2025-10-05 Sunday

Presale Cryptocurrency 2025 | Blazpay ($BLAZ) Phase 1 at $0.006

The post Presale Cryptocurrency 2025 | Blazpay ($BLAZ) Phase 1 at $0.006 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The presale cryptocurrency market in 2025 is drawing serious attention, with dozens of projects launching every month. Yet most of these new tokens enter the market with nothing more than a whitepaper and promises. That’s where Blazpay ($BLAZ) stands apart. Its Phase 1 presale is currently live at $0.006, offering early buyers a rare chance to secure tokens at the very lowest entry point before scheduled increases take effect in the coming phases. Unlike typical launches, Blazpay already has a working ecosystem that combines trading, staking, bridging across 20+ blockchains, and NFT management in a single hub. This built-in utility has buyers asking whether Blazpay could move from a penny-priced token today to one of the most talked-about market leaders tomorrow. The bigger question remains: is this the presale cryptocurrency that could turn early participation into one of 2025’s best outcomes? Blazpay Utilities That Drive $BLAZ Demand Blazpay is more than a presale token, it is a fully functional platform with live utilities delivering tangible value, setting it apart from purely speculative projects. 1. Unified Cross-Chain DeFi HubBlazpay allows users to manage trading, staking, bridging, and NFT activities across 20+ blockchains from a single platform. All these features are already live, giving buyers immediate access to a working ecosystem rather than a future promise. By consolidating multiple DeFi functions in one hub, the platform eliminates fragmentation, simplifies asset management, and encourages sustained engagement, all of which directly increase demand for $BLAZ. 2. Perpetual Trading with LeverageIt also offers perpetual contracts with leverage, enabling advanced trading strategies while maintaining decentralized custody. Users can open leveraged positions, hedge portfolios, and execute trades efficiently within the platform. Because $BLAZ powers every transaction, trading activity directly supports token utility and demand. The fact that these trading tools are already operational enhances platform credibility and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 17:29
Solana Could See a Surge to $520 If Price Breaks Key Level

The post Solana Could See a Surge to $520 If Price Breaks Key Level appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Solana may surge to $520 if it breaks past $260 resistance level. Solana’s $200 support level could stabilize price despite $200M in liquidations. Solana DEX volume grew 21%, signaling increased adoption and DeFi strength. Solana Could See a Surge to $520 If Price Breaks Key Resistance Level Solana ($SOL) may experience a major price surge if it successfully breaks past the $260 resistance level. A weekly close above $260 might trigger a bull rally, pushing the price potentially up to $520. This key resistance has become an important threshold for the token’s price movement. Solana Could Reach $520 if it Breaks $260 Resistance Solana could see substantial growth if it manages to break past the $260 resistance level, according to analyst ali_charts. A weekly close above $260 might trigger a bull rally, pushing the price potentially up to $520. This key resistance has become an important threshold for the token’s price movement. Resistance Breakout | source: X Solana is trading below the $260 mark, making this level crucial to watch. If the price closes above this level, it could set off a chain reaction, pushing the price higher. Historically, Solana has shown that breaking above significant resistance levels has led to notable gains.  Current Price and Strong Support for Solana Around $200 Solana is facing over $200 million in long liquidations around the $200-$220 range. Despite this potential downside, the token has strong support around the $200 level. Ted emphasizes that this level acts as a safety net, much like Ethereum’s ($ETH) $4,000 support. Even if a liquidity sweep happens, it does not necessarily indicate a bearish market for Solana. Ted analysis suggests that any dip below the $200 level could be short-lived. As a result, the token could quickly stabilize above this level. This strong support may prevent…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 17:24
Vietnam Central Bank Expects Credit Growth. Crypto to Benefit?

