Ripple President on Stablecoins: Three Key Trends

The post Ripple President on Stablecoins: Three Key Trends appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s Monica Long on stablecoins: “Reminds me of NFT fever of 2020-2021” Stablecoin market cap routinely hits new ATH over $310 billion Monica Long, Ripple’s president responsible for the company’s Business, Product and Engineering teams, shares her views on the stablecoin euphoria. The growing fragmentation of the stablecoin sphere, “branded” stablecoin products by TradFis, case-specific L1s are shaping the space right now. Ripple’s Monica Long on stablecoins: “Reminds me of NFT fever of 2020-2021” Stablecoin payments are now embraced by both TradFi and DeFi services as a “killer” use case for blockchain, Ripple’s president Monica Long admits in a thread. However, some major trends in the segment remain controversial. Stablecoin payments are all over banks’/payment companies’ earnings calls and crypto twitter. What gives? 🧵 (1/7) — Monica Long (@MonicaLongSF) October 3, 2025 First, the stablecoin space today can be compared to what the “NFT fever” looked like in 2020-2021. Many nascent stablecoins lack clear use cases. The segment doesn’t need 100 USD-pegged stablecoins, and new launches here might be FOMO-driven. As covered by U.Today previously, analyst and investor Nic Carter also foresees that USDT/USDC duopoly will vanish soon. You Might Also Like Inter-bank payments and loyalty programs remain major business-driven use cases for stablecoins addressing the real “pains” of corporations. At the same time, for the majority of teams switching to stablecoins, this purpose is resource-ineffective. Second, there’s a number of stablecoin-based protocols associated with big brands in fintech. These systems don’t guarantee seamless Web2/Web3 interconnectivity, so users should stay aware about on- and off-boarding roadblocks: You still have the headaches of correspondent banking but hey! on a blockchain In particular, this is painful for money businesses unlicensed in certain jurisdictions. Stablecoin market cap routinely hits new ATH over $310 billion Then, there’s a clear trend for stablecoins having their…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 19:26
UK Considers Keeping $6.4B Bitcoin Gains From Chinese Fraud

The post UK Considers Keeping $6.4B Bitcoin Gains From Chinese Fraud appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rongchai Wang Oct 03, 2025 02:02 The High Court is considering if to reimburse only the original investment value of £640 million while the seized Bitcoin is now worth nearly $7.24 billion, potentially leaving $6.4 billion in government hands. The United Kingdom faces an unprecedented ethical and legal dilemma as officials deliberate whether to retain billions in cryptocurrency gains from one of history’s largest digital asset seizures, potentially leaving fraud victims with a fraction of what their stolen funds are worth today. The High Court is weighing whether to reimburse only the original investment value of approximately £640 million ($862 million) to over 128,000 victims of a massive Chinese investment scam, despite the seized 61,000 Bitcoin now being valued at nearly $7.24 billion. The stark difference would leave roughly $6.4 billion in government coffers. Record-Breaking Cryptocurrency Seizure The case stems from a sophisticated fraud operation orchestrated by Chinese national Zhimin Qian, also known as Yadi Zhang, who masterminded an investment scheme between 2014 and 2017 that promised returns of up to 300%. After defrauding tens of thousands of victims, Qian converted the stolen funds into Bitcoin and fled China using fraudulent documents. Metropolitan Police launched their investigation in 2018 following intelligence about suspicious asset transfers, leading to the seizure of 61,000 Bitcoin from Qian in north London. The seven-year investigation represents what authorities describe as the world’s largest cryptocurrency seizure to date. “This represents one of the most complex and significant cryptocurrency cases we’ve encountered,” said Dr. Sarah Matthews, a financial crime specialist at King’s College London. “The sheer scale of the appreciation in Bitcoin’s value creates an unprecedented legal and moral question about victim compensation.” Legal Complexities and Victim Impact The dramatic surge in Bitcoin’s value since 2018 has created a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 19:11
Russia to Develop Sovereign Crypto Exchange to Sidestep Western Sanctions on International Payments

