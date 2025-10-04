EU Financial Watchdog Issues Urgent Stablecoin Warning Over Cross-Border Risk

TLDR The European Systemic Risk Board warned on October 2 that cross-border stablecoin models pose serious financial stability risks without urgent safeguards The stablecoin market has grown to over $300 billion, with Tether’s USDT controlling more than 58% of the sector EU regulators are concerned that multi-issuer models allow investors to redeem tokens in the [...] The post EU Financial Watchdog Issues Urgent Stablecoin Warning Over Cross-Border Risk appeared first on CoinCentral.