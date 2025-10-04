2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Bitcoin Price Still On Track To Hit $165,000, JPMorgan Analysts Reveal Timeline

Bitcoin Price Still On Track To Hit $165,000, JPMorgan Analysts Reveal Timeline

The post Bitcoin Price Still On Track To Hit $165,000, JPMorgan Analysts Reveal Timeline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Price Still On Track To Hit $165,000, JPMorgan Analysts Reveal Timeline | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-on-track-to-hit-165000/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013415-7.62%
Sign
SIGN$0.06565-4.06%
Morpheus Labs
MIND$0.0004437-5.47%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 18:41
Dela
Weekly Flows for Spot Bitcoin ETF and Spot Ethereum ETF Aligned Positively; Prices Surged Significantly

Weekly Flows for Spot Bitcoin ETF and Spot Ethereum ETF Aligned Positively; Prices Surged Significantly

The post Weekly Flows for Spot Bitcoin ETF and Spot Ethereum ETF Aligned Positively; Prices Surged Significantly appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot Bitcoin ETF recorded the highest inflow of $985.1 million on October 03, 2025. Spot Ethereum ETF noted the maximum inflow worth $546.9 million on September 29, 2025. BTC price and ETH price surged by over 11% in the last 7 days. This week saw inflows for both, Spot Bitcoin ETF and Spot Ethereum ETF. BTC price and ETH price also surged over the last 7 days. Factors that could have played a role here are upcoming probable rate cuts and the conclusion of the correction phase. Nevertheless, all days of the week saw positive movement of funds from September 29, 2025, to October 03, 2025. Positive Flows for Spot Bitcoin ETF and Spot Ethereum ETF Spot Bitcoin ETF has a cumulative total inflow of $60.01 billion as of October 03, 2025. The entire week saw funds move inward, with the highest number reported yesterday. Funds worth $985.1 million flowed inward, led by BlackRock’s IBIT, which reported a figure of $791.6 million. The lowest movement was on September 30, 2025, for $429.9 million. Out of that total, BlackRock’s IBIT saw a major share of $199.4 million, followed by Ark Invest’s $105.7 million. The cumulative total inflow of Spot Ethereum ETF stands at $14.43 billion as of October 03, 2024. It opened the week with the highest inflow of $546.9 million, out of which Fidelity’s FETH contributed over $202.2 million. BlackRock’s ETHA reported the second-highest inflow of $154.2 million that day. The lowest movement happened on October 01, 2025, for $80.9 million. Fidelity again maintained the lead with an inward movement of $36.8 million, followed by BlackRock with $26.2 million inflow. Grayscale’s ETHE stayed too low that day with just $3.6 million to its name. Weekly Surge for BTC Price and ETH Price BTC price and ETH price surged significantly over…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013415-7.62%
1
1$0.007623+17.82%
Bitcoin
BTC$122,307.81+0.12%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 18:15
Dela
Inflation expectations are reasonably well anchored

Inflation expectations are reasonably well anchored

The post Inflation expectations are reasonably well anchored appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fed policymaker Stephen Miran stressed the importance of forward-looking analysis in shaping monetary policy. He highlighted housing costs as central to inflation dynamics, signalled expectations of easing shelter pressures, and warned that relying on backward-looking data could misguide the policy debate. Key Quotes Access to data is important to making policy. Hopefully the Fed will have needed data by the next FOMC. Fed policy should be forward-looking. The cost of housing is paramount in thinking. Expecting significant disinflation to services inflation tied to population shift. The neutral rate has come down to the bottom end of estimates. Deregulation of the economy will expand the economy’s potential. Estimates of a low neutral rate are based on forward-looking assessments. Using backward-looking data is misguided. Small changes in measured inflation are difficult for households to detect. Inflation expectations are reasonably well anchored. The public expects to see the Fed achieve low inflation. Financial conditions matter to monetary policy transmission. Even though financial conditions are loose, policy is tight due to the neutral rate moving down. Financial conditions may not give a good read for Fed policy. Expectation on easing services inflation is tied to housing factors. Expects shelter inflation to ease going forward. Would update policy view if the case for easing shelter inflation did not happen. Demand elasticity allows Americans to shift to manage tariffs. Not seeing a broad-based inflation increase on tariffs. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/feds-miran-inflation-expectations-are-reasonably-well-anchored-202510031354
WELL3
WELL$0.0000958+5.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013415-7.62%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002387+1.31%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 18:10
Dela
Coinbase Applies for National Trust Charter to Expand Regulated Crypto Services

Coinbase Applies for National Trust Charter to Expand Regulated Crypto Services

Coinbase has filed an application with the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) for a National Trust Company Charter.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004285-1.35%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/04 18:05
Dela
Coinbase Applies for Federal Trust Charter to Expand Custody and Payment Services

Coinbase Applies for Federal Trust Charter to Expand Custody and Payment Services

TLDR Coinbase has applied for a National Trust Company Charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency but states it has no intention of becoming a bank. The trust charter would allow Coinbase to expand custody and payments services under federal oversight without needing state-by-state approvals. This charter does not permit lending, deposits, [...] The post Coinbase Applies for Federal Trust Charter to Expand Custody and Payment Services appeared first on CoinCentral.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004285-1.35%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0727-5.15%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001594-2.86%
Dela
Coincentral2025/10/04 17:37
Dela
Coinbase Files for OCC Trust Charter, Says It Won’t Become a Bank

