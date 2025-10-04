2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Bitcoin STH Exchange Inflows Hit $5.7B: Profit-Taking Already Underway?

The post Bitcoin STH Exchange Inflows Hit $5.7B: Profit-Taking Already Underway? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On-chain data shows the Bitcoin short-term holders have just made large deposits to exchanges, a potential sign profit-taking is underway. Bitcoin Short-Term Holder Exchange Inflows Have Shot Up In a new post on X, CryptoQuant community analyst Maartunn has talked about the latest trend in the deposits being made by Bitcoin short-term holders to centralized exchanges. The “short-term holders” (STHs) refer to the BTC investors who purchased their coins within the past 155 days. The STHs make up for one of the two main divisions of the network done on the basis of holding time, with the other side being known as the “long-term holders” (LTHs). Historically, the former cohort has proven to include the weak hands of the market who panic sell whenever volatility emerges in the asset, while the latter is made up of the blockchain’s diamond hands. Bitcoin has witnessed a sharp rally over the past week that has taken it past the $122,000 level. Considering the nature of the STHs, it would be expected that they would be looking to take some profits. For LTHs, tracking selling can be simple because as soon as a member of the cohort breaks their dormancy, their coins exit the cohort and enter the STHs, as their age counter resets back to zero. It’s not quite as easy in the case of the STHs, however, as the group’s coins are constantly in motion within its members. One way to gauge STH selling is through their transactions to exchanges. Generally, one of the main reasons why investors use these centralized platforms is for trading-related purposes, so deposits to them can be an indication that there is demand for selling the cryptocurrency. Below is the chart shared by Maartunn that shows the trend in the exchange inflows coming from the Bitcoin STHs.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 14:44
Will Tariff and Fed Rulings Make or Break Bitcoin’s Bull Run?

The post Will Tariff and Fed Rulings Make or Break Bitcoin’s Bull Run? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin price has surged past $122,000, testing the upper Bollinger Band and breaking through a multi-week resistance. But this rally is colliding with a major macroeconomic wild card: the U.S. Supreme Court’s upcoming hearings on Trump’s tariff powers and control over the Federal Reserve. These cases could reshape monetary policy, trade flows, and investor sentiment. The question is whether BTC price benefits as a hedge against policy risk, or whether uncertainty drags it back into the $115K range. Bitcoin Price Prediction: How Do Tariff Rulings Affect BTC Price? The Court will decide whether Trump’s sweeping import tariffs, imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, are legal. If invalidated, global markets may breathe a sigh of relief—strengthening the dollar, which often puts downward pressure on Bitcoin. But if Trump secures tariff authority, we could see renewed trade wars. Higher tariffs weaken confidence in fiat systems, potentially sending more capital into hard assets like Bitcoin. On the chart, Bitcoin price has already priced in volatility: the breakout above $120K coincides with expectations of economic disruption. If tariffs stand, Bitcoin price could ride global trade uncertainty to test the $127K–$130K zone. Could Fed Control Trigger a Bitcoin Price Boom? The bigger risk is Trump’s bid to fire Fed Governor Cook. If the Court rules in his favor, presidential influence over the Fed would spike. That means artificially low interest rates could return, sparking inflation fears. Historically, Bitcoin thrives in inflationary environments as a hedge against currency debasement. The chart supports this scenario: Bitcoin price has broken above its 20-day moving average and is hugging the upper Bollinger Band. Momentum indicators hint that traders are positioning for inflation risk, which could fuel a run toward $130K in the coming weeks. What If the Court Blocks Trump? If the Court curtails Trump’s powers—on tariffs…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 14:39
China Tests Subsea Data Centers to Boost Energy Efficiency

TLDRs; China launches a commercial underwater data center near Shanghai to reduce energy use and support green AI infrastructure. The project uses ocean cooling and offshore wind energy to achieve over 95% renewable power consumption. Modeled after Microsoft’s Project Natick, China’s subsea facility marks a leap from experimentation to commercialization. Experts warn of marine ecosystem [...] The post China Tests Subsea Data Centers to Boost Energy Efficiency appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/04 14:33
Why is XRP up today: Whale inflows, supply squeeze & more…

