MetaMask Gears Up for Major MASK Token Airdrop With Reward Points System Launch

MetaMask, Consensys' Web3 wallet, is set to introduce a reward points system for on-chain activities. Many investors suggest the points may also be linked to future MASK token airdrops. MetaMask Rewards Program Nears Launch In a fresh development, a new rewards page quietly went live on the MetaMask dashboard this week. This signals that a loyalty-style points system is close to launch. Metamask Rewards Are Coming Soon! 🔥 The @MetaMask rewards page is live (well, almost). 🔗 https://t.co/h2PLVDgflx Right now, the page opens but immediately redirects to the dashboard. That means rewards are coming soon but are not available yet. What's clear now is that… pic.twitter.com/LpZQqxndU8 — Pranjal Bora 🧭 (@Crypto_Pranjal) October 3, 2025 Users will soon be able to earn points for activities like swapping tokens and bridging between different blockchains, although this feature is not yet active. They can later exchange these points for token rewards, partner incentives, or special perks. This shows the wallet's effort to increase user engagement before the release of the MASK token. According to the company, the rewards initiative is scheduled for October 2025. This marks the wallet's formal entry into the growing Web3 loyalty and rewards trend. Joseph Lubin, who also co-founded Ethereum, confirmed in September that the MASK token is on the way and could debut sooner than the market expects. While eligibility details remain under wraps, speculation is swirling across the community. Experts suggest active participants in MetaMask Swaps, the MetaMask Bridge, and Linea could be prime candidates for rewards. Multi-chain users and long-term wallet owners might also be eligible. However, the crypto wallet hasn't yet verified snapshot dates, claim requirements, or whether KYC and other regulatory requirements will be applied. Expanding Beyond Wallet Services The upcoming MASK token and rewards system follow a series of strategic product rollouts by…