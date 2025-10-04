MEXC Exchange
/
Kryptonyheter
/
2025-10-05 Sunday
Kryptonyheter
Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
MIRO and BoostFi Link AI-Driven Trading with Global Crypto Payments to Elevate Web3 Sector
MIRO taps BoostFi to merge AI-driven crypto trading and seamless payments for smarter Web3 solutions with enhanced security and global accessibility.
LINK
$22.06
-2.38%
AI
$0.1204
-5.19%
Dela
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/04 18:30
Dela
Central Bank of Nigeria set to work on crypto regulation framework with the SEC, governor confirms
The post Central Bank of Nigeria set to work on crypto regulation framework with the SEC, governor confirms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced plans to work with the Nigeria Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to develop the right regulatory framework for digital assets in the country. This development was revealed by Olayemi Cardoso, the Governor of the CBN, who spoke at a lecture series in Lagos. According to Cardoso, the CBN is expected to partner with the SEC to develop the crypto regulatory framework as they aim to create a sustainable framework for digital assets in the country. At the annual lecture series at the Lagos Business School, Cardoso noted that the future currency policy of the country is expected to be impacted by digital assets, fintech, and blockchain. However, he added that the extent of their influence remains uncertain at this time. The Central Bank of Nigeria will work with the SEC on crypto regulation In his statement, Cardoso claimed that the collaboration is expected to ensure that all different angles of regulation with respect to digital assets are considered. “We are deeply in collaboration to ensure that all the different regulatory authorities can midwife the process that is sustainable with respect to digital currency,” he said. He mentioned that Nigeria had gained global attention in the crypto space years ago. The CBN governor also mentioned that while the country has gained quite a reputation for its crypto exploits, there have been talks about regulations since then. He also recalled two years ago when the country gained global attention after regulators faced challenges in controlling crypto exchange markets. “Suddenly, over a period of time, coin exchange became very difficult to protect. Many people, not just youngsters, turned to crypto, and a whole architecture started to evolve,” he said. As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, the Central Bank of Nigeria, in early 2021, ordered traditional banks…
BANK
$0.0727
-5.30%
COM
$0.013415
-7.66%
FUTURE
$0.12261
+0.85%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 18:22
Dela
Indian Finance Minister Urges Nations to Prepare for Stablecoins
The post Indian Finance Minister Urges Nations to Prepare for Stablecoins appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Nirmala Sitharaman, Indian Finance Minister, has urged nations worldwide to proactively prepare for stablecoins by implementing clear regulations and strategic frameworks. She highlighted stablecoins as a growing force in the global financial system that requires countries to ensure financial stability and security. Her remarks stress the importance of timely adaptation, as digital currencies are reshaping …
FINANCE
$0.001441
-12.34%
CLEAR
$0.02333
+9.32%
Dela
CoinPedia
2025/10/04 18:19
Dela
Pi Coin’s Future Brightens with Strategic Growth and Adoption
Pi Coin displays significant volatility with substantial price decrease from its peak. Forecast models suggest gradual recovery, pointing to higher long-term targets by 2030. Continue Reading:Pi Coin’s Future Brightens with Strategic Growth and Adoption The post Pi Coin’s Future Brightens with Strategic Growth and Adoption appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
PI
$0.26042
-1.23%
FUTURE
$0.12261
+0.85%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/04 18:09
Dela
Is XRP a Good Investment? Tundra Presale Proves Wealth Creation Possible
In the early days of cryptocurrency, turning a small sum into life-changing money was not only possible, it was almost commonplace. Bitcoin sold for cents before climbing to six figures. Ethereum’s ICO priced tokens at less than a dollar before running into the thousands. Even meme coins like Dogecoin turned casual participants into millionaires during […]
XRP
$2.9641
-2.80%
LIFE
$0.00003432
+1.20%
NOT
$0.001593
-2.92%
Dela
Tronweekly
2025/10/04 18:00
Dela
Adoption Overload: Brazil Transacted Over $300B in Crypto Last Year
The post Adoption Overload: Brazil Transacted Over $300B in Crypto Last Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In its latest report, blockchain analysis company Chainalysis estimates that the Brazilian economy moved $318.8 billion in cryptocurrency assets from July 2024 to June 2025. The numbers highlight the growing adoption of cryptocurrency in one of the largest and most consolidated economies of Latam. Crypto Adoption Overheats in Brazil: Over $300 Billion Moved Using Crypto […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/adoption-overload-brazil-transacted-over-300b-in-crypto-last-year/
COM
$0.013415
-7.66%
JUNE
$0.0893
-5.90%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 17:50
Dela
Re Protocol — active in the project with an eye on the drop
Re Protocol is a decentralized platform that generates yield through reinsurance contracts. At the time of writing, the project features an active points system that rewards users for completing activities on the Galxe platform and for providing liquidity. The team has raised over $21 million in funding from Electric Capital, Framework Ventures, and others In […] Сообщение Re Protocol — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Dela
Incrypted
2025/10/04 17:47
Dela
XRP Payment Volume Soars to 1.58B – Will This Fuel a Price Surge?
