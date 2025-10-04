2025-10-05 Sunday

$985 Million Floods Into Bitcoin ETFs as Ethereum Loses Momentum

The post $985 Million Floods Into Bitcoin ETFs as Ethereum Loses Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitcoinEthereum The gap between Bitcoin and Ethereum’s institutional appeal widened sharply this week. On October 3, U.S. Bitcoin ETFs absorbed an extraordinary $985 million in fresh inflows, signaling that big-money investors are once again concentrating their bets on the world’s largest cryptocurrency. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) was the driving force behind the surge, taking in more than $790 million in a single session. Fidelity, ARK 21Shares, VanEck, and Bitwise each followed with smaller but still notable inflows, while Grayscale’s converted GBTC fund trailed the group. Combined, the cohort pushed total ETF trading activity to over $7.5 billion for the day – an amount that now represents nearly 7% of Bitcoin’s entire market value. Ethereum Loses Steam After a Strong September In sharp contrast, capital flowing into Ethereum-based ETFs cooled, dropping to around $233 million. BlackRock’s ETHA fund once again dominated its category with $206 million in new entries, though most of its peers recorded weaker numbers. Even so, Ethereum’s overall ETF volume remained solid at $2.28 billion, suggesting that while institutions are momentarily cautious, retail and long-term investors are still active. The lull in ETH products comes just weeks after a record-breaking run for Ethereum ETFs, hinting that institutions may be rotating back into Bitcoin as it approaches a new price milestone. Bitcoin Inches Closer to a Historic Breakout Bitcoin continues to hover just below its all-time high, trading around $122,700 with market capitalization surpassing $2.4 trillion. Ethereum, meanwhile, has climbed to $4,500 – its strongest level in months – with a market cap over $540 billion. Analysts argue that Bitcoin’s ETF-driven liquidity and its perceived role as a “digital reserve asset” have made it the default institutional play this quarter. For context, the $985 million inflow on October 3 marked one of the top five single-day ETF surges…
Fed’s Miran insists Fed has room for more cuts

The post Fed’s Miran insists Fed has room for more cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve (Fed) Board of Governors plant Stephen Miran doubled down on his belief that the Fed has a lot more room to cut its way to neutral interest rates. Miran also reiterated his opinion that Trump’s stark anti-immigration policies will entirely alleviate shelter price inflation, a policy approach that Miran has not backed up with any meaningful economic data thus far. Key highlights I hope we’ll have the needed data by the October FOMC meeting.Policy has become much more restrictive this year.I believe my neutral rate view is consistent with others on the Fed.The economy is strong on policies boosting supply side of the economy.The Fed has plenty of space to cut rates. Zero lower bound is a long ways off.So much has changed since last year and monetary policy should reflect that.There will always be relative price changes.Trump’s inflation goals are separate from the Fed’s work.I expect housing costs to ease on immigration shifts. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/feds-miran-insists-fed-has-room-for-more-cuts-202510031959
Solana Blockchain Powers Tundra Presale’s Millionaire-Making Machine

The post Solana Blockchain Powers Tundra Presale’s Millionaire-Making Machine appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Presales are often measured by hype rather than design, but XRP Tundra has drawn attention for blending two chains into a single wealth-creation framework. Its presale gives investors exposure to a Solana-based utility token and a governance token anchored to the XRP Ledger, with staking access guaranteed once Cryo Vaults open. The approach builds on XRP’s global settlement credibility while tapping Solana’s speed and efficiency. Together, they provide the structural support for a project already being called one of the most lucrative offerings of 2025. Solana as the Engine Behind TUNDRA-S At the center of the presale sits TUNDRA-S, a Solana-native token that powers yield, vault rewards, and liquidity mechanisms. Solana’s high throughput ensures that transactions around staking and pool operations remain inexpensive and seamless, even under heavy network demand. In the current Phase 5 round, buyers purchase TUNDRA-S at $0.091, gain a 15% token bonus, and receive free TUNDRA-X tokens — the XRP Ledger-based governance and reserves asset — valued at $0.0455. At launch, pricing escalates sharply, with TUNDRA-S set at $2.50 and TUNDRA-X at $1.25, illustrating the scale of potential returns for presale participants. Cryo Vaults: Turning XRP Into Yield For XRP holders, the standout innovation is the introduction of Cryo Vaults — staking systems that lock XRP on-ledger while distributing rewards in TUNDRA tokens. Vaults can be accessed with varying time commitments, ranging from seven to ninety days. With the addition of Frost Key NFTs, annual yields can climb as high as 30% APY. Importantly, XRP never leaves the XRPL ecosystem. That security-first approach gives long-term holders confidence that staking won’t introduce counterparty risks. While staking is not yet live, presale allocations guarantee entry into the vault system once it launches, creating a built-in incentive to participate early. DAMM V2: Liquidity Designed for Stability XRP Tundra’s Solana…
Fed’s Jefferson nods to risks on both sides of the Fed’s mandate

