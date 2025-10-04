MEXC Exchange
EU Financial Watchdog Issues Urgent Stablecoin Warning Over Cross-Border Risk
TLDR The European Systemic Risk Board warned on October 2 that cross-border stablecoin models pose serious financial stability risks without urgent safeguards The stablecoin market has grown to over $300 billion, with Tether’s USDT controlling more than 58% of the sector EU regulators are concerned that multi-issuer models allow investors to redeem tokens in the [...] The post EU Financial Watchdog Issues Urgent Stablecoin Warning Over Cross-Border Risk appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/04 15:37
$7.43 Billion in Bitcoin Seized as Chinese Fraudster Finally Convicted in UK
The Met's head of economic and cybercrime command said that this is one of the largest money laundering cases in UK history.
CryptoPotato
2025/10/04 15:36
Cache Wallet Partners with Aylab to Drive Secure and Scalable Web3 Growth
The collaboration aims to merge Aylab’s expertise in scaling user acquisition with Cache Wallet’s secure onboarding and robust recovery system.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/04 15:30
Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs See 5th Day of Strong Inflows
The post Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs See 5th Day of Strong Inflows appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On October 3, Bitcoin spot ETFs attracted $985 million in net inflows, marking five straight days of gains. Ethereum spot ETFs also continued their upward trend, adding $234 million over the same period. This sustained inflow demonstrates rising investor confidence and growing demand for exposure to major cryptocurrencies through ETFs. The five-day streak highlights the …
CoinPedia
2025/10/04 15:02
SingularityNET: “decentralized AI will look more like an open marketplace”
The Cryptonomist interviewed decentralized AI expert Janet Adams is COO of SingularityNET. All details below.
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/04 14:54
Robinhood Adds Strategy’s Bitcoin-Backed Tokens STRC, STRD, STRF, and STRK
TLDR Robinhood lists four Bitcoin-backed tokens from Strategy offering stable yields and flexible dividends. Tokens include STRC, STRD, STRF, and STRK, each with unique investment features. Robinhood now provides Bitcoin-backed financial products, broadening retail access to structured yield strategies. STRC offers stable monthly payouts, while STRF provides high-yield cumulative returns for long-term investors. Robinhood has [...] The post Robinhood Adds Strategy’s Bitcoin-Backed Tokens STRC, STRD, STRF, and STRK appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/04 14:53
MARA Bitcoin Mining Sees 4% Growth, Expands Operations in Texas, Ohio
TLDR MARA produced 736 BTC in September, a 4% increase from August. Company’s Bitcoin reserves now total 52,850 BTC, including pledged coins. 99% operational uptime achieved despite temporary outages in Garden City. MARA continues expanding its operations in Texas and Ohio facilities. MARA Holdings has announced steady growth in its Bitcoin mining operations, with [...] The post MARA Bitcoin Mining Sees 4% Growth, Expands Operations in Texas, Ohio appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/04 14:45
XRP ETF Goes Effective Without Approval – What the SEC’s Silence Really Means
The XRP community is fairly happy after revelations about the recent Teucrium XRP ETF listing, which technically went live without direct approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Analysts, journalists, and legal experts are weighing in, and the story highlights once again how murky the regulatory landscape for crypto ETFs remains. It all
Coinstats
2025/10/04 14:37
Bitcoin Conference Returns to Amsterdam—Bigger and Bolder than Ever
AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands – July 2, 2025 — The world’s premier Bitcoin event series returns to the Netherlands this fall. Bitcoin Amsterdam 2025 will take place on November 13–14 at The Sugar Factory, an iconic venue chosen to accommodate the growing wave of interest in Bitcoin across Europe and beyond. Part of the global Bitcoin […]
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/04 14:12
The Ethereum Foundation stated it will convert 1,000 ETH into stablecoins
The Ethereum Foundation stated it will convert 1,000 ETH into stablecoins.
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/04 13:45
