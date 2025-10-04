MEXC Exchange
Kryptonyheter
2025-10-05
Kryptonyheter
Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Walmart’s OnePay Joins Crypto Rush With Bitcoin and Ether Trading
TLDR OnePay, the fintech firm majority-owned by Walmart, will launch bitcoin and ether trading and custody on its mobile banking app later this year The crypto integration will use infrastructure from Chicago-based startup ZeroHash to enable the trading features Users will be able to convert cryptocurrency to cash within the app to spend at Walmart [...] The post Walmart’s OnePay Joins Crypto Rush With Bitcoin and Ether Trading appeared first on CoinCentral.
MOBILE
$0.0003453
-4.42%
APP
$0.001936
-4.77%
STARTUP
$0.005332
-15.04%
Coincentral
2025/10/04 17:41
ChatGPT Creator Valued at $500B, Exceeds SpaceX Record
The post ChatGPT Creator Valued at $500B, Exceeds SpaceX Record appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. James Ding Oct 02, 2025 18:43 OpenAI has reached a valuation of $500 billion, now the most valuable private company in the world, exceeding SpaceX. OpenAI has shattered valuation records in the startup world, reaching an unprecedented $500 billion market value that officially crowns it as the most valuable private company globally, surpassing Elon Musk’s SpaceX in a historic funding milestone. The artificial intelligence powerhouse behind ChatGPT secured this astronomical valuation through a Series G funding round that closed Tuesday, according to industry sources familiar with the matter. The round attracted participation from sovereign wealth funds, major technology investors, and institutional backers eager to capitalize on the AI revolution. Record-Breaking Funding Round Details The latest financing round reportedly raised $15 billion in primary capital, with existing shareholders selling an additional $5 billion in secondary transactions. This brings OpenAI’s total funding raised to approximately $35 billion since its founding, marking one of the largest private funding accumulations in technology history. SpaceX, previously holding the crown as the world’s most valuable startup at $180 billion, now trails significantly behind OpenAI’s new benchmark. The valuation leap represents a 150% increase from OpenAI’s previous $200 billion valuation established just eight months ago. “We’re witnessing a fundamental shift in how investors value artificial intelligence capabilities,” said Dr. Rebecca Martinez, managing partner at Venture Capital Research Institute. “OpenAI’s valuation reflects not just current revenue streams, but the transformative potential of artificial general intelligence.” Revenue Growth Fuels Investor Confidence OpenAI’s financial performance has exceeded industry expectations, with sources indicating the company generated approximately $8.5 billion in revenue over the past twelve months. This represents a 400% year-over-year growth rate, driven primarily by enterprise subscriptions to ChatGPT Plus, API usage fees, and licensing agreements with major corporations. The company’s subscription…
COM
$0.01341
-7.66%
OCT
$0.08243
-2.88%
NOW
$0.005
+0.60%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 17:32
JPMorgan Raises Bitcoin Price Target to $165,000 as BTC Crosses $122,000
TLDR Bitcoin broke above $122,000 in Thursday trading on October 2, 2025 JPMorgan Chase raised its year-end Bitcoin price target from $126,000 to $165,000 The bank says Bitcoin is undervalued by $46,000 compared to gold on a volatility-adjusted basis Bitcoin ETFs attracted $675.8 million in inflows on October 1, led by BlackRock and Fidelity Open [...] The post JPMorgan Raises Bitcoin Price Target to $165,000 as BTC Crosses $122,000 appeared first on CoinCentral.
BTC
$122,304.09
+0.12%
BANK
$0.0727
-5.15%
1
$0.007622
+17.80%
Coincentral
2025/10/04 17:29
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. ($PANW) Stock: Declines Following Turbulent $25B CyberArk Acquisition Talks
TLDRs; Palo Alto Networks’ $25B CyberArk deal faced major setbacks before final approval. Talks nearly collapsed in July amid pricing disputes and board disagreements. CyberArk demanded stronger terms, including a $2B reverse termination fee. PANW stock fell 1.01% Friday as investors reacted to new deal disclosures. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) shares fell 1.01% [...] The post Palo Alto Networks, Inc. ($PANW) Stock: Declines Following Turbulent $25B CyberArk Acquisition Talks appeared first on CoinCentral.
INC
$0.6817
-1.92%
MAJOR
$0.12463
-2.52%
1
$0.007622
+17.80%
Coincentral
2025/10/04 17:21
Coinbase Partners With Samsung to Onboard 75M+ Galaxy Users in the U.S.
