XRP ETFs Approval Countdown Continues With Key Clarification Made

The post XRP ETFs Approval Countdown Continues With Key Clarification Made appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key clarification made When XRP ETFs? XRP ETFs countdown remains on for October, with the SEC expected to reveal its decision on six ETF applications. This week saw a government shutdown as U.S. lawmakers failed to strike a deal on federal funding. As a result, the SEC missed a few deadlines on spot ETF decisions, prompting speculation on what comes next in the markets. The SEC is expected to rule on Grayscale XRP ETF (Oct. 18), 21Shares core XRP Trust ETF (Oct. 19), Bitwise XRP ETF (Oct. 22), Canary Capital XRP ETF (Oct. 23), WisdomTree XRP ETF (Oct. 24) and CoinShares XRP ETF (Oct. 23). The last government shutdown in late 2018 lasted 35 days, the longest in history. Given this, it is difficult to say for how long the current shutdown might last, prompting speculation in the XRP community on the implications if the XRP ETF deadlines were missed by the SEC. Key clarification made Crypto reporter Eleanor Terrett responded to a tweet by XRP enthusiast Chad Steingraber, who cited that the Teucrium XRP ETF was not approved by the SEC directly. This is because the deadline was reached and the SEC didn’t “approve or deny” the listing, adding that it was automatically allowed and that the SEC’s silence indicated compliance. Adding some context here for those asking if this applies to all ETFs, including the spots. The short answer is no. The Teucrium $XRP ETF holds Treasuries, cash, and swap receivables, so it was registered under the 40 Act, meaning the @SECGov didn’t need to actively approve it,… https://t.co/H8EiXVcOHp — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) October 3, 2025 Terrett added context on whether the instance of the Teucrium XRP ETF applies to all ETFs, including the spot ETF applications, to which she answered “no.” The Teucrium XRP ETF, according to…
MoonBull Tops New Presale Coins with $200K Tally within First Week Amid a Spike in Litecoin and TRON Price

New presale coins are the hot ticket in today’s crypto scene, and MoonBull has quickly risen to the front of the herd. The chatter across trading circles, Telegram groups, and crypto Twitter is loud, with investors scrambling to figure out if this is the shot at life-changing returns they’ve been waiting for. At the same time, […]
Over 27% Jump in Each Stage – MoonBull’s 100x Crypto Presale Surges to Stage 4 as Ethereum and Polkadot Charge Ahead

