Trump Taps Current FDIC Head for Official Chairman Position

The post Trump Taps Current FDIC Head for Official Chairman Position appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Caroline Bishop Oct 02, 2025 15:58 Hill’s confirmation would cement pro-cryptocurrency policies at the federal banking watchdog amid ongoing regulatory shifts. President Donald Trump moved decisively to reshape America’s financial regulatory landscape yesterday, formally nominating Travis Hill to permanently chair the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation after months of the banking veteran serving in an acting capacity. Crypto-Friendly Leadership Takes Center Stage The nomination represents a watershed moment for the cryptocurrency industry, which has long battled what insiders describe as systematic “debanking” efforts that froze digital asset companies out of traditional financial services. Hill, who has emerged as one of the most vocal opponents of these practices within federal banking circles, now stands poised to lead the agency that insures deposits at over 4,000 American banks. “This nomination sends an unmistakable signal that the administration is serious about creating a regulatory environment where digital assets can thrive alongside traditional banking,” said Marcus Chen, senior policy analyst at the Digital Finance Institute. “Hill’s track record speaks volumes about where the FDIC is headed.” The announcement comes as the Trump administration continues its methodical approach to filling key financial regulatory positions, a strategy that has left several agencies operating under interim leadership while comprehensive policy reviews unfold. From Senate Staffer to Banking Regulator Hill’s journey to the FDIC’s top spot began on Capitol Hill, where he served as a staffer on the Senate Banking Committee before transitioning into federal banking regulation. His tenure as acting chairman has been marked by a deliberate pivot away from the previous administration’s skeptical stance toward cryptocurrency businesses seeking banking partnerships. Industry sources familiar with Hill’s approach describe a regulator who has actively worked to dismantle barriers that prevented crypto companies from accessing basic banking services. This shift has already…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 16:44
Coinbase Seeks OCC Trust Charter to Expand Services

The post Coinbase Seeks OCC Trust Charter to Expand Services appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Coinbase applies for OCC trust charter to expand digital asset services. Application aims for seamless oversight and innovation. No intention to convert into a bank. Coinbase announced on October 4th its application for a national trust company charter from the OCC, aiming to enhance innovation and regulatory compliance in the integration of digital assets. The charter would enable Coinbase to expand services, impacting BTC, ETH, and stablecoin markets, while prompting interest from institutional investors seeking regulatory clarity. Coinbase Pursues OCC Trust Charter for Enhanced Oversight Coinbase announced on October 4, according to a report by PANews, that it is applying for a national trust charter from the OCC. This move, driven by Vice President Greg Tusar, aims to streamline oversight and foster innovation in the integration of digital assets with traditional finance. Coinbase’s application for an OCC charter marks a significant shift towards regulatory clarity and uniformity, enhancing oversight of digital asset products. The exchange has clarified it does not intend to become a bank. Greg Tusar, Vice President, Institutional Product, Coinbase, “An OCC charter will streamline oversight for new offerings and enable continued innovation to integrate digital assets into traditional finance. We’re not the first crypto company to seek a federal charter and we won’t be the last.” Market actors, including Paxos, BitGo, Ripple, and Circle, are among those pursuing federal charters, highlighting a strong industry trend. Coinbase stated on its official Twitter account the need for “uniform national rules to protect consumers.” Institutional Interest and Market Dynamics Expected to Surge Did you know? Paxos and Anchorage Digital have also pursued OCC charters, reflecting a trend in the crypto industry towards regulatory clarity and federal oversight. As of October 4, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $122,484.27 with a market cap of formatNumber(2440891410487, 2). The 24-hour trading volume…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 16:30
Infrastructure Giants Cash In as Memecoin Traders Face Losses

The post Infrastructure Giants Cash In as Memecoin Traders Face Losses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joerg Hiller Oct 02, 2025 15:16 The memecoin trend is drawing significant profits, mainly for exchanges, launchpads, and trading bots, rather than for traders investing in viral tokens. The memecoin phenomenon that has captivated cryptocurrency markets is generating massive profits—just not for the traders betting their money on viral tokens. A comprehensive new analysis reveals that while memecoins successfully attract millions of new users to blockchain platforms, the real winners are the exchanges, launchpads, and trading bots that facilitate this digital casino. Platforms Reap Billions While Traders Struggle The stark reality of memecoin trading has been laid bare in extensive market research showing that infrastructure providers are capturing the lion’s share of profits from what has become a $4.8 billion market. Solana’s Pump.fun, the dominant memecoin launchpad that launched in early 2024, now hosts tokens with a combined fully diluted market value of $4.8 billion. The scale of this ecosystem is staggering. Of the 32 million tokens currently on Solana, nearly 13 million have been launched through Pump.fun alone—representing a nearly 300% increase in under two years. Industry analysts describe this as the “industrialization of token creation,” fundamentally changing how digital assets enter the market. “What we’re seeing is a complete transformation of how speculative trading operates in crypto,” said Marcus Chen, a senior blockchain analyst at Digital Asset Research. “The platforms have essentially turned memecoin creation into a production line, with each new token generating fees regardless of whether traders profit.” The 100-Second Trading Frenzy Perhaps most revealing is how quickly the trading behavior has evolved. The median hold time for Solana memecoins has collapsed dramatically to approximately 100 seconds, down from nearly 300 seconds just one year ago. This represents a fundamental shift toward ultra-short-term speculation that resembles high-frequency trading…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 16:26
Bitcoin ETFs See $985M Inflows as Rally Streak Hits

