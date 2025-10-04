Ethereum spot ETF saw a net inflow of $234 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow

PANews reported on October 4 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$234 million yesterday (October 3, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$207 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$13.85 billion. The second is Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$17.8795 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETH has reached US$1.519 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$30.567 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.58%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$14.420 billion.