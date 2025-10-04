2025-10-05 Sunday

Nigerian Central Bank and SEC Collaborate on Digital Currency Framework

The post Nigerian Central Bank and SEC Collaborate on Digital Currency Framework appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nigerian Central Bank Governor Olayemi Cardoso announced collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Nigeria to create a sustainable digital currency framework. Collaboration on a Sustainable Digital Currency Framework The Nigerian Central Bank Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, has revealed that the apex bank is collaborating with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Nigeria […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/nigerian-central-bank-and-sec-collaborate-on-digital-currency-framework/
2025/10/04 15:44
Congressional Panel Tackles Digital Asset Taxation Amid Treasury Relief

The post Congressional Panel Tackles Digital Asset Taxation Amid Treasury Relief appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ted Hisokawa Oct 02, 2025 14:38 The U.S. Treasury Department’s exemption of digital assets from corporate minimum tax rules marks a victory for the cryptocurrency industry, particularly for firms like MicroStrategy and Coinbase. The cryptocurrency industry secured a major victory as the U.S. Treasury Department exempted digital assets from corporate minimum tax rules, just as Senate lawmakers convened yesterday to tackle the mounting complexities of taxing the $2.3 trillion digital asset market. The Senate Finance Committee hearing, chaired by Senator Mike Crapo of Idaho, brought together industry heavyweights and tax experts to address what many describe as the most pressing regulatory challenge facing American crypto businesses. The timing proved fortuitous, coming on the heels of Treasury guidance that spares corporations from paying taxes on unrealized cryptocurrency gains under the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax. Industry Celebrates Regulatory Breakthrough The Treasury’s decision represents a stunning reversal after months of intensive lobbying by major crypto firms. MicroStrategy, which holds over $15 billion in Bitcoin reserves, and Coinbase had jointly petitioned the Treasury in May, arguing that taxing unrealized gains would be both unconstitutional and economically destructive. “This ruling removes a massive regulatory sword hanging over corporate Bitcoin adoption,” said Marcus Chen, senior policy analyst at Digital Asset Research Institute. “Companies can now build Bitcoin treasuries without fear of facing tens of billions in phantom tax liabilities.” The relief comes as new broker reporting requirements loom large. Starting January 2026, crypto exchanges must file Form 1099-DA reports, marking the most significant expansion of digital asset tax compliance in U.S. history. Senate Hearing Exposes Deep Regulatory Gaps Yesterday’s hearing laid bare the fundamental challenges plaguing crypto taxation. Chairman Crapo opened with stark observations about the current system’s inadequacies, noting that existing tax codes provide no clear guidance…
2025/10/04 15:26
“decentralized AI will look more like an open marketplace”

The post “decentralized AI will look more like an open marketplace” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Cryptonomist interviewed decentralized AI expert Janet Adams is COO of SingularityNET.  1\. The ASI Alliance just unveiled ASI Cloud. Could you explain what it is, how it differentiates from centralized AI cloud offerings, and what problems it solves for businesses and developers? ASI Cloud is a permissionless AI cloud, not another walled garden. It gives developers instant, wallet-based access to enterprise-grade GPUs and open-source models at transparent, pay-per-token prices. No lock-ins, no fiat-only or KYC barriers – just scalable AI infrastructure designed for Web3 builders and enterprises alike. 2\. You mentioned two more upcoming launches: ASI Chain and ASI Create. Can you give us an exclusive preview of what they are designed to do, and how they fit into the broader vision of the ASI ecosystem? ASI Chain will anchor AI workloads directly to smart contracts, making compute verifiable and programmable. ASI Create is our builder’s layer – tools to design, fine-tune, and deploy AI agents with encrypted knowledge graphs, multimodality, and full ownership. Together with ASI Cloud, they form a stack that makes decentralized AI usable, trustworthy, and unstoppable. 3\. How do you see decentralized AI changing the way businesses operate in the next five years, especially compared to today’s centralized AI landscape? Today, businesses rent AI from hyperscalers under opaque pricing and vendor lock-in. In five years, decentralized AI will look more like an open marketplace: verifiable compute, predictable costs, and AI agents businesses can actually own. It shifts AI from a product you consume to an ecosystem you co-create. 4\. You’re a strong advocate for ethical AI. What mechanisms or principles should guide decentralized AI networks to ensure they remain fair, transparent, and beneficial to society? Decentralized AI must be governed by transparency in pricing, verifiability of compute, and open access to models. The mechanisms are…
2025/10/04 15:00
Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants

TLDR Ethereum Foundation converts 1,000 ETH to stablecoins for R&D and grants. The sale, valued at $4.5M, aims to fund Ethereum ecosystem growth and DeFi projects. EF has paused open grant applications to focus on urgent network funding. Ethereum Foundation continues to evolve its treasury strategy with DeFi and stablecoin focus. The Ethereum Foundation (EF) [...] The post Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/10/04 14:42
What Does Coinbase’s New Move Mean for Crypto and Finance?