The Russian Federation is ramping up efforts to facilitate international cryptocurrency transfers through a sovereign infrastructure. According to a report from the national news agency TASS, the project is already in development, as the government has recognized the need to build a framework that supports all regulated crypto activities, including mining. Bank of Russia (CBR), ... Read more The post Russia to Develop Sovereign Crypto Exchange to Sidestep Western Sanctions on International Payments appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/10/04 19:08
Nasdaq 100 rally stalling as Elliott Wave points to 23270-830

The post Nasdaq 100 rally stalling as Elliott Wave points to 23270-830 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In our previous update about the NASDAQ 100 (NDX), when the index was trading around 24520, we found that, according to the Elliott Wave (EW) Principle, the index is in an impulse (five-wave) move up from the early April lows, targeting 24770-25570 for an interim top. Fast forward two weeks, and the index reached 24958 today. It is perfectly within the ideal target zone and reversed intra-day. Therefore, the odds are increasing that the intermediate (green) W-3 top has been hit. See Figure 1 below. Figure 1. Our preferred short-term Elliott Wave count for the NDX We can allow one smaller (orange) W-5 to reach as high as ~25300, but it is no longer necessary, and that would be like picking up pennies in front of a steam train. Thus, the index has, as expected, entered the zone where the likelihood of a pullback, the green W-4, is high. Additionally, there’s plenty of negative divergence (red dotted arrows) on the technical indicators. However, since these are conditions, not trade triggers, the price will now need to break below the orange warning level* at 24505 to confirm this thesis. Regardless, the green W-4 is inevitable and should ideally retrace 23.6-38.2% of the green W-3, the red target zone between 22360 and 23500. However, since in bull markets “the downside disappoints and the upside surprises,” while the 4th and 2nd waves are often equal in length, a drop to the orange target zone at 23270-23830 is more likely. From there, we can expect one last fifth wave, the green W-5, to target a point close to the ideal black 161.80% Fibonacci extension, approximately 26680, which is also the green 376.4% extension—a typical extended fifth-wave target—at 26565. Once reached, a bear market like 2022 will follow for the black W-4. See Figure 2…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 19:04
Coinbase Applies For US Banking License – What Does It Mean?

The post Coinbase Applies For US Banking License – What Does It Mean? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase, the largest US-based exchange, has filed an application with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) for a National Trust Charter (NTC). The move represents a significant step toward deepening its integration into the US financial system. In an October 3 announcement, Coinbase described the NTC as a natural extension of its institutional custody business, which already secures billions of dollars in client assets. Sponsored Sponsored Why Coinbase Applied for a Federal Trust Banking License The new charter would empower the company to broaden its offerings beyond custody into payments and other trust-based financial services. “If approved, the charter would continue to open up opportunities for Coinbase to launch new products beyond custody, including payments and related services, with the confidence of regulatory clarity, fostering broader institutional adoption,” the firm explained. Paul Grewal, Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer, said the decision reflects the company’s growth and the need for consistency at the national level. “State-level charters and certifications have been instrumental as our business and the industry grew. But with crypto playing a bigger role in our everyday lives, it’s time for the clarity, consistency, and opportunity a federal-level charter affords,” he noted. Grewal furthered that federal recognition would extend the protections Coinbase customers already enjoy under the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). According to him, the framework would ensure that users across the country receive the same level of legal and regulatory safeguards. Meanwhile, Coinbase’s application mirrors a growing trend among major crypto companies seeking to align more closely with traditional banking regulations. Sponsored Sponsored This year, several crypto firms, including Circle and Ripple, have also applied for similar charters, focusing on stablecoin issuance and payment infrastructure. Their efforts reflect a broader regulatory shift across the United States. Over the past year, financial watchdogs have…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 19:03
Will the Rally Continue After Bitcoin’s Recent Surge? Expert Comments

