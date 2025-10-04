2025-10-05 Sunday

Pepe Coin Price Prediction: From $27 To $5M – Can PEPE Repeat or Is Another 10,000x Rival Emerging?

Pepe Coin Price Prediction: From $27 To $5M – Can PEPE Repeat or Is Another 10,000x Rival Emerging?

The post Pepe Coin Price Prediction: From $27 To $5M – Can PEPE Repeat or Is Another 10,000x Rival Emerging? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trading floor sources are revealing fractures beneath PEPE’s ambitious price predictions, as institutional money quietly rotates toward Layer 2 solutions that solve fundamental scalability problems crushing memecoin rallies. Despite whale accumulation driving PEPE futures open interest beyond $600 million, the reality for traders is declining network activity.  Could Layer Brett’s jump from Base limitations to dedicated Ethereum Layer 2 architecture represent a possible infrastructure breakthrough? Read on. Why PEPE‘s Whale Momentum Hits Network Activity Decline Walls Whale accumulation patterns around PEPE reveal sophisticated positioning, with futures open interest climbing to unprecedented levels between $560-600 million while trading volumes surge past $1.2 billion daily. It’s a display of confidence, particularly as PEPE shows 10% weekly gains that outpace Bitcoin’s modest 1.4% movement.  However, beneath this momentum lies a troubling disconnect that technical analysts cannot ignore. On-chain metrics expose the critical weakness undermining ambitious Pepe Coin price prediction models calling for massive multipliers. Daily active addresses have plummeted below 3,000 users, representing a sharp decline in network engagement that typically precedes major corrections in memecoin markets.  This pattern repeats across previous cycles where whale accumulation creates temporary price support while fundamental user adoption erodes and with the current support level around $0.00000900, there’s mounting pressure as resistance at $0.000009681 becomes increasingly difficult to break through declining volumes.  The Derivatives Success Trap That Memecoin Infrastructure Cannot Handle PEPE’s derivatives market success masks a dangerous infrastructure trap threatening its sustainability.  The fundamental problem lies in PEPE’s inability to scale beyond speculative trading patterns. Unlike traditional financial instruments that derive value from underlying assets, memecoin derivatives depend entirely on sustained community engagement and network activity. As daily active addresses continue declining, derivatives positions face increasing pressure from traders who recognize that engagement metrics predict price sustainability better than whale accumulation patterns. This creates what institutional…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 16:22
JPMorgan analyst: Bitcoin price may reach $165,000 by the end of 2025

JPMorgan analyst: Bitcoin price may reach $165,000 by the end of 2025

PANews reported on October 4 that according to Cointelegraph, JPMorgan analysts predicted that the price of Bitcoin could reach US$165,000 by the end of 2025, arguing that Bitcoin is undervalued compared to gold and that ETF inflows are increasing.
PANews2025/10/04 16:19
U.S. Government Shutdown Could Delay Spot Crypto ETF Approvals

U.S. Government Shutdown Could Delay Spot Crypto ETF Approvals

The post U.S. Government Shutdown Could Delay Spot Crypto ETF Approvals appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News As speculation rises over how a U.S. government shutdown might affect crypto ETF approvals, legal expert Bill Morgan responded to a detailed post from Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett, offering cautious optimism about the timeline. Spot ETFs Require Explicit SEC Approval Eleanor Terrett explained that not all ETFs follow the same path to market. She …
CoinPedia2025/10/04 16:18
Could This Be the Next 1000x Meme Coin Presale? MoonBull Emerges as the Top Choice While FLOKI and Dogecoin Face Shifts

Could This Be the Next 1000x Meme Coin Presale? MoonBull Emerges as the Top Choice While FLOKI and Dogecoin Face Shifts

1000x meme coin presale opportunities don’t show up every cycle, but when they do, they rewrite portfolios and create legends. […] The post Could This Be the Next 1000x Meme Coin Presale? MoonBull Emerges as the Top Choice While FLOKI and Dogecoin Face Shifts appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/04 16:15
Indian investigators link $96M flow to illicit trading platform