The post Bitcoin ETFs See $985M Inflows as Rally Streak Hits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.  Key Insights: Bitcoin ETFs attract $985M in one day, extending a five-day streak and boosting institutional demand. Ethereum ETFs gain $234M in inflows, mirroring Bitcoin’s rise and signaling broader crypto fund interest. Altcoins lag behind, with no altseason yet as fewer than 75% outperform Bitcoin in recent weeks. Bitcoin ETFs See $985M Inflows as Rally Streak Hits Five Days Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded $985 million in net inflows on October 3. This marks the fifth straight day of positive flows, according to data from SoSoValue. The spike is one of the largest daily totals in 2025 so far. Total assets held in Bitcoin spot ETFs now stand at $164.5 billion. The flow of capital into these products has picked up alongside Bitcoin’s price, which was currently at $122,355. This reflects a 2% rise in the past 24 hours and a 12% increase over the past week. Ethereum ETFs Also Attract Steady Investment Ethereum spot ETFs also continued to gain traction. On the same day, they saw $234 million in net inflows, matching Bitcoin’s five-day streak. Although smaller in scale, Ethereum’s ETF demand is showing steady growth. On October 3, Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded total net inflows of $985 million, marking five consecutive days of net inflows. Ethereum spot ETFs saw total net inflows of $234 million, also extending their streak to five consecutive days.https://t.co/Hj2Gs49bWa pic.twitter.com/X0vbUoOL9w — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 4, 2025 Both Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have now posted daily inflows for five consecutive sessions. The parallel movement suggests growing confidence in crypto-backed funds. More investors appear to be positioning ahead of potential market shifts. ETF Inflows Track Bitcoin Price Moves The data shows a clear link between ETF inflows and Bitcoin’s rising price. The white line in the chart from SoSoValue, which shows the BTC price, is climbing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 16:21
3 Reasons 2026 World Cup Ticket Demand May Be Artificially Inflated

The post 3 Reasons 2026 World Cup Ticket Demand May Be Artificially Inflated appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FIFA World Cup 2026 countdown clock in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico on September 10. AFP via Getty Images Everywhere you turn, there’s another sign that 2026 World Cup tickets will be close to impossible for average fansn to acquire. The first of several waves of a ticket lottery process led to 4.5 million applicants and far fewer selected to actually purchase tickets later this month. Then there were ticket postings on established resale sites for exhorbitant prices, even though the sellers likely don’t even have possession of the tickets they are offering. If you can get past the frenzy, though, what may actually be happening is a speculative rush that isn’t truly based on how many fans will actually be willing and able to attend all 104 tournament matches in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Here’s three reasons world Cup tickets demand may actually be artificially inflated. Flawed Assumptions Based On 1994 The 1994 FIFA World Cup – also hosted in the United States – still stands alone as the most attended World Cup in history. It came at a time when soccer was far less established as a spectator sport in the United States. And it has become the baseline for expectations on turnout for the 2026 event. The assumption is that if 1994 was so successful among a populous with relatively little soccer knowledge, then a far more educated 2026 North American fanbase should blow those totals out of the water. But that educated fanbase can cut both ways. In 1994, it was easy to sell the novelty of group stage matches between relatively unheralded teams like South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Bolivia and Morocco. There was almost no big time soccer available on live TV at the time. The American public barely knew more about the Brazil…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 16:16
Devious Mind Games Expected Once We Attain AGI And AI Superintelligence

