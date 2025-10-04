Cronos (CRO) Partners with Morpho and Crypto.com to Expand DeFi Lending Opportunities

Darius Baruo Oct 02, 2025 11:44 Cronos (CRO) collaborates with Morpho and Crypto.com to enhance DeFi lending on its network, introducing advanced borrowing features and expanding tokenization opportunities globally. Cronos (CRO), in collaboration with Morpho and Crypto.com, has announced a partnership aimed at enhancing decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and tokenization opportunities on the Cronos network. This collaboration marks a significant step in integrating advanced borrowing features and expanding DeFi to millions of users worldwide, according to Cronos Blog. Enhancing DeFi Lending on Cronos The partnership will see Morpho's lending network extend beyond Ethereum to the rapidly growing Cronos ecosystem. This will lay the groundwork for new collateral types and tokenized use cases. The joint venture plans to launch a stablecoin lending market using wrapped assets like CDCBTC and CDCETH as collateral. The first vault is expected to go live in Q4 2025, allowing users to borrow against their assets or supply them to Morpho Vaults, earning interest rates adjusted dynamically based on demand and supply. Integration and Accessibility Morpho will be directly integrated into the Crypto.com app and exchange, providing access to millions of users worldwide. This integration is expected to open the Morpho lending market on Cronos to one of the largest user bases in the industry, significantly increasing on-chain activity. Future Plans and Roadmap The collaboration aligns with Cronos's 2025–2026 roadmap, which emphasizes tokenization, AI integration, and global distribution. Recent upgrades have reduced gas fees by 10x and block processing time to under one second, resulting in a 400% increase in daily transactions. Cronos is also exploring the use of real-world assets (RWA) as collateral in Morpho Vaults, reflecting a shared vision to expand asset tokenization and connect traditional finance with on-chain markets. Executive Insights Mirko Zhao, Head of Cronos…