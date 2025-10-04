2025-10-05 Sunday

Applies for National Trust Charter for Federal Oversight

Applies for National Trust Charter for Federal Oversight

The post Applies for National Trust Charter for Federal Oversight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase (COIN) said on Friday it has applied for a national trust charter with the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), a move that would put the firm under federal regulatory oversight if approved. The charter would allow Coinbase to build on its existing custody business by offering services such as payments and settlement, without seeking a charter as a full-service bank. “Coinbase has no intention of becoming a bank,” Greg Tusar, vice president of institutional product at Coinbase, said in a blog post. “It is our firm belief that clear rules and the trust of our regulators and customers enable Coinbase to confidently innovate while ensuring proper oversight and security.” Today, the U.S. crypto exchange’s main regulated custody service is run through Coinbase Custody Trust Company (CCTC), which is licensed under New York state’s BitLicense regime. That framework, introduced in 2015, was one of the earliest state-level regulatory models for crypto in the U.S. A federal trust charter would give the company more flexibility to launch new financial services such as crypto payments without needing state-by-state approvals. Coinbase’s move follows a slew of crypto companies, including Circle, Ripple and Paxos, applying for federal supervision this year. Read More: U.S. SEC Takes Preliminary Step to Expand Universe of Crypto Custody to State Trusts Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/10/03/coinbase-applies-for-federal-trust-charter-says-not-aiming-to-be-a-bank
UK to Lift Ban on Cryptocurrency ETNs for Retail Investors

UK to Lift Ban on Cryptocurrency ETNs for Retail Investors

The post UK to Lift Ban on Cryptocurrency ETNs for Retail Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The FCA will lift its ban on retail cryptocurrency ETNs starting October 8, 2025. UK retail investors will gain regulated access to ETNs via FCA-approved exchanges. Public reactions are limited as the industry observes regulatory impacts. The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced it will lift the retail ban on cryptocurrency exchange-traded notes (ETNs) effective October 8, 2025, on FCA-approved investment exchanges. This change marks a significant shift in regulatory approach, potentially influencing market dynamics and investment strategies in the UK by allowing retail investors access to ETNs linked to crypto assets. UK FCA to End Four-Year Retail Ban on Crypto ETNs The FCA’s decision to lift its four-year ban on retail cryptocurrency ETNs marks a significant shift in regulatory policy. These ETNs, although not backed by physical assets, will now be available, provided they’re listed on FCA-approved UK exchanges. UK retail investors will gain access to these ETNs, though investments in cryptocurrency ETFs and derivatives remain prohibited. “The changes also categorise UK RIE cETNs as RMMIs and apply marketing restrictions including risk warnings and appropriateness testing.” (FCA, official regulatory update) Stringent risk and marketing requirements are in place to ensure consumer protection while also limiting potential financial exposure. Public reactions and official statements from key industry figures remain scarce. Major exchanges and financial institutions are observing the situation, signaling potential readiness to participate in the emerging market once ETNs become available. Crypto Market Awaits UK Regulatory Shift Effects Did you know? The UK’s ban removal follows significant institutional interest in crypto ETN markets globally, mirroring trends seen in the US and EU. Historically, regulatory shifts have often preceded increased trading volumes and participation. As of October 4, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) is valued at $122,407.62 with a market cap of $2.44 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. The 24-hour trading…
XRP Price Prediction: After Breaking $3 Ripple Is Now Eyeing New Highs – But Just How High Can It Go?

XRP Price Prediction: After Breaking $3 Ripple Is Now Eyeing New Highs – But Just How High Can It Go?

