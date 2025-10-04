2025-10-05 Sunday

Tesla (TSLA) Stock Drops Despite Strong Q3 Deliveries – Here’s Why

Tesla shares dropped 5.1% Thursday after reporting strong Q3 deliveries that beat Wall Street expectations. Buyers rushed to purchase EVs before the $7,500 federal tax credit expired, boosting sales across the industry. Analysts expect Musk's controversial pay package worth up to $1 trillion to pass despite NYC Comptroller opposition. The stock recovered 1.6% Friday.
Coincentral 2025/10/04 19:44
D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) Stock: Police Partnership Powers Rally to All-Time Highs

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) stock climbed to an all-time high of $29.23 on October 2, 2025, extending to $30.35 in pre-market hours. A $400 million equity offering in July 2025 brought the company's cash reserves to $819 million by Q2 2025. The stock delivered a 3,058% one-year return with 120.2% revenue growth over the past year.
Coincentral 2025/10/04 19:38
Best Upcoming Meme Coins in Q4 2025

The post Best Upcoming Meme Coins in Q4 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is entering one of its most exciting phases, with Bitcoin’s strength fueling a wave of momentum across smaller altcoins. Low-cap projects are beginning to surface with strong narratives and growing anticipation ahead of their exchange launches. Among them, some of the best meme coins stand out as potential frontrunners for the next explosive rally, offering investors the chance to position themselves before broader market exposure. With volatility on the rise and capital flowing into high-risk, high-reward assets, these emerging projects could deliver outsized returns as the bull cycle accelerates. Samsung–Coinbase Deal Boosts Market – Meme Coins With 10x Potential The crypto market saw an uptick today, with total market capitalization climbing 1.73% to $4.19 trillion. Nearly half of the top 100 coins gained value in the past 24 hours. This renewed momentum is being matched by major corporate moves. Samsung has partnered with Coinbase to offer 75 million U.S. Galaxy device owners access to its priority trading service, marking Coinbase’s largest consumer distribution effort and Samsung Galaxy’s biggest crypto initiative so far. Excited to be partnering with @Samsung to make crypto even more accessible. We’re offering 75M+ Samsung Galaxy users in the U.S. free access to Coinbase One to bring them onboard. And we’ve fully integrated Samsung Pay, so every Coinbase user in the U.S. can use that to buy… pic.twitter.com/kfBvo2znCQ — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) October 3, 2025 At the same time, Nomura Holdings is seeking to expand its footprint in Japan’s digital asset sector, with its subsidiary Laser Digital Holdings in pre-consultation with regulators to secure a trading license for institutional clients. Together, the market rebound and these strategic corporate initiatives highlight growing confidence in the crypto sector, directing investors’ attention to emerging low cap coins that could deliver outsized gains in the next phase of…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04 19:36
Judge Tosses 2022 Investor Lawsuit, Says Yuga NFTs Are Not Securities

The post Judge Tosses 2022 Investor Lawsuit, Says Yuga NFTs Are Not Securities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A US judge has dismissed an investor lawsuit against Web3 company Yuga Labs, ruling that the case failed to show non-fungible tokens (NFTs) meet the legal definition of securities. Judge Fernando M. Olguin ruled the plaintiffs did not demonstrate how Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), ApeCoin (APE) or other NFTs sold by Yuga satisfied the three conditions of the Howey test, a standard used by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to determine whether a transaction qualifies as an investment contract. The lawsuit was originally filed in 2022. Yuba Labs marketed its NFTs as digital collectibles with membership perks to an exclusive club, making them consumables rather than investment contracts, Olguin said. He wrote: “The fact that defendants promised that NFTs would confer future, as opposed to immediate, consumptive benefits does not alone transmute those benefits from consumptive to investment-like in nature.” Judge Olguin dismisses investor lawsuit against Yuga Labs. Source: Court Listener The judge also said the plaintiffs failed to show that the Bored Ape Yacht Club and other NFT collections launched by Yuga are a “common enterprise” with the expectation of profits produced by others, adding legal precedent that most digital assets are not securities. Related: NFTs ‘heating up’ as nightclubs, rappers jump back on bandwagon No common enterprise with the explicit expectation of profit The NFTs, which trade on public blockchain networks, did not establish an ongoing and dependent financial link between the purchaser and Yuga Labs, and do not qualify as a “common enterprise” under the Howey Test, Olguin said. Investors who purchased NFTs from the company paid a fee to Yuga that was independent of the NFT prices, Consensys attorney Bill Hughes wrote on X. Finally, Olguin ruled that Yuga Labs did not make explicit promises of profit to prospective NFT buyers and that the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04 19:32
VanEck on ‘Significant’ Implications of December’s Fusaka Upgrade

