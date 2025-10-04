MEXC Exchange
/
Kryptonyheter
/
2025-10-05 Sunday
Kryptonyheter
Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Traders Call It the Top Crypto for 2025 With 45x Potential, While ADA and XRP Could Deliver But Small
The post Traders Call It the Top Crypto for 2025 With 45x Potential, While ADA and XRP Could Deliver But Small appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Traders are rethinking where to put their money to get the best results as the crypto market moves closer to a turning point in 2025. Even though ADA and XRP are still getting a lot of attention for their small gains, experienced analysts are now looking at DeFi projects that have built-in income engines that …
TOP
$0.000096
--%
ADA
$0.8424
-3.06%
XRP
$2.9638
-2.76%
Dela
CoinPedia
2025/10/04 15:38
Dela
Shibarium Survives Bridge Hack With 4.6M BONE Recovery and New Safeguards
Shibarium, the Layer-2 network built around the Shiba Inu ecosystem, recently faced one of its most serious challenges. A malicious actor injected three fake checkpoints into Ethereum mainnet contracts that secure Shibarium’s bridge. This broke continuity between Heimdall’s local state and the on-chain ledger, forcing the system to halt. The attacker simultaneously tried to exploit […]
BRIDGE
$0.06029
-13.03%
4
$0.16282
-12.60%
BONE
$0.1344
-3.65%
Dela
Tronweekly
2025/10/04 15:29
Dela
Coinbase Stock Jumps After Rothschild’s Upgrade and Samsung Deal
TLDR Coinbase stock rose 2.59% to $381.80 after Rothschild & Co. upgraded it to “Buy” with a $417 price target Rothschild says Coinbase is diversifying away from retail trading fees, which will drop from 90% to 50% of revenue by next year The company is growing institutional trading, derivatives, subscription services, USDC income, and its [...] The post Coinbase Stock Jumps After Rothschild’s Upgrade and Samsung Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.
ROSE
$0.02607
-5.30%
USDC
$0.9993
+0.02%
Dela
Coincentral
2025/10/04 15:10
Dela
Trump’s Real Estate Moves On-Chain as Hut8 Adds WLFI Tokens to Boost Treasury
Read the full article at coingape.com.
TRUMP
$7.731
-1.46%
REAL
$0.08448
+0.90%
WLFI
$0.2013
-0.98%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/04 14:56
Dela
MARA Produces 736 BTC While CleanSpark Mines 629 Bitcoin in September
TLDR MARA Holdings mined 736 BTC in September 2025, marking a 4% increase from August production levels Despite selling bitcoin during the month, MARA’s treasury grew from 50,639 BTC to 52,850 BTC CleanSpark produced 629 bitcoin and sold 445 tokens for approximately $49 million in September CleanSpark’s bitcoin holdings surpassed 13,000 BTC with fleet efficiency [...] The post MARA Produces 736 BTC While CleanSpark Mines 629 Bitcoin in September appeared first on CoinCentral.
