. He has also taken direct aim at banks pushing for restrictions in the CLARITY Act, accusing them of trying to block yield-earning opportunities for stablecoin holders. In Armstrong's view, the lobbying reflects fear rather than prudence. "Banks aren't being undercut by regulation," he argued recently. "They're being undercut by better products." With a national trust charter, Coinbase would face stricter federal oversight, but also gain the green light to expand its role as the crypto industry's leading…
FINANCE
$0.001446
-12.04%
COM
$0.013414
-7.72%
U
$0.010283
-2.42%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 13:34
Will Record Open Interest Spark A Bitcoin Price’ Liquidity Flush?’
Bitcoin (BTC) consolidated $120,000 support at Friday's Wall Street open as analysis prepared for a fresh short squeeze. Trader eyes $123,000 BTC liquidity Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed a cooling of short-term BTC price volatility on the day. BTC/USD had hit new local highs into the daily close, with the level to beat now at $121,100. Commenting on the current market set-up, popular trader CrypNuevo eyed overhead ask liquidity as a likely target next. "Liquidations at $120k have been hit," he summarized in part of his latest analysis on X. "Now we're in this Liquidity Pool (LP) which represents an imbalance in the chart and needs to be fully retraced ($123.2k)." Data from CoinGlass additionally showed bids massing around $118,500, representing potential support in the event of a market correction. On the topic of a potential retracement, popular trader BitBull suggested that this could come thanks to a surge in open interest (OI) on derivatives markets. "In the next 1-2 weeks, BTC and alts will have a big leverage flush," he predicted in part of an X post. "This'll force people to sell their coins as they think that Uptober is over. After that, Bitcoin and alts will rally again and hit new highs." CoinGlass data put total futures OI across exchanges at a record $88.7 billion on the day. Bearish divergences cause concern A further argument for trouble down…
OPEN
$0.53887
-11.65%
SPARK
$0.010369
-12.48%
COM
$0.013414
-7.72%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 13:20
Consolidation in Tight Range After Early Volatility
Stellar's XLM token reversed sharply on Oct. 3 after briefly testing new highs. The token rose to $0.4041 in afternoon trading, but heavy selling after 14:00 UTC dragged it back to $0.4015, erasing earlier gains. Volumes spiked during the sell-off, with more than 1.4 million tokens traded in a single minute, signaling institutional selling at resistance and raising the risk of further downside. The move comes as Bitcoin.com Wallet integrated Stellar and its DeFi protocols, expanding XLM's payments reach. Seasonal trends may provide support, with October historically a strong month for crypto, though near-term pressure remains. Technical Indicators Summary Volume analysis revealed increased activity during initial advance with exceptionally strong selling volume exceeding 1.4 million during the 14:00-14:01 timeframe. Resistance formed around $0.41-$0.41 zone where price repeatedly encountered selling pressure. Support levels identified near $0.40-$0.40 where buying interest materialized multiple times. Consolidation formation developed between $0.40-$0.40 indicating potential accumulation. Bearish reversal pattern validated by institutional distribution at session peaks.
COM
$0.013414
-7.72%
XLM
$0.3936
-2.93%
TOKEN
$0.01318
-0.75%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 13:17
US Government Shutdown Impacts Treasury Option Volatility
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-shutdown-treasury-option-volatility/
COM
$0.013414
-7.72%
Coinstats
2025/10/04 12:58
Full Match Card, Start Time, Streaming Details
CINCINNATI, OHIO – OCTOBER 3: Cody Rhodes in action against Seth Rollins during SmackDown at KIA Forum on October 3, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Craig Melvin/WWE via Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images Highlights First-ever Crown Jewel held outside Saudi Arabia Rhodes vs. Rollins headlines a compact four-match card Rhea Ripley competes in her home country of Australia After an eventful episode of Smackdown from Cincinnati, Ohio, there are no new matches added to the upcoming Crown Jewel PLE in Perth, Australia, but there's increased drama. As of now, there are four matches. It feels like at least one more is destined to be added. Here's a look at the four confirmed bouts and the watch info. WWE Crown Jewel 2025 – How to Watch Date: Saturday, October 11Time: 8am ETLocation: RAC Arena in Perth, AustraliaHow to Watch: ESPN App WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Full Card Crown Jewel 2025 marks a new chapter for WWE's international presentation. For the first time, the event leaves Saudi Arabia, landing at Perth's RAC Arena — a modern venue expected to create a lively atmosphere for one of the company's biggest fall shows. The main card will air live at 8 a.m. ET in the U.S., reflecting the Australian time zone difference and creating an early start for North American fans. WWE will be executing another takeover beginning Friday, October 10 with Smackdown, followed by the PLE on Saturday and Raw on Monday — all in the same arena. The crowd should be buzzing, and while all four confirmed matches have appeal, Rhodes vs. Rollins stands above the rest. Unlike last year's Crown Jewel battle between Rhodes and Gunther, Rollins and Cody share layered history.…
COM
$0.013414
-7.72%
PHOTO
$0.25
-52.75%
VIA
$0.0156
+6.12%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 12:52
State Regulators Warn Crypto Bill May Hinder Prosecution
State Regulators Warn Crypto Bill May Hinder Prosecution
MAY
$0.03919
-0.60%
COM
$0.013414
-7.72%
SIGN
$0.0656
-4.03%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 11:53
Coinbase Seeks National Trust Company Charter to Expand Financial Services
Recent developments in the U.S. cryptocurrency industry indicate a shift toward greater regulatory clarity and institutional acceptance. Coinbase, one of the leading crypto exchanges, has formally applied for a National Trust Company Charter with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). This move aligns with other major crypto firms seeking similar licenses to [...]
TRUST
$0.0004279
-1.20%
U
$0.010283
-2.42%
MOVE
$0.1137
-4.21%
Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/04 11:48
Coinbase is applying for a national trust charter to expand its crypto payments business
Coinbase is pushing for a national trust charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the company said on Friday, according to a blog post by its vice president of institutional product, Greg Tusar. Now this doesn't mean the company is trying to become a bank. Greg made that very clear: "Coinbase has […]
TRUST
$0.0004279
-1.20%
VICE
$0.0322
+7.87%
NOW
$0.005
+1.83%
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/04 11:19
