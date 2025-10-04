MEXC Exchange
EUR/USD holds modest bid amid US shutdown and mixed PMI readings
The post EUR/USD holds modest bid amid US shutdown and mixed PMI readings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Euro (EUR) trades with a modest bid against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with EUR/USD stuck within this week’s range of 1.1750-1.1700. At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 1.1745, up about 0.22% on the day, as traders weigh the latest Eurozone and US PMI reports for clues on growth momentum and monetary policy outlook. The Greenback remains under pressure as the United States (US) government shutdown stretches into its third day, heightening concerns about near-term growth and fiscal stability. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, trades around 97.75, hovering just above the weekly low of 97.46 as political gridlock and softer data weigh on sentiment. Mixed US data underscored a cooling in services activity and labour demand. The ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) slipped to 50 in September from 52 in August. The New Orders Index plunged to 50.4 from 56, while the Employment Index remained in contraction at 47.2, marking the fourth straight month of job weakness despite a slight uptick from 46.5. Meanwhile, the S&P Global Services PMI eased only slightly to 54.2 from 54.5, and the Composite PMI slipped to 53.9 from 54.6, both staying in expansionary territory but pointing to a mild loss of momentum in the private sector. On the European side, the Euro found limited support as data showed modest growth and ongoing disinflation. The HCOB Composite PMI for September edged up to 51.2 from 51 in August, marking its highest level since May 2024 and coming in line with forecasts, while the Services PMI rose to 51.3 in September from 50.5 in August, just shy of the 51.4 forecast. Beyond the economic data, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee struck a cautious tone, saying he was…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 18:40
This Billionaire Built A $50 Million Golf Course So His Wife Had A Place To ‘Swing Like An Idiot’
The post This Billionaire Built A $50 Million Golf Course So His Wife Had A Place To ‘Swing Like An Idiot’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Forget the fancy Ferraris and precious Picassos. Instead, new Forbes 400 member David D. Halbert chose the ultimate flex: convincing Tom Fazio to build him a “no-budget” 18-hole golf course in Texas. “If you don’t have a hole named after you then you’re not a member,” laughs David D. Halbert, as he pulls the cart up to the first tee at his personal golf course. This one is called the “Jake hole” – because that’s the nickname his grandkids call him. Located on 170 acres along Lake Granbury, 60 miles southwest of Dallas Fort-Worth airport, the championship length (7,500 yards from the tips) Halbert National is the latest creation by legendary golf designer Tom Fazio. Halbert, who spent some $50 million to build this par 72 track, owns 100% of the course. There is no membership and only Halbert’s friends and family can play the course. Little surprise than that Halbert was no passive client. “I had a lot of ideas about what I wanted to try,” says Halbert, who is 69. Thankfully Fazio, he says, “Is very open to input from different people.” The driving range is reversible — there’s a tee box on either side. Halbert National Wearing faded jeans and a bright yellow golf shirt, Halbert puts down his tumbler of small-batch Halbert National whiskey (a blend of 9-year and 16-year old bourbons) and sends a drive soaring down the fairway. He gets a kick out of showing off holes where he convinced Fazio to alter his vision. Like on the par 4, 11th where Halbert told the bulldozer operator to put in a 30-foot hill in the fairway where Fazio originally had just a 7-foot rise. When Fazio saw it, he reshaped the hill a little and removed a bunker. On the first hole, where Fazio…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 18:34
GBP/USD rises as US shutdown prolongs, Fed data gap grows
The post GBP/USD rises as US shutdown prolongs, Fed data gap grows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pound Sterling (GBP) advances some 0.26% against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday as the US government began its third day of shutdown and skipped the release of Nonfarm Payroll figures for September. Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), data from S&P Global and ISM in the US, are the main drivers of price action. GBP/USD trades at 1.3471 at the time of writing after bouncing off daily lows of 1.3427. GBP/USD climbs as services PMIs flash slowdown signs, while Fed–BoE divergence underpins Sterling strength Business activity in the US deteriorated, according to the ISM Services PMI. The Index dipped from 52 to 50, clinging to its neutral level, an indication of an economic slowdown. Economists estimated a deceleration to 51.7. In the meantime, S&P Global Services PMI exceeded forecasts of 53.9, rose to 54.2 in September. Comments of the ISM release: “Commentary in general indicated moderate or weak growth, with more isolated observations of supplier delivery challenges. Employment continues to be in contraction territory, thanks to a combination of delayed hiring efforts and difficulty finding qualified staff.” Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Stephen Miran said that access to data is important for Fed officials. He commented that inflation expectations are well anchored, that the real neutral rate is around 0.5% and that he has not been interviewed for the top job at the Fed. At the same time, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee stated that the Chicago Fed employment measures indicate a 4.3% unemployment rate. He added that although the market expects cuts, the Fed will remain data dependent, and it is in a tricky spot with deterioration on both sides of its mandate. Across the pond, business activity in the services sector in the UK grew at the slowest pace in five months in September. The S&P Global Services PMI…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 18:31