100x crypto presale opportunities don’t come around often, and MoonBull shines as the 100x crypto presale, capturing the attention of early-stage investors seeking unprecedented rewards. Have you ever wondered which cryptocurrency could explode your portfolio before anyone else catches on? Meanwhile, Ethereum maintains a steady trading position at $4,475.24 with $46.6 billion in 24-hour volume, showcasing its continued dominance. Polkadot trades at $4.20, with a 24-hour volume of $347 million, signaling stable market interest. However, if timing is everything in crypto, MoonBull’s presale presents a golden opportunity not to be missed. With early access granting the lowest entry price, exclusive bonuses, and ROI projections that could spark envy, this opportunity is moving fast. Investors are buzzing, social chatter is soaring, and the countdown to listing is on. This article will cover the developments and updates of all three coins: MoonBull, Ethereum, and Polkadot. MoonBull’s Unmatched 95% APY Staking and Mobunomics Magic MoonBull’s Stage 10 staking program is turning heads with a jaw-dropping 95% APY, enabling token holders to grow their investments as the presale continues its rapid momentum. From the MoonBull dashboard, staking is seamless and rewards are calculated daily, offering both flexibility and impressive passive returns. With a dedicated pool of 14.6 billion $MOBU tokens, the system ensures stability, while investors enjoy a two-month lock-in without strict minimum requirements. This is paired brilliantly with MoonBull’s Mobunomics, which strategically allocates the total supply of 73.2 billion tokens to fuel sustainable growth and community-driven success. Half of the supply, valued at $ 36.6 billion MOBU, powers the 23-stage presale, delivering scarcity and the best entry prices to early believers. Another 7.32 billion $MOBU is locked for liquidity, while 14.64 billion tokens support the staking program. The referral system boasts 8.05 billion tokens, offering 15% bonuses for invites, and 3.66 billion $MOBU is set aside for community rewards and burns. Influencers and the team hold 1.46 billion tokens each, ensuring long-term alignment. With strategic lock-ups, automatic burns, and reflections, MoonBull shines as the 100x crypto presale, offering a rare blend of excitement, structure, and potential. Are you ready to join the ride? MoonBull: Your Ticket to the Next 1000x Crypto Presale The MoonBull ($MOBU) presale is now live, and Stage 4 has already set the cryptocurrency world buzzing. With tokens priced at just $0.00005168, over $200,000 has been raised, and more than 700 holders have joined this skyrocketing opportunity. The ROI potential is staggering, 11,800% from Stage 4 to the listing price of $0.00616, while the earliest investors already see 106% returns. Picture this: investing $600 at Stage 4 grants 11,609,907.12 $MOBU tokens, which could translate to $71,517.03 at listing. Every stage sees price increases of 27.40% until Stage 22, with Stage 23 slightly lower at 20.38%. The presale’s 23 stages are carefully crafted to reward early believers and build anticipation. Social platforms are abuzz with chatter, wallets are filling, and token scarcity is generating excitement that cannot be ignored. Missing out now could mean waiting for a massive listing surge, making this an early entry 100x crypto presale moment of the year. MoonBull shines as the 100x crypto presale, and the race is on—will you be part of this next-level boom? Ethereum Update: Solid Momentum Amid Market Waves Ethereum continues to demonstrate strength, trading at $4,475.24 with a 24-hour trading volume of $46,679,929,256. The blockchain giant maintains investor confidence due to its extensive adoption in smart contracts, decentralized finance, and NFT ecosystems. Developers and institutional players are leveraging Ethereum’s robust infrastructure, keeping demand steady despite market fluctuations. The network’s upcoming upgrades promise scalability improvements and reduced transaction costs, further enhancing its appeal to both traders and long-term holders.  Investors seeking a reliable store of value and a platform for innovative projects recognize Ethereum as a cornerstone of the crypto universe. With consistent liquidity, strong developer support, and an entrenched position in the blockchain ecosystem, Ethereum offers stability and gradual growth. While it may not deliver presale-style explosive gains, it remains a crucial asset for those building diversified crypto portfolios and balancing higher-risk investments. Polkadot: Expanding Horizons and Growing Utility Polkadot trades at $4.20 today, supported by a 24-hour trading volume of $347,444,949, signaling sustained market participation. The project focuses on interoperability, enabling multiple blockchains to communicate seamlessly, which attracts developers seeking scalable solutions. Polkadot’s parachain auctions have garnered attention, fostering a dynamic ecosystem of apps and decentralized projects.  Its tokenomics and ecosystem growth continue to strengthen investor confidence, while the project’s roadmap emphasizes network security, governance efficiency, and cross-chain functionality. Investors looking for medium-term stability with innovative potential find Polkadot appealing, as it balances steady performance with real utility. While it does not offer the rapid multiplier effect of early-stage presales, Polkadot’s strategic design and ongoing ecosystem expansion provide confidence in long-term adoption. Market watchers view Polkadot as a solid altcoin choice, complementing high-risk, high-reward investments like presale tokens. Conclusion: MoonBull Leads the Charge The cryptocurrency world is abuzz with opportunities, and while Ethereum and Polkadot offer stability and long-term potential, the MoonBull presale is the headline-grabbing, high-octane opportunity of the moment. With a 23-stage presale, 95% APY staking, and Mobunomics designed for both stability and massive rewards, MoonBull shines as the 100x crypto presale. Investors have the opportunity to join a rapidly growing project with early-stage scarcity, referral bonuses, and strategic tokenomics driving its ascent.  Social chatter is exploding, early participants are already witnessing returns, and the listing is approaching fast. Don’t let hesitation cost you the entry price advantage and exclusive presale rewards. Join the MoonBull presale today and position yourself for the next crypto success story while Ethereum and Polkadot continue their steady climb. For More Information: Website: Visit the Official MOBU Website  Telegram: Join the MOBU Telegram Channel Twitter: Follow MOBU ON X (Formerly Twitter) Frequently Asked Questions about MoonBull Presale What is the current stage of MoonBull presale? Stage 4 is live, with tokens priced at $0.00005168. How much ROI can early MoonBull investors expect?  Current ROI from Stage 4 to listing is over 11,800%. What is the MoonBull staking APY?  MoonBull offers an impressive 95% APY at Stage 10. How many $MOBU tokens are allocated to the presale? 50% of the total supply, valued at $ 36.6 billion in $MOBU, fuels the presale. Can investors participate in the MoonBull referral program?  Yes, 8.05 billion $MOBU tokens power referral bonuses of 15% for both parties.
FDIC Set to Discuss Rule That May Shape Banks’ Crypto Relationships