Coinbase Files for OCC Trust Charter, Says It Won’t Become a Bank

The post Coinbase Files for OCC Trust Charter, Says It Won’t Become a Bank appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Coinbase is making another push into traditional finance. The U.S.’s largest crypto exchange has applied for a National Trust Company Charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).  The license could give Coinbase more control over custody and payments, but the company is keen to stress one thing: “We have no intention …
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004285-1.35%
Threshold
T$0.01548-3.00%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0727-5.15%
Dela
CoinPedia2025/10/04 17:02
Dela
Crypto Security Is Broken — and It’s Focused on the Wrong Risks

Crypto Security Is Broken — and It’s Focused on the Wrong Risks

Billions lost, millions spent on audits — and phishing scams still win. This op-ed explains why crypto’s security model is broken and where real solutions must start.
WINK
WIN$0.00005104-1.94%
OP
OP$0.724-3.32%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002974-8.18%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/04 17:00
Dela
Crypto Presales 2025 | Blazpay Leads the Pack of Pre Sale Tokens with Avalanche, Ethereum & Sui Gaining Momentum

Crypto Presales 2025 | Blazpay Leads the Pack of Pre Sale Tokens with Avalanche, Ethereum & Sui Gaining Momentum

The post Crypto Presales 2025 | Blazpay Leads the Pack of Pre Sale Tokens with Avalanche, Ethereum & Sui Gaining Momentum  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The focus in crypto for 2025 is expanding beyond Bitcoin ETFs and market rallies, with presale tokens attracting growing interest from early participants seeking exposure before exchange listings. This year, several projects are drawing attention as notable opportunities for long-term gains, including Blazpay ($BLAZ), Avalanche (AVAX), Ethereum (ETH), and Sui (SUI). Blazpay’s token presale features a low entry price, a phased token release model, and a developing suite of utilities. Avalanche emphasizes network speed, Ethereum maintains its role as a widely adopted benchmark, and Sui explores innovative applications in gaming and social platforms. Together, these projects highlight the diversity of top 100x crypto offerings in 2025 and the different approaches teams are taking to attract early participants. Blazpay: The 100x Potential Presale of 2025 Unlike older projects, Blazpay enters the scene fully tailored for today’s crypto community. Its presale launched at just $0.006 per token, with phased price increases rewarding early participants. But what truly sets Blazpay apart are its practical, user-focused utilities: AI-Powered DeFi Assistant:  Blazpay’s AI isn’t just a tool; it’s your personal crypto strategist. It provides actionable recommendations for swaps, staking, and liquidity positions, tracks market movements in real time, and adapts to your habits to maximize efficiency and potential profits. Beginners benefit from guided onboarding and step-by-step instructions, while experienced traders gain insights to make data-driven decisions across multiple chains. $BLAZ turns DeFi into an engaging experience. Users earn points, badges, and tokens for everyday actions like trading, staking, or managing NFTs. This gamification not only encourages participation but also rewards consistent activity, creating a fun and interactive environment where users learn, grow, and profit simultaneously. These two utilities make $BLAZ more than a token; it’s a practical, next-gen DeFi platform. While Avalanche, Ethereum, and Sui focus on network effects or specialized utilities, this project delivers…
HashPack
PACK$0.01616-2.29%
SUI
SUI$3.5744+0.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013415-7.62%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 16:59
Dela
Posco Bets on Europe’s EV Boom, Launches Motor Core Facility

Posco Bets on Europe’s EV Boom, Launches Motor Core Facility

TLDRs; Posco International opened a $67M EV motor core plant in Brzeg, Poland, to meet Europe’s surging EV demand. The facility will produce 1.2 million motor cores annually, beginning full-scale production in December 2025. The expansion strengthens Posco’s three-continent EV supply chain as it targets a 10% global market share by 2030. The move aligns [...] The post Posco Bets on Europe’s EV Boom, Launches Motor Core Facility appeared first on CoinCentral.
Boom
BOOM$0.007775-0.58%
Core DAO
CORE$0.3891-2.43%
1
1$0.007623+17.82%
Dela
Coincentral2025/10/04 16:49
Dela
At 23 years old, he raises 5.7 million: Kole Lee’s challenge to revolutionize trading with AI and blockchain

At 23 years old, he raises 5.7 million: Kole Lee’s challenge to revolutionize trading with AI and blockchain

The young former crypto prodigy, Kole Lee, launches his startup Vigil Labs with the aim of rethinking trading from scratch.
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.52-0.84%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1203-5.27%
Startup
STARTUP$0.005335-14.99%
Dela
The Cryptonomist2025/10/04 16:08
Dela

Trendande nyheter

Mer

Top 5 Low-Cap Crypto Set for an Explosive Altcoin Season

Summarize Any Stock’s Earnings Call in Seconds Using FMP API

BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus

99.3% of Bitcoin Supply in Profit, Analyst Suggests Correction

Walmart-Backed OnePay to Add Bitcoin and Ethereum Trading