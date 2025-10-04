2025-10-05 Sunday

TRX Price Jumps, Tron Dominates With Crypto Transaction Count Milestone

The post TRX Price Jumps, Tron Dominates With Crypto Transaction Count Milestone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tron crypto handled 279 million transactions in September 2025, the highest among major blockchains. This gave it 40% of total activity, helping TRX price climb. This also raised discussion around whether it could once again overtake Dogecoin in market value. Tron Crypto Handles the Largest Share of Transactions Tron is now at the front of blockchain activity. In September 2025, it recorded 279 million transactions. That number represents 40% of all activity tracked across leading blockchains. In total, more than 642 million transactions were completed across Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, TON, and others. The figures show that Tron is not a minor player but a major hub for transfers. Its main strength lies in stablecoin use. The USDT stablecoin alone moved more than $687 billion on the Tron network during the month. This shows the practical role that the chain plays in daily transactions. Other blockchains also remain active, but they hold smaller shares. Polygon recorded 112 million transactions, while Arbitrum had 87 million. Tron and Blockchain Transactions | Source: CryptoQuant Tron crypto rose to 12% of total activity earlier this year, making it one of the fastest movers. Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to run large networks, but do not match Tron’s transaction numbers. This pattern has been steady through 2025. Tron has kept close to 40% of transactions every month, while Polygon has held around 16%. The data points to continued use rather than one-off spikes. For many users, Tron is a cheaper and faster option for moving funds, which explains the large volumes. TRX Price Moves Higher as Market Volumes Shift Alongside this activity, the TRX has seen price growth. At the time of writing, TRX trades at $0.3431. This is up by 0.41% in the last 24 hours. Its market capitalization stands at $32.48 billion, which places…
Blazpay ($BLAZ) Positioned as a Top 1000x Coin

The post Blazpay ($BLAZ) Positioned as a Top 1000x Coin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The presale crypto market in 2025 is already shaping up to be competitive, but not every project offers long-term value. Many new launches rely on speculation without showing real adoption. Blazpay ($BLAZ) is different. Blazpay is currently in Phase 1 of its presale, with tokens priced at just $0.006 each. This early stage gives purchasers the lowest possible entry point before prices rise in later phases. With a limited supply available, early buyers can secure a position before the presale moves forward. For purchasers looking for the top 1000x crypto coins in 2025, Blazpay is being highlighted as a project that combines practical use with growth potential. What Makes Blazpay Stand Out? Why Blazpay Stands Out in the Presale Crypto 2025 Market Unlike many presale tokens that launch with nothing more than hype, Blazpay is already positioning itself as a complete DeFi ecosystem. Instead of forcing users to jump between multiple apps for trading, staking, and asset management, it delivers everything inside a unified, seamless hub. Here’s what makes it different: Multi-Chain Support: Trade, bridge, and manage assets across 20+ blockchains without leaving the Blazpay ecosystem. AI-Powered Assistant (BlazAI): Automate complex actions like staking, swapping, or bridging with a single click, making DeFi accessible for both beginners and pros. All-in-One Platform: Whether it’s trading, transfers, staking, or NFT management, Blazpay unifies the most in-demand DeFi features under one roof. Enterprise-Grade Integrations: With its API and SDK, other platforms can directly plug into Blazpay’s infrastructure, giving $BLAZ real B2B utility from day one. This focus on usability and integration makes Blazpay more than just another presale token. It’s solving one of DeFi’s biggest pain points, fragmentation, while giving early investors a chance to back a project with tangible, real-world use cases. With utility this strong and adoption already underway, Blazpay isn’t…
Blazpay ($BLAZ) Emerges in 2025 Token Presales with Avalanche, Ethereum & Sui in Focus

The focus in crypto for 2025 is expanding beyond Bitcoin ETFs and market rallies, with presale tokens attracting growing interest from early participants seeking exposure before exchange listings. This year, several projects are drawing attention as notable opportunities for long-term gains, including Blazpay ($BLAZ), Avalanche (AVAX), Ethereum (ETH), and Sui (SUI). Blazpay’s token presale features […] The post Blazpay ($BLAZ) Emerges in 2025 Token Presales with Avalanche, Ethereum & Sui in Focus appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to drive liquidity into cryptocurrency markets