The post FDIC Set to Discuss Rule That May Shape Banks’ Crypto Relationships appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s board of directors is set to discuss proposed rules that could impact crypto firms amid allegations of debanking. In a Thursday notice, the FDIC said its board would consider a notice of proposed rulemaking “regarding prohibition on use of reputation risk by regulators.” Though the agenda did not explicitly mention debanking concerns tied to digital assets, acting FDIC chair Travis Hill has previously criticized regulators for using “reputation risk” as justification to prevent some banks from engaging in crypto activities, such as allowing clients to send funds to exchanges. US President Donald Trump used the term in an August executive order “guaranteeing free banking,” claiming that having regulators access reputation risk could result in “politicized or unlawful debanking.” The order did not specifically mention digital assets. Before Trump took office and signed the executive order, many in the crypto industry alleged they were denied access to US banking services as part of an orchestrated push by authorities due to their ties to digital assets. Court documents made public in December as part of a Freedom of Information Act request with the FDIC showed the regulator asked some institutions to “pause all crypto asset-related activity” in 2022. Related: Crypto debanking is ‘still occurring’ as banks stick to Chokepoint policies The alleged actions, dubbed “Operation Chokepoint 2.0” by some, became a campaign issue for Trump and many Republicans during the 2024 election. After Trump won the presidential election and appointed Hill, the acting FDIC chair said the regulator would be “reevaluating [its] supervisory approach to crypto-related activities.”  Cointelegraph reached out to the FDIC for comment but had not received a response at the time of publication. Ongoing US government shutdown under Trump On Tuesday at midnight, the US government shut down after lawmakers failed to pass a…
BlackRock Buys $206M in ETH as ETF Inflows Soar Past $233M

Detail: https://coincu.com/uncategorized/blackrock-buys-206m-in-eth/
HashKey CEO Xiao Feng to Speak at ETHShanghai 2025

The post HashKey CEO Xiao Feng to Speak at ETHShanghai 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Xiao Feng to open ETHShanghai 2025 Summit on October 22. Event underscores Ethereum’s application growth in Asia. HashKey strengthens presence in the Ethereum community. HashKey Group Chairman Xiao Feng will deliver the opening speech at the ETHShanghai 2025 Summit in Shanghai on October 22, emphasizing Ethereum’s application-layer growth. This highlights Ethereum’s east Asia expansion, consolidating HashKey Group’s influence in blockchain development. Ethereum’s price shows increased volatility, reflecting heightened investor interest in the summit. Potential Market Impact and Future Projections Xiao Feng’s leadership role in Ethereum’s ecosystem within East Asia is evident through his ongoing efforts to promote application-layer innovations. His confirmed presence at the ETHShanghai 2025 Summit as the opening speaker adds a notable dimension to this regional Ethereum forum. The ETHShanghai 2025 Summit is expected to catalyze growth and collaborations in Ethereum applications, bridging developers and financial institutions. HashKey Group aims to continue its significant contributions to the Ethereum ecosystem through its extensive projects and investments. “The initiative of the EAG marks a pivotal moment for the application layer of Ethereum breaking out of its shell. The establishment of this initiative aims to unite the power of all parties, embracing the ‘1995 moment’ for Ethereum as well as the entire blockchain world—which belongs to a new era of application explosion. HashKey will continue its unwavering commitment to building the Ethereum ecosystem and welcomes more native applications to grow on HashKey Chain L2, jointly enriching Ethereum’s application layer.” — Dr. Xiao Feng, Chairman and CEO, HashKey Group Market Data Overview Did you know? ETH price tends to rally post major Ethereum summits, often spurred by innovative announcements, driving developer and investor interest in application-layer projects. Ethereum (ETH) is currently priced at $4,490.58 with a market cap of $542.03 billion, accounting for 12.97% market dominance, according to CoinMarketCap. Trading…
HYPE surges to $60, as XRP Eyes New ATH – Traders Doubled Down On Digitap Amid 50X Price Forecasts