Gold trades below record highs as US shutdown drags on; ISM Services PMI softens
The post Gold trades below record highs as US shutdown drags on; ISM Services PMI softens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold (XAU/USD) gains ground above $3,850 on Friday, trading around $3,875 during the American session, up nearly 0.50% on the day. The metal has recovered from an intraday low near $3,838, finding fresh bids as the US Dollar (USD) eases following Thursday’s modest rebound. The broader outlook for Gold remains tilted to the upside, while pullbacks are likely to attract dip-buying interest, supported by safe-haven demand as the United States (US) government shutdown drags into a third day. Moreover, growing expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates later this month provide an additional tailwind for the metal. Looking ahead, with the September Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report delayed due to the political gridlock in Washington, market attention turned to the US ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), which underscored signs of cooling momentum. The headline index slipped to 50.0 in September, missing expectations of 51.7 and down from 52.0 in August. Market movers: US government shutdown weighs on growth outlook and Fed path The ISM’s report showed the New Orders Index plunged to 50.4 from 56.0, while the Employment Index remained in contraction at 47.2, marking the fourth straight month of job weakness despite a slight uptick from 46.5. In contrast, the S&P Global Services PMI eased only slightly to 54.2 in September from 54.5, and the Composite PMI edged down to 53.9 from 54.6, both still pointing to moderate expansion. Speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Thursday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged Congress to pass a “clean continuing resolution” to fund the government and cautioned that “shutting down the government and lowering the GDP… could see a hit to the GDP, a hit to growth and a hit to working America.” According to a White House memo cited by Politico, the US economy risks losing about…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 18:25
5 Best Trading Bots to Use: Smarter Investing with Automated Trading Systems
The post 5 Best Trading Bots to Use: Smarter Investing with Automated Trading Systems appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In today’s fast-moving markets, even the sharpest human traders are struggling to keep pace with algorithm-driven decisions. That’s why automated trading systems are now at the center of modern investing. By leveraging advanced trading technologies, these platforms scan global markets, detect patterns, and execute trades with precision around the clock and without emotional bias. But with countless bots claiming to be the best, it can be difficult to identify which ones truly deliver. Some excel in accessibility, others in depth of strategy, and a few in security and simplicity. Below, we explore the 5 best trading bots to use right now that have quickly become favorites for investors worldwide. 1. TrustStrategy — Advanced Quant Trading for All Investors TrustStrategy is a comprehensive, fully automated trading system designed to bring institutional-level quantitative investing to the masses. Instead of relying on preset signals, TrustStrategy uses AI-powered algorithms that continuously analyze global markets, identify profitable opportunities, and adjust strategies in real time. This ensures that investors aren’t tied to static models but instead benefit from adaptive, data-driven decision-making. What makes TrustStrategy truly stand out is its accessibility. Unlike platforms that demand high entry costs or technical expertise, TrustStrategy allows anyone to begin with a $100 trial bonus. Investors can test strategies risk-free before committing capital, making it attractive to beginners who want to experience advanced trading technologies without the pressure. Combined with daily payouts, a transparent fee structure, and strong security practices, TrustStrategy has become one of the most trusted names in automated investing. Key reasons to choose TrustStrategy: $100 free trial credit for new users AI-driven quant models for adaptive trading Daily profit payouts with zero manual claims Transparent, secure, and user-friendly platform Multiple strategy plans to fit all risk profiles Referral rewards up to 5% for added passive income How to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 18:21
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)’s path to record peaks [Video]
The post SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)’s path to record peaks [Video] appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Short-Term Elliott Wave analysis for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), starting from August 2, indicates an ongoing impulsive rally. From the August 2 low, the ETF surged in wave ((i)) to 647.04, followed by a dip in wave ((ii)) concluding at 634.92. The ETF then climbed in wave ((iii)) to 667.34. A corrective pullback in wave ((iv)) formed a zigzag Elliott Wave pattern. From the wave ((iii)) peak, wave (a) declined to 661.98, wave (b) rallied to 664.65, and wave (c) dropped to 654.42, completing wave ((iv)). The ETF has since resumed its upward trajectory in wave ((v)), exhibiting an impulsive structure with internal extensions. From the wave ((iv)) low, wave (i) reached 662.37, and a brief pullback in wave (ii) ended at 657.88. The ETF then nested higher, with wave i peaking at 665.8 and wave ii correcting to 660.93. Wave iii ascended to 670.74, followed by a wave iv pullback to 666.78. As long as the pivot low at 654.42 holds, the ETF should continue its upward momentum in the near term. SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) – 30-minute Elliott Wave technical chart SPY – Elliott Wave technical [Video] Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/elliott-wave-forecast-spdr-sp-500-spy-s-path-to-record-peaks-video-202510031429
