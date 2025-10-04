Bitwise Submits S-1 Filing for Aptos ETF

Key Points: Bitwise Asset Management files amended S-1 for Aptos ETF. Signals institutional engagement in the Aptos ecosystem. Reflects increasing interest in altcoin ETFs. Bitwise Asset Management CEO Hunter Horsley confirmed that the firm submitted an amended S-1 filing for an Aptos ETF on October 4, further engaging with U.S. regulators. This move signals increased institutional interest in Aptos, potentially broadening accessible investment vehicles for cryptocurrencies and highlighting regulatory interactions around altcoin exchange-traded funds. Bitwise's Institutional Push through Aptos ETF Filing Bitwise Asset Management has expanded its reach by submitting an amended S-1 filing to the SEC for an Aptos ETF. This signals robust institutional interest and engagement with altcoin ETFs in the US market. Hunter Horsley, CEO of Bitwise, expressed enthusiasm by stating: The filing may catalyze further institutional interest in Aptos, as it offers a regulated means to access the token. The ETF could lead to increased liquidity and greater market visibility for Aptos, mirroring previous ETFs. The absence of an explicit timeline for SEC approval leaves investors anticipating possible impacts. "Excited about the development momentum of the Aptos ecosystem." Market analysts and stakeholders have expressed optimism. However, market visibility and liquidity outcomes from past ETFs suggest similar responses for Aptos. Aptos Price Surge: Market Speculation Ahead of ETF Decision Did you know? Aptos shows a 22.18% price increase over 90 days, signifying growing interest even before official ETF listing signs, similar to historical trends from ETFs like Solana. CoinMarketCap reports Aptos (APT) currently priced at $5.40, with a market cap of approximately $3.80 billion. Its 24-hour trading volume reached $543.23 million, marking a 7.82% increase. With a circulating supply of 703.86 million coins, the price saw a 5.45% rise over 24 hours. Notably, Aptos observed a 31.29% gain over the last seven days, underlining potential pre-ETF speculative…