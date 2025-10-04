MEXC Exchange
Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 400 million in the past 7 days
PANews reported on October 4th that according to official data, in the seven days ending October 2nd, Circle issued approximately 6.8 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 6.4 billion USDC, increasing the circulating supply by approximately 400 million. The total circulating supply of USDC is now 74.2 billion, with reserves of approximately $74.3 billion, including approximately $9.9 billion in cash and approximately $64.5 billion held in the Circle Reserve Fund.
PANews
2025/10/04 14:36
With $0.006 Entry Could Blazpay Be the Presale Cryptocurrency That Redefines 2025’s Market Leaders?
The presale cryptocurrency market in 2025 is drawing serious attention, with dozens of projects launching every month. Yet most of these new tokens enter the market with nothing more than a whitepaper and promises. That’s where Blazpay ($BLAZ) stands apart. Its Phase 1 presale is currently live at $0.006, offering early buyers a rare chance […] The post With $0.006 Entry Could Blazpay Be the Presale Cryptocurrency That Redefines 2025’s Market Leaders? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
MORE
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/04 14:30
U.S Federal Court Rules Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs and ApeCoin Are Not Securities
The post U.S Federal Court Rules Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs and ApeCoin Are Not Securities appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The U.S. federal court has ruled that Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs and ApeCoin do not meet the legal definition of securities. The verdict, delivered by Judge Fernando M. Olguin in California, dismissed a 2022 investor lawsuit accusing Yuga Labs, the creator of BAYC, of selling unregistered securities and misleading investors. The decision marks …
CoinPedia
2025/10/04 14:28
Vietnam’s 2025 Credit Growth Forecast Could Fuel Global Crypto Markets
TLDR Vietnam’s central bank forecasts a 20% credit growth for 2025. Further interest rate cuts aim to boost Vietnam’s economic recovery. The government legalized cryptocurrencies while restricting stablecoins and securities. Vietnam ranks fourth globally in crypto adoption, according to Chainalysis. Vietnam’s central bank, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), is forecasting a 20% credit growth [...] The post Vietnam’s 2025 Credit Growth Forecast Could Fuel Global Crypto Markets appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/04 14:19
Court Rules BAYC NFTs and ApeCoin Are Not Securities
The post Court Rules BAYC NFTs and ApeCoin Are Not Securities appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A federal judge in California has dismissed an investor lawsuit against Yuga Labs, stating that Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs and ApeCoin don’t qualify as securities. The court determined that the plaintiffs failed to meet the Howey test’s criteria. It concluded that BAYC NFTs serve as digital collectibles offering community access and membership perks, not …
CoinPedia
2025/10/04 14:11
Vietnam’s Central Bank Pushes for Credit Growth and Crypto Integration in 2025
TLDR Vietnam’s central bank expects 20% credit growth in 2025, linked to growing crypto adoption and regulatory changes. The government legalized crypto in June 2025, categorizing it as virtual assets but restricting stablecoins. Vietnam launched NDAChain, a national blockchain network, to improve data security and protect personal information. Vietnam’s central bank aims to cut interest [...] The post Vietnam’s Central Bank Pushes for Credit Growth and Crypto Integration in 2025 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/04 14:07
Best Crypto Presale To Buy In 2025: Layer Brett Is Giving Analysts Early Pepe Coin Vibes
When traders talk about the best crypto to buy now, the conversation often drifts toward tokens that blend community power with real upside potential. Meme coins in particular have defined some of the biggest winners of the last two years, with many still pointing to the explosive rise of Pepe Coin (PEPE) as a benchmark […] The post Best Crypto Presale To Buy In 2025: Layer Brett Is Giving Analysts Early Pepe Coin Vibes appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/04 14:00
Ethereum spot ETF saw a net inflow of $234 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow
PANews reported on October 4 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$234 million yesterday (October 3, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$207 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$13.85 billion. The second is Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$17.8795 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETH has reached US$1.519 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$30.567 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.58%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$14.420 billion.
PANews
2025/10/04 13:56
ASTER Token Defies Crypto Market Consolidation With 14% Upside, Expert See Next Stop at $3
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/10/04 13:41
XRP = The Next Amazon? Analyst Predicts $100 Target as Amazon also Faced a SEC Lawsuit
The XRP community has resurrected an older discussion comparing XRP's long-term growth path to Amazon's historic rise. The renewed discussion comes from an analysis by Nick Anderson of Bullrunners, who believes XRP could follow a similar pattern to Amazon's lengthy consolidation before its massive breakout.Visit Website
XRP
$2.9636
-2.77%
RISE
$0.010611
+13.24%
Coinstats
2025/10/04 13:38