The post What Does Coinbase’s New Move Mean for Crypto and Finance? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The most prominent cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, Coinbase, revealed a significant step on October 3rd by applying for national trust company status with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). This initiative aims to consolidate oversight for new product developments under a centralized federal structure, streamlining the integration of cryptocurrencies with […] Continue Reading:What Does Coinbase’s New Move Mean for Crypto and Finance? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/what-does-coinbases-new-move-mean-for-crypto-and-finance
2025/10/04 14:32
Cardano Price Prediction: Missed ADA In 2021? Analysts Back This New ETH L2 Token For 160x Gains

The post Cardano Price Prediction: Missed ADA In 2021? Analysts Back This New ETH L2 Token For 160x Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The last bull cycle minted fortunes for early ADA holders but a fresh Cardano price prediction suggests the next wave of big returns may not come from ADA itself. Instead, analysts are pointing toward a new Ethereum Layer 2 project, Layer Brett (LBRETT), as the meme-fuelled contender with serious upside potential. With ADA trading under pressure, many investors are asking whether rotating into LBRETT could be the smarter play. ADA struggles to reclaim old highs The latest Cardano price prediction has split opinion. ADA is trading close to $0.60, a level many view as critical. Some bulls argue that strong development activity and ecosystem upgrades could lift ADA back above $0.70 in the coming months. However, bearish analysts warn that if the $0.55 support zone fails, ADA might drift into the low 40-cent range. For long-term holders, Cardano’s methodical, research-driven approach remains appealing but critics highlight its slower pace compared to rivals. In 2021, ADA surged from under $0.20 to over $3 — an incredible run. Yet repeating that feat may be harder this time around, with ADA now competing against faster, cheaper and more flexible blockchains. That’s why many Cardano price prediction reports now suggest muted returns compared to more speculative newcomers. Why ADA investors are looking elsewhere Despite ADA’s loyal community, capital tends to chase projects with momentum. Ethereum Layer 2s, Solana-based dApps and new meme coins have been grabbing headlines. ADA’s measured progress means it can sometimes look stale next to the breakneck pace of rivals. With ADA still struggling to break higher, some traders are choosing to rotate into emerging tokens where the potential upside looks far greater. Layer Brett (LBRETT) gaining traction This is where Layer Brett enters the conversation. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2, LBRETT blends the viral appeal of memes with tangible…
2025/10/04 14:22
3 Tips to Stay Profitable Even in Crypto Bear Markets

The post 3 Tips to Stay Profitable Even in Crypto Bear Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For many investors, a bear market is the most demanding stress test of convictions and patience. Prices decline, sentiment hits bottom, and opportunities seem to disappear. But the history of highs and lows shows that the best crypto gains aren’t during the euphoric giddy-ups, but during the silent times when most have given up. The trick is learning to adjust strategies, preserve capital, and still identify growing opportunities when the market sentiment is down. Even though the recent months have been challenging for traders, there is still hope that one can accumulate wealth in the meantime, with upcoming projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE perhaps being an example of this. While there are no guarantees in the crypto market, here are three well-proven strategies to make investors profitable even during red markets. 1. Diversify Smartly Without Overstretching Diversification is a common investing strategy, but it must be approached carefully in the context of crypto. Too many investors spread their portfolios across dozens of tokens, then find themselves with exposure to coins that lose liquidity in bear markets and disappear altogether. Instead, one should be looking for a few good projects with sound fundamentals. Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to act as stable anchors due to their long-term compounding and deep liquidity. Initially, it might be advisable to have a few altcoins with established ecosystems, like Cardano or Solana, for a balanced portfolio without excessive risk. The idea isn’t to chase every pump, but to ride assets that won’t die and will do well at the start of any new cycle. At the same time, leaving space for carefully selected new ventures is where some of the life-altering returns are found. This is where presales and early-stage tokens can create asymmetric opportunities when big players just can’t. 2. Focus on Fundamentals, Not Noise In…
2025/10/04 14:13
Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users

TLDR Coinbase partners with Samsung to give 75 million Galaxy users easy access to crypto trading and rewards. Samsung Pay integration allows US users to purchase crypto directly within the Samsung Wallet app. Coinbase One offers zero trading fees and staking rewards for eligible users in the US. The partnership strengthens Coinbase’s push to bring [...] The post Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/10/04 13:57
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $985 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflows.

PANews reported on October 4 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (October 3, Eastern Time) was US$985 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$792 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of IBIT has reached US$62.635 billion. The second is Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$69.5805 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC has reached US$12.616 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$164.497 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.74%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$60.055 billion.
2025/10/04 13:55
Ethereum Foundation converts $4.5M in ETH to stablecoins

The post Ethereum Foundation converts $4.5M in ETH to stablecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will convert 1,000 ETH into stablecoins to support research, grants, and donations. Based on Ethereum’s current prices, the sale comes to roughly $4.51 million. The EF added that the 1,000 ETH sale will occur via CoWSwap, utilizing a TWAP strategy to minimise market disturbance and support its DeFi-centric mission. The platform announced on X, “The Ethereum Foundation will convert 1000 ETH to stablecoins via CoWSwap’s TWAP feature, as part of our ongoing work to fund R&D, grants and donations, and to highlight the power of DeFi.” The Ethereum Foundation had planned a sale of 10000 ETH in September The EF’s announcement did not specify which stablecoins it would receive in the swap. The move also appears separate from the foundation’s earlier plan to convert 10,000 ETH into stablecoins, since Friday’s $4.5M sale was smaller and will be carried out via CoW Swap rather than a centralized exchange. The foundation has maintained that its treasury policy seeks a middle ground between earning yields above standard benchmarks and serving as a responsible steward of Ethereum, with an emphasis on DeFi. With the new planned sale, the foundation aims to establish consistent funding for research, grants, and contributions. It also seeks to protect its budget against the instability of crypto by converting ETH into assets based on fiat. The stablecoin move comes at a time when the EF redirected attention to internal changes—pausing grant submissions to the Ecosystem Support Program to handle demand, appointing two co-executive directors, Hsiao-Wei Wang and Tomasz K. Stańczak, in April, and restructuring staff and dev teams in June. Currently, EF’s operating costs are set at 15% of its treasury each year, with a runway of two and a half years. EF intends to gradually scale down its expenses to about 5% of…
2025/10/04 13:52