The post Fed’s Jefferson nods to risks on both sides of the Fed’s mandate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve (Fed) Vice President and Board of Governors member Phillip Jefferson acknowledged that ongoing risks to both sides of the Fed’s policy mandates are seeing growing risks. The labor market is showing fresh weakness, and inflation pressures continue to mount in underlying datasets, leaving the Fed in a difficult spot on rate policy-setting. Key highlights Less than ideal not to get jobs report, but look across array of data to assess the economy.Trends across several data series suggest job market softening, could experience stress if not supported.Decline in net immigration a major factor preventing more significant rise in unemployment.Both sides of the mandate are under stress, with inflation above target and downside risks to employment increasing.Recent cut moved policy closer to neutral while maintaining a balanced approach.Tariffs are showing through in higher inflation for some goods, but expect disinflation to resume next year.Removing “average” from the framework was important. It was hard to communicate what it meant.Running inflation above target to make up for past misses turned out to be impractical.I’m trying to understand as much as possible about AI and possible impact on productivity.The Fed has enough information to do its job. We will be well informed going into the October meeting.The response to tariffs has been muted so far, but possible that the price level adjustment will take longer than forecast.Fed’s job is to be sure that the adjustment of tariffs does not translate into persistent inflation.The Fed will hit its 2% inflation target.Long-term inflation expectations are anchored around 2%. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/feds-jefferson-nods-to-risks-on-both-sides-of-the-feds-mandate-202510031856
Fed’s Logan warns inflation pressures persist, could be made worse

The post Fed’s Logan warns inflation pressures persist, could be made worse appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan struck a nervous tone on Friday, warning that despite a rapidly-weakening labor market, a lot of potential policy moves could accidentally spark another round of renewed inflationary pressures. Key highlights Tariffs have been contributing to inflation.I’m worried about non-housing services inflation that’s been elevated and stuck there.There are both upside and downside risks to my inflation outlook.If labor market were to slow more than anticipate, could see more disinflation than currently expect.The risks that tariff effects are more prolonged increase risk of rise in long-term inflation expectations.Stimulating demand when labor market is broadly in balance would add to price pressures without increasing employment.I’m cognizant of the risks to the labor market.We really need to be cautious about further rate cuts.Monetary policy is likely just modestly restrictive.Right now, the Fed is furthest away on the inflation side. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/feds-logan-warns-inflation-pressures-persist-could-be-made-worse-202510031849
Ethereum Foundation Converts $4.5M ETH to Stablecoins

The post Ethereum Foundation Converts $4.5M ETH to Stablecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation (EF) announced plans to convert 1,000 Ether (ETH) into stablecoins to finance research, grants and donations, aligning with its broader treasury strategy and involvement in funding decentralized finance (DeFi) initiatives.  The sale, worth approximately $4.5 million at current prices, was executed via CoW Swap, a decentralized trading protocol that aggregates liquidity across multiple exchanges to offer users competitive prices without relying on a centralized intermediary. Neither the foundation’s announcement nor its treasury policy specified which stablecoins it would receive in exchange for the ETH. Source: Ethereum Foundation This latest conversion follows EF’s earlier disclosure in September that it planned to convert 10,000 ETH into stablecoins over several weeks. However, Friday’s transaction appears to be separate from that initiative, given its smaller scale and use of CoW Swap rather than a centralized exchange. According to the Ethereum Foundation Treasury Policy, EF seeks to “balance between seeking returns above a benchmark rate and extending EF’s role as a steward of the Ethereum ecosystem, with a particular focus on DeFi.” The increased use of stablecoins also comes as EF temporarily paused open grant submissions to its Ecosystem Support Program, citing an influx of applications. The foundation said it will instead prioritize funding for the network’s most pressing needs. In April, EF also announced a leadership restructuring to improve strategic and operational management. The foundation appointed Hsiao-Wei Wang and Tomasz K. Stańczak as co-executive directors, both of whom previously held roles within EF. In June, the foundation laid off staff and restructured its core development team. Related: ‘Vitalik: An Ethereum Story’ is less about crypto and more about being human Vitalik Buterin doubles down on DeFi Since its launch, Ethereum has remained the leading platform for DeFi applications. Despite growing competition from other blockchain networks, Ethereum still accounts for roughly 68%…
Nigeria’s central bank to draft crypto rules with SEC