Indian investigators link $96M flow to illicit trading platform

Indian authorities have alleged that an illegal trading platform has processed more than $96 million in 9 months.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/04 16:12
Tokenized Gold Boom: Tether Aims to Raise $200M for New Treasury

Tokenized Gold Boom: Tether Aims to Raise $200M for New Treasury

What makes the project stand out is the company’s choice of partner: Antalpha, a financial services group connected to Bitmain, […] The post Tokenized Gold Boom: Tether Aims to Raise $200M for New Treasury appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/04 16:00
UK to lift retail ban on crypto ETNs

UK to lift retail ban on crypto ETNs

PANews reported on October 4th that, according to Cointelegraph, the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will lift the ban on retail investors purchasing crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs), which has been in place since 2019, starting next week, provided that the relevant products are listed and traded on a UK-based investment exchange approved by the FCA. Unlike ETFs, ETNs are debt securities linked to crypto assets and are not backed by physical assets.
PANews2025/10/04 15:57
Best Crypto Casinos for October 2025: Bonus Options Available

Best Crypto Casinos for October 2025: Bonus Options Available

The post Best Crypto Casinos for October 2025: Bonus Options Available appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The best crypto casinos for October 2025 have been announced, spotlighting platforms that deliver unmatched rewards and seamless gameplay.  Betpanda takes a prime spot with its 275% welcome package, lightning-fast payouts, and support for more than 20 cryptocurrencies. Add in thousands of slots, live dealer tables, and exclusive promotions. Thus, the list is rife with options for those looking for a reliable crypto gambling platform.  Betpanda: Best for Bonus Variety and Game Selection  Betpanda is at the top of October’s cryptocurrency casinos list for its impressive mix of welcome incentives and weekly rewards.  New players can claim up to 1 BTC as a bonus. The platform also offers a solid 10% cashback on net losses every week.  Weekend contests with prizes topping $3,000 add an extra level of excitement. With support for major cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, LTC, and more, users have flexibility and speed in deposits and withdrawals.  Betpanda’s robust catalog of over 6,000 games includes titles from world-class providers like Evolution Gaming, Play’n GO, ELK Studios, and Hacksaw Gaming, making it a haven for casino enthusiasts looking for variety and quality.  Explore the Best Crypto Casinos Crypotrino: Best for Weekly Cashback and Free Spins  Cryptorino is a popular crypto casino site for players who prioritize consistent weekly rewards. It provides a welcome bonus of 100% up to 1 BTC and 10% cashback on net losses every week. Thus, it eases the pressure of losing streaks while giving great value.  Additionally, players depositing at least $50 during the weekend can grab up to 35 free spins. That adds more excitement to the gaming session.  Cryptorino offers compatibility with a wide range of digital currencies, including SAND, DOGE, USDT, and SOL, among others. Game availability is extensive, tapping into 6,000+ titles provided by elite developers like NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 15:55
Will Bitcoin ETFs Drive Cryptocurrency Values to New Heights?

Will Bitcoin ETFs Drive Cryptocurrency Values to New Heights?

On October 3rd, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs witnessed an influx of $985.08 million, with BlackRock’s IBIT ETF dominating the scene by pulling in an astonishing $791.55 million.Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin ETFs Drive Cryptocurrency Values to New Heights?
Coinstats2025/10/04 15:46
Buy This Cheap Altcoin as US Treasury Exempts Crypto From Unrealised Gains Tax

Buy This Cheap Altcoin as US Treasury Exempts Crypto From Unrealised Gains Tax

The US Treasury has confirmed that unrealised gains on cryptocurrencies are exempted from the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT). This move is being seen as a significant win for the digital asset industry, providing much needed clarity for corporations holding sizable crypto reserves.  The announcement, issued under Notices 2025-46 and 2025-49, ensures companies will only
Coinstats2025/10/04 15:30
