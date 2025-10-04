2025-10-05 Sunday

Solana ETF Sees Zero Net Flows for 2 Consecutive Days

The post Solana ETF Sees Zero Net Flows for 2 Consecutive Days appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Since the beginning of “Uptober,” Solana has seen its price go parabolic, seeing its price reclaim the $230 mark and surging as high as $236 on Oct. 3. However, its ETF-related investment product has recorded little to no activities during the period, according to data from Farside, an investment management firm based in London. According to data provided by the source, the first U.S. spot Solana staking ETF issued by investment giant REX-Osprey has recorded its second consecutive day of zero inflows as of Oct. 3. REX-Osprey hits $500 million milestone despite stalled $SSK inflows While the investment fund has recently announced a major milestone in its overall ETF products where it surpassed a massive $500 million in assets under management (AUM), the zero inflows on its Solana ETF comes as a surprise and has caught the attention of investors. Per data showcased on REX-Osprey’s daily flow sheet, it appears that no new funds entered the ETF on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3, 2025. Hence, the muted inflow streak has kept the total net inflows for the Solana ETF steady at $343.6 million since launch. While the cumulative net flow for the Solana ETF remains at $343.6 million as of writing time, it appears that the $500 million milestone achieved by the investment fund yesterday was fueled by inflows from the XRP and DOGE ETFs it added to its suite of ETF products in late September. Nonetheless, it is important to note that despite the zero inflows recorded by the Solana ETF over the last two days, the inflows witnessed by $SSK throughout September has remained impressive. While it began trading Sept. 15 with an initial seed funding of just $0.6, $SSK saw investor demand grow rapidly, recording explosive daily inflows in days after. Notably, the Solana ETF has achieved significant daily surges…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 17:44
The post Ray Dalio Holds Bitcoin Amid October Rally as Bitcoin Hyper ICO Explodes Past $21M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s surge to $122,000 has already set the tone for what many investors are calling “Only Up October.” But beyond the excitement of charts and price milestones, a more serious voice is weighing in on what lies ahead. That voice is Ray Dalio, one of the most successful hedge fund managers in history and founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund. Dalio’s warnings extend far beyond short-term price action. He sees a global economic system strained by debt, shifting geopolitics, and rapid technological disruption. For crypto investors, his insights provide a window into why Bitcoin and other decentralized assets may not just survive this environment but thrive. Source – 99Bitcoins YouTube Channel Bitcoin’s Seasonal Strength Historical trends support optimism for Bitcoin this October. A post shared by Bitcoin Archive notes that in 10 of the past 12 years, the cryptocurrency has recorded positive returns during the month. Most of these years even saw double-digit gains, reinforcing October’s reputation as one of the strongest periods for crypto markets. By comparison, September has consistently been weaker, often marked by corrections and bearish sentiment. This seasonal pattern has repeated again. Bitcoin faced pressure in September, with critics warning the rally had peaked. Yet as October began, the market quickly reversed course, showing that cyclical trends in crypto still matter. For many investors, this rally confirms that momentum remains intact and that further highs could arrive before year-end. Institutional Voices Enter the Debate Institutional commentary further underscores Bitcoin’s potential. JPMorgan, a $4 trillion Wall Street giant, recently noted that Bitcoin is undervalued compared to gold, highlighting its potential upside relative to traditional safe-haven assets. While gold has long been regarded as the premier hedge against inflation and systemic risks, analysts now argue that Bitcoin is playing an increasingly similar role. RAY DALIO:…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 17:42
The post the challenge of Kole Lee appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The young former prodigy of the crypto world, Kole Lee, launches his startup Vigil Labs with the goal of rethinking trading from scratch, combining artificial intelligence and decentralized finance. Key Points of the Article Kole Lee, 23 years old, former Stanford student and member of the Stanford Blockchain Club, raises 5.7 million dollars for Vigil Labs. Criticizes hedge funds that integrate AI into obsolete systems: “we need to start from scratch”. In 2026 Bitcoin could become a geopolitical asset, surpassing $200,000. Prediction markets like Polymarket and Kalshi could surpass DraftKings in daily volumes. A major Wall Street bank will launch a DeFi permissioned on-chain platform, marking the union between traditional and decentralized finance. Who is Kole Lee: from Blyth Fund to Vigil Labs Kole Lee is just 23 years old but already has a story rich with experiences in the financial and crypto world. After attending Stanford, he dropped out to dedicate himself full-time to innovation. As an analyst at the Blyth Fund – one of the most prestigious student funds – he convinced the board to invest in Bitcoin at 45,000 dollars. Simultaneously, he was part of the board of directors of the Stanford Blockchain Club, a research and networking center that in recent years has produced talents now active in Ethereum, Solana, and in the world of crypto venture capital. With Vigil Labs, a startup that has just closed a seed round of 5.7 million dollars, Lee aims to redesign the rules of trading. No longer a patchwork of AI on systems born twenty years ago, but digitally native infrastructures, built with blockchain, machine learning, and decentralized liquidity as foundational elements. The Criticism of Hedge Funds According to Lee, traditional hedge funds are chasing AI without understanding its scope. They are trying to “bolt on” artificial intelligence models…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 17:39