The post XRP Price Prediction: After Breaking $3 Ripple Is Now Eyeing New Highs – But Just How High Can It Go? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest XRP price prediction comes at a pivotal time for Ripple. After breaking decisively above $3, XRP has reignited enthusiasm among traders who had grown weary of its long consolidation. For some, this is proof that the project still has life beyond the courtroom drama and years of stagnation. For others, it raises the question of whether this rally is sustainable, or if smarter money should be chasing newer tokens like Layer Brett with far higher potential multiples. XRP bulls in control Momentum has shifted firmly in favour of the bulls. The most recent rally saw XRP surge past $3 with strong volume, leading analysts to speculate about a move toward $4–$5 if current sentiment holds. Some more ambitious forecasts even point to $6 in early 2026, provided the regulatory picture continues to improve and Ripple’s cross-border settlement technology gains wider adoption. That said, XRP’s past cycles serve as a warning. Each rally has often been followed by sharp corrections, particularly once hype begins to fade. While a move toward $5 looks possible in the near term, traders remain divided on whether XRP can deliver the kind of outsized returns it once promised. Ripple’s long-term outlook Ripple still maintains an edge in payments technology, with partnerships across multiple financial institutions. This underpins the more optimistic XRP price prediction cases. Yet the token’s supply dynamics and regulatory baggage remain hurdles. Even if utility adoption accelerates, the pace of XRP’s price growth may not match faster-moving rivals. For holders who endured years of stagnation, the current breakout is welcome but it’s also prompting comparisons to new projects that appear to offer greater multiples. That’s where alternative tokens — particularly in the Ethereum Layer 2 space — are stealing attention. Where Layer Brett fits in One standout is Layer Brett (LBRETT), an…
Best Crypto to Buy in 2025? HYPE Slows, WLFI Stalls While BullZilla Presale Delivers 4,327.15% ROI

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025? HYPE Slows, WLFI Stalls While BullZilla Presale Delivers 4,327.15% ROI

Hyperliquid and World Liberty Financial cool off, while BullZilla presale rises as the best crypto to buy in 2025.
XRP Price On The Verge Of Breaking Out: Expert Sets $4 Target

XRP Price On The Verge Of Breaking Out: Expert Sets $4 Target

The post XRP Price On The Verge Of Breaking Out: Expert Sets $4 Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ronaldo is an experienced crypto enthusiast dedicated to the nascent and ever-evolving industry. With over five years of extensive research and unwavering dedication, he has cultivated a profound interest in the world of cryptocurrencies. Ronaldo’s journey began with a spark of curiosity, which soon transformed into a deep passion for understanding the intricacies of this groundbreaking technology. Driven by an insatiable thirst for knowledge, Ronaldo has delved into the depths of the crypto space, exploring its various facets, from blockchain fundamentals to market trends and investment strategies. His tireless exploration and commitment to staying up-to-date with the latest developments have granted him a unique perspective on the industry. One of Ronaldo’s defining areas of expertise lies in technical analysis. He firmly believes that studying charts and deciphering price movements provides valuable insights into the market. Ronaldo recognizes that patterns exist within the chaos of crypto charts, and by utilizing technical analysis tools and indicators, he can unlock hidden opportunities and make informed investment decisions. His dedication to mastering this analytical approach has allowed him to navigate the volatile crypto market with confidence and precision. Ronaldo’s commitment to his craft goes beyond personal gain. He is passionate about sharing his knowledge and insights with others, empowering them to make well-informed decisions in the crypto space. Ronaldo’s writing is a testament to his dedication, providing readers with meaningful analysis and up-to-date news. He strives to offer a comprehensive understanding of the crypto industry, helping readers navigate its complexities and seize opportunities. Outside of the crypto realm, Ronaldo enjoys indulging in other passions. As an avid sports fan, he finds joy in watching exhilarating sporting events, witnessing the triumphs and challenges of athletes pushing their limits. Furthermore, His passion for languages extends beyond mere communication; he aspires to master German, French, Italian, and…
Crypto Funding Slows, but RWA, Stablecoin Startups Draw Capital

Crypto Funding Slows, but RWA, Stablecoin Startups Draw Capital

The post Crypto Funding Slows, but RWA, Stablecoin Startups Draw Capital appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Although digital assets continue to attract record interest from institutional investors, traditional banks and corporations, venture capital activity in the sector has slowed notably since the first quarter. Galaxy Research’s latest VC report showed that crypto and blockchain startups raised a total of $1.97 billion across 378 deals in the second quarter. That represents a 59% decline in funding and a 15% drop in deal count compared to the previous quarter. According to Galaxy, it was the second-lowest quarterly total since Q4 2020. Researchers observed that the long-term correlation between Bitcoin’s (BTC) price and venture capital investment in the sector has broken down and is “struggling to recover.” According to Galaxy, this disconnect stems from a combination of waning interest among venture capitalists and market narratives that increasingly prioritize Bitcoin accumulation over other investments. Crypto-focused venture capital has yet to fully reclaim its 2021 highs. Source: Galaxy Research Meanwhile, data from Insights4VC suggests a shift in capital flows. Digital asset treasury companies — vehicles raising funds primarily to purchase cryptocurrencies — have attracted the lion’s share of investment this year, pulling in $15 billion through Aug. 21 to build their holdings of Bitcoin, Ether (ETH) and other tokens. The divergence between treasuries accumulating crypto and startups seeking venture funding reflects a changing investor mindset. More backers are demanding clearer paths to revenue and sustainable business models, according to Hunter Horsley, CEO of Bitwise, a crypto exchange-traded fund provider.  Source: Hunter Horsley Against this backdrop, this month’s VC Roundup examines some of the most notable funding rounds in onchain finance, real-world assets (RWAs) and stablecoin infrastructure. Related: VC Roundup: VCs fuel energy tokenization, AI datachains, programmable credit Mavryk raises $10 million to advance institutional RWA tokenization Layer-1 blockchain Mavryk Network has secured $10 million in new funding in a round led…
Shibarium Reopens After Exploit, Plans User Compensation