The post HYPE surges to $60, as XRP Eyes New ATH – Traders Doubled Down On Digitap Amid 50X Price Forecasts appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Instead of getting distracted by the HYPE price rally or a potential XRP price all-time high, smart investors have been doubling down on high-potential coins like Digitap ($TAP). Underpriced at $0.0125, it is not only budget-friendly but also teeming with potential, putting it on the list of the best cryptos to buy now. Fundamentally, it is at the intersection between DeFi and TradFi, aiming to transform the trillion-dollar cross-border payments market.  HYPE Price Targets $60 – New High Soon?  The HYPE price picked up steam following a 13% upswing on its weekly chart. Hovering around $49, a breakout above $59, its 30-day high and all-time high, will not only be a new peak but could also ignite further upswings.  In a video posted on X, DegennQuant predicts the HYPE price is on track to surpass $100 this cycle. This sentiment is echoed by Zerokn0wledge, another crypto analyst, predicting $100 before the year’s end.   Moreover, with trading volume increasing by 85% over the past 30 days to $17.4 billion, the HYPE price is set for bigger leaps. A key level to watch out for is $595, which could be a solid support ahead of its explosive run.  XRP Price Targets New Peak – But is it Overpriced?  The XRP price, like the broader crypto market, is in an uptrend. With traders gobbling up the dip, previous losses have been erased, pushing up the price. At the time of writing, the payment-based coin is up by 4% on the 7-day chart to $2.9.  An XRP price breakout above its 30-day peak of $3.1 could be the start of a price discovery, flipping the 2018 all-time high of $3.8. Given rising trading volume, up by 30% in the past 24 hours to $6.6 billion, according to CoinMarketCap, betting against the bulls might not be smart.  Meanwhile, Oscar Ramos, a crypto enthusiast with over 100,000 followers on X, predicts the XRP price is on track to reach $10, citing growing partnerships. However, with its market cap already significant, valued at $177 billion at the time of writing, it might not be the best crypto to invest in for small-scale investors.  Digitap ($TAP): Is a 50X Gain on the Cards? Find Out Why Traders Are Betting on This DeFi-TradFi Coin    Digitap ($TAP) is among the low-cap gems for 2025 with significant upside. With a small market size, traders have been betting big ahead of its much-anticipated market debut. Additionally, its transformation of the cross-border payments market is driving demand.  Providing a single app for crypto, cash, and other digital assets, Digitap will be the world’s first omni-bank. It further stands out by combining bank-grade security with blockchain speed and global reach, offering the best of both worlds. Other key attractions include its near-zero transfer fees and anonymity—users are not required to complete KYC before making borderless transactions.  As it approaches widespread adoption, experts consider it a steal at $0.0125 in the first presale round, positioning it among the best cryptos to buy right now. Meanwhile, the presale has been selling out fast amid rising FOMO—over 50% of the tokens in the first round have been sold.  For Info about $TAP, visit Digitap.app Presale or Join the Community Traders Overlook HYPE and XRP for Digitap  Digitap is quickly becoming a new investor favorite. Tipped to explode by 50x from its current price of $0.0125, it outshines the bold HYPE price predictions. While the XRP price could reach $10, $TAP’s smaller market cap, combined with its status as a disruptor, makes it a better bet.  Discover how Digitap is unifying cash and crypto by checking out their project here: Presale: https://presale.Digitap.app    Website: https://digitap.app/  Social: https://linktr.ee/Digitap.app
Vietnam central bank predicts credit growth amid crypto adoption

The post Vietnam central bank predicts credit growth amid crypto adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has predicted a big jump in credit growth, a move that is expected to see liquidity into global crypto markets amid rising adoption in the region. According to reports, the country’s central bank foresees a credit growth of about 20% before the end of 2025. Pham Thanh Ha, deputy governor of the central bank, mentioned on Friday that there needs to be more interest rate cuts to encourage economic growth and steer the country out of the uncertainty from the US-imposed tariffs, according to a report by Reuters. United States President Donald Trump introduced an array of tariffs on April 2, which affected the markets and divided observers. While the effect on the market has been limited, Vietnam wants to limit the effect of the uncertainty on its economy. Vietnam makes shift towards digital assets In June, the Vietnamese government announced the legalization of digital assets as part of a broader technology regulation. The National Assembly announced the legalization of the assets, approving it under the Law on Digital Technology Industry on June 14. The law, which is expected to take effect on January 1, 2026, will see Vietnam categorize digital assets as either virtual assets representing real-world tokenized products or crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. The law also mandates cybersecurity and anti-money laundering regulations aligned with international standards, an effort likely aimed at addressing concerns brought up by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Vietnam has been on the FATF gray list since 2023, and under the new regulation, the country will be tasked with outlining specific business conditions, classifications, and oversight mechanisms for the different classes of assets. In addition, the country launched a 5-year crypto market pilot that would bring stricter controls to the crypto industry. Under the pilot program,…
HashKey Group Chairman Xiao Feng will deliver the opening speech at the ETHShanghai 2025 Summit

PANews reported on October 4 that HashKey Group Chairman and CEO Xiao Feng will deliver an opening speech during the ETHShanghai 2025 Summit. It is reported that the ETHShanghai 2025 Summit and Hackathon will be held in Shanghai, China on October 22.
Here’s What Shiba Inu Market Cap Would Be at $0.001 and Why It’s Unrealistic

As the Shiba Inu community continues to rally behind the $0.001 milestone, several factors suggest that the token may lack the necessary fundamentals to achieve this target. Despite starting October with a modest relief rally that took its price close to $0.000013, Shiba Inu has once again continued its lackluster performance.Visit Website
