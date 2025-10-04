Devious Mind Games Expected Once We Attain AGI And AI Superintelligence

Can we deal with AI and AGI that opts to play mind games with humans? getty In today's column, I examine the worrisome likelihood that advanced AI, such as the potential attainment of artificial general intelligence (AGI), will opt to play mind games that demonstrably impact humans. You undoubtedly already have a visceral understanding of what is meant by referring to mind games. People try to undertake mind games or head games with other people by psychologically aiming to rile up or disturb their fellow humans. Sometimes this is a one-sided activity, whereby one person does such acts to another person. In other cases, it turns into a mutual battle of wits that entails each person seeking to mind game the other. Will AGI play mind games with humanity, and if so, will it be mainly one-sided or mutually incurred? Let's talk about it. This analysis of an innovative AI breakthrough is part of my ongoing Forbes column coverage on the latest in AI, including identifying and explaining various impactful AI complexities (see the link here). Heading Toward AGI And ASI First, some fundamentals are required to set the stage for this weighty discussion. There is a great deal of research going on to further advance AI. The general goal is to either reach artificial general intelligence (AGI) or maybe even the outstretched possibility of achieving artificial superintelligence (ASI). AGI is AI that is considered on par with human intellect and can seemingly match our intelligence. ASI is AI that has gone beyond human intellect and would be superior in many if not all feasible ways. The idea is that ASI would be able to run circles around humans by outthinking us at every turn. For more details on the nature of conventional AI versus AGI and ASI, see my…