The post Vietnam Central Bank Expects Credit Growth. Crypto to Benefit? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The State Bank of Vietnam, the country’s central bank, anticipates credit growth of about 20% in 2025, a move that could see liquidity flow into global crypto markets amid rising adoption in the region. Pham Thanh Ha, deputy governor of the central bank, said Friday that interest rates need to be slashed further to encourage economic growth and mitigate the uncertainty from US-imposed tariffs, according to Reuters. Vietnam’s government legalized cryptocurrencies in June as part of broader technology regulation, which categorized cryptocurrencies as either virtual assets representing real-world tokenized products or crypto assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). However, the government placed a prohibition on issuing onchain fiat-backed assets, including stablecoins and securities, under the new crypto regulation and its ongoing 5-year sandbox pilot program, which kicked off in September. The global ranking of each country in the Chainalysis Crypto Adoption Index. Source: Chainalysis Vietnam is positioned to become a regional hub for crypto in Southeast Asia due to the government’s focus on emerging technologies, a relatively young population, and robust crypto adoption, ranking number four on Chainalysis’ 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index. Related: Why we Bitcoin — Vietnam closes 86M bank accounts that fail biometrics Asia-Pacific region leads in crypto adoption The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is the fastest-growing region for crypto adoption, according to Chainalysis, with nine of the top 20 countries on its Global Crypto Adoption Index coming from the region. APAC experienced 69% year-over-year growth in crypto value received as transaction volumes surged from $1.4 trillion to over $2.3 trillion in 2025, led by adoption in India, Pakistan, and Vietnam, Chainalysis’ data showed. APAC leads all other regions in crypto adoption. Source: Chainalysis Vietnam’s government deployed a national blockchain database for identification and public records in July, to serve as the regulated foundation for interacting with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 17:17
5 Hottest Crypto Picks: Why BullZilla Leads as the Best 100x Crypto Presale of 2025

October has become synonymous with opportunity in the digital asset space. Markets shift, narratives ignite, and capital flows into projects […] The post 5 Hottest Crypto Picks: Why BullZilla Leads as the Best 100x Crypto Presale of 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/04 17:15
Solana Price Prediction Suggests 2.9x Upside, Pepeto Declared 2025’s Best Crypto Presale

The post Solana Price Prediction Suggests 2.9x Upside, Pepeto Declared 2025’s Best Crypto Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Every newcomer asks the same question: what’s the best crypto investment today? Solana (SOL) often comes up early in that search. What’s The Best Crypto To Buy Now? In this piece, we cut through noise with a clear Solana price prediction for 2026, then translate it into realistic ROI so you can decide whether SOL fits your strategy. We’ll outline where Solana can go, what the returns look like, and if that isn’t enough, where the smart capital is moving instead. The plan is simple: we start with Solana’s key catalysts and risks, give a clean price forecast, then measure if the upside is big enough to move a portfolio. If not, we’ll follow the big wallets into presales, where 100× opportunities usually begin. Solana (SOL) Price Prediction: Momentum May Drive SOL Toward $600Among large-cap cryptos, Solana is always one of the first names mentioned. Here’s the framework: a base case of $260–$350 by 2026, a bull case near $450–$600 if spot ETF approvals broaden, Firedancerlaunches smoothly, and on-chain activity scales further, and a bear case near $150 on regulatory or technical risks. Right now, Solana trades at $230.76 with a market cap of $119.39B, FDV at $133.8B, and daily volume of $8.4B, with 543.27M tokens in circulation. While still below its January 2025 peak near $293, steady institutional flows and continuous upgrades keep momentum alive. In the bull scenario, $600 would mark a ~2.9x from current levels, meaning a $10,000 buy today could be ~$29,100 at that point. Strong, yes, but far from the life-changing ROI of Solana’s early years. Back when SOL rose from $0.50 to $206, that was ~412x; to $293, it was ~586x. Those multiples only came from being early. From here, Solana looks like a solid hold, not a 100x ticket. Source: CoinMarketCap…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 17:13
Trump-Backed WLFI Sells Tokens to Hut8 Ahead of Major Crypto Expansion

The post Trump-Backed WLFI Sells Tokens to Hut8 Ahead of Major Crypto Expansion appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the crypto venture backed by the Trump family, is making headlines lately. With plans for tokenized assets, a stablecoin, and new financial products, it plans to bridge traditional finance and crypto. A recent token sale highlights the growing interest from institutional investors for the project.  Hut8 Buys WLFI Tokens at a …
CoinPedia2025/10/04 17:07
BlockchainFX ($BFX) Crosses $8.7M in Presale: Is This the Best Crypto Investment Over XRP and Avalanche?

