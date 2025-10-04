MEXC Exchange
Tuttle Capital Delays 2X Long Crypto ETFs Listing to October 10, 2025
The post Tuttle Capital Delays 2X Long Crypto ETFs Listing to October 10, 2025 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The U.S.-based asset management company ETF Opportunities Trust has announced a delay in the listing of its much-anticipated 2X long ETFs. The listing, originally expected sooner, has now been postponed to October 10, 2025. This delay directly impacts a wide range of crypto leveraged ETFs, including: Tuttle Capital 2X Long XRP Daily Target ETF Tuttle …
CoinPedia
2025/10/04 16:29
$LIVE Leads With 30x Gains and $2.5M Giveaway
The post $LIVE Leads With 30x Gains and $2.5M Giveaway appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Finding the best crypto presale at the moment can feel overwhelming. The market has been saturated with projects looking to take advantage of the current crypto bull run. Bitcoin’s surge past $120,000, combined with strong growth across the broader altcoin market, has left many traders searching for new ways to secure higher returns, and presales are now among the top candidates. Presales stand out because they offer traders low entry prices before projects reach major market caps, giving them the chance to lock in significant upside. Many also include token bonuses and utility-driven roadmaps, which provide stronger long-term value than the short-term hype of most memecoins. Among the most promising options, LivLive ($LIVE) has emerged as a clear leader. Its crypto presale model offers 30x gains built into launch pricing and a $2.5 million giveaway, while projects like Remittix and BlockchainFX are also generating attention as potential breakout plays in 2025. The Top 3 Crypto Presales in 2025 for Massive Returns The top 3 presales to buy offer a range of features, including a high potential price increase on launch and various utility-focused tools. These arguably stand out from the crowded market thanks to their long-term vision, strong fundamentals, and potential profitability for early buyers seeking bigger upside than established altcoins. 1. $LIVE: 30x Gains and a $2.5 Million Giveaway The $LIVE crypto presale is arguably the most intriguing project on the market. During the private presale, it raised $2 million from big players looking to gain exposure to the project’s augmented reality (AR) focused ecosystem, along with the potential 30x return that is locked into every presale buy. At its core, LivLive is a gamified AR platform that blends Move-to-Earn mechanics, AI personalization, and Real-World Asset (RWA) integration. Players complete real-world quests, such as visiting gyms, cafés,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 16:13
XRP Ledger ‘Uniquely Positioned’ for Trillions in On-Chain Assets
The post XRP Ledger ‘Uniquely Positioned’ for Trillions in On-Chain Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple cryptographer J. Ayo Akinyele says he’s pushing to make the XRP Ledger (XRPL) the “first choice for institutions seeking innovation and trust” — and to do it with privacy-first tooling. Akinyele, a senior director of engineering at Ripple, lays out the case in a blog post published Thursday, arguing that finance can’t function without confidentiality while public blockchains are built for transparency. The way through, he says, is programmable privacy that lets “honest participants control what is revealed, to whom, and under what circumstances,” while still giving regulators the disclosures they need. Privacy as infrastructure, not secrecy Akinyele contends privacy on-chain should be a baseline protection, analogous to the encryption that secures online banking. He points to zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) — cryptography that proves a statement is true without exposing the underlying data — as a mechanism for private but compliant transactions (for example, proving KYC completion without broadcasting identities to the entire network). In his view, without built-in confidentiality, institutions won’t move core workflows to public ledgers; without accountability, regulators won’t sign off. ZKPs, selective disclosure and hardened wallet infrastructure are meant to square that circle. Scaling without sacrificing trust Beyond privacy, Akinyele argues scalability must not come at the expense of security or decentralization. He highlights trusted execution environments (TEEs) for fair transaction ordering to curb frontrunning and confidential computation for running sensitive logic off-chain while emitting verifiable outputs — both intended to reduce market-structure risks without reverting to intermediaries. Looking ahead, he sketches two milestones. First, over the “next 12 months,” he says he’s focused on making XRPL the institutional default by applying ZKPs to enable private, compliant transactions that also improve throughput. Second, in 2026 he expects confidential multi-purpose tokens (MPTs) — a forthcoming XRPL standard — to bring privacy-preserving tokenized collateral to market. That,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 16:11
Ripple Cryptocurrency News: Tundra Presale Transforms $500 Into Six-Figure Fortunes
The post Ripple Cryptocurrency News: Tundra Presale Transforms $500 Into Six-Figure Fortunes appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ripple continues to dominate digital-asset headlines as XRP volumes remain consistently in the global top five. The token has secured legal clarity in the US following recent court rulings, and cross-border payment integration keeps its utility profile strong. Amid this steady performance, investors are exploring opportunities within the XRP ecosystem itself, looking for presales with …
CoinPedia
2025/10/04 16:05
Bitcoin reclaims $120K! – How $1.8B long bets fueled BTC’s rally
Bitcoin surges past $120K as billions in long positions and rising activity fuel optimism.
Coinstats
2025/10/04 16:00
Bitcoin ETF Inflows Propel Crypto Prices to New Heights
Bitcoin ETFs recorded significant inflows, enhancing market share and liquidity. Bitcoin prices neared their historical peak with the surge in ETF entries. Continue Reading:Bitcoin ETF Inflows Propel Crypto Prices to New Heights The post Bitcoin ETF Inflows Propel Crypto Prices to New Heights appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/10/04 15:39
Experts Reveal Why Bitcoin’s Rising Despite Shutdown — and If It Will Pull Back
A 'debasement trade' is shaking confidence in the US dollar, with investors flocking to Bitcoin and gold instead. Will it last?
Coinstats
2025/10/04 15:31
Ethereum Foundation Makes Another Controversial ETH Sale
The ETH Foundation, which represents the developer community behind Ethereum, announced that it has sold ETH today. Continue Reading: Ethereum Foundation Makes Another Controversial ETH Sale
Coinstats
2025/10/04 15:27
Ethereum Vakfı’ndan Yine Tartışmalı ETH Satışı Geldi!
Ethereum Vakfı, 1.000 ETH’yi stablecoin’e dönüştürmeyi planladığını açıkladı. İşlem, CoWSwap’ın TWAP özelliği kullanılarak gerçekleştirilecek. Vakıf, bu satışın Ar-Ge çalışmaları, hibe programları ve bağışların finansmanı için kullanılacağını belirtti. Bu adım, vakfın kamuya açık hazine politikası çerçevesinde, itibari para bazlı işletme gideri rezerv hedefinden sapmalar olduğunda düzenli olarak Ethereum satışlarını öngören uygulamanın bir parçası olarak görülüyor. Ethereum […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats
2025/10/04 15:24
Viral Meme Coin Rally: Brett’s Cultural Push, and Snek’s 5% Spike in Focus as BullZilla Presale Leads With 70% APY Furnace
The meme coin landscape is entering its most decisive era. A new wave of viral meme coin projects is drawing investors with structured mechanics, cultural firepower, and 100x narratives. In 2025, the focus has shifted toward new meme presales today and established tokens battling for dominance in live markets. At the heart of this clash […]
Coinstats
2025/10/04 15:15
