The post “decentralized AI will look more like an open marketplace” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Cryptonomist interviewed decentralized AI expert Janet Adams is COO of SingularityNET. 1\. The ASI Alliance just unveiled ASI Cloud. Could you explain what it is, how it differentiates from centralized AI cloud offerings, and what problems it solves for businesses and developers? ASI Cloud is a permissionless AI cloud, not another walled garden. It gives developers instant, wallet-based access to enterprise-grade GPUs and open-source models at transparent, pay-per-token prices. No lock-ins, no fiat-only or KYC barriers – just scalable AI infrastructure designed for Web3 builders and enterprises alike. 2\. You mentioned two more upcoming launches: ASI Chain and ASI Create. Can you give us an exclusive preview of what they are designed to do, and how they fit into the broader vision of the ASI ecosystem? ASI Chain will anchor AI workloads directly to smart contracts, making compute verifiable and programmable. ASI Create is our builder’s layer – tools to design, fine-tune, and deploy AI agents with encrypted knowledge graphs, multimodality, and full ownership. Together with ASI Cloud, they form a stack that makes decentralized AI usable, trustworthy, and unstoppable. 3\. How do you see decentralized AI changing the way businesses operate in the next five years, especially compared to today’s centralized AI landscape? Today, businesses rent AI from hyperscalers under opaque pricing and vendor lock-in. In five years, decentralized AI will look more like an open marketplace: verifiable compute, predictable costs, and AI agents businesses can actually own. It shifts AI from a product you consume to an ecosystem you co-create. 4\. You’re a strong advocate for ethical AI. What mechanisms or principles should guide decentralized AI networks to ensure they remain fair, transparent, and beneficial to society? Decentralized AI must be governed by transparency in pricing, verifiability of compute, and open access to models. The mechanisms are…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 15:00