The post VanEck on ‘Significant’ Implications of December’s Fusaka Upgrade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s next major network upgrade, Fusaka, could reshape how users experience the blockchain by lowering costs and boosting efficiency, according to asset manager VanEck. In its September crypto market recap, VanEck’s research team said Fusaka, expected to go live in December, is designed to tackle one of Ethereum’s biggest hurdles: data availability for rollups, the scaling solutions that bundle many transactions together before settling them on Ethereum. Why Fusaka matters The centerpiece of the upgrade is a technique called Peer Data Availability Sampling (PeerDAS). Instead of requiring every Ethereum validator to download all transaction data, PeerDAS allows them to verify blocks by sampling smaller pieces. VanEck explained that this reduces bandwidth and storage demands, making it possible to safely raise Ethereum’s “blob” capacity — the data slots used by rollups — without putting strain on the network. This matters because Ethereum developers have already doubled blob limits once this year, and demand continues to rise. Coinbase’s Base and Worldcoin’s World Chain now account for about 60% of all rollup data submitted, VanEck noted, showing how central L2s have become to the network’s growth. By expanding capacity further, Fusaka is expected to cut costs for rollups, which should translate into cheaper transactions for end users. Implications for ETH VanEck argued that the upgrade underscores Ethereum’s shift away from being driven by base layer fees. As more activity moves to rollups, mainnet fee revenue has declined, but the firm stressed this does not diminish ETH’s importance. Instead, Ethereum’s security role in settling rollup transactions increases, reinforcing ETH’s position as a monetary asset rather than just a fee-yielding one. VanEck analysts also warned that unstaked ETH holders face dilution risk as institutional actors — from exchange-traded products to crypto treasury firms — continue accumulating ETH positions to stake for yield. In that context,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04 19:29
XRP Staking Revolution: Tundra Presale Delivers Superior Wealth Generation

The post XRP Staking Revolution: Tundra Presale Delivers Superior Wealth Generation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For years, XRP holders have faced a frustrating reality: their assets, while secure and widely used for cross-border payments, generated no yield. Unlike Ethereum or Solana communities, which offer multiple staking options, XRP owners received appreciation alone. XRP Tundra has now addressed that gap. It is a project that introduces staking via Cryo Vaults and delivers a dual-token presale structure to multiply wealth creation. The presale is drawing comparisons with historic ICO booms, but with one critical difference: participants aren’t buying into speculation alone. Instead, they’re acquiring utility tokens backed by audited contracts, verifiable team identity, and a staking system engineered for long-term sustainability. Cryo Vaults: Making XRP Work Harder The centerpiece of XRP Tundra’s ecosystem is the Cryo Vaults. These specialized staking environments allow holders to “freeze” their XRP for fixed periods and receive token rewards. Vaults range from short seven-day locks to ninety-day commitments, each offering increasing annual percentage yields. With the addition of Frost Key NFTs, returns can climb as high as 30% APY, rewarding patience and loyalty to the ecosystem. Unlike lending platforms, Cryo Vaults ensure XRP never leaves the Ledger. The tokens remain within the XRPL’s native infrastructure, eliminating third-party risk and preserving the security XRP investors have come to trust. This makes staking accessible to anyone familiar with simple transfers, without requiring complicated DeFi tools. The vault lineup offers flexibility: shorter periods provide liquidity for traders, while long-term freezes grant maximum yield. Together, they represent a turning point for XRP, transforming dormant holdings into productive capital. Dual-Token Presale With Multiples Built In XRP Tundra’s presale adds another layer of value. Every purchase delivers two tokens for one investment: TUNDRA-S, built on Solana, functions as the ecosystem’s utility and yield token. TUNDRA-X, built on the XRP Ledger, anchors governance and reserves. In Phase 5, buyers…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04 19:13
Ethereum’s Fusaka Upgrade Poised to Enhance Scalability

