2025-10-04
Lighter Launches Ethereum Layer 2 Mainnet
The post Lighter Launches Ethereum Layer 2 Mainnet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lighter, a decentralized perpetuals exchange, has launched its Ethereum Layer 2 public mainnet after eight months of beta testing. The protocol introduces verifiable ZK-based trading and kicks off the second season of its points program, running through 2025. Hyperliquid Rival Lighter Goes Live on Ethereum L2 Lighter, a decentralized perpetuals trading platform positioned as a […]
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 19:38
Will India Embrace Stablecoins? Finance Minister Sitharaman Hints at Policy Shift
The post Will India Embrace Stablecoins? Finance Minister Sitharaman Hints at Policy Shift appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Digital currencies are changing the way the world handles money, and stablecoins are emerging as a key innovation that countries can no longer afford to ignore. These cryptocurrencies, pegged to traditional assets like the US dollar, offer faster, borderless transactions and are gaining traction among businesses and investors worldwide. India Changing Its Shift in Crypto …
CoinPedia
2025/10/04 19:18
Best Crypto To Buy As Thailand SEC Plans to Expand Crypto ETFs Beyond Bitcoin (BTC)
Thailand SEC is set to expand crypto ETFs beyond Bitcoin, fueling altcoin demand. Mutuum Finance presale rises with $16.8M raised and strong momentum.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/04 19:01
Blazpay ($BLAZ): The Leading AI Crypto Presale Among 7 Top Projects to Watch in 2025
The digital asset landscape continues to evolve, and 2025 is already proving to be a defining year for presale launches. Among the growing number of projects, those that demonstrate real-world functionality and utility are separating themselves from the rest. AI crypto presale projects with utility are redefining how blockchain delivers real-world value, and 2025 is […] The post Blazpay ($BLAZ): The Leading AI Crypto Presale Among 7 Top Projects to Watch in 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/04 19:00
From $0.006 to 166,500%? Why Blazpay Is Tipped as 2025's Best Crypto Presale
Every cycle in crypto has its breakout story. Bitcoin went from pennies to tens of thousands. Ethereum climbed from under a dollar to become the backbone of DeFi. Solana rose from early obscurity to mainstream adoption. Now the conversation is shifting to Blazpay ($BLAZ), a next-generation DeFi platform entering the spotlight with its live cryptocurrency […] The post From $0.006 to 166,500%? Why Blazpay Is Tipped as 2025's Best Crypto Presale appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/04 19:00
Tether Moves to Purchase $200 Million Worth of Its Own Altcoin on the Market
Tether, the largest stablecoin company, is seeking funding to raise funds for its own altcoin. Details here. Continue Reading: Tether Moves to Purchase $200 Million Worth of Its Own Altcoin on the Market
Coinstats
2025/10/04 18:35
Best Upcoming Meme Coins in Q4 2025 – Next 10x Cryptos Set to Explode
The crypto market is entering one of its most exciting phases, with Bitcoin's strength fueling a wave of momentum across smaller altcoins. Low-cap projects are beginning to surface with strong narratives and growing anticipation ahead of their exchange launches. Among them, some of the best meme coins stand out as potential frontrunners for the next […]
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/04 18:32
VK is van plan om crypto ETN's beschikbaar te maken voor retail na vier jaar verbod
Het Verenigd Koninkrijk wil crypto Exchange-Traded Notes (ETN's) legaliseren voor particuliere handelaren. Dit komt na een verbod van vier jaar. Het is een belangrijke verandering van de cryptoregels in het VK. Maar wat betekent het voor de cryptomarkt? VK legaliseert crypto ETN's voor retail De Britse Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) heeft aangekondigd dat ze het verbod op crypto ETN's opheffen. De opheffing van het verbod zal per 8 oktober 2025 ingaan. Crypto Exchange-Traded Funds (ETF's) en derivaten blijven wel verboden. Met de opheffing van het verbod krijgen Britse particuliere beleggers toegang tot crypto ETN's. ETN's worden niet ondersteund door fysieke activa. Toch biedt de beschikbaarheid van de notes een belangrijke bron van toegang tot de cryptomarkt. De ETN's mogen alleen verhandelt worden op door de FCA goedgekeurde Britse