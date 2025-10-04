TRX Price Jumps, Tron Dominates With Crypto Transaction Count Milestone

The post TRX Price Jumps, Tron Dominates With Crypto Transaction Count Milestone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tron crypto handled 279 million transactions in September 2025, the highest among major blockchains. This gave it 40% of total activity, helping TRX price climb. This also raised discussion around whether it could once again overtake Dogecoin in market value. Tron Crypto Handles the Largest Share of Transactions Tron is now at the front of blockchain activity. In September 2025, it recorded 279 million transactions. That number represents 40% of all activity tracked across leading blockchains. In total, more than 642 million transactions were completed across Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, TON, and others. The figures show that Tron is not a minor player but a major hub for transfers. Its main strength lies in stablecoin use. The USDT stablecoin alone moved more than $687 billion on the Tron network during the month. This shows the practical role that the chain plays in daily transactions. Other blockchains also remain active, but they hold smaller shares. Polygon recorded 112 million transactions, while Arbitrum had 87 million. Tron and Blockchain Transactions | Source: CryptoQuant Tron crypto rose to 12% of total activity earlier this year, making it one of the fastest movers. Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to run large networks, but do not match Tron’s transaction numbers. This pattern has been steady through 2025. Tron has kept close to 40% of transactions every month, while Polygon has held around 16%. The data points to continued use rather than one-off spikes. For many users, Tron is a cheaper and faster option for moving funds, which explains the large volumes. TRX Price Moves Higher as Market Volumes Shift Alongside this activity, the TRX has seen price growth. At the time of writing, TRX trades at $0.3431. This is up by 0.41% in the last 24 hours. Its market capitalization stands at $32.48 billion, which places…