The post Devious Mind Games Expected Once We Attain AGI And AI Superintelligence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Can we deal with AI and AGI that opts to play mind games with humans? getty In today’s column, I examine the worrisome likelihood that advanced AI, such as the potential attainment of artificial general intelligence (AGI), will opt to play mind games that demonstrably impact humans. You undoubtedly already have a visceral understanding of what is meant by referring to mind games. People try to undertake mind games or head games with other people by psychologically aiming to rile up or disturb their fellow humans. Sometimes this is a one-sided activity, whereby one person does such acts to another person. In other cases, it turns into a mutual battle of wits that entails each person seeking to mind game the other. Will AGI play mind games with humanity, and if so, will it be mainly one-sided or mutually incurred? Let’s talk about it. This analysis of an innovative AI breakthrough is part of my ongoing Forbes column coverage on the latest in AI, including identifying and explaining various impactful AI complexities (see the link here). Heading Toward AGI And ASI First, some fundamentals are required to set the stage for this weighty discussion. There is a great deal of research going on to further advance AI. The general goal is to either reach artificial general intelligence (AGI) or maybe even the outstretched possibility of achieving artificial superintelligence (ASI). AGI is AI that is considered on par with human intellect and can seemingly match our intelligence. ASI is AI that has gone beyond human intellect and would be superior in many if not all feasible ways. The idea is that ASI would be able to run circles around humans by outthinking us at every turn. For more details on the nature of conventional AI versus AGI and ASI, see my…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 16:10
Tether Gold (XAUt) Hits $1B Market Cap Amid Record High Gold Prices

The post Tether Gold (XAUt) Hits $1B Market Cap Amid Record High Gold Prices appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Tether Gold (XAUt) crossed the $1 billion market cap milestone on October 1, becoming the second tokenized gold product to do so. The token’s value surpassed the threshold with gold’s recent rally to a new all-time high of over $3,800 per ounce. The market for tokenized gold now features a duopoly between Tether’s XAUt and the NYDFS-regulated Paxos Gold (PAXG). Tether Gold (coin_data_widget ticker=”XAUT”), a digital token backed by physical gold, has officially surpassed the $1 billion market capitalization mark. The milestone, reached on Oct. 1, 2025, highlights growing investor interest in tokenized real-world assets (RWA) and was largely driven by a historic rally in the price of gold, a sentiment recently echoed by Tether’s CEO. http://twitter.com/paoloardoino/status/1974339547875193012 The token’s market value grew directly because of its underlying asset. According to market data aggregator RWA.xyz, the total value of XAUt officially crossed the billion-dollar line at the start of the month. This price surge directly increased the value of the physical gold held in reserve, pushing XAUt’s total value past the threshold. With this achievement, XAUt follows its main competitor, Paxos Gold (coin_data_widget ticker=”PAXG”), which reached the same milestone one month earlier, on September 3. The success of both tokens solidifies a duopoly in the digital gold space. It also points to a maturing market where investors now have two distinct, billion-dollar options for gaining exposure to gold on the blockchain. The gold backing XAUt is held separately from Tether’s general reserves, which include an additional $8.7 billion in gold bars supporting its other stablecoins, according to its Q2 2025 attestation report. Two Billion-Dollar Tokens, Two Different Strategies Source: Chart showing XAUT and PAXG overlaid on a timeline | Source: app.rwa.xyz One of the most significant distinctions is regulatory oversight. PAXG is issued by Paxos Trust Company, a U.S.-based…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 16:03
Tether Aims to Raise $200M for New Treasury

The post Tether Aims to Raise $200M for New Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain The world’s biggest stablecoin issuer is preparing a bold new play. Tether Holdings, best known for running USDT, is working on a $200 million raise that would seed a public vehicle designed to accumulate large amounts of tokenized gold. What makes the project stand out is the company’s choice of partner: Antalpha, a financial services group connected to Bitmain, the dominant manufacturer of Bitcoin mining hardware. Together, the two firms want to create a digital treasury built around Tether’s XAUt token, expanding their footprint in the fast-growing real-world asset sector. Unlike USDT, which dominates crypto trading pairs, XAUt represents direct ownership of physical bullion stored in secure vaults. Demand for such products has ballooned this year as gold prices smash records amid inflation fears and geopolitical stress. Tether has already started offering secured loans backed by XAUt and is weighing the creation of vault networks in financial hubs where tokens could be redeemed for physical bars. The move highlights how quickly the corporate treasury model pioneered by Strategy Inc. and other Bitcoin-heavy firms is spreading. More than 80 digital asset treasury companies have launched in 2025 alone, many using reverse takeovers or SPACs to secure public listings. Tether appears eager to adapt that playbook to commodities, giving institutions a new on-chain gateway into gold. Tether’s ambitions go well beyond precious metals. The company is targeting as much as $20 billion in new capital to strengthen its core stablecoin operations and has already introduced a U.S. dollar stablecoin, USAT, with Bo Hines installed as CEO. Earlier this year, it also unveiled a Bitcoin treasury venture backed by Cantor Fitzgerald and SoftBank. Interest from major investors has only fueled momentum. ARK Invest is reported to be considering a stake as Tether chases a $500 billion valuation that would place it among…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 16:01
Bitcoin Speculation Explodes As OI At New $45.3 Billion ATH

The post Bitcoin Speculation Explodes As OI At New $45.3 Billion ATH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Speculation Explodes As OI At New $45.3 Billion ATH Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-explodes-open-interest-45-3-billion-record/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 15:53
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6338.18.

According to PANews on October 4, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,338.18, with a total value of US$776 million.
PANews2025/10/04 15:18