beurzen. Daarnaast hebben ze strenge risico- en marketingvereisten ingevoerd voor consumentenbescherming. Ook willen ze hiermee financiële blootstelling aan crypto beperken. Tot nu toe hebben beurzen en andere figuren uit de Britse markt nog niet gereageerd op de opheffing van het verbod. Ze lijken vooral te kijken naar de mogelijkheden die de opheffing biedt en of ze deel willen nemen aan de opkomende markt. Wereldwijde groeiende interesse in beursverhandelde cryptoproducten Wereldwijd is de interesse in crypto Exchange-Traded Products (ETP's) aan het groeien. De beursverhandelde cryptoproducten bieden een makkelijke en gereguleerde blootstelling aan de cryptomarkt. Dit is goed te zien aan de enorme interesse in crypto Exchange-Traded Funds (ETF's) in de Verenigde Staten. Maar ook in Europa is er geen gebrek aan interesse. Daar zijn ETF's verboden, maar zijn andere ETP's, zoals ETN's wel toegestaan. Ook hier zoeken veel beleggers gereguleerde blootstelling aan de cryptomarkt. Het wordt nog als lastig en onveilig gezien om de cryptomarkt te betreden door veel traditionele handelaren. Daarom wordt er vaak voor ETP's gekozen om toch blootstelling te krijgen binnen hun beleggingsportefeuille.
Coinstats
2025/10/04 18:31
Tether and Antalpha Seek to Raise $200 Million for Digital Asset Treasury
Tether and Antalpha plan $200 million digital asset treasury. New partnership aims to accumulate Tether's gold-backed XAUT tokens. Tether collaborates with Antalpha for XAUT-backed lending solutions. Tether, the world's largest stablecoin issuer, has partnered with Singapore-based Antalpha Platform Holding to launch an effort to raise at least $200 million for a new digital asset treasury (DAT) company. This collaboration aims to acquire Tether's XAUT token, which is backed by gold. According to Bloomberg, the fund will be used to stockpile these XAUT tokens, providing additional liquidity and value for the token. Antalpha Platform is a financial services firm strategically connected to Bitmain Technologies, a leading manufacturer of Bitcoin mining machines. Bitmain is known for supplying over 80% of the world's crypto mining equipment. This partnership between Tether and Antalpha reflects a broader trend in the cryptocurrency industry, where digital asset treasury companies are being established to boost the ecosystem surrounding cryptocurrencies and their underlying assets. Tether's XAUT token, also known as Tether Gold, represents a digital asset tied to the price of gold. As of the second quarter, Tether reported nearly 250,000 XAUT tokens in circulation, backed by more than 7.66 tons of gold. This move to establish a DAT comes at a time when many companies are increasingly exploring digital gold tokens as a way to diversify and strengthen their crypto portfolios. Also Read: XRP Payment Volume Soars to 1.58B – Will This Fuel a Price Surge? A Strategic Step for Tether and Antalpha The venture is significant, not only because it focuses on accumulating XAUT tokens but also because it reflects a strategic collaboration between two influential entities in the cryptocurrency space. Tether's earlier acquisition of an 8.1% stake in Antalpha when the company went public earlier this year shows the deepening ties between the two. Additionally, their recent partnership to offer XAUT-backed lending and infrastructure solutions highlights their shared goal of integrating more tangible assets with digital currencies. In the broader crypto ecosystem, this move could set a new precedent for how stablecoins like Tether Gold can be integrated into the traditional finance sector. As companies continue to experiment with digital assets backed by physical commodities like gold, the potential for increasing institutional involvement in the space grows. Also Read: Ripple CLO Praises Mike Selig as Ideal Candidate to Oversee Crypto Regulations The post Tether and Antalpha Seek to Raise $200 Million for Digital Asset Treasury appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats
2025/10/04 18:30
The Illusion of Digital Freedom: Can Web3 Break the Chains of Online Censorship?
Online freedom is often more illusion than reality—centralized platforms, governments, and algorithms still control what we see and say. This article interrogates whether Web3 (blockchain-based, decentralized systems) can genuinely resist censorship and restore autonomy online, or whether new gatekeepers will simply emerge in a different form.
Hackernoon
2025/10/04 09:00
