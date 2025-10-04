2025-10-05 Sunday

AVAX Surges on Billion-Dollar Investment Plan Post-SPAC

The post AVAX Surges on Billion-Dollar Investment Plan Post-SPAC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawrence Jengar Oct 02, 2025 10:49 Avalanche’s native token reached multi-week highs due to increased institutional interest, highlighted by a treasury firm planning a billion-dollar acquisition following a successful SPAC transaction. Avalanche’s native token surged to multi-week highs as institutional appetite for the blockchain platform intensifies, with a major treasury firm finalizing plans for a billion-dollar acquisition program following a successful SPAC transaction. The AVAX token climbed above $30 in early October trading, extending gains from September’s dramatic rally that saw prices jump from $23 to a peak of $36 before settling around current levels. The momentum reflects growing institutional confidence in the Ethereum-alternative blockchain as traditional finance firms increasingly embrace tokenization strategies. Institutional Treasury Moves Drive Momentum At the center of the latest surge stands HiveMind Capital, which recently completed a $550 million fundraising round specifically earmarked for AVAX token accumulation. Industry sources indicate the firm is now targeting a significantly larger $1 billion treasury program designed to establish substantial holdings in the Avalanche ecosystem. “We’re witnessing a fundamental shift in how institutional capital views alternative blockchains,” said Marcus Chen, senior analyst at Digital Asset Research. “The combination of Avalanche’s technical capabilities and the incoming wave of tokenized traditional assets creates a compelling investment thesis that these treasury firms are clearly recognizing.” The institutional interest extends beyond pure speculation. SkyBridge Capital, led by Anthony Scaramucci, announced plans for a $300 million tokenized fund launch on the Avalanche network. Additionally, Mirae Asset, managing over $316 billion in assets, committed to deploying tokenized investment products on the blockchain platform. Network Fundamentals Support Price Action The price rally coincides with robust on-chain growth metrics that underscore Avalanche’s expanding utility. Network transactions surged 178% over the past 30 days to reach 49.75 million, while active…
USDC Stablecoin Circulation Reaches Record High at $75 Billion

The post USDC Stablecoin Circulation Reaches Record High at $75 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: USDC circulation surpasses 75 billion, making it 24.9% of USD stablecoins. Reflects strong demand for stablecoins in global finance. The growth may influence liquidity in DeFi and blockchain sectors. Circle’s US dollar stablecoin USDC has surpassed a circulation of 75 billion, marking a new historical high, according to an official statement released on social media. This milestone underscores USDC’s growing influence within the stablecoin sector, driving liquidity and stability in decentralized finance protocols and various blockchain platforms. USDC’s $75 Billion Milestone and Market Dominance Circle’s significant achievement involves surpassing a $75 billion issuance for USDC, accounting for nearly one-quarter of the total market share of USD-pegged stablecoins. The milestone was officially communicated by Circle on social media. Jeremy Allaire, CEO of Circle, has emphasized the stablecoin’s role in promoting financial stability and innovation. The rise in USDC’s issuance emphasizes its growing importance within the ecosystem. It not only enhances liquidity in DeFi protocols but also strengthens associated blockchain networks, including Ethereum. This circulation surge coincides with Circle’s strategic measures, such as the recent IPO and expansion into blockchain services. “Regulatory clarity allows us to innovate and grow at a pace necessary for global finance.” — Jeremy Allaire, CEO of Circle Market participants have responded positively to USDC’s growth, recognizing its enhanced role in securing stable liquidity across crypto markets. Regulatory frameworks, like the GENIUS Act, have further supported USDC’s position. While specific figures did not directly address the milestone, community sentiment remains optimistic regarding USDC’s adoption. Historical Context and Regulatory Impact on USDC Did you know? USDC’s recent market cap of over $75 billion is a substantial leap from its previous figures, highlighting its consistent growth and adoption in an increasingly competitive stablecoin market. Recent data from CoinMarketCap indicates USDC maintains its peg at $1 with a market…
Top 10 Cryptocurrencies To Follow in 2025

