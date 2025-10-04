Weekly Flows for Spot Bitcoin ETF and Spot Ethereum ETF Aligned Positively; Prices Surged Significantly

Spot Bitcoin ETF recorded the highest inflow of $985.1 million on October 03, 2025. Spot Ethereum ETF noted the maximum inflow worth $546.9 million on September 29, 2025. BTC price and ETH price surged by over 11% in the last 7 days. This week saw inflows for both, Spot Bitcoin ETF and Spot Ethereum ETF. BTC price and ETH price also surged over the last 7 days. Factors that could have played a role here are upcoming probable rate cuts and the conclusion of the correction phase. Nevertheless, all days of the week saw positive movement of funds from September 29, 2025, to October 03, 2025. Positive Flows for Spot Bitcoin ETF and Spot Ethereum ETF Spot Bitcoin ETF has a cumulative total inflow of $60.01 billion as of October 03, 2025. The entire week saw funds move inward, with the highest number reported yesterday. Funds worth $985.1 million flowed inward, led by BlackRock's IBIT, which reported a figure of $791.6 million. The lowest movement was on September 30, 2025, for $429.9 million. Out of that total, BlackRock's IBIT saw a major share of $199.4 million, followed by Ark Invest's $105.7 million. The cumulative total inflow of Spot Ethereum ETF stands at $14.43 billion as of October 03, 2024. It opened the week with the highest inflow of $546.9 million, out of which Fidelity's FETH contributed over $202.2 million. BlackRock's ETHA reported the second-highest inflow of $154.2 million that day. The lowest movement happened on October 01, 2025, for $80.9 million. Fidelity again maintained the lead with an inward movement of $36.8 million, followed by BlackRock with $26.2 million inflow. Grayscale's ETHE stayed too low that day with just $3.6 million to its name. Weekly Surge for BTC Price and ETH Price BTC price and ETH price surged significantly over…