The post JPY holds defensive ahead of LDP vote – BNY appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Japanese Yen (JPY) has taken a relatively defensive stance ahead of tomorrow’s LDP leadership vote. Even though BoJ commentary is clearly pointing toward further tightening – reinforced by Governor Ueda overnight – much of the shift in policy differentials between the BoJ and the Fed, in addition to between Japan and other countries, was well reflected in flows in the first half of September, BNY’s Head of Markets Macro Strategy Bob Savage reports. Fiscal outlook key risk for Yen trajectory “The market view that there would be another opportunity to realize JPY valuations has contributed to the JPY retaining a solid holdings position. However, should the next administration adopt a more expansionary fiscal tone, it would be difficult to dismiss the impact on policy execution.” “Even before the election was called, the BoJ had been adjusting quantitative tightening operations to limit the impact on market functioning and the curve – a step recently emulated by the Bank of England. Should fiscal impulse strengthen beyond current expectations, especially with inflation running ahead of target, further mitigation through policy adjustments will be necessary and this could impact the trajectory of real rates.” “The knock-on effect on the JPY would be obvious, though for now it appears that much of the selling is being undertaken through USD/JPY purchases. Even if the status quo generally prevails, iFlow’s JPY holdings figure indicates it could be difficult to add to JPY longs aggressively from current levels, notwithstanding ongoing valuation attractions.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/jpy-holds-defensive-ahead-of-ldp-vote-bny-202510031155
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 17:28
The post Bitcoin Eyes New ATH Rally: Analyst Forecasts Mid-November Top appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rubmar is a writer and translator who has been a crypto enthusiast for the past four years. Her goal as a writer is to create informative, complete, and easily understandable pieces accessible to those entering the crypto space. After learning about cryptocurrencies in 2019, Rubmar became curious about the world of possibilities the industry offered, quickly learning that financial freedom was at the palm of her hand with the developing technology. From a young age, Rubmar was curious about how languages work, finding special interest in wordplay and the peculiarities of dialects. Her curiosity grew as she became an avid reader in her teenage years. She explored freedom and new words through her favorite books, which shaped her view of the world. Rubmar acquired the necessary skills for in-depth research and analytical thinking at university, where she studied Literature and Linguistics. Her studies have given her a sharp perspective on several topics and allowed her to turn every stone in her investigations. In 2019, she first dipped her toes in the crypto industry when a friend introduced her to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, but it wasn’t until 2020 that she started to dive into the depth of the industry. As Rubmar began to understand the mechanics of the crypto sphere, she saw a new world yet to be explored. At the beginning of her crypto voyage, she discovered a new system that allowed her to have control over her finances. As a young adult of the 21st century, Rubmar has faced the challenges of the traditional banking system and the restrictions of fiat money. After the failure of her home country’s economy, the limitations of traditional finances became clear. The bureaucratic, outdated structure made her feel hopeless and powerless amid an aggressive and distorted system created by hyperinflation. However, learning about…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 17:20
The post BullZilla Leads 2025 With XLM and HYPE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore the 100x crypto presale outlook. BullZilla leads 2025 alongside XLM, MoonBull, La Culex, and HYPE with top opportunities for early investors. October has become synonymous with opportunity in the digital asset space. Markets shift, narratives ignite, and capital flows into projects with both credibility and imagination. In 2025, the spotlight shines on the 100x crypto presale category, where new entries meet established contenders, creating momentum that could shape the year’s finale. Among them, BullZilla ($BZIL) stands out as the headline act, transforming meme culture into structured participation. Alongside it, Stellar (XLM), MoonBull (MOBU), La Culex (CULEX), and Hyperliquid (HYPE) showcase why this month is shaping up as one of the most dynamic seasons yet. 1. BullZilla ($BZIL) — Meme Energy Built on Structure BullZilla dominates the 100x crypto presale conversation by rethinking what meme projects can deliver. Instead of relying solely on short-term attention, it embeds sustainability into its design. Through staged pricing, referral loops, and programmed burns, the presale encourages loyalty across multiple phases. Analysts have already noted an ROI potential exceeding 4,000%, making BullZilla one of the top 100x crypto presale picks for 2025. BullZilla is currently priced at $0.00011907 in Stage 5. Its chaptered narrative, gamified access, and utility-focused approach turn hype into structure. For investors scanning the 100x crypto presale tokens to buy now, BZIL is not only the loudest name this Uptober but also one of the most calculated bets for lasting growth. This transparency strengthens BullZilla’s standing as one of the trending 100x crypto presale projects this month, where data backs the narrative and early traction reflects strong demand. 2. Stellar (XLM) — Cross-Border Utility With Staying Power Stellar earns its place on the 100x crypto presale watchlists for October because of its enterprise-grade focus. Designed for cross-border payments, XLM is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 17:19