BTC
$122,249.22
+0.05%
4
$0.16282
-12.60%
Dela
Coincentral
2025/10/04 14:56
Dela
Cronos (CRO) Partners with Morpho and Crypto.com to Expand DeFi Lending Opportunities
The post Cronos (CRO) Partners with Morpho and Crypto.com to Expand DeFi Lending Opportunities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Oct 02, 2025 11:44 Cronos (CRO) collaborates with Morpho and Crypto.com to enhance DeFi lending on its network, introducing advanced borrowing features and expanding tokenization opportunities globally. Cronos (CRO), in collaboration with Morpho and Crypto.com, has announced a partnership aimed at enhancing decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and tokenization opportunities on the Cronos network. This collaboration marks a significant step in integrating advanced borrowing features and expanding DeFi to millions of users worldwide, according to Cronos Blog. Enhancing DeFi Lending on Cronos The partnership will see Morpho’s lending network extend beyond Ethereum to the rapidly growing Cronos ecosystem. This will lay the groundwork for new collateral types and tokenized use cases. The joint venture plans to launch a stablecoin lending market using wrapped assets like CDCBTC and CDCETH as collateral. The first vault is expected to go live in Q4 2025, allowing users to borrow against their assets or supply them to Morpho Vaults, earning interest rates adjusted dynamically based on demand and supply. Integration and Accessibility Morpho will be directly integrated into the Crypto.com app and exchange, providing access to millions of users worldwide. This integration is expected to open the Morpho lending market on Cronos to one of the largest user bases in the industry, significantly increasing on-chain activity. Future Plans and Roadmap The collaboration aligns with Cronos’s 2025–2026 roadmap, which emphasizes tokenization, AI integration, and global distribution. Recent upgrades have reduced gas fees by 10x and block processing time to under one second, resulting in a 400% increase in daily transactions. Cronos is also exploring the use of real-world assets (RWA) as collateral in Morpho Vaults, reflecting a shared vision to expand asset tokenization and connect traditional finance with on-chain markets. Executive Insights Mirko Zhao, Head of Cronos…
CRO
$0.20723
-3.66%
MORPHO
$1.8681
-1.83%
COM
$0.013406
-7.74%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 14:53
Dela
Tether and Antalpha Plan to Raise $200 Million to Launch a Company to Manage the XAUT Reserve
Tether, the issuer of USDT, and Antalpha Platform Holding plan to raise up to $200 million to launch a new venture that will manage an XAUT-based treasury. Bloomberg reports this with reference to its sources. According to the publication, the new company is expected to be public. The sources also said that Cohen & Co. […] Сообщение Tether and Antalpha Plan to Raise $200 Million to Launch a Company to Manage the XAUT Reserve появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
XAUT
$3,895.08
+0.33%
PUBLIC
$0.04153
-3.44%
Dela
Incrypted
2025/10/04 14:51
Dela
Coinbase Strengthens Its Regulatory Strategy with Key National Trust Application
Coinbase seeks OCC approval for national trust company status to streamline regulatory oversight. This move targets integrating crypto with traditional finance, enhancing institutional investor confidence. Continue Reading:Coinbase Strengthens Its Regulatory Strategy with Key National Trust Application The post Coinbase Strengthens Its Regulatory Strategy with Key National Trust Application appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TRUST
$0.0004287
-1.08%
MOVE
$0.1137
-4.21%
FINANCE
$0.001444
-12.48%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/04 14:18
Dela
Bitcoin Rally Fueled By ETF Flows And US Demand
Amid a budget deadlock in the United States, the crypto market shows an opposite trajectory. In one week, bitcoin appreciated by 14% and approaches its highest historic levels. Meanwhile, the total crypto market capitalization exceeds 4,210 billion dollars. This renewed strength, decoupled from political tensions in Washington, reignites the debate on the growing autonomy of these assets against traditional cycles. L’article Bitcoin Rally Fueled By ETF Flows And US Demand est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
4
$0.16282
-12.60%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/04 14:15
Dela
Here’s How High Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Expected to Go This October
What if October really is Bitcoin’s lucky month? Every few years, crypto circles bring back the term “Uptober,” and for good reason. History shows that Bitcoin price has often rallied in October, even when the market seemed uncertain. Now that BTC spiked 12% in 9 days and trades around $122,500, many are asking the same
HERE
$0.00024
+4.34%
BTC
$122,249.22
+0.05%
NOW
$0.005
+1.01%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/04 14:05
Dela
Trendande nyheter
Mer
Top 5 Low-Cap Crypto Set for an Explosive Altcoin Season
Summarize Any Stock’s Earnings Call in Seconds Using FMP API
BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus
99.3% of Bitcoin Supply in Profit, Analyst Suggests Correction
Walmart-Backed OnePay to Add Bitcoin and Ethereum Trading