The post Will the Rally Continue After Bitcoin’s Recent Surge? Expert Comments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has been showing a strong rise since the beginning of October, confirming the phrase “Uptober” frequently used by cryptocurrency investors. As of today, the Bitcoin price has climbed above $123,000, just a few hundred dollars shy of its all-time high recorded in mid-August. BTC has been trending upwards for the past five days. Bitcoin’s steady appreciation despite market volatility caused by the US government shutdown was driven by a report published by JPMorgan analysts. The report predicted that Bitcoin could reach $165,000 by the end of the year. Analysts argued that Bitcoin stands out as a hedge against the devaluation of fiat currencies. Crypto advocates have long argued that Bitcoin’s decentralized nature can provide a safe haven during times of government-driven uncertainty. Investors’ recent interest in Bitcoin, particularly in the face of threats of new tariffs, supports this argument. JPMorgan has stated that Bitcoin is still “undervalued” compared to traditional hedges like gold. Bitcoin’s rally is being accompanied by other cryptocurrencies, with Ethereum rising nearly 9% in the past week, reaching $4,500. However, not everyone is as optimistic as JPMorgan. Alex Blume, CEO of investment advisory firm Two Prime, described this rise as a “fragile rally.” Blume said the rise could be due to expected market movements in the final quarter of the year, adding that the increased money supply coupled with the Fed’s interest rate cuts provides a clear advantage for Bitcoin. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/will-the-rally-continue-after-bitcoins-recent-surge-expert-comments/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 18:56
Gold climbs as shutdown fuels haven demand, eyes record high

The post Gold climbs as shutdown fuels haven demand, eyes record high appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold price advances during the North American session on Friday, up by 0.70% for the day as the US government shutdown extends to three days, poised to end the week positively for the seventh straight week. At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades at $3,882 after hitting a daily low of $3,838. XAU/USD extends weekly winning streak as lack of US data and Fed remarks keep traders leaning toward dovish bets The US economic docket remains light, with the release of the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for September. Figures were mixed, as the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) revealed that the services survey clung to its expansion/contraction neutral level, while S&P Global showed that the economy expanded. The data barely moved the needle, as Bullion extended its gains with traders eyeing a re-test of the record high of $3,896. The US government shutdown impeded the release of Initial Jobless Claims on Thursday and Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday. The lack of data left traders adrift to a slew of Federal Reserve (Fed) officials crossing the wires. Fed Governor Stephen Miran remained dovish, saying that access to data is important to set monetary policy and he remains hopeful the Fed would have access to economic releases. Nevertheless, he acknowledged that Fed policy should be forward-looking. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee acknowledged that risks to the dual mandate are balanced, adding that although the markets had priced in rate cuts, the central bank should remain data-dependent. Regarding geopolitics, a Bloomberg article mentioned that “China is pushing the Trump administration to roll back national-security restrictions on Chinese deals in the US, dangling the prospect of a massive investment package.” In Washington, the US Senate is expected to vote again, though there is no sign that either the Democrats’ or Republicans’ plan would pass. Daily…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 18:55
US court rules Bored Ape NFTs are not securities