BlockchainFX ($BFX) is taking the spotlight as it smashes through $8.7M in presale funding, while XRP hovers at $3.02 and Avalanche trades near $30.81. With over 12,500 investors already participating, the project is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about opportunities in crypto. The big question on everyone’s mind now: is BlockchainFX the best crypto […] The post BlockchainFX ($BFX) Crosses $8.7M in Presale: Is This the Best Crypto Investment Over XRP and Avalanche? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/04 17:05
Walmart’s OnePay to Launch Crypto Trading and Custody Service

OnePay, Walmart’s fintech venture, is all set to introduce Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and custody features to its mobile app. It allows users to buy, sell, hold, and store BTC and ETH directly through the application. The app is expected to roll out later this year, and users have already identified this initiative as Onepay’s ... Read more The post Walmart’s OnePay to Launch Crypto Trading and Custody Service appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/10/04 16:52
Waarom de Labubu memecoin compleet faalde

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   In de basis draait crypto om innovatie, maar uiteraard speelt ook hype vaak een grote rol. Zo blijkt nu ook in de Labubu memecoin. Binnen korte tijd schoot de koers omhoog, maar de val was nog bijzonderder. Wat gebeurde er, en welke lessen kunnen beleggers hieruit trekken? De opkomst en ondergang van een hype Toen de Labubu coin voor het eerst op social media opdook, ging het razendsnel. Influencers hadden het erover, Telegram groepen stroomden vol en binnen enkele dagen waren er duizenden mensen ingestapt. De koers explodeerde, puur gedreven door hype en FOMO. Maar zoals zo vaak bij memecoins, ontbrak er iets fundamenteels: er was geen product, geen dienst en geen strategie. Zodra de eerste grote holders hun munten begonnen te verkopen, zakte de prijs in elkaar. Wat overbleef waren teleurgestelde investeerders die te laat uitstapten. Waarom memecoins zo kwetsbaar zijn Memecoins zoals Labubu lijken onschuldig en speels, maar achter het vrolijke imago gaat een kwetsbaar systeem schuil. Ze worden meestal gelanceerd zonder business model of tastbare waarde, en drijven volledig op hype. Een paar tweets of TikTok video’s kunnen de prijs opjagen, maar net zo snel keldert de waarde weer. Daar komt bij dat de memecoin scene een broedplaats is voor pump-and-dump-praktijken. Whales drijven de prijs kunstmatig op, waarna ze hun enorme supply in één keer verkopen. Voor kleine beleggers rest vaak niets anders dan forse verliezen. De rol van influencers Influencers spelen een grote rol in dit soort hypes. Vaak worden munten actief gepusht zonder dat er sprake is van transparantie of verantwoordelijkheid. In Nederland zagen we al hoe figuren als Mo Bicep en Harrie van het Kamp in opspraak kwamen door het promoten van dubieuze platformen. Labubu coin paste precies in dat patroon. Er waren geen serieuze whitepapers of teams die openheid gaven, enkel social media campagnes en snelle beloftes van hoge rendementen. Nieuwe cryptomuntenKom als eerste te weten wat de nieuwste cryptomunten van dit moment zijn! Elke crypto investeerder is er naar op zoek: een nieuwe crypto met groot groeipotentieel. Bitcoin is heel sterk aan Q4 van 2025 begonnen, en dit zou zomaar eens een nieuwe crypto bull run af kunnen trappen. Experts zien kansen in altcoins als Polygon en Best Wallet Token. In dit artikel zetten we de beste munten… Continue reading Waarom de Labubu memecoin compleet faalde document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Hoe je jezelf kunt beschermen Het verhaal van Labubu laat opnieuw zien dat investeerders scherp moeten blijven. Enkele simpele checks kunnen veel ellende voorkomen: Check de whitepaper: is er een duidelijk team en plan, of blijft alles anoniem? Let op liquiditeit: kun je verkopen zonder dat de prijs meteen instort? Wees kritisch op socials: als de hype alleen leeft op Telegram of TikTok, is dat vaak een red flag Lees hier onze uitgebreide handleiding voor hoe je onderzoek kunt doen naar kleine parels. De harde les van Labubu De Labubu coin is niet het eerste en zal zeker niet het laatste voorbeeld zijn van een memecoin die instort zodra de hype een beetje weg is. Voor wie blind instapte, is het een dure les. Voor anderen is het opnieuw een reminder dat discipline en due diligence belangrijker zijn dan hypes en beloftes. Memecoins kunnen aantrekkelijk lijken door snelle winsten, maar zonder fundamentele waarde verdwijnen ze meestal net zo snel als ze opkwamen. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Waarom de Labubu memecoin compleet faalde is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/10/04 16:46
Coinbase Applies for National Trust Charter to Boost Innovation and Compliance