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced plans to work with the Nigeria Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to develop the right regulatory framework for digital assets in the country. This development was revealed by Olayemi Cardoso, the Governor of the CBN, who spoke at a lecture series in Lagos. According to Cardoso, the CBN is expected to partner with the SEC to develop the crypto regulatory framework as they aim to create a sustainable framework for digital assets in the country. At the annual lecture series at the Lagos Business School, Cardoso noted that the future currency policy of the country is expected to be impacted by digital assets, fintech, and blockchain. However, he added that the extent of their influence remains uncertain at this time. The Central Bank of Nigeria will work with the SEC on crypto regulation In his statement, Cardoso claimed that the collaboration is expected to ensure that all different angles of regulation with respect to digital assets are considered. “We are deeply in collaboration to ensure that all the different regulatory authorities can midwife the process that is sustainable with respect to digital currency,” he said. He mentioned that Nigeria had gained global attention in the crypto space years ago. The CBN governor also mentioned that while the country has gained quite a reputation for its crypto exploits, there have been talks about regulations since then. He also recalled two years ago when the country gained global attention after regulators faced challenges in controlling crypto exchange markets. “Suddenly, over a period of time, coin exchange became very difficult to protect. Many people, not just youngsters, turned to crypto, and a whole architecture started to evolve,” he said. As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, the Central Bank of Nigeria, in early 2021, ordered traditional banks and other financial institutions in the country to refrain from providing banking services to crypto platforms and individuals. The CBN also ordered financial institutions to close down all accounts of individuals affiliated with digital assets. At the time, the bank claimed that the directive was intended to curb risks related to money laundering and terrorism financing, a means it said was to protect consumers in the absence of regulations. Changes to crypto rules and taxation After two years, the apex bank announced that the ban on digital assets in the country was lifted in December 2023. At the time, the bank issued a guideline to financial institutions under its regulatory purview regarding their banking relationships with Virtual Assets Service Providers (VASPs) in Nigeria. Cardoso, in his latest statement, also stressed that steady policies and ongoing reforms have helped rebuild confidence in Nigeria’s economy, a development that has sparked interest from global investors. Meanwhile, Nigeria has announced several changes to its crypto rules as the country is aiming to have digital asset transactions regulated and taxed. According to a previous Cryptopolitan report, the SEC confirmed that it is working on creating new rules that will subject all eligible transactions to taxation. A bill to that effect is expected to be passed soon. “The SEC acknowledges the substantial amount of tax revenue that will accrue from cryptocurrency transactions,” the regulator reportedly said at the time. Nigerians have endured a rocky road since the CBN lifted its ban on digital assets. For instance, since the announcements, crypto traders, who consist of the country’s youthful population, have still not openly carried out crypto transactions. Issues bordering on police persecution in relation to crypto activities are still being reported across the country. In some cases, police have mandated some of their victims to part with large sums of money for owning a crypto account or dealing in transactions. The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.
Over 30 Crypto ETFs Filed with the US SEC in One Day

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) yesterday received filings for over 30 new crypto ETFs, including products for AAVE, LINK, AVAX, and LTC. The prospective altcoin ETF market is heating up, and NovaDius Wealth president Nate Geraci has suggested that something huge could be on the horizon.Visit Website
Dogecoin Price Prediction, Polkadot Developments and The Best Crypto To Buy In October

The Dogecoin price prediction for October shows modest potential despite its strong community backing. Meanwhile, Polkadot continues making significant technical developments with its parachain ecosystem.  Against this backdrop, investors are searching for the single best crypto opportunity this month. Layer Brett emerges as the clear standout, combining Ethereum’s security with revolutionary Layer 2 performance that […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction, Polkadot Developments and The Best Crypto To Buy In October appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
OpenAI CEO travels around the world seeking partners for AI computing power and funding

PANews reported on October 4th that the Wall Street Journal reported that OpenAI CEO J.C. Altman has launched a global fundraising and supply chain campaign, seeking financing and manufacturing partners to help meet the startup's insatiable demand for computing power. People familiar with the matter revealed that to ensure long-term, low-cost supply for OpenAI's massive, multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure plan, Altman is exploring financing alternatives with supply chain partners. Since late September, the creator of ChatGPT has traveled extensively across Asia to accelerate global AI chip manufacturing capacity. He visited companies including TSMC, Foxconn, Samsung, and SK Hynix. Altman urged these companies to expand production capacity and prioritize OpenAI's orders. Many of these companies are suppliers to Nvidia (NVDA.O). Altman also plans to visit investors in the United Arab Emirates to raise funds for OpenAI's infrastructure expansion and research.