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 18:19
EUR/JPY rises as Yen pressured by political uncertainty, soft jobs data
The post EUR/JPY rises as Yen pressured by political uncertainty, soft jobs data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Euro (EUR) gains traction against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Friday, recovering after briefly slipping to its lowest level since September 9 on Thursday. At the time of writing, EUR/JPY trades near 173.00, staging a modest rebound from recent lows. The Japanese Yen remains broadly under pressure against major peers, weighed down by political uncertainty as the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) prepares to elect its new leader this weekend, a contest that will effectively determine the country’s next prime minister. Meanwhile, Japan’s August Unemployment Rate rose to 2.6%, above the forecast 2.4% and up from 2.3% in July, reinforcing the view of a cooling labour market and further undermining the Yen’s appeal. However, the Euro’s advance has been limited by lacklustre Eurozone data. The HCOB Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for September rose to 51.2 from 51.0 in August, in line with expectations, while the Services PMI rose to 51.3, missing the 51.4 forecast. Additionally, August’s Producer Price Index (PPI) fell 0.3% MoM, compared with expectations for a 0.1% decline and down from a 0.3% increase in July, while the annual PPI eased by -0.6% YoY, below the forecast for a 0.4% decrease and sharply lower than the 0.2% gain recorded in the previous month. The weaker data offered little support to the common currency, leaving it struggling to extend gains despite the Yen’s broader weakness. Meanwhile, Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda struck a cautiously hawkish tone in a speech on Friday, reiterating that the central bank stands ready to raise interest rates if the economic and inflation outlook warrant it. Ueda also highlighted global uncertainties, including softer US labour market trends and tariff-related headwinds, which could weigh on corporate wage growth and keep the timing of any further policy moves uncertain. (This story was corrected…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 18:16
Solana (SOL) Updates Eye $235, Cronos (CRO) News $1, F1GENESIS Bonus Boosts BDAG Presale
The post Solana (SOL) Updates Eye $235, Cronos (CRO) News $1, F1GENESIS Bonus Boosts BDAG Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore Solana (SOL) updates near $235, Cronos (CRO) news targeting $1, and join BlockDAG’s F1 presale turbo at $420M with $0.0015 entry. Some traders following the latest Solana (SOL) updates notice how the network keeps running into scaling limits whenever demand spikes. Others watching the fresh Cronos (CRO) news see hype around partnerships but wonder if the follow-through will be strong enough to lift CRO past resistance. Both tokens show progress, but they also reveal gaps that leave investors questioning how much real upside is left. So here’s the question, why settle for waiting when another option is already putting results on the table? That’s where BlockDAG (BDAG) comes in, positioning itself as the breakout crypto of 2025. With its F1 partnership live, a working testnet, and a presale already powering past $420M at $0.0015, BlockDAG is offering clear delivery while others stall. Spots are limited, and its GENESIS entry looks more like a launchpad than a waiting game. BlockDAG’s F1GENESIS Turbo Entry Think of any high-performance car, the moment that sets it apart is when the turbo kicks in. For BlockDAG, that turbo is GENESIS. The project has built its presale around this idea, offering early participants the chance to secure BDAG at $0.0015 before the gears shift higher. The F1GENESIS code is the entry ticket, and with $420M already raised plus 3 million users mining on the X1 app, this early window is already proving why BlockDAG is being called a breakout crypto for 2025. Spots are disappearing quickly, and once the first 5,000 claim allocations are filled, latecomers will be watching from the sidelines. The financial upside is clear. At $0.0015, buyers are locking in an entry point that many see as heavily discounted compared to where BDAG is likely to list. With nearly half…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 18:01
Solana (SOL) Updates Target $235, Cronos Eye Surge while F1GENESIS Bonus Turbocharges BlockDAG’s $420M Presale
Coindoo
2025/10/04 18:00
The labour market remains pretty stable
The post The labour market remains pretty stable appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee struck a cautious but steady tone in fresh remarks. He pointed to resilience in the labor market, played down tariff effects on services inflation, and warned against moving too aggressively on rate cuts. Key Quotes What data we have still points to a pretty stable labour market right now. Uptick in services inflation is probably not from tariffs. Little wary about front-loading too many rate cuts and just counting on inflation going away. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/feds-goolsbee-the-labour-market-remains-pretty-stable-202510031245
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 17:55