Highlights: Coinbase applies for a national trust charter with the OCC to boost innovation and compliance. The move is targeted towards bridging the economy and traditional finance. Coinbase stated that a charter approval will be a significant milestone in helping it attain long-term success. Coinbase, America’s largest crypto exchange, has taken a major step to boost its innovation and compliance efforts. According to an October 3 press release, the trading platform recently applied for a National Trust Company Charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) The move aims to bridge the crypto economy and traditional finance, reinforcing Coinbase’s commitment to operating under the highest regulatory standards. By pursuing this charter, Coinbase has officially joined Ripple, Circle, and Paxos in seeking similar regulatory approvals. The American exchange describes its latest application as a significant milestone in achieving long-term success, adding that it expects more companies to apply for the charter. Coinbase also noted that it is eager to cooperate with OCC staff throughout the review process. It's time. Today @coinbase filed for a national trust company charter from the @USOCC. 1/3 https://t.co/A5Hy2OUmea — paulgrewal.eth (@iampaulgrewal) October 3, 2025 Coinbase Clarifies Reason for Seeking Latest Approval Coinbase stated that the charter will strengthen its custody services and enable new financial products. The American exchange also emphasised that the move is not about becoming a bank. Instead, it aims to ensure clear regulatory guidelines that support innovation, while maintaining customers’ trust. Last month, Coinbase’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Brian Armstrong, outlined plans to replace traditional banks by building a crypto super app. Crypto2Community reported the story on September 20, noting that the exchange will expand beyond crypto trading by incorporating credit cards, payments, and rewards, all powered by blockchain technology. The CEO stated: “Yes, we want to provide all types of financial services. We want to become people’s primary financial account, and I think that crypto can do that.” Coinbase believes that strong regulatory oversight and transparency are key to building confidence among customers, regulators, and institutional partners. An approved charter would enable Coinbase to launch new products under clear guidelines, encouraging wider institutional adoption of digital assets. The crypto market is global, and we need uniform national rules to protect every consumer as the market continues to evolve. That’s why we’ve applied for a @USOCC national trust charter and the federal regulatory oversight and clarity that it provides. — Coinbase (@coinbase) October 3, 2025 Coinbase will Remain Under NYDFS’s Supervision While it still pursues charter approval from the OCC, Coinbase Custody Trust Company (CCTC) and Coinbase Inc. will continue to operate under the supervision of the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). Since 2015, NYDFS’s BitLicense framework has helped Coinbase and other related companies establish operational maturity and earn international trust. Meanwhile, Coinbase has consistently advocated for consistent and unified nationwide rules for the crypto industry. The trading platform believes that digital assets are already part of the mainstream financial system. Hence, a national charter from the OCC will help streamline oversight, making it easier to integrate crypto into traditional finance. Global Influence Continues to Grow as Coinbase Applies for National Trust Charter On October 3, 2025, Crypto2Community reported that Samsung has partnered with Coinbase to expand crypto offerings to its over 75 million Galaxy users in the United States. The collaboration allows Samsung users to purchase crypto directly through Samsung Pay. In related news, Coinbase launched XSGD stablecoin, backed by Singapore’s Dollar for global users. The move was part of Coinbase’s effort to boost its expansion in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The exchange will distribute the XSGD as a regulated stablecoin in partnership with StraitsX. Reacting to the move, Hassan Ahmed, Country Director of Coinbase, Singapore, stated: “This partnership brings us closer to making local and cross-border payments instant and accessible to everyone. The collaboration is expected to make cryptocurrency transactions easier for businesses and users in Singapore.” eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/10/04 16:31