The post Top 10 Cryptocurrencies To Follow in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market in 2025 is filled with opportunities, from innovative presale tokens to established giants pushing new boundaries. Early investors are seeking the best presale opportunities in crypto, while seasoned traders continue to track the top 1,000x crypto coins for 2025. In this guide, we’ll cover 10 standout projects — including Blazpay, Ethereum, Avalanche, and others — that every enthusiast should keep on their radar. Blazpay ($BLAZ) Blazpay is rapidly rising as one of the most exciting presale tokens of 2025. Currently priced at just $0.006, the coin is in its first phase of presale. Once the initial stage ends, the price automatically increases, giving early participants a clear advantage.  Its  AI-powered Conversational Engine is a cornerstone of its platform, designed to redefine how users interact with decentralized finance. By leveraging natural language processing and advanced machine learning, the engine allows users to perform complex actions—such as executing trades, tracking portfolios, managing NFTs, and conducting cross-chain operations—simply through intuitive conversation.  This innovation bridges the gap between sophisticated DeFi protocols and everyday users, reducing friction, lowering the learning curve, and enabling real-time decision-making with actionable insights. As the DeFi ecosystem grows in complexity, conversational AI represents the future of user engagement, making blockchain technology more accessible, intelligent, and responsive. With this feature, Blazpay not only simplifies crypto interactions but also establishes a clear competitive advantage, transforming $BLAZ from a token into a truly user-centric, AI-driven DeFi ecosystem. Combined with 100+ blockchain integrations, a gamified reward system, and a community of over 1.2 million members, Blazpay is positioned as one of the best presale opportunities in crypto this year. This blend of innovation and accessibility is what sets it apart in the crowded presale market. Ethereum (ETH) As the backbone of decentralized finance and NFTs, Ethereum continues to set the pace…
Hut8 Buys WLFI Tokens for Treasury at $0.25 Each

The post Hut8 Buys WLFI Tokens for Treasury at $0.25 Each appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Trump-linked crypto project WLFI has sold tokens to crypto mining firm Hut8 at $0.25 each for its treasury holdings. The tokens came from WLFI’s locked reserves and were released solely to fulfill this transaction. WLFI clarified that the move does not involve new token issuance or any supply dilution, emphasizing that the transfer was a …
MetaMask Gears Up for Major MASK Token Airdrop With Reward Points System Launch

The post MetaMask Gears Up for Major MASK Token Airdrop With Reward Points System Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MetaMask, Consensys’ Web3 wallet, is set to introduce a reward points system for on-chain activities. Many investors suggest the points may also be linked to future MASK token airdrops. MetaMask Rewards Program Nears Launch In a fresh development, a new rewards page quietly went live on the MetaMask dashboard this week. This signals that a loyalty-style points system is close to launch.  Metamask Rewards Are Coming Soon! 🔥 The @MetaMask rewards page is live (well, almost). 🔗 https://t.co/h2PLVDgflx Right now, the page opens but immediately redirects to the dashboard. That means rewards are coming soon but are not available yet. What’s clear now is that… pic.twitter.com/LpZQqxndU8 — Pranjal Bora 🧭 (@Crypto_Pranjal) October 3, 2025 Users will soon be able to earn points for activities like swapping tokens and bridging between different blockchains, although this feature is not yet active. They can later exchange these points for token rewards, partner incentives, or special perks. This shows the wallet’s effort to increase user engagement before the release of the MASK token. According to the company, the rewards initiative is scheduled for October 2025. This marks the wallet’s formal entry into the growing Web3 loyalty and rewards trend.  Joseph Lubin, who also co-founded Ethereum, confirmed in September that the MASK token is on the way and could debut sooner than the market expects. While eligibility details remain under wraps, speculation is swirling across the community. Experts suggest active participants in MetaMask Swaps, the MetaMask Bridge, and Linea could be prime candidates for rewards. Multi-chain users and long-term wallet owners might also be eligible.  However, the crypto wallet hasn’t yet verified snapshot dates, claim requirements, or whether KYC and other regulatory requirements will be applied. Expanding Beyond Wallet Services The upcoming MASK token and rewards system follow a series of strategic product rollouts by…
$420M Raise & Alpine F1® Deal Put BlockDAG Ahead of XLM, HBAR, & CRO

The post $420M Raise & Alpine F1® Deal Put BlockDAG Ahead of XLM, HBAR, & CRO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market in 2025 is packed with projects, each carving out their unique space. Stellar, Hedera, and Cronos rise as recognizable names with proven use cases and adoption. Stellar continues to provide fast, borderless payments, Hedera showcases its enterprise-ready hashgraph framework, and Cronos leverages its exchange ties to attract retail investors. Yet one project continues to steal the spotlight: BlockDAG (BDAG). Priced at $0.0015 for a limited time, it has already raised $420 million, sold 26.5 billion coins, attracted 312,000 holders, and gained more than 3 million X1 app users, all before launch. Backed by its BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team sponsorship, BlockDAG has secured its position as a leading contender among the top crypto coins of 2025. Stellar Bridges Global Finance Stellar’s relevance in 2025 is tied directly to its role in global financial infrastructure. Known for speed and low-cost transactions, Stellar specializes in cross-border settlements, micropayments, and currency swaps that happen almost instantly. This positions it as a blockchain uniquely suited to support the growing wave of stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Unlike speculative meme coins, Stellar’s value comes from real-world utility. Developers and financial institutions are already using Stellar as the underlying rails to power payments and digital asset transfers. This pragmatic approach is why Stellar continues to resonate with investors. It remains a key option for those focusing on blockchain’s role in mainstream commerce and financial integration. Hedera Powers Enterprise Solutions Hedera offers something different from traditional blockchains. Built on hashgraph technology, it provides asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerance, giving it unmatched efficiency, scalability, and security. This structure allows Hedera to process transactions with a speed and reliability that rivals or surpasses other leading blockchains. What makes Hedera especially relevant is its governance council. Global corporations like Google, IBM, and Boeing back the network,…
Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Koers stijgt richting all-time high