The post Why is XRP up today: Whale inflows, supply squeeze & more… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Why is XRP up today? Smart money whales added +300 million XRP at $2.80–$2.82, triggering a 7% pop and reinforcing strong support zones. What’s next for Ripple? Key resistance sits at $3.50–$3.60; with structural resilience, strategic accumulation, and HODLer conviction, XRP could be positioning for a June–July style 75% Q4 rally. Ripple [XRP] is testing how strong its HODLers really are.  Technically, XRP wrapped up Q3 with the lowest ROI among the top 5 altcoins (just 27%), while even Dogecoin [DOGE] managed a 41% pop. From a portfolio POV, any reshuffling could put Ripple’s Q4 upside at risk.  That said, smart money is moving. XRP’s biggest whale cohort (100 million – 1 billion) added +300 million to their bags in October, pushing their total holdings to 9.48 billion, backing the 7% pop off $2.8. Source: Santiment Meanwhile, XRP’s cost-basis heatmap is backing these flows. On-chain data shows nearly 2 billion XRP stacked in the $2.80–$2.82 band, making it the densest supply cluster on the chart. This concentration signals strong support in that range, creating a natural “dip-buy” zone. In short, XRP’s 7% rally isn’t random. That said, Ripple is still lagging behind its high-cap peers. According to AMBCrypto, a clean breakout above key resistance levels will now be critical for XRP to maintain FOMO. XRP’s technical edge poised to shape its Q4 momentum Ripple’s daily chart shows it holding a clear technical edge over its peers. September was dominated by FUD. Ethereum [ETH], for example, broke key support twice and retraced to early-August levels around $4,100. XRP, however, demonstrated structural resilience throughout. The $2.80 level has held firm, marking the third validation of this support since mid-July. Historically, this pattern has acted as a springboard for breakout runs in risk-on conditions. Source: TradingView (XRP/USDT) Smart money is clearly…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 14:17
SEC Silence Stalls Litecoin ETF Decision as LTC Price Holds Near Monthly Highs

The post SEC Silence Stalls Litecoin ETF Decision as LTC Price Holds Near Monthly Highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SEC Silence Stalls Litecoin ETF Decision as LTC Price Holds Near Monthly Highs | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/sec-silence-litecoin-etf-decision-ltc-price-holds/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 14:14
Thai Authorities Arrest Portuguese National Linked to $580M Cryptocurrency Fraud

The post Thai Authorities Arrest Portuguese National Linked to $580M Cryptocurrency Fraud appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thailand authorities arrested a Portuguese national on Oct. 2, 2025, who is accused of masterminding a cryptocurrency and credit card fraud scheme that stole more than $586 million. Arrest Follows Journalist’s Tip A Portuguese national accused of masterminding a cryptocurrency and credit card fraud operation that fleeced more than €500 million ($586 million) from victims […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/thai-authorities-arrest-portuguese-national-linked-to-580-million-cryptocurrency-fraud/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 14:02
Invest $2,500: 4 Ethereum Coins That Could Make You a Millionaire by 2026

The post Invest $2,500: 4 Ethereum Coins That Could Make You a Millionaire by 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum-based projects (or closely tied to it) have been some of the biggest wealth-makers in the space. If you had $2,500 to throw into the market right now, which Ethereum coins could realistically flip that into life-changing money by 2026? Let’s break down four that are making serious noise, starting with the frog that just …
CoinPedia2025/10/04 13:51
The Teucrium XRP ETF went live because the SEC let its deadline expire during the shutdown

The Teucrium XRP ETF became active not because the Securities and Exchange Commission approved it, but because the agency let the clock run out during a shutdown. This happened as the SEC announced that:- “Effective October 1 and until further notice, the agency will have a very limited number of staff members available. The SEC […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/04 13:30
Samsung & Coinbase: Explosive Crypto Adoption in 2025

Samsung just made a big move into cryptocurrency by adding Coinbase right into its wallet app for users in the United States. This lets the 75 million people with Galaxy devices buy crypto easily through Samsung Pay. The whole partnership focuses on making investments simpler and safer, all in one spot. Samsung Simplifying Crypto Investment […]
Tronweekly2025/10/04 13:30
Here’s the XRP Price Potential if Daily Volume Hits $100 Billion

We recently explored how high XRP price could go if its 24-hour trading volume surged by more than 15x to hit the $100 billion mark. Currently, XRP boasts a 24-hour volume of about $6.65 billion, placing it seventh among the largest assets by trading volume.Visit Website
Coinstats2025/10/04 13:04