The post Ethereum’s Fusaka Upgrade Poised to Enhance Scalability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Ethereum’s Fusaka upgrade enhancing blockchain scalability. Expected institutional adoption increase. Dilution risk for unstaked ETH holders grows. VanEck announced on October 4 that Ethereum’s Fusaka upgrade, scheduled for December 3, 2025, will ease data burdens on validators and enhance scalability for Layer-2 solutions. This upgrade aims to attract more institutional investors by reducing Layer-2 costs, potentially increasing ETH holdings and staking activities, while posing dilution risks for unstaked holders. Fusaka to Reduce Costs and Boost Adoption Ethereum’s Fusaka upgrade aims to boost scalability by increasing blob capacity, reducing validator data burdens, and lowering Layer-2 costs. VanEck addressed its potential for attracting institutional adoption. Observers note the risk of dilution for unstaked ETH holders as institutional participants take positions. Scalability improvements and decreased transaction costs are key changes expected from the upgrade. Additionally, heightened appeal to institutional investors suggests increased staking and liquidity within the Ethereum network. This leads to broader implications, including potentially greater network security and improved transaction speeds. “Both the blob capacity hard forks will more than double the current blob capacity.” – Christine D. Kim, Ethereum Researcher, Ethereum Foundation Market reactions have been notable, with observers pointing to past Ethereum upgrades that fueled increased Layer-2 activity and enhanced validator participation. As outlined by industry experts, the potential for network growth through these improvements suggests that Ethereum’s stature as a major blockchain could be further solidified. Ethereum Price Data and Future Implications Did you know? The upcoming Fusaka upgrade reflects a similar approach to Ethereum’s previous Dencun upgrade, which initially introduced blobs, reducing rollup costs and boosting Layer-2 expansion. Historical patterns indicate such upgrades induce spikes in Layer-2 usage. As of October 4, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) was priced at $4,486.13 with a market cap of $541,490,696,840 and a trading volume of $42,766,570,071, according to CoinMarketCap. ETH…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04 19:06
REX and Osprey Spark Crypto ETF Surge with 21 New Filings

REX & Osprey File 21 Crypto ETFs Featuring ADA, XLM, SUI, and HYPE. Staking-Backed Crypto ETFs Filed for ADA, XLM, SUI, and HYPE by REX & Osprey. 21 New Crypto ETFs Filed by REX/Osprey Aim to Reshape Digital Investment. Cardano, Stellar, Sui, HYPE Star in Bold ETF Expansion by REX and Osprey.
Coincentral 2025/10/04 19:03
Ethereum Sinks Below $4K, XRP ETF Hype Rises, BlockDAG Shows Explosive Adoption With 3M Users!