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Goedemorgen! Hier is het meest opvallende cryptonieuws van vandaag, met extra context en analyse. Begin de dag met een bitcoinontbijt. Bitcoin prijs stijgt weer na recente dip De Bitcoin-prijs heeft opnieuw de weg omhoog gevonden na een korte correctie. Handelaren wijzen erop dat sterke steunpunten standhielden en dat ETF-instroom blijft bijdragen aan koopdruk. Hoewel volatiliteit blijft, benadrukken analisten dat dit soort oplevingen passen binnen een bredere bullmarkt. Voor veel beleggers is het een teken dat de fundamentals intact zijn, ondanks de turbulentie in de macro-economische omgeving. Belgische crypto-scam sluist miljoenen naar Zwitserland Een omvangrijke Belgische crypto-fraudezaak is aan het licht gekomen, waarbij miljoenen euro’s via nepbeleggingen naar Zwitserse rekeningen zijn gesluisd. Slachtoffers werden misleid met beloften van hoge rendementen, terwijl het geld in werkelijkheid werd weggesluisd. De zaak benadrukt opnieuw de risico’s van ongereguleerde aanbieders en de noodzaak van waakzaamheid. Toezichthouders waarschuwen beleggers voor het vertrouwen van onbekende platforms zonder vergunning. BTC bull: koers kan in weken naar $150.000 Een bekende Bitcoin-voorstander voorspelt dat BTC binnen enkele weken kan stijgen naar $150.000. Hij baseert dit op sterke technische signalen, toegenomen ETF-instroom en de groeiende rol van Bitcoin als digitaal alternatief voor goud. Critici wijzen erop dat zulke voorspellingen vaak te optimistisch zijn, maar het optimisme voedt het sentiment onder traders die speculeren op een snelle uitbraak boven weerstandsniveaus. Strategy’s Bitcoin treasury stijgt naar $7,74 miljard Strategy, geleid door Michael Saylor, bezit inmiddels Bitcoin ter waarde van $7,74 miljard – een record voor het bedrijf. Daarmee bevestigt het zijn status als de grootste publieke BTC-holder wereldwijd. Het bedrijf blijft agressief inkopen, ongeacht volatiliteit, en ziet Bitcoin als de ultieme hedge tegen inflatie. Deze strategie verdeelt analisten: sommigen prijzen de visie, anderen waarschuwen dat MicroStrategy te afhankelijk wordt van één asset. ETF instroom groeit, Vanguard herziet beleid De instroom in Bitcoin-ETF’s blijft toenemen, wat de markt ondersteunt. Tegelijkertijd herziet Vanguard, een van ’s werelds grootste vermogensbeheerders, zijn beleid rond crypto-exposure. Hoewel het bedrijf voorzichtiger blijft dan concurrenten, opent deze verschuiving de deur naar bredere acceptatie binnen institutionele kringen. Voor beleggers is dit een signaal dat Bitcoin steeds moeilijker te negeren valt in traditionele portefeuilles. BitcoinMagazine lanceert Discord channel! Wil je meepraten over deze ontwikkelingen? Join dan ons nieuwe Discord channel en discussieer met onze experts en andere lezers over acties en insiderinformatie! Nu naar Discord Het bericht Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Koers stijgt richting all-time high is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
HBAR, XLM & CRO Attempt to Expand But BlockDAG Laps Them All With a $420M Raise & its BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/420m-raise-alpine-f1-deal-put-blockdag-ahead-of-xlm-hbar-cro/
Crypto Regulations in Slovenia 2025

The post Crypto Regulations in Slovenia 2025 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia, has been crowned the world’s most crypto-friendly city in 2025, a title reflecting the nation’s rapid regulatory and economic advancement in the crypto space. This achievement follows Slovenia’s leading position in the Multipolitan crypto wealth concentration index, thanks to the government’s continuous efforts to refine and enhance its crypto regulation …
Zo vind je vroege crypto gems voordat de massa dat doet