Shibarium Reopens After Exploit, Plans User Compensation

The post Shibarium Reopens After Exploit, Plans User Compensation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Shibarium’s bridge exploit led to $4.10 million loss in assets. Team recovers 4.60 million BONE, plans user compensation. ETH, SHIB, and BONE prices affected significantly. Shibarium developers are preparing to restart their Ethereum bridge and devise a compensation plan following a vulnerability-induced shutdown that led to a $4.1 million cryptocurrency theft in September 2025. The incident underscores security challenges in cross-chain bridges, causing significant market reactions, including a substantial SHIB price drop, and prompting Shibarium’s comprehensive recovery and reimbursement efforts. Shibarium’s Response: Asset Recovery and Trust Restoration Shibarium faced a critical exploit in September 2025, prompting the shutdown of its Ethereum bridge. In response, Shibarium developers, led by Kaal Dhairya, have rotated all validator keys and migrated over 100 contracts to secure wallets. The recovery process included retrieving 4.60 million BONE tokens from the attacker’s wallet. The Ethereum cross-chain bridge has restarted, aiming to restore user trust. This step involves a compensation plan for affected users. The attack initially led to a loss of ETH, SHIB, and other tokens, disrupting several DeFi activities. Market reactions were significant, with SHIB’s price dropping by 13% and BONE’s declining over 43%. Despite the absence of public commentary from notable figures like Vitalik or CZ, Kaal Dhairya’s leadership in handling the crisis speaks volumes about the Shibarium team’s resilience. “We acknowledge the concerns within our community and are working towards a transparent recovery process.” – Kaal Dhairya, Lead Developer, Shiba Inu Cross-Chain Bridges Under Scrutiny Amid Repeated Exploits Did you know? Previous bridge exploits, like Ronin and Nomad, also required shutdowns, highlighting the recurring vulnerabilities in such systems that demand innovative security solutions. Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,509.60, with a market cap of $544.32 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The past 90 days have seen a 78.78% increase, emphasizing strong price resilience…
BlockDAG’s Presale Campaign Nears $420M With Awakening Testnet!

BlockDAG’s Presale Campaign Nears $420M With Awakening Testnet!

BlockDAG Network, a crypto project, aims to implement an innovative cryptocurrency technology called Block Directed Acyclic Graph. The technology is built to overcome traditional blockchains’ scalability and speed limitations. BlockDAG Network has become the center of attention within a short period of time, raising around $420 million in its presale.  The presale campaign also comes ... Read more The post BlockDAG’s Presale Campaign Nears $420M With Awakening Testnet! appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
BNB koers blijft records vestigen terwijl Bitcoin richting $123K klimt

BNB koers blijft records vestigen terwijl Bitcoin richting $123K klimt

De cryptomarkt zit weer flink in beweging. In de afgelopen 24 uur zien we groene cijfers bij veel grote munten, met een paar uitschieters in het altcoinsegment. Ook de liquidaties nemen toe: met een totaal van $454,7 miljoen aan posities die zijn gesloten, ligt de activiteit op de markt op... Het bericht BNB koers blijft records vestigen terwijl Bitcoin richting $123K klimt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
$16 XRP Price in View as Massive Whale Accumulation Drives XRP to Market-Leading Gains

$16 XRP Price in View as Massive Whale Accumulation Drives XRP to Market-Leading Gains

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market rally, outperforming the top ten largest cryptos in the last 72 hours with a 12% gain.