The cryptocurrency market continues to rotate around institutional activity and community-driven adoption. Ethereum (ETH) updates show the asset under pressure after a major whale liquidation triggered a drop below $4,000, leaving investors questioning short-term stability. At the same time, XRP news today is dominated by ETF speculation, with industry giants rumored to be circling the token, sparking optimism about renewed inflows. But while both Ethereum and XRP remain tied to market cycles and regulatory momentum, BlockDAG is already showing results that go beyond speculation. With over 3 million users on its X1 mobile miner app, the project is demonstrating adoption levels rarely seen before launch. This clear delivery positions BlockDAG among the best crypto coins for long-term confidence. ETH Drops Below $4K After Whale Selloff Ethereum (ETH) updates this week highlight how fragile market structure can be during heavy liquidations. According to Coinfomania, one whale’s $45 million position was wiped out as ETH failed to hold the $4,000 level, triggering cascading stop-losses across derivatives markets. This event underscores the risks still tied to leverage and institutional positioning. Despite the setback, ETH maintains critical support in the $3,800–$4,000 range, with analysts noting that sustained inflows from ETFs and staking participation could limit downside exposure. The narrative of Ethereum as a base layer for DeFi, NFTs, and institutional tokenization remains strong, even though short-term charts show vulnerability. For traders and investors, these Ethereum (ETH) updates provide a reminder that resilience often follows high-volume liquidations. If ETH consolidates above $3,800 and volume picks up, the probability of a rebound strengthens, keeping Ethereum in the conversation as one of the best crypto coins. XRP Price Eyes $4.70 Amid ETF Talk XRP news today points toward one of the most significant catalysts the token has faced in years: ETF speculation. According to FXEmpire, major asset managers like BlackRock are rumored to be weighing entry into XRP-linked exchange-traded funds. Such a move would align with broader industry shifts where institutional exposure to digital assets is steadily increasing. Traders view the $4.50–$4.70 zone as the next key resistance level, with momentum fueled by both speculation and rising inflows. If an ETF materializes, XRP could secure a stronger position alongside Ethereum and Bitcoin in the regulated investment landscape. Still, execution risks remain. Regulatory hurdles, particularly in the U.S., could delay or dilute enthusiasm. However, the very fact that XRP is central to ETF conversations reflects its maturity compared to other altcoins. This positions XRP among the best crypto coins in 2025 for those betting on institutional integration. BlockDAG’s 3 Million X1 Users Signal Explosive Adoption! Unlike Ethereum (ETH) updates or XRP news today, which hinge on regulatory cycles and whale behavior, BlockDAG (BDAG) is proving adoption with measurable results. The standout figure is its 3 million registered users on the X1 mobile miner app, a milestone that demonstrates mainstream traction before the coin has even hit exchanges. This mobile-first approach allows users worldwide to mine up to 20 BDAG daily without costly equipment, widening accessibility and creating a loyal user base ahead of launch. Hardware adoption is reinforcing this momentum. Shipments of the X10 miner, capable of producing 200 BDAG daily, have already begun, showing that BlockDAG is executing at scale. This dual model of mobile mining through X1 and plug-and-play hardware via the X-series bridges professional mining with casual participation, creating a decentralized network that is already alive with activity. Beyond mining, BlockDAG’s presale has raised nearly $420 million, ranking it among the most successful campaigns of 2025. Early backers from Batch 1 have already seen an ROI exceeding 2,900%, while new buyers can still benefit from the limited-time Batch 31 price of $0.0015!  Listings have been confirmed on more than 20 exchanges, setting the stage for day-one liquidity. The roadmap also includes EVM compatibility, ensuring developers can deploy smart contracts and dApps directly into its hybrid blockchain-DAG architecture. For investors comparing the best crypto coins, BlockDAG offers what few projects do: adoption numbers in the millions, hardware in the hands of users, and liquidity locked in through multi-exchange agreements.  Final Thoughts  Ethereum’s whale-driven volatility and XRP’s ETF speculation underline how traditional market cycles still dictate price direction. Both assets are influential, but their future depends heavily on external factors such as regulatory clarity and institutional adoption. BlockDAG, in contrast, is writing a different story. With 3 million users mining through its X1 app, ongoing X10 miner deliveries, and a nearly $420 million presale backing its liquidity, BDAG is proving itself long before exchange trading begins. Its tangible milestones make it more than another speculative presale; it is a functioning network with mass participation and visible infrastructure. For those evaluating the best crypto coins in 2025, BlockDAG stands apart as a project delivering adoption today while setting foundations for long-term expansion. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu
Coinstats 2025/10/04 19:00
Bored Ape NFTs fall outside securities law, US judge rules

A California federal judge ruled that Bored Ape NFTs are not securities, dismissing a class-action lawsuit against Yuga Labs.
Cryptopolitan 2025/10/04 18:38