Coinbase is expanding its reach by giving Samsung Galaxy users complimentary access to Coinbase One, paired with seamless integration into Samsung Pay. The integration allows users to trade crypto, earn staking rewards, and make payments directly, without needing a separate app. Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform based in the United States, founded in 2012 [...]]]>
U
$0.010273
-2.52%
TRADE
$0.10264
-2.61%
APP
$0.001936
-4.77%
Crypto News Flash
2025/10/04 17:15
Digital Asset Giant CoinShares Buys Bastion Amid ETF Boom
The post Digital Asset Giant CoinShares Buys Bastion Amid ETF Boom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Oct 02, 2025 16:02 European digital asset firm CoinShares has acquired London-based Bastion Asset Management, positioning itself in the active cryptocurrency ETF market, which is gaining traction among institutional investors. European digital asset powerhouse CoinShares has struck a strategic acquisition deal to purchase London-based Bastion Asset Management, positioning itself at the forefront of the rapidly expanding active cryptocurrency ETF market that has captivated institutional investors worldwide. The $10 billion asset management firm announced the acquisition on Tuesday, marking a bold move to capitalize on surging demand for actively managed digital asset strategies as traditional passive investment products face increasing competition from sophisticated quantitative approaches. Strategic Expansion Into Active Management CoinShares, trading on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS, will fully integrate Bastion’s FCA-regulated operations into its platform, significantly bolstering its actively managed capabilities. The London-based target company specializes in systematic digital asset investing and quantitative alpha generation strategies that have attracted institutional attention over the past year. “This represents a watershed moment in digital asset management,” said Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinShares. The executive emphasized that the acquisition aligns perfectly with the company’s vision to provide comprehensive digital asset management solutions to its global investor base. The deal, subject to regulatory approval from the UK Financial Conduct Authority, comes as CoinShares pursues aggressive expansion plans in the United States, where active cryptocurrency ETFs have gained substantial traction among sophisticated investors seeking alternatives to traditional beta exposure. Market Dynamics Driving Consolidation Industry observers note that the acquisition reflects broader market trends as digital asset managers race to diversify beyond passive exchange-traded products. The move positions CoinShares to offer a complete investment spectrum, combining its established ETP offerings with Bastion’s sophisticated actively managed strategies. “We’re witnessing a fundamental shift in…
BOOM
$0.007778
-0.54%
COM
$0.01341
-7.66%
OCT
$0.08243
-2.88%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 17:05
GIC Raises Alarm on AI Hype, Pandemic-Era Debt Fallout
TLDRs; GIC warns that early-stage AI investing may be forming a “hype bubble.” CIO Bryan Yeo cites risks of overvaluation amid record global AI funding. Pandemic-era borrowing could destabilize currencies and investor confidence, Yeo says. AI dominates 2025 VC flows, reaching $192.7 billion globally. Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC, is sounding the alarm over what [...] The post GIC Raises Alarm on AI Hype, Pandemic-Era Debt Fallout appeared first on CoinCentral.
AI
$0.1203
-5.27%
HYPE
$48.97
-1.68%
ERA
$0.554
-1.54%
Coincentral
2025/10/04 17:02
Bitwise Submits S-1 Filing for Aptos ETF
The post Bitwise Submits S-1 Filing for Aptos ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Bitwise Asset Management files amended S-1 for Aptos ETF. Signals institutional engagement in the Aptos ecosystem. Reflects increasing interest in altcoin ETFs. Bitwise Asset Management CEO Hunter Horsley confirmed that the firm submitted an amended S-1 filing for an Aptos ETF on October 4, further engaging with U.S. regulators. This move signals increased institutional interest in Aptos, potentially broadening accessible investment vehicles for cryptocurrencies and highlighting regulatory interactions around altcoin exchange-traded funds. Bitwise’s Institutional Push through Aptos ETF Filing Bitwise Asset Management has expanded its reach by submitting an amended S-1 filing to the SEC for an Aptos ETF. This signals robust institutional interest and engagement with altcoin ETFs in the US market. Hunter Horsley, CEO of Bitwise, expressed enthusiasm by stating: The filing may catalyze further institutional interest in Aptos, as it offers a regulated means to access the token. The ETF could lead to increased liquidity and greater market visibility for Aptos, mirroring previous ETFs. The absence of an explicit timeline for SEC approval leaves investors anticipating possible impacts. “Excited about the development momentum of the Aptos ecosystem.” Market analysts and stakeholders have expressed optimism. However, market visibility and liquidity outcomes from past ETFs suggest similar responses for Aptos. Aptos Price Surge: Market Speculation Ahead of ETF Decision Did you know? Aptos shows a 22.18% price increase over 90 days, signifying growing interest even before official ETF listing signs, similar to historical trends from ETFs like Solana. CoinMarketCap reports Aptos (APT) currently priced at $5.40, with a market cap of approximately $3.80 billion. Its 24-hour trading volume reached $543.23 million, marking a 7.82% increase. With a circulating supply of 703.86 million coins, the price saw a 5.45% rise over 24 hours. Notably, Aptos observed a 31.29% gain over the last seven days, underlining potential pre-ETF speculative…
1
$0.007622
+17.80%
COM
$0.01341
-7.66%
ALTCOIN
$0.000521
+17.76%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 17:00
Gata Partners with Soonchain to Advance Decentralized AI Development Through DePIN and Compute
The partnership is mutually beneficial. Gata leverages Soonchain’s DePIN for computational power while Soonchain gamers monetize their contributions.
GATA
$0.03633
-7.81%
AI
$0.1203
-5.27%
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/04 17:00
Coinbase breidt bereik uit via Samsung partnerschap
Samsung slaat de handen ineen met Coinbase om miljoenen smartphonegebruikers toegang te geven tot crypto. Vanaf nu kunnen zo’n 75 miljoen Galaxy bezitters in de Verenigde Staten direct vanuit de Samsung Wallet handelen in crypto, betalingen doen en zelfs staking beloningen verdienen. Het is de grootste consumentenintegratie die Coinbase ooit... Het bericht Coinbase breidt bereik uit via Samsung partnerschap verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
VIA
$0.0157
+7.53%
MET
$0.2238
-0.70%
OM
$0.1712
-3.27%
Coinstats
2025/10/04 16:29