PANews reported on October 4th that Cointelegraph, citing Reuters, reported that the State Bank of Vietnam (Bank of Vietnam) expects credit growth to reach around 20% in 2025. With the increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies in the region, this move could lead to liquidity flowing into the global cryptocurrency market. Pham Thanh Ha, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Vietnam, said on Friday that further interest rate cuts are needed to promote economic growth and ease the uncertainty brought about by the US tariff increase. Vietnam’s government legalized cryptocurrencies in June as part of a broader tech regulatory initiative that categorized cryptocurrencies into virtual assets representing tokenized real-world products and crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ether. However, under the new cryptocurrency regulations and its five-year sandbox pilot program, which launched in September, the government prohibits the issuance of on-chain fiat-backed assets, including stablecoins and securities.
Crypto News: Atkins Launches ‘Project Crypto’ as SEC Freezes 92 ETF Applications

U.S. shutdown halts 92 crypto ETF filings, and Project Crypto by SEC Chair Atkins ushers in a new era of U.S. digital asset regulation. The U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is at a crossroads in its regulation by the introduction of a project dubbed Project Crypto by Chair Paul Atkins, which aims at updating […] The post Crypto News: Atkins Launches ‘Project Crypto’ as SEC Freezes 92 ETF Applications appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Why is Solana’s ecosystem heating up now?

On-chain activity could be the key to Solana's success.
Ripple Powers UC Berkeley’s Bold Leap Into the Future of Digital Assets With $1.3M Funding

Ripple has deepened its ties with academia by announcing a new partnership with the University of California, Berkeley. The company is providing $1.3 million in its dollar-backed stablecoin, RLUSD, to fund the launch of the Center for Digital Assets (CDA) at Berkeley’s College of Engineering. The initiative builds on Ripple’s long-running University Blockchain Research Initiative, […]
Top Crypto Presales This Month: AlphaPepe Leads the Pack With Explosive 100× Potential

October 2025 has been a pivotal month for crypto investors, with altcoins gaining momentum and presale projects drawing fresh capital. Presales have always been a high-risk, high-reward part of the market — but they can also deliver life-changing gains when the right project captures retail enthusiasm. At the top of this month’s list is AlphaPepe […] The post Top Crypto Presales This Month: AlphaPepe Leads the Pack With Explosive 100× Potential appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Walmart-Owned Bank App OnePay to Add Crypto Support: Report

The post Walmart-Owned Bank App OnePay to Add Crypto Support: Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OnePay, a banking app majority-owned by Walmart, will soon roll out crypto support, according to CNBC. According to a Friday CNBC report citing anonymous sources, OnePay will soon offer cryptocurrency trading and custody to its users. The app is expected to support Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) later this year. OnePay has positioned itself as a US version of a “superapp,” modeled after China’s WeChat. The platform already offers banking services including high-yield savings accounts, credit and debit cards, loans and wireless plans. WeChat is China’s all-in-one “superapp,” combining messaging, social media, payments, shopping, and countless mini apps into a single platform. This app, which many Western companies are trying to emulate, allows users to chat, pay bills, order food, book travel and more. OnePay had not answered Cointelegraph’s request for comment by publication. Related: Crypto super app brings account abstraction to the Solana blockchain The quest for a Western superapp While multiple companies have expressed interest in building a superapp like WeChat, so far, no one has successfully created one. The timing may favor OnePay. Earlier this month, US Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins expressed support for platforms offering multiple financial services under one regulatory framework. The regulator’s updated strategy includes allowing platforms to operate as “super-apps” that can facilitate trading, lending and staking of digital assets under one regulatory umbrella. “I believe regulators should provide the minimum effective dose of regulation needed to protect investors, and no more,” Atkins said at the time. Related: The role of the Telegram ecosystem in the future of Web3 — Interview with Catizen The race for the superapp heats up Atkins’ comments have not fallen on deaf ears. In late September, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong outlined plans to build a crypto superapp, offering credit cards, payments and Bitcoin rewards to…
Ursula von der Leyen advocates for an “AI first” strategy in Europe

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, delivered a speech today at the Italian Tech Week in Turin, Italy, during which she called for a major European push to develop and deploy self-driving cars, citing how important it is to catch up with the United States and China in this technology. Chinese EV […]