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Het is het doel van iedere crypto investeerder om de volgende Ethereum of Solana te ontdekken, nog voordat de rest van de markt dat doet. Maar in de praktijk is dat makkelijker gezegd dan gedaan. Voor elke munt die daadwerkelijk doorbreekt, zijn er misschien wel honderden die naar 0 gaan. Toch zijn er duidelijke signalen waar je als belegger op kunt letten. Kijk naar de developers De eerste en misschien wel belangrijkste graadmeter is het team achter een project. Een serieuze “gem” herken je niet aan mooie marketing, maar aan wat er daadwerkelijk wordt gebouwd. Teams die regelmatig updates publiceren, bugs oplossen en documentatie bijhouden, laten zien dat ze voor de lange termijn werken. Zulke progressie is eenvoudig te controleren via een openbaar GitHub profiel of door te kijken naar prijs bij hackathons of andere developer events. Een project dat steun krijgt van bijvoorbeeld Optimism of Arbitrum, heeft vaak een sterk fundament. Echte gebruikers, echte inkomsten Daarna is de vraag of het product ook echt gebruikt wordt. Het is verleidelijk om naar indrukwekkende TVL cijfers te kijken, maar die zeggen weinig als ze puur worden gedreven door beloningsprogramma’s. Belangrijker is of mensen bereid zijn te betalen voor de dienst. Protocols die structureel transactiekosten genereren en een deel van die inkomsten ook zelf vasthouden, zijn een stuk sterker. Stijgende fees per gebruiker en een stabiel aantal actieve wallets zijn betere indicatoren dan tijdelijke pieken die na een airdrop weer verdwijnen. Liquiditeit Zelfs als een project populair lijkt, is de handel vaak een struikelblok. Een token kan op papier veel volume draaien, maar zonder echte depth in de order books is instappen of uitstappen moeilijk. Bij serieuze projecten zie je dat liquiditeit verspreid is over meerdere exchanges en dat prijzen stabiel blijven, ook in tijden van volatiliteit. Zodra vrijwel alle liquiditeit bij één exchange of pool ligt, weet je dat de kans op problemen groot is. Tokenomics Veelbelovende projecten gaan alsnog onderuit door een slecht economisch model achter het project. Vooral een lage circulating supply in combinatie met een extreem hoge fully diluted valuation is gevaarlijk: zodra grote hoeveelheden tokens vrijkomen, zakt de prijs vaak in. Het is daarom cruciaal om te kijken naar de unlock schema’s. Projecten die hun tokens geleidelijk en transparant vrijgeven, hebben een betere kans om de markt niet te ovelroaden en vertrouwen op te bouwen bij investeerders. Nieuwe cryptomuntenKom als eerste te weten wat de nieuwste cryptomunten van dit moment zijn! Elke crypto investeerder is er naar op zoek: een nieuwe crypto met groot groeipotentieel. Bitcoin is heel sterk aan Q4 van 2025 begonnen, en dit zou zomaar eens een nieuwe crypto bull run af kunnen trappen. Experts zien kansen in altcoins als Polygon en Best Wallet Token. In dit artikel zetten we de beste munten… Continue reading Zo vind je vroege crypto gems voordat de massa dat doet document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Veiligheid en vertrouwen Tot slot ook de veiligheid van een protocol. Een audit stempel zegt weinig als je niet weet wie het onderzoek heeft uitgevoerd en of de gevonden fouten ook zijn opgelost. Daarnaast speelt governance een rol. Kan één persoon via een admin key zomaar de regels veranderen, of zijn er multisigs en timelocks ingebouwd? Projecten die meerdere recente audits hebben laten doen en transparant zijn over hun bug fixes, onderscheiden zich van de rest. CertiK is bijvoorbeeld een goede partij voor audits. Discipline boven hype Het ontdekken van vroege crypto gems vraagt meer dan geluk. Het is een proces van kritisch kijken naar wie er bouwt, of er echte gebruikers zijn, hoe gezond het project is, of de tokenomics houdbaar zijn en of de beveiliging op orde is. Wanneer al die puzzelstukken in elkaar vallen, heb je misschien een kandidaat te pakken die de volgende grote doorbraak kan worden. Toch blijft de belangrijkste les hetzelfde: discipline wint het altijd van FOMO. Hype kan je snel geld opleveren, maar alleen een consequente aanpak helpt je de echte parels te vinden voordat de massa het doorheeft. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Zo vind je vroege crypto gems voordat de massa dat doet is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