The post US court rules Bored Ape NFTs are not securities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A California-based federal judge, Fernando M. Olguin, has reportedly dismissed a class-action lawsuit against Yuga Labs, the blockchain technology company that created the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs collection. The dismissal followed the judge’s ruling that these digital collectibles did not qualify as securities. According to him, the Bored Ape NFTs did not meet several requirements to determine whether financial transactions involving them are considered securities. Judge Olguin was appointed by former US President Barack Obama in 2013. Judge Olguin ruled that Bored Ape NFTs are not securities  In his Thursday, October 2 ruling, Olguin pointed out that Bored Ape NFTs differed from other NFT collections previously recognized as securities. Examples of these NFTs include Dapper Labs’ NBA Top Shot NFTs and DraftKings NFTs. He highlighted this difference mainly because investors prefer to purchase Bored Apes from third-party marketplaces, such as OpenSea and Coinbase, rather than acquiring them directly from the NFT issuer’s marketplace. The federal judge had also discovered that Bored Ape NFTs did not meet the necessary “common enterprise” aspect of the test used to establish an asset as a security.  He explained that the plaintiffs did not demonstrate any important relationship between the alleged securities and the proprietary ‘ecosystem’ that supported the case of Dapper Labs and DraftKings. This, therefore, led him to conclude that they had not clearly illustrated a horizontal connection.  Another thing that the judge uncovered was that Yuga Labs charges a royalty fee to creators on every sale of Bored Apes. This indicated a difference between the fortunes of the plaintiffs and those of the defendants. This meant that the defendants could still gain profit even if the plaintiffs sold their own NFTs at a loss. These royalties are one of the primary sources of income for NFT creators. To break this…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 18:52
Emerging Crypto Opportunities Amid Regulatory Changes in the U.S.

With the impending U.S. Senate Finance Committee session on crypto taxation slated for October 1, the landscape of digital asset management could see significant changes. This session aims to explore adjustments in taxation rules, potentially impacting how cryptocurrencies are treated under U.S. laws. Influential entities like Coinbase and Coin Center will be among those giving testimonies, emphasizing the need for clearer tax guidelines and fairer treatment for various crypto transactions. The prospect of eased regulations is creating a buzz around several cryptocurrencies, suggesting a reevaluation of investment potentials. Here’s an exploration into four crypto tokens that might benefit substantially from these regulatory adjustments. Ripple (XRP): A Bridge to Traditional Finance Ripple’s XRP has long been viewed as a conduit between traditional financial systems and blockchain technology. With a U.S. banking charter potentially on the horizon and the anticipation of favorable rulings on XRP ETFs, the token is expected to see significant movements. If predictions hold, XRP could reach as high as $10 by the end of the year, influenced by its integration into conventional finance and potential new applications. Ethereum (ETH): Steady Growth Amidst Volatility Though Ethereum has seen a slight dip in its price, it remains a cornerstone of decentralized applications and smart contracts. Holding at prices around $4,170 to $4,200, the stability of Ethereum may attract more conservative investors who prefer less volatile assets. The future growth of Ethereum could be stimulated by increased demand for DeFi applications and scaling solutions, maintaining its position as a foundational asset in the crypto space. Solana (SOL): Institutional Interest and Financial Commitments Solana’s recent price movements and the heavy investments into its ecosystem highlight its growing acceptance among institutional investors. With major commitments from entities like Brera Holdings and Forward Industries, Solana is steadily becoming a popular choice for large-scale investment portfolios, further cementing its role as a significant player in the blockchain arena. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Potential for Explosive Growth Among the newer entrants, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) stands out as a high-potential token, especially in the presale phase. With a significant portion of its tokens already sold in the ongoing presale, LILPEPE offers an attractive pre-market buy at $0.0022 per token, an appealing prospect for those looking to get in early before it lists on exchanges at a higher price. The anticipated relaxation in U.S. crypto regulations could facilitate easier listings on prominent exchanges, potentially enabling LILPEPE to capture viral growth. For those interested in the dynamics of meme-driven cryptocurrencies, LILPEPE also features promotional giveaways, including a $777K giveaway and 15 ETH giveaway, enhancing its appeal. Final Thoughts and Further Information The potential easing of U.S. crypto regulations could mark a pivotal year for the cryptocurrency sector. While institutional investors may lean towards more stable assets, the retail sector could drive significant growth in newer or less conventional tokens such as LILPEPE. As the scene evolves, these tokens could present unique opportunities for savvy investors. For more details about Little Pepe (LILPEPE), check the following links: Website: https://littlepepe.com Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Coinstats2025/10/04 18:45
XRP Bulls in Flames Amid 1,155% Liquidation Imbalance

XRP bulls betting big on asset's continued upsurge
Coinstats2025/10/04 18:37