The post Cardano, Avalanche, Polkadot – and 18 More ETFs Just Filed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins The race to expand the U.S. exchange-traded fund (ETF) market has intensified as REXShares and Osprey Funds jointly submitted applications for 21 cryptocurrency ETFs, a lineup that spans some of the largest altcoins and introduces products with staking capabilities. The filings, currently listed as “subject to completion,” cover assets ranging from household names like Cardano (ADA), Avalanche (AVAX), and Polkadot (DOT) to newer entrants such as Hyperliquid (HYPE), Sei (SEI), and Ethena (ENA). Notably, several proposed funds are structured to incorporate staking rewards, marking a significant step toward bringing yield-generating strategies into mainstream ETF products. Among the proposed offerings are: ADA + Staking, AVAX + Staking, and DOT + Staking ETFs Dedicated products for Chainlink (LINK), Litecoin (LTC), and Stellar (XLM) Innovative funds tied to emerging projects such as TAO, HYPE, and SUI Market analyst James Seyffart highlighted the breadth of the filings, pointing out the unprecedented scale: “Yes, twenty-one.” His remark underlines the ambition of the initiative, which if successful, could quickly broaden investor access to a diverse set of crypto assets through regulated ETFs. This wave of applications comes shortly after the SEC finalized new general rules for cryptocurrency spot ETFs, streamlining the listing process. Under the updated framework, each fund can move forward without the protracted case-by-case reviews that previously slowed approvals. For REXShares and Osprey, the timing could be strategic. With billions already flowing into Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, expanding the product set to cover other digital assets could draw significant institutional and retail interest. If approved, the launch of 21 new funds in one sweep would represent one of the largest single expansions of crypto investment products in U.S. history. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 17:01
Remittix, the budding PayFi project in its presale phase, has been attracting both retail investors and whales, primarily because it mirrors the early days of PayFi veteran Ripple (XRP). However, various investors are still skeptical about the legitimacy of the project despite the promising returns. While many consider Remittix as a potent competitor to XRP, ... Read more The post Is Remittix (RTX) Coin Real or Fake? Everything You Need to Know appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/10/04 16:50
The post MoonBull Stage 4 Surge – Best 1000x Meme Coin Presale 2025 as FLOKI Expands, Dogecoin Slows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News MoonBull rockets past $200K in Stage 4 with 11,800% ROI potential, making it the best 1000x meme coin presale. FLOKI builds momentum while Dogecoin faces ETF delays. 1000x meme coin presale opportunities don’t show up every cycle, but when they do, they rewrite portfolios and create legends. MoonBull is emerging as the star of this season, blending meme culture with mechanics that actually deliver. From auto-liquidity to reflections and burns, every transaction strengthens its ecosystem and fuels scarcity. For early believers, this isn’t just a token; it’s rocket fuel coded into a presale. Investors seeking the best 1000x meme coin presale in 2025 understand that the meme market is less about luck and more about timing. As the saying goes, “Don’t get left holding the bag.” FLOKI and Dogecoin continue to deliver headlines, but the presale hype orbiting MoonBull has turned heads with a math-driven ROI that makes waiting costly. Why MoonBull Mechanics Prove It’s the Best 1000x Meme Coin Presale 2025? MoonBull ($MOBU) isn’t built on empty hype; it’s engineered with mechanics that reward loyalty and fuel scarcity. Its Bull’s Engine powers growth through three coded channels. Every sell adds 2% liquidity to strengthen markets, 2% reflections to reward holders instantly, and 1% burns to permanently reduce supply. The result: each transaction deepens liquidity, compounds wealth, and makes every token rarer over time. That’s how conviction turns into rocket fuel. Now add MoonBull’s referral system, designed for viral growth. Invite someone, and you pocket 15% of their buy-in tokens instantly. Your invitee also scores 15% extra tokens, creating a win-win loop. With monthly USDC leaderboards rewarding top connectors, MoonBull transforms word-of-mouth into an unstoppable engine. This system alone makes it one of the hot 1000x meme coin presale picks to watch in October. MoonBull’s tokenomics align with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 16:19
Dogecoin has moved from meme status to practical use as Buenos Aires authorities confirm it is now accepted for tax payments. This unprecedented step has strengthened confidence in the token and created new debate on which is the next crypto to explode.  DOGE is trading around $0.24 following the news, and the move has sparked […] The post Which Is The Next Crypto To Explode As Buenos Aires Approves Accepting Dogecoin (DOGE) For Tax Payments appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/10/04 16:00