XRP hits 1.58B in payments, sparking speculation on price surge. Massive XRP payment spike hints at institutional growth, price rally. XRP’s 1.58B payment surge could signal major market shift. XRP has seen a dramatic surge in on-chain activity, with payment volume skyrocketing to 1.58 billion XRP in a single day. This massive spike has caught the attention of the market, fueling speculation about what it could mean for both the asset’s price and its future role in global payments. Unlike typical retail-driven market movements, such a large transaction volume is often a signal of institutional involvement, leading experts to believe that major players may be increasing their use of XRP for real-world payment processes. The increase in payment volume highlights a growing trend of XRP being used beyond speculation, particularly within RippleNet and other payment systems. This surge is unlikely to be driven by smaller retail transactions and points to larger institutional or settlement activity. As XRP continues to demonstrate utility in cross-border payments, the market is eager to understand the potential impact of this increased activity on the asset’s future price. Institutional Activity Could Be Behind XRP’s Surge The sharp uptick in payment volume suggests a renewed interest from institutional players. When large amounts of XRP are moved between accounts in such a short time frame, it often indicates that bigger financial entities are becoming more active within the XRP ecosystem. This kind of activity has historically been linked to price movements, as it signals confidence in Ripple’s network for real-world transactions. XRP’s recent price movement reflects the surge in on-chain activity. The asset has managed to break through key resistance levels, including the 26 and 50 EMAs, signaling strong technical strength. Source: Tradingview This increase in payment volume and subsequent price action demonstrates a solid connection between the growing use of XRP and its market performance. If this trend continues, it could pave the way for further price increases, especially as institutional confidence in RippleNet grows. XRP’s Growing Utility and Its Impact on Price Movements As XRP’s role in global payments expands, so too does its potential for long-term growth. The surge in payment volume aligns with Ripple’s broader strategy to provide a scalable solution for cross-border transactions. With larger financial institutions increasingly adopting XRP for real-world applications, the asset is likely to see continued price momentum. While it’s too early to predict the exact outcome, this surge in payment activity could be the catalyst that pushes XRP to new heights. The connection between rising network usage and price increases is well established, and the current spike in payments could signal a shift towards a more stable and utility-driven market for XRP. As the market continues to digest this new data, investors and market watchers alike will be keeping a close eye on XRP’s price movements in the coming days. The post XRP Payment Volume Soars to 1.58B – Will This Fuel a Price Surge? appeared first on 36Crypto.
XRP
$2.9641
-2.80%
1
$0.00762
+17.93%
FUEL
$0.00486
-3.95%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/04 17:46
Dela
Samsung geeft 75 miljoen gebruikers toegang tot Coinbase via haar wallet
@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Technologiegigant Samsung heeft een samenwerking met cryptobeurs Coinbase aangekondigd. Hiermee brengen ze eenvoudige toegang tot crypto voor 75 miljoen Amerikaanse gebruikers van Samsung Wallet en Samsung Pay. Dit is een belangrijke stap in de richting van de bredere adoptie van crypto. Wat lanceert Samsung precies? En wat betekent het voor de adoptie van crypto? Samsung brengt crypto naar 75 gebruikers met Coinbase Samsung, een groot technologiebedrijf, heeft een samenwerking met Coinbase aangekondigd. Dit werd gedeeld in een persbericht van de exchange. De samenwerking brengt toegang tot crypto naar gebruikers van Samsung Wallet en Samsung Pay. De samenwerking werd voor het eerst aangekondigd in juli. De 75 miljoen Amerikaanse Coinbase gebruikers kunnen hiermee direct crypto kopen met behulp van Samsung Pay. Gebruikers van Samsung wallet ontvangen exclusieve voordelen. Zo krijgen ze drie maanden gratis Coinbase One. Hiermee betalen ze geen handelskosten voor bepaalde activa en krijgen ze betere beloningen voor staking. Nieuwe gebruikers krijgen ook $25 na hun eerste Coinbase transactie. Drew Blackard, senior VP mobile product manager van Samsung, zei over de samenwerking: “Samsung wallet is een vertrouwde tool voor miljoenen Galaxy gebruikers, en we werken voortdurend aan het vinden van creatieve manieren om de ervaring met extra functionaliteit te verbeteren. Coinbase is toonaangevend in de branche, waardoor ze de ideale partner waren om onze gebruikers naadloze toegang tot crypto te bieden.” Ook gaven de bedrijven aan dat ze in de komende maanden kijken naar internationale expansie. Wat betekent het voor de bredere adoptie van crypto? Voor de bredere adoptie van crypto is het een goed teken. Steeds meer mensen krijgen simpele toegang tot de cryptomarkt via Samsung. Doorgaans twijfelen veel mensen om gebruik te maken van crypto door de lastige on-ramps en te weinig educatie. Door een on-ramp te bieden via Samsung, een gerespecteerd bedrijf, kunnen er steeds meer gebruikers naar de cryptomarkt komen. Het bedrijf is al jaren bezig met het omarmen van crypto en blockchain. Zo zijn er verschillende investeringen gedaan in de industrie en integreert Samsung cryptowallets en -handel op haar apparaten. Grote crypto exchange met veel crypto's Coinbase - trade meer dan 250 crypto’s Een van ‘s werelds grootste crypto exchanges Standaard commissie bij trades Ingebouwde wallet Coinbase review Nu naar Coinbase Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Het bericht Samsung geeft 75 miljoen gebruikers toegang tot Coinbase via haar wallet is geschreven door Marijn van Leeuwen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
VIA
$0.0157
+7.53%
WALLET
$0.0248
--%
CTA
$0.04059
+0.74%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/04 17:46
Dela
Vietnam’s credit growth could inject liquidity into crypto markets
The State Bank of Vietnam has predicted a big jump of up to 20% in credit growth in 2025.
BANK
$0.0727
-5.30%
Dela
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/04 17:40
Dela
Trendande nyheter
Mer
Top 5 Low-Cap Crypto Set for an Explosive Altcoin Season
Summarize Any Stock’s Earnings Call in Seconds Using FMP API
BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus
99.3% of Bitcoin Supply in Profit, Analyst Suggests Correction
Walmart-Backed OnePay to Add Bitcoin and Ethereum Trading